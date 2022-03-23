Guthrie Theater goes for ‘big and ambitious’ 60th season in 2022-23

We’re always on the lookout for the best new casino sites. After all, they’ve got the biggest bonuses, the latest games, and the most advanced software.

Best New Online Casinos for Real Money

1. Wild Casino – Best New Casino Site Overall

Pros:

350+ real money games

New titles added all the time

250% welcome bonus

Cryptos accepted

Cons:

No eWallets

With a 250% welcome bonus, a selection of over 350 games, and an excellent user interface, Wild Casino stands out as our top pick among the best new online casinos in the USA.

It’s a bit more established than a number of others, and it works as an all-rounder.

Game Variety: 5/5

Wild Casino has exactly 350+ games to choose from. Compared to some of the more established sites, this number is slightly down – but as far as new online casinos go, it’s an awesome selection.

What we like is how varied the games are. You can play just over 200 online slots, including Eagle Gold and Rob the Bank, as well as a slew of blackjack, poker, and roulette games.

There are also 18 live dealer games here, with one of our favorites being Early Payout Blackjack. Wild Casino is adding new titles all the time, too.

Bonuses & Promos: 4/5

Wild Casino starts you off with either a 250% up to $1,000 welcome bonus (fiat currencies) or a 300% up to $3,000 welcome bonus (cryptocurrencies).

These are both good options, although crypto players will be a bit disappointed that wagering requirements are higher (45x) for the crypto bonus than for the fiat currency bonus (35x).

Payment Methods: 4/5

Wild Casino has been quick to appeal to as many players as possible. There are 18 real money options to choose from right now, including standard debit/credit cards and MoneyGram, Money Orders, and 6 cryptos including Bitcoin and Eth.

There are zero eWallets available, however, but we like the high maximum deposits for most payment methods ($5,000 for fiat currency methods, $100,000 for cryptos).

User Interface: 5/5

Wild Casino naturally sports a unique jungle theme, but while such a theme might appeal to players who like playing somewhere quirky, the theme isn’t too distracting.

In fact, it’s entirely possible that some players won’t even notice it at all.

This is because Wild Casino’s website is entirely functional, it loads quickly, and navigation is easy. Moreover, the only hint of the jungle theme comes above the fold – the rest of the homepage is splashed with games.

Misc: 4/5

Wild Casino’s dedication to adding the best new games is one of its plus points, and we fully expect it to keep creating a well-rounded selection of the highest quality real money casino games in town.

It also only uses 3 game developers – including BetSoft – and in many ways, this works to its advantage as we always prefer quality over quantity.

2. Las Atlantis – Best Welcome Bonus of any New Online Casino Site

Pros:

200+ online casino games

Unique site design and theme

280% up to $14,000 welcome bonus

Cons:

Lack of eWallets

Launched in 2020, Las Atlantis is a fresh-faced online casino that sports a really cool and unique theme. Basically, you get the chance to play in an underwater, neon-lit city.

Cool, right? But that’s just the beginning.

Game Variety: 4/5

At the time of writing, Las Atlantis is home to just over 200 games. The greater bulk of its collection is made up of online slots, but game variety is generally good.

Here, you can also play 14 poker games, 5 blackjack games, and a handful of other table games, including roulette and baccarat.

There are also 13 live dealer games, though it’s a tad frustrating you can’t see them as a guest.

Bonuses & Promos: 5/5

As a rule of thumb, all new online casinos offer excellent welcome bonuses. But Las Atlantis blows the rest out of the water with a 280% up to $14,000 welcome package.

It’s an amazing offer that comes with respectable 35x wagering requirements.

There are other great offers too. They include an up to 165% slots match bonus, and a new game bonus awarding up to 200 free spins.

Existing players can also grab a Game of the Month bonus, while regular players get to enjoy higher percentages and even more perks and prizes.

Payment Methods: 3.5/5

If there’s an area where Las Atlantis falls a little short, it’s with its banking options.

