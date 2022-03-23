News
Five teenage boys arrested after burglary, pursuit in Mendota Heights, police say
Mendota Heights police say charges are pending against five teenage boys accused of burglarizing a home and leading officers on a pursuit in a stolen car and then a foot chase before being arrested Monday afternoon.
Around 3 p.m., officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress call in the 1800 block of South Lane after a witness reported that a Tesla Model X and a purse were stolen from a home. The suspects ditched the Tesla nearby and hopped into a Hyundai that had been stolen in St. Paul and that they drove to the area, police said.
Officers located the Hyundai and attempted to stop it, but a pursuit began and reached speeds of 80 mph. It ended at a Holiday gas station in Lilydale at Minnesota Highway 13 and Interstate 35E after the car caught fire, police said.
But the teens, who are between 14 and 17 years old, then fled on foot. Officers from several neighboring police departments and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter helped track down the suspects. Formal charges of burglary, motor vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and fleeing police are pending, police said.
The car and purse stolen in Mendota Heights were recovered and returned to its owners. The car stolen in St. Paul is a total loss.
MN Crime reported the incident on its social media pages shortly after the burglary call was made and captured and shared a Minnesota Department of Transportation video that shows the end of the car pursuit and start of the foot chase.
LILYDALE: Multiple suspects fled on foot from a stolen vehicle near Holiday, 965 Sibley Memorial Hwy., after a report of a residential burglary in Mendota Heights on South Lane and ensuing pursuit. The vehicle is now on fire. pic.twitter.com/CpKo8fh3Qu
— MN CRIME | Police/Fire/EMS (@MN_CRIME) March 21, 2022
Aftermath of the pursuit in Mendota Heights: pic.twitter.com/etJHaa6AUz
— Southeast Metro Fire News 🚒🚑🚓 (@SEMFireNews) March 21, 2022
News
Washington County commits to $800,000 for riverfront park on part of former Mississippi Dunes golf course
A plan to turn part of the former Mississippi Dunes golf course in Cottage Grove into a riverside park got a boost on Tuesday.
The Washington County board approved a letter of support for Cottage Grove’s request for state funds through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and committed up to $800,000 in matching funds.
The funds, which would come from the Washington County Land and Water Legacy Program, would be used to help conserve 20 acres of land; the county would receive and hold a permanent conservation easement over the project area. Cottage Grove would own and manage the area, and cover the cost of future park infrastructure.
The project is at 10351 Grey Cloud Trail S., on the Mississippi River and Mooers Lake and across the river from the future Grey Cloud Island Regional Park. It is adjacent to a future 12-acre expansion of the nearby DNR’s 237-acre Grey Cloud Dunes Scientific Natural Area and nearby Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park.
The land is south of a proposed 400-unit development on the rest of the Mississippi Dunes property. Pulte Homes is proposing building 239 single-family homes, 130 townhomes and a 130-unit building for senior citizens on the site of the former golf course, which closed in 2017.
News
AP FACT CHECK: Republicans skew Jackson’s record on crime
By HOPE YEN, BEN FOX and CALVIN WOODWARD
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators characterized Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s judicial views as extremist and soft on crime, using her confirmation hearings to air a line of conservative grievances that relied at times on distortions of her record.
Over the first two days of hearings, Jackson was the subject of misleading rhetoric on critical race theory, her pandemic-era rulings and the Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, detainees she represented as a public defender.
And Democrats and Republicans tangled over whether she had ever called President George W. Bush and his defense secretary war criminals. Both sides left out important detail in those exchanges.
A look at how some claims compare with the reality:
GUANTANAMO
SOUTH CAROLINA SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM: “What’s the recidivism rate at Gitmo? … It’s 31%. How does that strike you? Is that high, low, about right? … You know how it strikes me? It strikes me as terrible … Of the … detainees released from Gitmo — 729 released, 229 have gone back to the fight.” — remarks Tuesday.
THE FACTS: Those numbers about the detainees at Guantanamo, or Gitmo, are misleading. The actual recidivism rate is 17%, not 31%, according to the government, and has been far lower – down to about 5% — since the start of the Obama administration.
To get to 31%, Graham is adding cases also listed by the government where detainees are suspected — but not confirmed — to have reengaged in terrorist or insurgent activity. And his numbers don’t reflect the pace of recidivism currently or over the last decade.
What’s this got to do with Jackson? As a public defender before becoming a judge, she was assigned to represent four men who had been held at Guantanamo, and some Republicans are arguing that makes her soft on terrorism.
Most detainees who were determined to have reengaged as bad actors were released under President George W. Bush, whose administration released 532 detainees overall. Under President Barack Obama, whose administration released 187 detainees, the U.S. introduced measures to screen detainees and determine if they could be safely released.
