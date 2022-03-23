News
Edge rusher Za’Darius Smith agrees to three-year, $42 million deal with Vikings
Free-agent edge rusher Za’Darius Smith agreed to sign with the Vikings on Tuesday, giving them one of the top pass-rushing duos in the NFL.
A source said Smith will get a three-year, $42 million contract, and it could be worth up to $47 million with incentives. He will play outside linebacker in the Minnesota’s new 3-4 defensive scheme, and will team with Danielle Hunter. Hunter has been a defensive end but could be moved to outside linebacker.
Smith, who played the past three years with Green Bay before being released last week in a salary-related move, visited Minnesota on Monday and remained on Tuesday. He tweeted on Monday night, “Meet at the quarterback,” a reference to the dominant pass rushers the Vikings had with the Purple People Eaters defensive line in the late 1960s and in the 1970s.
Smith had 13 1/2 sacks for the Packers in 2019 and 12 1/2 for them in 2020 before playing just one game in 2021 after a back injury that required surgery. He agreed to sign a four-year, $35 million contract last week with the Baltimore Ravens before changing his mind and backing out of the deal.
Hunter had 14 1/2 sacks for the Vikings in both 2018 and 2019. He has played in just seven games over the past two seasons due to injuries.
The Vikings on Monday pulled out all the stops in their attempt to land Smith. When he got to the TCO Performance Center, his name and a picture of him were on the stadium scoreboard. Smith put a photo of him on his Instagram account pointing to the scoreboard. And the Vikings also announced on Twitter that Smith was visiting.
Smith is very familiar with Vikings assistant head coach Mike Pettine, whom he had as Packers defensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020, and with Vikings outside linebacker coach Mike Smith, who was his position coach during his Green Bay tenure.
Za’Darius Smith, 29, played with Baltimore 2015-18 before spending three seasons with the Packers. He has 44½ sacks in 91 career games.
Over the weekend, the Vikings kept Hunter, who was due a $18 million roster bonus. That could be converted into a signing bonus to create as much as $13.5 million of cap space, which could give Minnesota roughly $20 million of cap room.
Smith become the most notable player the Vikings have landed since free agency got underway last week. They previously signed defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, linebacker Jordan Hicks, tight end Johnny Mundt and offensive lineman Austin Schottmann.
‘Price Is Right’ tour coming to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – “Come on Down!”
A tour to mark the 50th anniversary of the popular game show The Price is Right is coming to the Gateway City.
ViacomCBS announced the first eight stops on what will be a 50-city tour taking the show on the road, including a detour through St. Louis.
“THE PRICE IS RIGHT has been changing lives and touching hearts for 50 years,” said Mike Benson, president and chief marketing officer at CBS in a news release. “This longevity stands as a testament to everything good about CBS programming and the success of our fan-first approach to television. The COME ON DOWN TOUR is an expansion of our mission to bring fans closer to what they love in new and exciting ways, while simultaneously supporting iconic local business partners in each city.”
Fans will have a chance to play the iconic show’s famous games, win prizes from local businesses and enter a chance to win a $50,000 cash prize.
The news release doesn’t spell out exactly where the St. Louis stop, scheduled for Thursday, April 28, will take place, but does suggest the Gateway Arch will be involved in some way.
The tour starts Friday, March 25 at the Santa Monica Pier.
Vikings to re-sign backup QB Sean Mannion, LB Nick Vigil to sign with Cardinals
Sean Mannion is in line to once again be Kirk Cousins’ backup.
The Vikings reached an agreement Tuesday to sign the veteran quarterback to a one-year contract, marking the fourth straight year he has been with the team under such a deal. He was Cousins’ backup the past three seasons.
Also Tuesday, Nick Vigil, a Vikings starting linebacker in 2021, reached a deal to sign a one-year contract with Arizona.
A source said Mannion’s deal with the Vikings is for just under $1.3 million and he will receive nearly $300,000 in guaranteed money. The Vikings also have quarterback Kellen Mond entering his second season, and he will compete with Mannion to be Cousins’ backup.
The move to sign Mannion was not a surprise. A source said last week there was “definitely a chance” of Mannion returning to the Vikings after Cousins reached an agreement on a contract extension, assuring him of being Minnesota’s starter for a fifth straight season. Mannion is very close to Cousins and helps him greatly in the quarterback room.
Also, Mannion has great familiarity with the offensive system the Vikings will run under new coach Kevin O’Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, both of whom came from the Los Angeles Rams. While Mannion wasn’t with either coach during his 2015-18 tenure with the Rams, he did spend 2017 and 2018 under coach Sean McVay. O’Connell and Phillips will implement a similar system to McVay’s.
Mannion has started two games in his three seasons with the Vikings. He started the 2019 season finale against Chicago when the Vikings rested Cousins with a playoff spot locked up. And he started the penultimate game of last season, when Cousins was on the COVID-19 reserve list; the Vikings lost that one 37-10 at Green Bay to be eliminated from the playoff race.
Vigil started 12 of the 16 games he played in his only season for Minnesota. He was usually the third starting linebacker but did have six games in which he played every snap due to injuries. Against the Cardinals last September, Vigil returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown for the only score of his six-year NFL career.