There are currently 8 available, including cards, live chat deposit, and deposit by phone, but it’s disappointing that there aren’t more eWallet options.

However, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin are all available.

User Interface: 4/5

Switching back to the positives, Las Atlantis’ user interface is entirely unique. Its theme is based on an underwater city casino, and it looks absolutely stunning.

The best thing is that there aren’t too many animations or graphics, which means that the site is easy to use. Moreover, site speed is good, everything is exactly where you’d expect it to be, and Las Atlantis is both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

Misc: 4/5

Las Atlantis is owned by Infinity Media, which is responsible for a number of other exciting new online casinos. Minimum deposit for credit card is $20, which is actually better than most rival sites, and there are two separate telephone numbers available for customer support.

3. Cafe Casino – Best New Online Gambling Site for Promotions

Pros:

350% up to $2,500 crypto welcome bonus

Regular reload offers

100+ slot games

Cons:

No eWallets

Cafe Casino is one of the most established new online casinos, having been around for over 4 years now. It’s undergone a few little tweaks here and there to keep things fresh, and it excels when it comes to casino bonuses and promotions.

Game Variety: 3.5/5

Cafe Casino will definitely suit slots fans, as it has over a hundred high-quality slot games provided by the likes of RealTime Gaming, Rival Gaming, and Genesis.

There are also a handful of progressive slots, with jackpots often exceeding over $1,000,000.

Overall game selection, on the other hand, is a tad thin on the ground, although there are 11 poker variants and 8 blackjack games, including European Blackjack.

Bonuses & Promos: 5/5

How does a 350% up to $2,500 crypto welcome bonus grab you? There aren’t too many deposit matches this high so have at it.

Even with fiat currency, you can grab a 250% up to $1,500 welcome offer. These welcome packages – which both come worth 40x rollover requirements – are just the start at Cafe Casino, where there are bonuses and promos galore.

There’s a $10 no deposit welcome bonus on the table for new players who want to test the waters first, a $100 referral bonus, a unique “Mystery Bonus” that delivers special reload offers in your account – and many more.

Payment Methods: 4/5

Cafe Casino accepts 9 different payment methods, including four cryptos (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum).

Other options include debit/credit (including American Express) and P2P.

Most withdrawals are processed in less than 72 hours, although crypto withdrawals are guaranteed within 24 hours and in most cases within an hour.

User Interface: 4/5

Set against a white background, Cafe Casino’s user interface can look a tad plain to some players. However, this is a clean, polished, and superbly organized online casino that deserves credit for being so easy to use.

Naturally, the lack of colors or animations won’t suit everyone. But if you want a hassle-free experience, there’s lots to like here.

Misc: 4/5

Cafe Casino isn’t the kind of casino that shouts from the rooftops: it’s neat and tidy, and it ticks a lot of boxes, including excellent customer service (24/7 availability), a wide variety of payment methods, and a solid – if not spectacular – selection of quality games.

It’s already a really popular online casino in the gaming industry, and we expect its reputation to keep on growing.

4. Super Slots – Best New Casino Site for Slots

Pros:

255 slots

20 live games

Great selection of progressive jackpot games

Cryptos accepted

Mobile app available

Cons:

High wagering requirements on the crypto welcome offer

Created in 2020, Super Slots is one of the very newest online casinos around.

And when it comes to slots, it can compete with even the most established online casinos, offering 250+ action-packed slot games.

Game Variety: 4/5

As you’d expect, Super Slots is heavily centered on slot games. There are 255 of them in total, and these include popular titles like The Forbidden Tomb and Jungle Stripes.

There is also an excellent selection of high RTP slots, which give you the best chances of winning, and Super Slots regularly update their games.

And whenever you want to mix things up a bit, you can try your luck at 80+ other real money casino games, including poker variants, 25 blackjack games, and 20 live games, which are split between Casino Red and Casino Black.

