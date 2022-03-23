News
Friends split $102K Show Me Cash jackpot
ST. LOUIS – Two friends have agreed to split a six-figure jackpot from the March 11 Show Me Cash drawing.
The friends purchased a Quick Pick ticket at Crest Bowl in Florissant that day. Their ticket matched all five numbers drawn: 5, 19, 22, 27, and 35.
After learning the winning ticket had been sold at the bowling alley, one of the friends thought somebody else had won the jackpot.
“I even texted a couple of people and said, ‘Check your tickets!’” she said.
The Show Me Cash drawing is daily at 8:59 p.m. The jackpots start at $50,000 and grow until there’s a winner. Over $1.7 million has been awarded in Show Me Cash prizes so far this year.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 575,757. Tuesday evening’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $50,000.
News
Jackson pushes back at GOP critics, defends judicial record
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and MARK SHERMAN
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson forcefully defended her record as a federal judge Tuesday, pushing back against Republican assertions that she was soft on crime and declaring she would rule as an “independent jurist” if confirmed as the first Black woman on the high court.
Republicans aggressively questioned Jackson on the sentences she has handed down to sex offenders in her nine years as a judge, her advocacy on behalf of terror suspects at Guantanamo Bay, her thoughts on critical race theory and even her religious views. At one point, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas read from children’s books that he said are taught at her teenage daughter’s school.
Several GOP senators grilled her on her child pornography sentences, arguing they were lighter than federal guidelines recommended. She responded that she based the sentences on many factors, not just the guidelines, and said some of the cases had given her nightmares.
Could her rulings have endangered children? “As a mother and a judge,” she said, “nothing could be further from the truth.”
In what Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., described as “a trial by ordeal,” Jackson attempted to answer GOP concerns and also highlight the empathetic style that she has frequently described when she is handing down sentences. The committee’s Republicans, several of whom have their eyes on the presidency, tried to brand her — and Democrats in general — as soft on crime, an emerging theme in GOP midterm election campaigns.
Jackson told the committee that her brother and two uncles served as police officers, and that “crime and the effect on the community, and the need for law enforcement — those are not abstract concepts or political slogans to me.”
Tuesday’s hearing was the first of two days of questioning after Jackson and the 22 members of the panel gave opening statements on Monday. On Thursday, the committee will hear from legal experts before an eventual vote to move her nomination to the Senate floor.
President Joe Biden chose Jackson in February, fulfilling a campaign pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court for the first time in American history. She would take the seat of Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced in January that he would retire after 28 years on the court. Jackson would be the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman.
Barring unexpected developments, Democrats who control the Senate by the slimmest of margins hope to wrap up Jackson’s confirmation before Easter, though Breyer is not leaving until the current session ends this summer.
She said the potential to be the first Black woman on the court is “extremely meaningful” and that she had received many letters from young girls. Jackson, who grew up in Miami, noted that she had not had to attend racially segregated public schools as her own parents did, “and the fact that we had come that far was to me a testament to the hope and the promise of this country.”
Her nomination also “supports public confidence in the judiciary,” Jackson said.
Responding to Republicans who have questioned whether she is too liberal in her judicial philosophy, Jackson said she tries to “understand what the people who created this law intended.” She said she relies on the words of statutes but also looks to history and practice when the meaning may not be clear.
Democrats have been full of praise for Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, noting that she would not only be the first Black woman but also the first public defender on the court, and first with experience representing indigent criminal defendants since Justice Marshall.
Republicans praised that experience, too, but also questioned it, focusing in particular on work she did roughly 15 years ago representing Guantanamo Bay detainees. Jackson said public defenders don’t pick their clients and are “standing up for the constitutional value of representation.” She said she continued to represent one client in private practice because her firm happened to be assigned his case.
Picking up on a thread started by Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and amplified by the Republican National Committee in fundraising emails, Cruz questioned Jackson on her sentences for child pornographers, at one point bringing out a large poster board and circling sentences he said he found egregious.
Cruz — who along with Hawley is a potential 2024 presidential candidate — asked Jackson if “the voice of the children” was heard.
Again noting that she is a mother, Jackson defended her decisions by saying she takes into account not only sentencing guidelines but also the stories of the victims, the nature of the offenses and the defendants’ histories.
“A judge is not playing a numbers game,” she said. “A judge is looking at all of these different factors.”
The White House has rejected Hawley’s criticism as “toxic and weakly presented misinformation.” And sentencing expert Douglas Berman, an Ohio State law professor, wrote on his blog that while Jackson’s record shows she is skeptical of the range of prison terms recommended for child pornography cases, “so too were prosecutors in the majority of her cases and so too are district judges nationwide.”
Beyond crime, Republicans raised issues that have proved winning for them in recent campaigns.
Jackson bristled at questions from South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who voted for her confirmation as an appeals court judge last year but has openly expressed his frustration after President Joe Biden picked her over a South Carolina judge. Graham asked her about her religion, and how often she goes to church, in angry comments referring back to what he said was unfair criticism of Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s Catholicism ahead of her 2020 confirmation.
