Jimmy Butler’s ankle a Heat concern? ‘It’s as good as I’m going to feel right now’; Herro added to injury report
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler showed he could play through pain with his 27-point performance in Monday night’s road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, but he also recognizes that these final three weeks of the regular season could be a delicate balancing act.
“I know that guys here can hoop,” he said, “they are not going to forgot how to put the ball in the basket or get a stop or dribble overnight, so you don’t want anybody to get injured.
“But some guys like to rest, some guys like to go out there and hoop. I don’t think that either way is a bad way, and that will be between the players and coaches to figure that out.”
And perhaps between Butler and coach Erik Spoelstra as well, with Butler walking with a somewhat gimpy gait after his first game back from a sprained right ankle.
“I’m OK,” he said. “A little bit more rest and recovery coming. But it’s as good as I’m going to feel right now out there. And then I’ve got another day until we play on Wednesday.”
Butler is listed as questionable for Wednesday, due to the ankle sprain.
The Heat were without Gabe Vincent (toe) and Victor Oladipo (back) for Monday night’s game. Wednesday night’s game against the visiting Golden State Warriors opens a run of three games in four nights, with a home back-to-back set against the New York Knicks on Friday night and the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.
“As long as guys are healthy at the end of the regular season, going into the playoffs, is the most important thing,” point guard Kyle Lowry said.
While Vincent remains out, Oladipo was upgraded to questionable. But Tyler Herro is now listed as questionable due to a left knee sprain. Also questionable is Caleb Martin, with his hyperextended left knee. Away on G League assignments are Kyle Guy and Javonte Smart.
Attack mode
Lowry vowed to move more into attack mode as the playoffs approach and lately that has proven the case, with Lowry 7 of 13 from the field and 6 of 11 on 3-pointers in Monday night’s loss.
“I can always get my guys involved offensively with my passing,” he said, also with six assists against the 76ers. “But for me and us to be successful long term, I understand that it starts at the point of attack. For me, personally, it’s just about getting rhythm and getting to a place where I’m comfortable doing what I need to do and helping my team win games.
“We’ll figure it out as we go. But for me, personally, just try to do whatever it takes to help my team long term.”
Coverage concerns
The 76ers put Monday’s game away by consistently attacking the defense of Herro.
“Tyler, it is what it is,” Lowry said. “We know what the situation is going to be. We know who we’re going to guard and what teams are going at. And Tyler’s going to take the challenge.
“At the end of the day, he’s going to take the challenge as a man to try to man up and we’ll help him as best we can and be in the right spots and help him.”
Center Bam Adebayo said it was a team meltdown.
“They ran the same play for the last four minutes. That’s on us as players to make an adjustment,” he said.
“I feel like we were so locked in on our offense, we weren’t really trying to fix our defense at the time.”
Spoelstra wasn’t playing the blame game.
“Tyler has been one of our better individual defenders during the course of the year, he said.
Dedmon sits
Center Dewayne Dedmon was held out for a second consecutive game Monday, as Spoelstra continued to explore the possibilities with Markieff Morris at center in smallball approach.
“This was more matchup based, and that could change game to game,” Spoelstra said. “We’re so close to the playoffs right now, it’ll eventually become just match-up based. He’ll be ready.”
()
Moorhead man sentenced in death of 6-year-old boy who was shot with his illegal handgun
A Moorhead, Minn., man was sentenced Tuesday to nearly five years in prison for leaving a loaded gun in his residence that was used in the accidental death of a 6-year-old boy.
Phillip Neal Jones Jr., a convicted felon, pleaded guilty last year to illegally possessing a firearm. Jones, 34, has multiple prior felony convictions in Hennepin and Anoka Counties and is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.
Court documents show that Jones’ girlfriend left the four children unsupervised at Jones’ apartment to meet a friend at a Fargo, N.D., shopping mall. A visiting child later found the .40-caliber pistol under a large snack chip box in the kitchen. The gun went off, hitting and killing a second child.
Jones told authorities he had left town two days before the shooting.
