For first time, chronic wasting disease found in northeastern Minnesota wild deer
A wild deer found in Grand Rapids, Minn., has tested positive for chronic wasting disease, the always fatal neurological disease that’s spreading across the U.S. and killing deer and elk along the way.
It’s the first wild deer in northeastern Minnesota to test positive for the disease, spurring the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to activate its CWD response plan for the area.
Kelly Straka, wildlife section manager for the DNR, said the DNR will attempt to test additional deer in the area to see how widespread the disease might be. That likely will include some targeted deer killing in and around where the deer was found.
The DNR also will conduct mandatory testing of deer that hunters shoot this fall in that area.
“We will be planning surveillance during the fall hunting season, definitely, but that’s more than six months from now and we don’t want to wait that long,” Straka told Forum News Service. “The immediate response plan is to work with local officials to test some roadkill animals … and work with the public and people in and around Grand Rapids to conduct some localized deer removals — a very targeted, small area around that infected positive that we had.”
Itasca County already is in a deer feeding ban area and will be added to counties where deer attractants, including deer scents, are not allowed during hunting seasons.
Straka said it’s too soon to say whether the finding means CWD is moving north in Minnesota or if there are other factors causing the disease to pop-up in isolated areas where it hadn’t before been found.
“We don’t know the answer to that,” Straka said. “Am I surprised that we got a positive hit in a wild deer in Grand Rapids? Yes. But we don’t know yet if that means more wild deer in the area have CWD. We need to get more monitoring done to figure that out, and we’re already discussing how we get a better look at the statewide picture of where CWD is on the landscape and where we should look for the disease.”
Other steps the DNR could take to slow the spread include expanded fall deer hunting in the area, with longer seasons, additional seasons and additional permits for multiple deer per hunter, but only if additional wild deer in that area are confirmed to carry the disease, Straka said. Several of those steps have been used in southeastern Minnesota.
A Grand Rapids resident reported to the DNR in mid-February that an adult doe died in his backyard. DNR staff collected the carcass and submitted a lymph node sample for CWD testing. The DNR received confirmation of the Grand Rapids CWD infection March 15. Results of a full necropsy showed the deer died from a collision with a vehicle, but tested positive for CWD.
An animal must be dead or killed and a tissue sample collected to test for CWD, though the University of Minnesota and other researchers are said to be close to developing a test that is accurate on live animals.
Since 2002, DNR has tested samples from 106,000 wild deer statewide and 153, fewer than 1%, tested positive for CWD. Most of those cases occurred in southeastern Minnesota. But in recent years, wild deer near the Twin Cities and near Brainerd, along with infected deer at deer farms in several areas, indicate the disease is slowly spreading. It’s unclear if that spread is being caused by humans moving infected deer — live deer between farms, carcasses, trophy heads — or if the disease is spreading from deer to deer in the wild, or both.
The DNR said it’s updating its statewide CWD response plan to include new positive test reports, new research and new information. That new plan is likely to include multiple ways to make it easier for hunters to get the deer they shot samples for CWD, including self-service mail-in testing and more drop-off stations for testing.
“The DNR has taken an aggressive approach to managing CWD in Minnesota,” Sarah Strommen, DNR commissioner, said in a statement. “We will continue this strong approach as we address this latest finding and as we update our statewide CWD response plan. The health of Minnesota’s wild deer herd remains a top priority for the DNR.”
More than 1,800 samples from wild deer shot by hunters were tested in and near an infested Beltrami County deer farm last fall and CWD was not detected in any. The Grand Rapids deer was about 60 miles from that farm. To the west and south of Grand Rapids, near Brainerd, CWD surveillance has been ongoing in this area since 2017. Two wild deer have been tested positive for CWD among the 6,300 deer tested since surveillance began.
Lawmakers who worked with Greitens say he’s unfit for Senate
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Both Democrat and Republican lawmakers at the Missouri Capitol say former Gov. Eric Greitens has no business running for U.S. Senate.
After a new court filing revealed abuse allegations, nearly all of the U.S. Senate candidates, on both sides of the aisle, say Greitens needs to drop out of the race. Members of the General Assembly, who used to work alongside the ex-governor, say his ex-wife’s claims don’t come as a surprise.
“You don’t get to run for office again and just ignore everything that happened previously,” House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) said. “History does not erase itself.”
