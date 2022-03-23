Connect with us

Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID

Published

2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has tested positive for Covid-19 with “mild” symptoms

Alexander Skarsgård was ‘truly a wreck’ when he ‘ripped a guy’s throat’ out in The Northman

Published

48 mins ago

on

March 23, 2022

By

Alexander Skarsgård stars as Viking warrior prince Amleth in the upcoming epic revenge thriller and spoke out about how one of the climactic scenes was so “complex” and “difficult” because it featured 50 people fighting at the same time.

Entertainment

Four teens arrested in grisly carjacking death of 73-year-old woman after two of the teens’ parents turned them in

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 23, 2022

By

Four juveniles have been arrested in the horrific carjacking death of a 73-year-old woman, according to New Orleans police

Entertainment

Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?

Published

4 hours ago

on

March 23, 2022

By

Carl Crawford seemed to confirm rumors that Megan Thee Stallion is a home wrecker

