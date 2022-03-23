Connect with us

News

Cottage Grove man pleads guilty to charges of robbing banks

Published

23 seconds ago

on

Cottage Grove man pleads guilty to charges of robbing banks
A 43-year-old Cottage Grove man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to robbing several banks in the Twin Cities.

In November of 2021, Michael Thomas Prall used force, violence, and intimidation to steal thousands of dollars from three separate banks, according to a court document.

On Nov. 5, 2021, Prall stole about $2,558 from a U.S. Bank in Bloomington. Then, on Nov. 19 Prall took approximately $4,589 from a Bremer Bank in Woodbury. And, on Nov. 30 Prall stole approximately $775 from a Wells Fargo bank in Cottage Grove.

Prall pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery before U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz. He will be sentenced at a later date.

A sentencing date will be scheduled at a later time.

