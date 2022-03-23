Dolphins reportedly in serious trade talks for star Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill

The Miami Dolphins don’t appear to be done looking for blockbuster deals to make this offseason after landing prized free agent tackle Terron Armstead on Tuesday night.

Now the Dolphins are reportedly in serious trade talks with the Kansas City Chiefs for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, according to multiple reports on Wednesday morning.

NFL Network first reported that extension talks between the Chiefs and Hill have stalled despite an offer that would make Hill one of the highest-paid receivers, and now Kansas City is allowing Hill to seek a trade.

Both ESPN and NFL Network mentioned the Dolphins as one of the most interested teams. ESPN also noted Miami’s AFC East rival New York Jets as a finalist. The price for a deal with the Chiefs for Hill, according to a Yahoo report, would be at least two first-round picks.

Dolphins assistant general manager Marvin Allen has a connection to Hill as the Chiefs’ director of college scouting for five years, from 2013-17, when Kansas City drafted Tyreek Hill.

Hill has been a Pro Bowl selection in each of his six NFL seasons with three first-team All-Pro selections to his credit. Possibly the fastest player in the NFL, Hill has 479 career receptions for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns. He also has five return touchdowns from the first three seasons of his career.

Hill was on the Chiefs’ 2019 Super Bowl-winning team that topped the San Francisco 49ers, who had new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on the staff, in Miami.

The potential addition of Hill would be immense for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa heading into his third NFL season. Hill would be paired with Jaylen Waddle, who broke an NFL rookie receptions record in 2021. Among others, Miami also has oft-injured veteran DeVante Parker under contract and signed former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., who could most play in the slot. Tight end Mike Gesicki, who was given the franchise tag, also lines up out wide often.

This story will be updated.