Bonuses & Promos: 4/5

New online gambling sites typically offer tasty welcome bonuses – and this one gets as tasty as it gets, especially for crypto players. The 400% up to $4,000 crypto deposit bonus really rocks, and even fiat depositors are entitled to a 250% up to $1,500 deposit bonus.

Unfortunately, we have to shave off a point for the fact that, while the fiat currency deposit bonus comes with fair 35x rollover requirements, crypto players have to meet 48x rollover requirements before any bonus winnings are theirs.

Other bonuses are largely focused on slots and include a weekly spin-off (worth $1,000) and Game of the Week, where you can win as much as $500 if you play at least 100 spins on whatever the game of the week happens to be.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

Super Slots suffers from the same issue as many other new gambling sites in our review guide: it offers a good variety of 15 banking options but eWallets are missing.

That said, crypto lovers should note that in addition to staples Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Doge there is also a bucket full of altcoins: Cardano, Chainlink, Stellar, Ripple, and Solano.

Other methods include Discover and Money Orders, but the fairly high minimum deposits of $25 for most fiat currency methods including credit/debit might put some small ball players off.

User Interface: 4/5

Super Slots looks quite regal with its purple, gold, and white color scheme. It also sports the “classic” slots site layout, splashing as it does its best and latest games all over its homepage.

This is ideal for letting you get into the action quickly, and we also like how the menu tabs are huge because – among other things – it really benefits mobile play (you won’t hit the wrong button by mistake!).

Misc: 4/5

For real money slot games, Super Slots is unrivaled among new casinos online. It also looks fabulous, the sign-up process is a piece of cake, and there’s a mobile app available.

5. El Royale – Best New Casino Online for Poker Games

Pros:

19 online poker games

Sophisticated 1920’s theme

Five-tiered welcome package

Cons:

$2,500 maximum withdrawals

Established in 2020 by Infinity Media Group, El Royale is certainly one of the suavest brand new online casinos we’ve seen. Indeed, if you like the idea of gambling at a 1920s-themed casino site, this one might be for you.

It also stands out for its awesome selection of poker games, and is indeed the best online casino for poker.

Game Variety: 4/5

Speaking of those poker games, El Royale is home to 19 poker variants at the time of writing. This means it’s got a more extensive selection than most other new casinos.

Here, you can play the likes of All American Poker, Deuces Wild, and Jacks or Better, and all of them can be played for real money, or in demo mode (ideal for testing out your strategy).

You can also play over 200 slots at El Royale, as well as a handful of other classic real money casino games.

However, do bear in mind that maximum withdrawals are capped at $2,500 for fiat players. We hope this will be an issue! That said, in case you bag a big jackpot it’s simply a matter of putting through multiple withdrawals.

Bonuses & Promos: 4/5

New players can take advantage of a 240% welcome bonus that also nets them 40 free spins on Bubble Bubble 2. Wagering requirements are 35x, but the maximum bet permitted is just $10.

You can also grab a second welcome bonus, which nets you a further 40 free spins bonus on Cash Bandits 2, as well as a further 3 reload bonuses up to 250%.

These are not bad at all, and indeed El Royale’s mix and match bonuses (where you get free cash and free spins on different slot games) will appeal to recreational players who want to keep the fun going as long as possible.

Payment Methods: 3.5/5

El Royale currently offers 8 different deposit and withdrawal options, including credit/debit, NeoSurf, and three cryptos (Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum).

Hopefully, they’ll add more options soon, but in the end, this covers pretty much all the bases so standard online casino players will all have an option here.

User Interface: 3.5/5

We’re a bit torn when it comes to El Royale’s user interface. On the one hand, its Al-Capone-inspired 1920’s theme looks really amazing.

But looks aren’t the only thing we must judge a casino’s user interface on, and during our time using the site we suffered from slow loading time – especially when checking out the promotions.

