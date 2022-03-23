Entertainment
Fully vaxxed White House press Sec. Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID for the second time
White House press secretary Jen Psaki has tested positive again for the coronavirus
Entertainment
Insiders say Kanye West’s social media manager wrote “K**n-Baya” post to Trevor Noah
Insiders are whispering about Kanye West’s sudden downfall in the music industry after hiring an Instagram blogger to manage his social media
Entertainment
RIP: Gospel Singer LaShun Pace Dead at 60
Beloved Gospel singer Tarrian LaShun Pace died from kidney failure due to chronic kidney disease
Entertainment
Trump Uses “N-Word” in Discussion About Russia’s Nuclear Threats
“Varney & Co.” host Stuart Varney continuously pressed former President Donald Trump to say the “n-word”