Jackson — who thanked God in her opening statement and said that faith “sustains me at this moment” — responded that she is a Protestant. But she said she is reluctant to talk about her faith in detail because “I want to be mindful of the need for the public to have confidence in my ability to separate out my personal views.”
On critical race theory, a controversial topic particularly in some public schools, she told Cruz: “I’ve never studied critical race theory, I’ve never used it, it doesn’t come up in my work as a judge.”
Asked about abortion, Jackson readily agreed with comments that Justices Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh made when they were up for confirmation. “Roe and Casey are the settled law of the Supreme Court concerning the right to terminate a woman’s pregnancy. They have established a framework that the court has reaffirmed,” Jackson said.
That line of questioning from Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Jackson’s answers bypassed a key point: The court right now is weighing whether to overrule those cases that affirm a nationwide right to abortion.
The White House said Tuesday that Biden had watched part of the hearings and was proud of Jackson’s “grace and dignity.”
The president was struck by how “she swiftly dismantled conspiracy theories put forward in bad faith,” said White House deputy press secretary Chris Meagher.
___
Associated Press writers Jessica Gresko, Lisa Mascaro, Josh Boak, Colleen Long and Kevin Freking in Washington and Aaron Morrison in New York contributed to this report.
News
Police search for missing St. Louis man who vanished last summer
ST. LOUIS — Police need help finding a missing St. Louis man who vanished months ago.
Fabian Miller, 43, was last seen at about 1 p.m. on August 1, 2021, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
His sister reported him missing on January 5 after not hearing from him for several months. The family said they hoped to find Miller on their own, which is why they delayed contacting the police department.
Police said Miller is homeless and known to frequent the south St. Louis area. He has multiple tattoos, including a duck head on one side of his neck and “PeeWee” on the other side.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call police at 314-444-5338.
News
No time for Timberwolves to sulk in defeat
Karl-Anthony Towns spoke with pain in his voice Monday night.
It was about as quiet as you’ll hear the usually vibrant, energetic center. After the Timberwolves’ 110-108 loss to the Mavericks in Dallas, Towns’ voice was sullen. In the past, this tone was reserved for when the Timberwolves were in the midst of deep, continued struggles for which there didn’t appear to be answers.
But Monday was different. The disappointment seemed to stem from the belief that Minnesota would beat the Mavericks and score another win, perhaps the most critical one in the team’s pursuit to escape the play-in tournament.
“It felt like a playoff game, it felt like a game. It felt like a game that meant a lot,” Towns said. “We understood the magnitude of this game, and that’s why you hear it in my voice. It hurts a lot to have it played out like that.”
The latter was in reference to what Minnesota believed was a bad shake with the officiating. That was brought up by Timberwolves coach Chris Finch at the beginning of his postgame presser, and then echoed by Towns and teammate D’Angelo Russell.
The Timberwolves (42-31) have crowed about officiating at various points all season, with Finch often leading the charge. They did so again Monday with Finch, surprisingly, opened his postgame press conference by commenting on the officiating. Towns said he couldn’t share what was said in the Timberwolves locker room postgame “or I’ll get fined.”
The Timberwolves left the arena Monday believing end-of-game calls were the cause of their defeat.
The NBA clearly believes otherwise. There were zero calls cited in the league’s last-two-minute report Tuesday that were missed to Minnesota’s detriment.
The only two missed calls from that report, released Tuesday, were that Towns should have been called for an offensive foul with about a minute to play, and that guard Patrick Beverley should have been called for a violation for pump-faking his free-throw prior to his intentional miss with three seconds to play.
So when Russell said the officials “gave” Dallas a win Monday, it wasn’t exactly accurate. The Timberwolves lost it, fair and square. They didn’t play well enough for 48 minutes to beat a good team on the road. Frankly, given that, Minnesota showed a lot of grit to give itself a chance to win the game late.
And that’s fine. Teams are going to lose road games to good teams in tough fashion. What Minnesota can’t do is allow that loss, and its ill-perceived bad fortune, to snowball further into the week. The Timberwolves are staring at a game with West-leading Phoenix (58-14) on Wednesday, before playing Dallas (44-28) again on Friday and then traveling to face red-hot Boston (45-28) on Sunday.
There is no time for Minnesota to sit and lick its wounds because it lost an important game it thought it should win. Coming down the stretch, with the Timberwolves and Nuggets neck and neck to see which team will earn that all-important sixth seed in the West, every game is important.
“It is what it is,” Finch said. “Pick ourselves up. Got to get ready to play again on Wednesday.”
Friends split $102K Show Me Cash jackpot
Jackson pushes back at GOP critics, defends judicial record
Police search for missing St. Louis man who vanished last summer
No time for Timberwolves to sulk in defeat
Highest-rated restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
Jimmy Butler’s ankle a Heat concern? ‘It’s as good as I’m going to feel right now’; Herro added to injury report
Moorhead man sentenced in death of 6-year-old boy who was shot with his illegal handgun
BuzzFeed announces staff reduction as its top editors resign
Disney in balancing act as some workers walk out in protest
Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
News4 weeks ago
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
-
News4 weeks ago
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death