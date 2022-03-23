News
High-tech law gets in way of business opening in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Kaneesha Miner was anxious to start her new events business, but now a high-tech St. Louis County law is getting in the way.
The new county law is forcing her to set up an electric vehicle charging station even though she’s just renting the space for her business. Kaneesha said that could cost her $25,000 money she doesn’t have.
The law was passed a year ago by sponsor Kelli Dunaway. People like Miner called it unfair and said it needs to change.
Councilman Mark Harder agrees. He’s introducing new legislation to try to repeal the EV Law. He voted against it. He calls it an unreasonable burden on small businesses.
Miner’s opening has been on hold since February, but tonight there may be a change coming.
FOX 2’s Elliott Davis caught up will Kellie Dunaway. She said she’s ready to change her law and create exceptions for people like Miner and others in the same boat that she is.
Dunaway is making a lot of changes to the law. When asked if she thinks it’s a bad law, Dunaway said: “Gosh, no I think it’s a great law. It just has some flaws that I’m trying to fix tonight.”
“I mean I tried to get people involved in government affairs,” she added. “People were reaching out to me way after the bill passed, and I was like where were you a year ago, six months ago. I don’t think it was a mistake, but I think the original bill might have been a mistake. But I’m trying to fix that.”
Dunaway said the new version of the law should be passed and put into effect by mid-April. People like Miner have a bit longer to put their livelihood on hold, but at least there appears to be a light at the end of the tunnel.
News
Elton John’s farewell tour stops at the X — but he’s not going anywhere
Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour — which landed at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center Tuesday for the first of a two-night stand — has turned into his own version of an extended Minnesota Goodbye.
First announced in January 2018, the retirement trek around the world has hit several speed bumps along the way, including the onset of the pandemic, a hip replacement for John last fall and omicron, which forced the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer to postpone shows in January. Assuming nothing else comes up, John’s final tour will end after more than 300 shows in July 2023.
For the most part, Tuesday’s concert felt like a stronger version of his first local farewell shows back in February 2019 at Minneapolis’ Target Center. The slightly shorter set — 22 songs as opposed to 24 — was essentially the same as 2019, save for some shuffling of familiar album cuts in the first hour and the addition of a new song during the encore. (More on that later.)
Oh, and somewhat surprisingly, John dropped his much-loved 1973 ballad “Daniel” from the set list and didn’t play “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” either.
But, really, it’s a safe bet most of the 15,000 folks in the crowd were there to hear the hits and John has so many of them, he couldn’t come close to playing them all. He focused primarily on his work from 1970 to 1976, a still-stunning reign that saw nearly everything he touched turn to gold.
John, who turns 75 on Friday, opened with “Bennie and the Jets” — an anthem most acts would save for last — and wrapped his encore with “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.” In the two-plus hours between, he banged out rockers (“The Bitch Is Back,” “Crocodile Rock,” “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting”), crooned the slow songs (“Someone Saved My Life Tonight,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Candle in the Wind”) and worked in key hits from his ’80s comeback era (“I Guess That’s Why They Call it the Blues,” “Sad Songs (Say So Much),” “I’m Still Standing”).
While John built his reputation in part for his wild, spontaneous live performances, he’s dialed back his manic energy in recent decades and settled into a more professional, if sometimes staid, mode. Indeed, the most outrageous thing on display Tuesday night was his bedazzled stage outfits and the latest in his utterly ridiculous series of wigs.
But, even more so than in 2019, Sir Elton felt truly invested in his performance Tuesday, belting out his lyrics with a still-strong voice while skillfully avoiding the notes he can no longer hit. Beyond his aforementioned “hair,” he has largely leaned into his age and isn’t afraid to poke fun at himself. He’s also not shy about letting his motorized stage do the walking for him. (When he did move around unassisted, he did so with a noticeable limp.)
John opened his encore with “Cold Heart,” an odd dance number he recorded with current pop sensation Dua Lipa (who performed her own version of it earlier this month at Target Center). It mashes up elements of four of John’s classics and, in January, it became his first Top 10 hit in 25 years. “Cold Heart” comes from his 2021 album of duets, “The Lockdown Sessions,” which he recorded during the pandemic. This guy never stops working.
