News
Jets deep in Tyreek Hill trade talks, but team source not optimistic on chances of landing WR
The Jets are reportedly in heavy trade talks for one of the best receivers in the NFL.
Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill is being shopped by the Chiefs after both sides failed to get a contract extension.
ESPN reported the Jets and the Dolphins are the finalists for Hill’s services. Hill is one of the best receivers in the NFL, with a combination of Olympic speed and outstanding route running. He’s a six-time Pro Bowler and a three-time first team All-Pro.
Hill would be able to help Zach Wilson’s development like he did for Patrick Mahomes.
But a team source wasn’t optimistic about the chances that Hill would come to New York.
Anything can happen in this NFL offseason, though.
This is a developing story.
News
Dolphins reportedly in serious trade talks for star Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill
The Miami Dolphins don’t appear to be done looking for blockbuster deals to make this offseason after landing prized free agent tackle Terron Armstead on Tuesday night.
Now the Dolphins are reportedly in serious trade talks with the Kansas City Chiefs for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, according to multiple reports on Wednesday morning.
NFL Network first reported that extension talks between the Chiefs and Hill have stalled despite an offer that would make Hill one of the highest-paid receivers, and now Kansas City is allowing Hill to seek a trade.
Both ESPN and NFL Network mentioned the Dolphins as one of the most interested teams. ESPN also noted Miami’s AFC East rival New York Jets as a finalist. The price for a deal with the Chiefs for Hill, according to a Yahoo report, would be at least two first-round picks.
Dolphins assistant general manager Marvin Allen has a connection to Hill as the Chiefs’ director of college scouting for five years, from 2013-17, when Kansas City drafted Tyreek Hill.
Hill has been a Pro Bowl selection in each of his six NFL seasons with three first-team All-Pro selections to his credit. Possibly the fastest player in the NFL, Hill has 479 career receptions for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns. He also has five return touchdowns from the first three seasons of his career.
Hill was on the Chiefs’ 2019 Super Bowl-winning team that topped the San Francisco 49ers, who had new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on the staff, in Miami.
The potential addition of Hill would be immense for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa heading into his third NFL season. Hill would be paired with Jaylen Waddle, who broke an NFL rookie receptions record in 2021. Among others, Miami also has oft-injured veteran DeVante Parker under contract and signed former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., who could most play in the slot. Tight end Mike Gesicki, who was given the franchise tag, also lines up out wide often.
This story will be updated.
News
Possible intentional fires set near Mark Twain National Forest
ROLLA, Mo. – Officials are reporting intentionally set fires happening around the Mark Twain National Forest.
According to the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District, multiple fires have been reported and responded to in just a few weeks.
The latest fires burned less than half of an acre on Country Road 7570 which is south of Interstate 44.
If you see anything suspicious regarding fires in the described area, the protection district asks you call 911 immediately.
News
Police carjacking suspect charged for flashing a weapon
ST. LOUIS-The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has filed a weapons charge in an incident that police say was an attempted carjacking of a marked police vehicle.
Allen Robinson, 27, of St. Louis, has been charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon. Police say Robinson stepped into traffic at Chouteau and 7th around 3am Saturday, walked to the passenger side of a marked police vehicle, and pointed a handgun at them.
According to a police summary of the incident, “The officers were able to maneuver out of harm’s way while the suspect simultaneously discovered he was attempting to carjack a fully marked police car. The suspect took off running.”
Assisting officers found the suspect and took him into custody. No injuries were reported.
Police sought stiffer charges.
In a statement released Wednesday morning, the Circuit Attorney’s Office said in part “Any suggestion that the evidence provided by SLMPD supports charge of robbery 1st/carjacking in this incident is an unfortunate and inaccurate characterization. Investigations take time, and we should wait until the facts are submitted and reviewed.”
