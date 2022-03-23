Cottage Grove man pleads guilty to charges of robbing banks

Free-agent edge rusher Za’Darius Smith agreed to sign with the Vikings on Tuesday, giving them one of the top pass-rushing duos in the NFL.

A source said Smith will get a three-year, $42 million contract, and it could be worth up to $47 million with incentives. He will play outside linebacker in the Minnesota’s new 3-4 defensive scheme, and will team with Danielle Hunter. Hunter has been a defensive end but could be moved to outside linebacker.

Smith, who played the past three years with Green Bay before being released last week in a salary-related move, visited Minnesota on Monday and remained on Tuesday. He tweeted on Monday night, “Meet at the quarterback,” a reference to the dominant pass rushers the Vikings had with the Purple People Eaters defensive line in the late 1960s and in the 1970s.

Smith had 13 1/2 sacks for the Packers in 2019 and 12 1/2 for them in 2020 before playing just one game in 2021 after a back injury that required surgery. He agreed to sign a four-year, $35 million contract last week with the Baltimore Ravens before changing his mind and backing out of the deal.

Hunter had 14 1/2 sacks for the Vikings in both 2018 and 2019. He has played in just seven games over the past two seasons due to injuries.

The Vikings on Monday pulled out all the stops in their attempt to land Smith. When he got to the TCO Performance Center, his name and a picture of him were on the stadium scoreboard. Smith put a photo of him on his Instagram account pointing to the scoreboard. And the Vikings also announced on Twitter that Smith was visiting.

Smith is very familiar with Vikings assistant head coach Mike Pettine, whom he had as Packers defensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020, and with Vikings outside linebacker coach Mike Smith, who was his position coach during his Green Bay tenure.

Za’Darius Smith, 29, played with Baltimore 2015-18 before spending three seasons with the Packers. He has 44½ sacks in 91 career games.

Over the weekend, the Vikings kept Hunter, who was due a $18 million roster bonus. That could be converted into a signing bonus to create as much as $13.5 million of cap space, which could give Minnesota roughly $20 million of cap room.

Smith become the most notable player the Vikings have landed since free agency got underway last week. They previously signed defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, linebacker Jordan Hicks, tight end Johnny Mundt and offensive lineman Austin Schottmann.