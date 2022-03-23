News
Dave Hyde: Tua’s first task? It’s putting Bridgewater in his No. 2 place
Not one position was missed in free agency, not one box went unchecked to help his offseason. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got a franchise left tackle in free agency and an accompanying left guard to fix what years of drafting didn’t for this offensive line.
He got a talented receiver, two running backs, a fullback and two re-signed tight ends to fit into new coach Mike McDaniel’s scheme. He might even get Tyreek Hill, as the Dolphins are reportedly in talks with Kansas City.
Help? Tagovailoa got it.
Anointing? He got that from McDaniel, too.
Competition? Teddy Bridgewater brought that final, feisty piece with his first words as a Dolphin. His presence should help confirm the Dolphins’ decision on Tua, assuming it’s the right one.
Tagovailia should come in with the mindset to blow away Bridgewater from the first minicamp. Outwork him. Outplay him. Out-and-out show every on the team he’s a much better quarterback — assuming, again, he’s all that.
He’d better do that easily, too. Very easily. Because if there’s a debate come September, Tagovailoa or Bridgewater, it’s a loser’s debate. Neither are in the top 10 quarterbacks of the AFC.
No? In any order here’s the top 10: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Russell Wilson, Justin Herbert, Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson, Ryan Tannehill, Derek Carr and Matt Ryan.
Bridgewater can provide a push to Tagovailoa the Dolphins have been loathe to give. He signed a $6.5 million deal, but there’s another $3.5 million in incentives he can’t earn by holding a clipboard.
So he didn’t show up to his hometown team, hat in hand, speaking like a backup in some fake manner for public-relations sake. He wasn’t even saying what general manager Chris Grier or McDaniel said his role would be.
“Honestly, that’s a conversation I’d rather keep in house,’ he said. “It’s a unique opportunity, and I’m happy to be part of it this season. To be the best version of Teddy I can be. Help the best way I can help. Be genuine. And giving all to this game.”
Is he a backup or a competitor to Tua?
“That’s something the coaches and I, we talked about,’ he said. “I’m confident in that conversation, and it’s really something I’d rather not discuss.”
Bless Bridgewater for not playing the image game and saying it’s Tua’s job when he doesn’t feel that way. He threw the gauntlet of competition down before Tua, because a “unique opportunity” and “something I’d rather not discuss” isn’t simply being hired as a backup quarterback.
So there’s a potential public-relations firestorm and quarterback-room rift here. So what? They’re running a NFL team, not a charity.
Does Tagovailoa want to earn this team’s leadership in a manner he didn’t last season?
Go put Bridgewater in his place this spring and summer. Show him who’s boss — and, by extension, show your teammates as well. That’s how you go about leading a team, not simply by being handed the job.
Tua has been cast as some poor martyr the first couple of years. Some of that’s warranted. The Dolphins publicly considered replacing him with Deshaun Watson last year. They surrounded him with suspect offensive talent last year.
But there are no excuses now. There is also a swirl that needs to go away — a swirl over his confession of not knowing the playbook enough as a rookie, of him playing golf too much his second season, of his yelling match with former coach Brian Flores at halftime of the telling Tennessee loss to end last year.
Bridgewater, like Tua, is said to fit the system that McDaniel uses. Bridgewater had a 94.7 rating last year in Denver with 18 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. Tua had a 90.1 rating with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Bridgewater also has been released by Minnesota, Carolina and Denver. No one signed him as a starter this offseason. That tells you what the league thinks of him. It also explains why Bridgewater signed with the Dolphins.
He sees this as a place to resurrect his name by winning the starting job at some point next season. He began the competition right with his opening statements.
The issue here isn’t if Tua is the starter on opening day. It’s what he does to prove he’s the starter, if he makes Bridgewater a clipboard-holding insurance policy for all next year.
The Dolphins signed seven offensive starters in free agency to help Tagovailoa in his third year. Tackle Terron Armstead is the top help. But Bridgewater, with his competitive attitude and $3.5 million in incentives, is right behind.
()
News
Jets deep in Tyreek Hill trade talks, but team source not optimistic on chances of landing WR
The Jets are reportedly in heavy trade talks for one of the best receivers in the NFL.
Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill is being shopped by the Chiefs after both sides failed to get a contract extension.
ESPN reported the Jets and the Dolphins are the finalists for Hill’s services. Hill is one of the best receivers in the NFL, with a combination of Olympic speed and outstanding route running. He’s a six-time Pro Bowler and a three-time first team All-Pro.
Hill would be able to help Zach Wilson’s development like he did for Patrick Mahomes.
But a team source wasn’t optimistic about the chances that Hill would come to New York.
Anything can happen in this NFL offseason, though.
This is a developing story.
()
News
Dolphins reportedly in serious trade talks for star Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill
The Miami Dolphins don’t appear to be done looking for blockbuster deals to make this offseason after landing prized free agent tackle Terron Armstead on Tuesday night.
Now the Dolphins are reportedly in serious trade talks with the Kansas City Chiefs for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, according to multiple reports on Wednesday morning.
NFL Network first reported that extension talks between the Chiefs and Hill have stalled despite an offer that would make Hill one of the highest-paid receivers, and now Kansas City is allowing Hill to seek a trade.
Both ESPN and NFL Network mentioned the Dolphins as one of the most interested teams. ESPN also noted Miami’s AFC East rival New York Jets as a finalist. The price for a deal with the Chiefs for Hill, according to a Yahoo report, would be at least two first-round picks.
Dolphins assistant general manager Marvin Allen has a connection to Hill as the Chiefs’ director of college scouting for five years, from 2013-17, when Kansas City drafted Tyreek Hill.
Hill has been a Pro Bowl selection in each of his six NFL seasons with three first-team All-Pro selections to his credit. Possibly the fastest player in the NFL, Hill has 479 career receptions for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns. He also has five return touchdowns from the first three seasons of his career.
Hill was on the Chiefs’ 2019 Super Bowl-winning team that topped the San Francisco 49ers, who had new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on the staff, in Miami.
The potential addition of Hill would be immense for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa heading into his third NFL season. Hill would be paired with Jaylen Waddle, who broke an NFL rookie receptions record in 2021. Among others, Miami also has oft-injured veteran DeVante Parker under contract and signed former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., who could most play in the slot. Tight end Mike Gesicki, who was given the franchise tag, also lines up out wide often.
This story will be updated.
()
News
Possible intentional fires set near Mark Twain National Forest
ROLLA, Mo. – Officials are reporting intentionally set fires happening around the Mark Twain National Forest.
According to the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District, multiple fires have been reported and responded to in just a few weeks.
The latest fires burned less than half of an acre on Country Road 7570 which is south of Interstate 44.
If you see anything suspicious regarding fires in the described area, the protection district asks you call 911 immediately.
Dave Hyde: Tua’s first task? It’s putting Bridgewater in his No. 2 place
Jets deep in Tyreek Hill trade talks, but team source not optimistic on chances of landing WR
David Otunga Auctioning Jennifer Hudson’s Engagement Ring
Dolphins reportedly in serious trade talks for star Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill
Possible intentional fires set near Mark Twain National Forest
David Otunga Auctioning Off Jennifer Hudson’s Engagement Ring
Police carjacking suspect charged for flashing a weapon
MnDOT hosts open houses on I-94/I-35E improvements
Chicago Bears free-agent tracker: Safety Deon Bush moves on after 6 seasons in Chicago
Obi Toppin wants payback after Clint Capela’s block and wag
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
News4 weeks ago
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
-
News4 weeks ago
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death