At its heart, though, El Royale has gone for the classic casino layout shared by Infinity’s other new online casinos, and everything is where you’d expect to find it.

Misc: 4/5

Some odd choices, particularly the $150 minimum withdrawal across all methods, will definitely frustrate some players, but it’s worth pointing out that El Royale is a new online casino still finding its feet.

Especially in light of the maximum stakes allowed, it’s clear this new online casino is largely aimed at casual players who just want some fun – so no harm no foul here.

How We Chose the Top New Online Casinos

Game Variety: It’s no secret that new casinos tend not to have as many games as older casinos. This is why we worked hard to dig out the best new casinos that offer as much game variety as possible so that you don’t feel short-changed.

Deposit Bonuses & Promotions: New casinos are famous for offering the best welcome bonuses – and we added the absolute best casinos for welcome bonuses and subsequent promos for existing players that all have reasonable wagering requirements.

Payment Methods: Gambling at new sites is a lost cause if our preferred payment method isn’t available. This is why – as much as we could – we added casinos that offer a wide variety of banking options.

User Interface: The biggest clue that a new casino site isn’t up to scratch is a poor user interface. This is why we made sure to add casinos that look great, load quickly, and are super easy to use, contributing to an all-around better online gambling experience.

New Online Casino Sites – FAQ

Are New Casinos Online Safe?

We understand that some players will be concerned that signing up to a new casino online is riskier than signing up to an established casino.

However, as long as you sign-up to a fully-licensed casino that, moreover, is owned by a reputable company, you should have nothing to worry about on this front.

All the casinos on our list of top new casinos are licensed, audited by third parties, and otherwise have impeccable reputations in the online gambling community.

What Games Do New USA Online Casinos Feature?

You can play all the same games that you can play at established online casinos, such as video slots, poker games, blackjack games, and live games.

You’ll find free games, too, and you can also play many brand new games from top real money casino games providers that older casinos may not have.

What are the Benefits of Signing up to New Online Casinos for Real Money?

The most obvious benefit is that you get to try an online gambling site you’ve not yet played at. However, one of the things players often comment on when it comes to new sites is the welcome bonus.

Indeed, new casino sites must do all they can to entice players over from established casino operators, and one of the biggest weapons is a juicy welcome bonus, such as the one you’ll find at Cafe Casino.

Other reasons to sign-up to new casinos include mobile optimization, the latest technology, and advanced user interfaces.

Why Might I Not Want to Play at New Online Casinos?

There aren’t too many downsides to signing up to new casino sites, but perhaps the biggest is that some of them still have work to do in terms of their overall game variety, their user interface, and even their payment methods. Essentially, some of them are works in progress.

There’s also the issue of trust (or lack of it). Because new online casinos are so new, they haven’t got the same trustworthy reputation that older, most established casinos have but we’ve made sure to select new casinos with the best reputation here.

How Do I Choose the Best New Online Casino Sites?

Because there are so many new casinos popping up all the time, it’s important that you ignore the rogues and always choose ones that are fully licensed and owned by reputable companies.

Then, take a closer look at each one and see how it fares when it comes to game selection (does it have a wide variety and are your favorite games available?), bonuses (does the welcome bonus come with attractive wagering requirements?), and the user interface (is it professional and well-presented?).

Other things you should look for are your preferred banking options, mobile readiness, and whether it has other things you might be interested in, such as cryptos and tournaments.

How to Get Started a New Casino

We’ve described below how to register at Wild Casino, our best new online casino site overall, but the process will be similar for all the top new casino sites:

Click the “JOIN NOW” Button

At the top right of the homepage, you’ll see a “Join Now” button. Click it to get started.

Enter Your Details

A form will then pop up, which asks for some basic info from you, including your first and last name, country of residence, email address, and mobile number.

Click “Create Account”

Once you’ve entered your details, you just need to click “Create Account” at the bottom. And that’s it – your account will be live! You don’t even have to create a username.