This may well be John’s final tour, but it sure feels like he’s going to continue making music for as long as he’s able. And I’m all but certain he’s got something grand planned for his 80th birthday in 2027.
News
March 29 dine out event to benefit family of fallen St. Louis County detective
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Mark Tuesday, March 29 on the calendar for a night to dine out and support the family of a fallen St. Louis County police detective.
Several restaurants in the St. Louis area are participating in a Dine Out for Officer Valentine.
Detective Antonio Valentine, 42, was killed in a head-on vehicle crash on Dec. 1, 2021.
A portion of the restaurant proceeds will go toward supporting the family of Officer Valentine. Valentine left behind four children.
Participating restaurants:
- Amigos Cantina in Kirkwood
- Café Telegraph
- Dairy Queen in Twin Oaks
- Espino’s Mexican Bar & Grill
- Syberg’s (all locations)
- Twisted Tavern
- Helen Fitzgerald’s
- The Sushi Station
- Blarney Stone Pub & Grill
- Cheeburger Cheeburger
- The Pasta House Co. (various locations)
- Twisted Tree
- Camila’s Mexican (Eureka)
News
Sea lions perform at St. Louis Zoo for ‘spring training’
ST. LOUIS — It’s spring training time in St. Louis, but we’re not talking about baseball. Sea lions at the Saint Louis Zoo are in “spring training,” gearing up for their upcoming performances.
The zoo staff is working with these animals on their high dives, powerful swimming, and other acrobatic and athletic activities at the Judy and Jerry Kent Family Sea Lion Sound exhibit.
“It’s kind of similar to the Cardinals’ spring training,” said sea lion trainer Haley Wilcutt.
Guests can purchase tickets to watch the “spring training” shows that run daily through March 27. The staff will talk about sea lion behaviors, positive-reinforcement training, animal fun facts, and the need for conserving the sea lions’ ocean habitat.
“It’s a really great opportunity for our guests to come out see some old show favorites and some behaviors that are established from the summer program and show off some new things we’ve been working on in the winter as well.”
Nine California sea lions and three harbor seals call the Judy and Jerry Kent Family Sea Lion Sound “home.”
Roby, one of the sea lion superstars, showed off some of his skills with a trainer during Tuesday’s warmup show.
“Roby is one of our male California sea lions,” said Wilcutt. “He’s 20 years old and been doing shows his whole life. He’s a crowd favorite for sure. He’s large and in charge for sure and definitely one of our veterans.”
While you’d have to head to British Columbia or Baja California to find these animals in the wild, you can simply make a reservation at the Saint Louis Zoo to see a sea lion recycle, pretend to be a shark, and make a big splash.
“It can be something as simple as asking the animals to show off parts of their body, like the underside to check flippers,” said Wilcutt. “We can ask them to open their mouths. Even something like laying down allows us to get a really good look at their body so that they’re in tip-top shape. But we can go a step further. We’ve trained voluntary x-rays and voluntary blood draws. So, all those husbandry behaviors allow us to take the best care of our animals.”
After the “spring training” shows wrap up, the sea lions will be ready for their regular spring weekend shows that kick off on April 2.
For more information about the shows or to purchase a ticket, visit:
High-tech law gets in way of business opening in St. Louis County
Elton John’s farewell tour stops at the X — but he’s not going anywhere
March 29 dine out event to benefit family of fallen St. Louis County detective
Sea lions perform at St. Louis Zoo for ‘spring training’
3 lanes closed on I-55 near Bayless in St. Louis County
Trae Young scores 45 points as Hawks hand Knicks devastating blow to playoff hopes
St. Paul man sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison for New Year’s Eve shooting at Mall of America
Tornado strikes New Orleans as storms move into Deep South
Magic beat Warriors as Jalen Suggs’ status for season unknown
Jalen Suggs status for season unknown as Magic match up against Warriors
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
News4 weeks ago
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
-
News4 weeks ago
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death