The Obama administration also required security conditions on detainees in the countries where they were sent. As a result, the re-engagement numbers plummeted.
Of the detainees released after January 2009, 10, or 5%, were confirmed as reengaging and 20, or about 10%, are suspected. It is these lower figures that more accurately represent the reality.
There are now 38 men at Guantanamo, following the release of two each under Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
___
TEXAS SEN. JOHN CORNYN: “Why in the world would you call Secretary of Defense Rumsfeld and George W. Bush war criminals in a legal filing?”
JACKSON: “I don’t remember that particular reference…I did not intend to disparage the president or the secretary of defense.”
GRAHAM: “I’ve been a lawyer, too, but I don’t think it’s necessary to call the government a war criminal in pursuing charges against a terrorist. I just think that’s too far. I don’t know why you chose those words.”
SEN. DICK DURBIN, Democratic chairman of the Judiciary Committee: “So to be clear, there was no time where you called President Bush or Secretary Rumsfeld a quote, war criminal, close quote.”
JACKSON: “Correct, senator.”
THE FACTS: Everyone is partly right. No one is completely right.
Jackson did not accuse Bush and former Defense Secretary Donald Rumseld of being “war criminals” explicitly, as the Republicans claimed she had. But she did accuse them of committing “war crimes,” a fact omitted by Durbin.
In 2005, as an assistant public defender, Jackson signed a petition for habeas corpus on behalf of one of the detainees she represented, alleging he was being held under conditions that violated his rights to dignity and freedom from torture and cruel punishment.
“President Bush has ordered the prolonged, indefinite, and arbitrary detention of individuals including Petitioner Khiali-Gul, without due process of law, and the remaining Respondents have implemented those orders,” the petition said.
“By the actions described above, Respondents’ acts directing, ordering, confirming, ratifying, and/or conspiring to bring about the torture and other inhumane treatment of Petitioner Khiali-Gul constitute war crimes and/or crimes against humanity in violation of the law of nations under the Alien Tort Statute.”
The detainee, identified by the Pentagon as Khi Ali Gul, was repatriated to Afghanistan in 2014.
By any common understanding, accusing people of war crimes is to accuse them of being war criminals. But there are legal reasons to name the president and others; the relevant procedural rules require it, according to Steve Vladeck, a University of Texas legal scholar.
___
GRAHAM, raising the fact that five former Afghan prisoners now hold senior positions with the Taliban following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan: “These were five people that we had in our control. They’re now helping the Taliban run the country. Would you say that our system in terms of releasing people needs to be looked at?” — remarks Tuesday.
THE FACTS: Graham somehow seeks to tie Jackson to an unrelated decision made by the White House. The five former prisoners were exchanged for the release of captive Army soldier Bowe Bergdahl.
Obama, who approved the 2014 prisoner exchange, acknowledged at the time that the U.S. was aware the five detainees might work against the U.S. if released. But the administration decided to go ahead with the exchange because of concerns about Bergdahl’s deteriorating health.
Some of the same prisoners took part in peace talks between the Trump administration and the Taliban that led to the U.S. withdrawal from the country.
___
CRIME
TEXAS SEN. TED CRUZ: “You described in a speech to a law school what you were doing as critical race theory.” — remarks Tuesday.
TENNESSEE SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN: “You have made clear that you believe judges must consider critical race theory when deciding how to sentence criminal defendants.” — remarks Monday.
THE FACTS: They’re both incorrect. Jackson never called for it to be incorporated in federal sentencing nor said it should be used as part of the work as a judge.
“Critical race theory” is a broad-based term. It started as a line of thinking in law schools that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions. Many Republicans have since cast it as a culture-war effort to rewrite American history and convince white people that they are inherently racist. Still, there is little to no evidence that critical race theory itself is being taught to K-12 public school students, though some ideas central to it, such as lingering consequences of slavery, have been.
Blackburn was referring to a 2015 speech in which Jackson described how she encouraged students to study federal sentencing policy as an academic area implicating many topics.
“Sentencing is just plain interesting on an intellectual level, in part because it melds together myriad types of law — criminal law, of course, but also administrative law, constitutional law, critical race theory, negotiations, and to some extent, even contracts,” Jackson said in her speech. “And if that’s not enough to prove to them that sentencing is a subject … worth studying, I point out that sentencing policy implicates and intersects with various other intellectual disciplines as well, including philosophy, psychology, history, statistics, economics, and politics.”
In other words, she indicates that critical race theory might be one of many potential factors in play in sentencing, not a mandatory consideration.
Asked Tuesday about her speech, Jackson said her comments referred to “the entire laundry list of different academic disciplines that I said relate to sentencing policy” as set by sentencing commissions or legislatures, not courts.
“None of that relates to what I do as a judge,” she told the hearing.