Greitens held the title of Missouri’s governor for less than two years. He was elected in November 2016, took office in January 2017, and resigned in May 2018.
“It was all just a very strange and dark time,” Quade said.
Greitens is now the Republican frontrunner for the U.S. Senate race. Senate President Dave Schatz (R-Sullivan) is one of several Republicans running against him in the primary.
“Gov. Greitens, when he left office here, I didn’t feel like he was fit for office then and I don’t think he’s fit for office now,” Schatz said.
“The fact that he’s doing so well in the polls is daunting a little bit,” Quade said.
In the court filing, Sheena Greitens claims Eric admitted there was a photo but “threatened that I would be exposed to legal jeopardy if I ever disclosed that fact to anyone…”
She also claims she’s been a victim of his political reach and influence as well as physical abuse, saying, “Eric knocked me down and confiscated my cell phone, wallet and keys…” so that she couldn’t call for help.
She accuses him of “cuffing our then-3-year-old son across the face at the dinner table…and yanking him around by his hair.”
Sheena Greitens says that after a 2019 visit with Eric, one of the boys had “a swollen face, bleeding gums, and a loose tooth. He said Dad had hit him…however Eric said they had been roughhousing and that it had been an accident.”
She claims that in 2018 he repeatedly “threatened to kill himself unless I provided specific public political support to him.”
“His ex-wife and his children are yet again in the public spotlight with their personal information being aired simply because he’s refusing to drop out of the race,” Quade said.
Greitens campaign said the abuse allegations are “outright lies.” He resigned amid a sex scandal, but no charges were filed. Court filings were released Monday detailing Sheena’s claims of abuse.
“He’s just as much of a monster, is the word I used today, as several years ago,” Quade said.
Quade came into the Missouri General Assembly the same time Greitens was elected.
“Seeing the news yesterday just brought back the flood of emotions and thoughts that all of us went through when we were here when it originally happened,” Quade said. “Knowing that a person like that was living in the people’s mansion and getting to govern all of its citizens was a really dark time in the state of Missouri.”
In a statement Monday afternoon, Greitens called Sheen “deranged” and said:
“I will continue to love and care for my beautiful sons with all of my being, and that includes fighting for the truth and against completely fabricated, baseless allegations. I am seeking full custody of my sons, and for their sake, I will continue to pray for their mother and hope that she gets the help that she needs… Sadly, political operatives and the liberal media peddle in lies. However, I have faith, and I know that ultimately truth will always prevail.”
He also denies her claims in a newly filed court document asking a judge to seal court records.
On Tuesday, Sheena responded to her affidavit, saying:
“I stand by my sworn statements. I did not discuss the contents of my affidavit with anyone other than my counsel and, after the affidavit was filed, my immediate family. My only interest is what’s best for my two children, and for the last four fours, I have gone to great lengths to keep these family matters private to protect them. I am not interested in litigating this matter anywhere other than the courtroom. At the appropriate time in the legal process, I will provide whatever evidence and documentation the court requests, including testimony under oath.”
Schatz also was in office during the Greitens administration.
“He didn’t have any support or anyone that he could rely on to say, ‘Hey, come to the rescue,’ because he pretty much alienated anyone that could have or would have wanted to stand by him,” Schatz said.
When asked if he would support Greitens should he win the August primary, Schatz only responded that’s the reason why he’s running.
“You know, that is a very interesting question,” Schatz said. “Again, I’m taking the position that he’s not going to be the nominee. We can’t go through an election cycle and then all of a sudden find out that this is the character that we elected to the U.S. Senate.”
Quade and Schatz recalled times that Greitens would yell at other lawmakers or criticize them.
Schatz, along with U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and attorney Mark McCloskey, are calling on Greitens to stop his campaign.
“I think there’s enough evidence that we’ve seen in the past and maybe some in the current allegations that they need to dig a little deeper into this and make sure we aren’t sending someone there [Washington D.C.] that maybe has some real issues,” Schatz said.
Other state lawmakers took to Twitter calling out the former governor.
Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo (D-Independence) said, “Eric Greitens is the same person today as he was yesterday. And last year. And in 2018. An abuser then. An abuser now. The Republican Party is clutching their last pearl as they feign surprise by a man who duct taped a victim in the basement of his family home years ago.”
Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) said in a tweet, “Real men don’t abuse their wife. Real men don’t abuse their children. Eric Greitens is not a real man. He is fake, failed politician and a terrible human being. Full stop.”
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley said Monday in a tweet, “If you hit a woman or child you belong in handcuffs, not the Senate. It’s time for Greitens to leave the race.”
Hawley previously endorsed Hartzler.
Last month during filing day, when asked why Missourians should vote for him, he said he’s changed and referred to an ongoing campaign of lies.
“At the end of the day, you can have a big wave of lies and that wave of lies can be powerful,” Greitens said.
He claims he spent the last week with his sons while his ex-wife was meeting with political operatives in Washington.
Boy, 10, tells police man was ‘beating up’ his mom, charges say
A 28-year-old Mounds View man has been charged with four felonies after his 10-year-old son called police to report that his dad was “beating up” his mom.
Johnnie Ward Jr. was arrested Thursday and charged the next day in Ramsey County District Court with domestic assault, domestic assault by strangulation, threats of violence causing terror and fleeing police in a motor vehicle. He remained jailed Tuesday in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Nine children were in the apartment at the time of the assault, according to charges.
The boy reported around 9:50 p.m. Thursday that his dad, later identified as Ward, was “beating up his mother” at their apartment and there was blood on the floor, charges read. Officers who responded to the fourplex in the 5600 block of Quincy Street found the boy’s mother sitting in grass in front of the building and “crying hysterically.”
The woman, identified in the criminal complaint by her initials, KDM, told officers that Ward, who is her ex‐boyfriend, had choked her to the point she thought she was going to die.
“She was so upset on scene that she was unable to speak further to police at that time,” charges read.
While at a hospital, she told police she had been staying at a domestic abuse shelter but had to leave so she returned with her children to the Quincy Street apartment. She told police Ward showed up and that she told him she no longer wanted to be with him, according to the charges.
She said Ward wanted money and that after she refused she walked away from him and went into the living room. Ward followed, yelled that he wanted money and grabbed her from behind with both hands and choked her, charges allege. She told officers she thought she was going to pass out.
Ward then threw her against the kitchen cupboards and as she tried to run he grabbed her, put his right arm around her neck and choked her with his forearm, charges allege. An adult witness then hit Ward over the head with a bottle two times before he let KDM go. Ward fled the apartment.
KDM said that during the assault Ward threatened to kill her, charges allege. After she told him not to do it in front of the children, Ward responded, “(Expletive) the kids, they can die,” charges read.
KDM said she had dizziness, nausea and a headache from the assault, according to charges, and that her neck was sore and that it was painful to swallow. “(She) rated the pain and pressure to her neck at a level 10 out of 10 during the strangulation,” charges read.
The nine children were “emotionally shaken, but physically okay,” according to the charges.
Officers saw Ward leaving the apartment parking lot in a 2007 Chrysler 300 and tried to block the exit with their squads, but he drove on grass to get around them and fled down Quincy Street at a high rate of speed, charges allege.
Ward led officers on a pursuit that went west on Hillview Road, south on Jackson Street and west on County Road H2. It ultimately ended along 73rd Avenue Northeast in Fridley after officers executed a PIT maneuver. Ward was taken into custody.
Ward, who was bleeding from a gash on the top of his head, said he wasn’t running from police, that he was running from his cousin who hit him with a beer bottle. “He claimed to have done nothing wrong,” charges read.
Ward was convicted of misdemeanor domestic assault in Ramsey County in 2017 after he repeatedly hit KDM on her arms and legs with a broom handle, according to the criminal complaint. Two months later he was convicted of violating a domestic abuse no-contact order, court records show.
Ward currently is on probation until June after he was convicted of misdemeanor theft in Ramsey County last year. His past also includes a 2020 conviction for felony first-degree criminal damage to property in Washington County and convictions last year for misdemeanor theft in Anoka County and driving while intoxicated in Ramsey County.
Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID; Bill quarantining
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Tuesday she has tested positive for COVID-19 with “mild” symptoms.
On social media, the former Democratic presidential candidate said she was “feeling fine” and that former President Bill Clinton had tested negative and was quarantining until their household was fully cleared.
A spokesman for the former president posted on Twitter that he would continue to get tested in the days to come.
Hillary Clinton, 74, said she was “more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness” and urged people to get vaccine and booster shots.
Former President Barack Obama announced earlier this month that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
