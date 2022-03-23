News
Dog theft charge for Chesterfield assistant principal
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – An assistant principal at Crestview Middle School in Chesterfield faces a felony charge for allegedly stealing a couple’s dog earlier this year.
According to a probable cause statement from the Chesterfield Police Department, the victims live on Fox Chapel Lane in Clarkson Valley, which is located directly behind the school campus. Their 8-year-old German shepherd frequently escapes their yard and runs to the middle school.
On one occasion in December 2021, an assistant principal at the school, identified as Alexandra Krinski, found the dog on campus and brought her to a veterinarian. Although the dog didn’t have tags on at the time, the vet located a microchip in the dog and they were able to contact the owners. When one of the owners came by to pick up the dog, Krinski allegedly made a remark that she liked the dog.
On the morning the Jan. 3, 2022, the dog again escaped the couple’s yard and went to the middle school. A school official contacted the couple to report the dog was there. However, the couple received a text message a short time later telling them the dog had been released.
The couple went to the school that afternoon and watched as Krisnki left campus with the dog in her vehicle. They tracked Krinski to her home in Eureka and observed her bring the dog inside the residence.
The couple contacted Eureka Police, who came and got the dog back.
On February 9, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Krinski with one count of stealing an animal. The charge was not made public until March 23 due to delays in getting documents signed by police. A preliminary hearing was held the same day.
If convicted, Krinski faces between one and four years in state prison, or a special term of imprisonment up to one year in county jail, or a $10,000 fine.
Fast facts: Who is new Dolphin Tyreek Hill?
A quick look at wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was reportedly traded to the Miami Dolphins from the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday.
♦ Hill has been a Pro Bowl selection in each of his six NFL seasons, with three first-team All-Pro selections.
♦ Hill has 479 career receptions for 6,630 yards, and a total of 62 career touchdowns, according to NFL.com.
♦ He’s 28 years old, 5 foot 10 and 185 pounds.
♦ Last season, Hill caught a career-high 111 receptions for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns.
♦ Hill was drafted by the Chiefs in the fifth round in 2016.
App launched to help Missouri drivers get refunds at gas pump
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With the average price of a gallon of gas in Kansas and Missouri still at $3.81 everyone is looking for ways to save at the pump.
A new program in Missouri launched October 1 will allow you to get some of the money you spend on gas back.
What you are actually applying for is a gas tax refund. But like all taxes, the forms and requirements can be a little tedious. But now thanks to a Missouri woman, there’s an app for that.
Long before gas prices started skyrocketing the past month every gallon of gas went up 2.5 cents on October 1 of last year. But unlike fluctuating gas prices, that tax won’t go down. It will go up 2.5 cents every year through July of 2025, when the tax will be ten cents higher than it is now at 29.5 cents per gallon.
For most Missouri drivers the tax is refundable.
“I felt like most Missourians don’t understand the gas tax. They don’t understand that it’s refundable and they don’t understand the refund period, so I just wanted to create an option for people to get their gas tax back,” Tammi Hilton, founder of the No MO Gas Tax app, said.
If your vehicle is under 26,000 pounds you’ll have 90 days to apply for a refund starting July 1, but there’s a catch. Just like with income tax deductions you have to print and keep your receipts.
“Once I got an understanding of the bill I thought well the data points that are needed for filing this gas form aren’t too burdensome, but for someone who doesn’t keep track of their gas receipts it might be difficult to keep track of those gas receipts going forward.”
You still need to print the receipt and take a picture, but the app will do the calculations for you. Missouri still needs to finish its electronic filing website before Hilton can try to interface the app to file for refunds.
Right now that app is only available through Apple though she hopes to have it for Android soon.
Missouri estimates the gas tax will generate an extra $400 million annually by the time tax hikes are complete in 2025.
Dolphins reportedly in serious trade talks for Chiefs star Tyreek Hill
The Miami Dolphins don’t appear to be done looking for blockbuster deals to make this offseason as they reportedly are in serious trade talks with the Kansas City Chiefs for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill — possibly the fastest player in the NFL.
After landing prized free agent tackle Terron Armstead on Tuesday night, the Dolphins could be adding the speedy Hill, according to multiple reports on Wednesday morning.
NFL Network first reported that extension talks between the Chiefs and Hill have stalled despite an offer that would make Hill one of the highest-paid receivers, and now Kansas City is allowing Hill to seek a trade.
Both ESPN and NFL Network mentioned the Dolphins as one of the most interested teams. ESPN also noted the New York Jets, Miami’s AFC East rival, are a finalist to land Hill.
The price for a deal with the Chiefs to acquire Hill, according to a Yahoo report, would be at least two first-round picks. Another marquee receiver in the NFL, Davante Adams, went from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first- and second-round pick last week. The Raiders also then signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract, believed to be the highest average annual salary for a non-quarterback.
Dolphins assistant general manager Marvin Allen has a connection to Hill as the Chiefs’ director of college scouting for five years, from 2013-17, when Kansas City drafted Hill.
Hill has been a Pro Bowl selection in each of his six NFL seasons with three first-team All-Pro selections. He has 479 career receptions for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns. He also has returned four punts and one kickoff for touchdowns, with all coming during his first three seasons. The Chiefs have seldomly used the 5-foot-10, 185-pound speedster on returns the past few seasons, minimizing injury risk.
Hill was on the Chiefs’ 2019 Super Bowl-winning team that topped the San Francisco 49ers, who had new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on the staff, in Miami.
The potential addition of Hill would be immense for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa heading into his third season. Hill would be paired with Jaylen Waddle, who broke an NFL rookie receptions record in 2021. Among others, Miami also has oft-injured veteran DeVante Parker under contract and signed former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., who could most play in the slot. Tight end Mike Gesicki, who was given the franchise tag, also lines up out wide often.
Along with Armstead, the Dolphins have also looked to upgrade their offensive line with former Cowboys guard Connor Williams. The combination should help Miami protect Tagovailoa in the passing game and also enhance the team’s run-blocking in the outside-zone scheme McDaniel will implement.
McDaniel brought in a pair of free-agent running backs this offseason in Raheem Mostert, whom he had in San Francisco, and Chase Edmonds, whom he went up against in the NFC West with the Arizona Cardinals.
Among seeing the news of trade conversations, Edmonds, hopeful his new team can land Hill, tweeted: “Miami gang summon that prayer circle.”