___
BLACKBURN: “At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, you advocated and again I quote, ‘for each and every criminal defendant’ in the D.C. Department of Corrections custody, ‘should be released.’ That would have been 1,500 criminals back on the street if you had had your way.” — remarks Monday.
THE FACTS: Blackburn is quoting Jackson out of context. As a federal court judge, Jackson actually did not release criminal defendants en masse onto the streets.
As a U.S. district court judge, Jackson wrote in an April 2020 case that the health dangers of COVID-19 could “reasonably suggest” that defendants in the D.C. correctional facilities should be released from there. Ultimately, however, the judge ruled against releasing a prisoner who was requesting home detention after review of his individual health history and severity of offenses, concluding he was a danger to society.
At the time, COVID-19 was spiking unabated across the U.S., more than 40 D.C. inmates had tested positive and even prosecutors in the case acknowledged a health threat. The Justice Department in 2020 and 2021 separately decided to release thousands of inmates to home confinement as the pandemic ravaged federal prisons.
“The obvious increased risk of harm that the COVID-19 pandemic poses to individuals who have been detained in the District’s correctional facilities reasonably suggests that each and every criminal defendant who is currently in D.C. DOC (Department of Corrections) custody — and who thus cannot take independent measures to control their own hygiene and distance themselves from others — should be released,” Jackson said in her ruling.
Jackson, however, then proceeded to lay out the law and concluded it falls to the courts to rule “case by case” whether to release inmates consistent “with the dictates of the law.”
In the case at hand, Jackson ruled that the young, healthy and violent criminal who wanted out did not merit release.
The nonpartisan Congressional Research Service, in reviewing her wider judicial record, said Jackson was “case-specific” when weighing whether criminal defendants should be released based on COVID concerns and “did not rely on it to grant release automatically.”
___
Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo, Mark Sherman and Jessica Gresko contributed to this report.
___
EDITOR’S NOTE — A look at the veracity of claims by political figures.
___
Find AP Fact Checks at
Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter:
News
Frogtown Neighborhood Association calls upon half of Charter Commission to resign
Unhappy with St. Paul’s newly-redrawn ward map, the leadership of the Frogtown Neighborhood Association is demanding that half the 15-member St. Paul Charter Commission resign.
“At least half of your white members can resign immediately while the appropriate entities recruit new members of color,” reads a recent letter to the commission, noting the alternative would be for the Frogtown Neighborhood Association to file a human rights complaint.
It was not immediately clear if the association intended to file its concerns with the state’s Department of Human Rights, the city’s Department of Human Rights and Equal Economic Opportunity or another agency.
While a majority of the city’s residents are people of color, all but two or three members of the charter commission are Caucasian.
The letter, dated March 18 and signed by Caty Royce, Danielle Swift and Tia Williams, blames the charter commission for an “over-concentration of white people … in direct violation of (the state’s) Human Rights Act,” which bans discrimination that would interfere with the “full utilization of or any benefit from any public service because of race, color, creed, religion, national origin, disability, sex, sexual orientation.”
Their letter goes on to say that the charter commission’s “over-abundance of white members clearly impairs the voice of the BIPOC community from full utilization of the public service your commission has been charged with shepherding, in this case, the redistricting of wards in St. Paul.”
During a public hearing before the commission last week, Swift asked the charter commission to take more time to consider new ward lines, including an 11th-hour proposal from Common Cause that would have shifted immigrant residents living in low-income housing on West Seventh Street in Highland Park from Ward 3 to Ward 2.
That, among other changes to the ward map, would have opened up the possibility of creating a more immigrant-centric Ward 2, which is already home to many Latino residents on the West Side.
Instead, in a race against a statutory deadline, the charter commission adopted a ward map last week that largely preserves the city’s existing seven wards intact, with some bleeding at the edges. Summit Brewing, for instance, now sits in Ward 3, which spans Mac-Groveland and Highland Park, instead of Ward 2, which includes downtown St. Paul.
Brian Alton, chair of the commission, had no immediate comment on Tuesday regarding the Frogtown Neighborhood Association’s letter.
Five teenage boys arrested after burglary, pursuit in Mendota Heights, police say
Washington County commits to $800,000 for riverfront park on part of former Mississippi Dunes golf course
AP FACT CHECK: Republicans skew Jackson’s record on crime
Frogtown Neighborhood Association calls upon half of Charter Commission to resign
Friends split $102K Show Me Cash jackpot
Jackson pushes back at GOP critics, defends judicial record
Police search for missing St. Louis man who vanished last summer
No time for Timberwolves to sulk in defeat
Highest-rated restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
Jimmy Butler’s ankle a Heat concern? ‘It’s as good as I’m going to feel right now’; Herro added to injury report
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
News4 weeks ago
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
-
News4 weeks ago
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death