In St. Paul, U.S. District Court Judge Paul A. Magnuson sentenced Jones to 57 months in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.
BuzzFeed announces staff reduction as its top editors resign
BuzzFeed, the website that popularized listicles while also delving into serious news, is cutting staff as its profits declined, CEO Jonah Peretti said in a conference call with analysts and investors March 22. Editor-in-Chief Mark Schoofs resigned along with two other senior editors.
Earnings before taxes and other costs fell 12 percent in the quarter ending Dec. 31 compared to the previous year, and perhaps more alarmingly for the company, time spent on the website fell 4 percent, BuzzFeed said in its quarterly earnings statement. The company projected earnings to decline in the first quarter of this year as well.
Founded in 2006, Buzzfeed quickly found success through its online quizzes and listicles before adding a newsroom. BuzzFeed went public in December through a special purpose acquisition company merger with 890 Fifth Avenue Partners. Some employees walked out on the day of the SPAC vote, protesting the company’s failure to accommodate the union’s wage negotiation demands. Last week, 77 current and former employees filed claims against BuzzFeed, accusing the company of cheating them out of profits by mishandling how it went public. CNBC also reported that some investors are urging Peretti to shut down the newsroom.
Mark Stenberg, a reporter at AdWeek, obtained an internal memo sent by Schoofs which said the outlet would offer voluntary buyouts instead of layoffs in order to reduce the workforce by about 1.7 percent. Sources told Axios that one third of BuzzFeed’s news division were offered voluntary buyouts. The timing of at least one of the editors’ resignation was a coincidence, according to Matt Mittenthal, a Buzzfeed spokesperson.
Samantha Henig, the company’s executive editor of strategy will run the news operation while Buzzfeed looks for a new editor-in-chief, according to the memo obtained by Stenberg.
“Also: This is not your fault,” Schoofs wrote to staff in the memo. “You have done everything we asked, producing incandescent journalism that changed the world.”
Disney in balancing act as some workers walk out in protest
By MIKE SCHNEIDER and BRENDAN FARRINGTON
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Even though only a small percentage of Walt Disney Co. workers participated in a walkout Tuesday, organizers felt they had won a moral victory with the company issuing a statement denouncing the anti-LGBTQ legislation that sparked employee outrage.
Throughout the day, pockets of employees staged demonstrations at various sites across the country, including near Orlando’s Walt Disney World and Walt Disney Studios. According to a Disney official, there had been no interruptions in any operations.
Disney employed 190,000 workers last October, with roughly three-quarters working in its theme parks division.
The debate forced the company into a balancing act between the expectations of a diverse workforce and demands from an increasingly polarized, politicized marketplace.
On one side are LGBTQ advocates and Disney employees calling for the walkout in protest of CEO Bob Chapek’s slow response in publicly criticizing Florida legislation that opponents dubbed as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The legislation awaiting the governor’s signature bars instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.
On the other side are politicians like Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who accuse the entertainment conglomerate of bending to woke politics. Earlier this month, the company decided to temporarily suspend political contributions in Florida. DeSantis, who has been tacking toward the Republican base on culture war issues, is seen as a 2024 presidential hopeful.
Union leaders for the tens of thousands of unionized workers at Disney theme parks in Florida and California said they saw no walkout momentum among their members, advising them not to do so because it would defy contractual obligations.
“I don’t want to downplay anyone’s efforts, if someone feels what they are doing is the right way to make an impact,” said Eric Clinton, president of Unite Here! Local 362, which represents custodians, housekeepers and other Walt Disney World theme park workers. “We aren’t part of that. It would violate our contract if members of our union participated, though we are concerned about the issue, of course.”
Evan Power, Leon County’s Republican Party chairman, said he believes a strident minority of Disney employees are pushing the issue, and DeSantis has more to gain by taking the side of parents who want more control over education and “sexual conversations” in early grades at school.
In a Tuesday Facebook post, Disney wrote that the company opposes “any legislation that infringes on basic human rights” and stands “in solidarity” with LGBTQ employees “who make their voices heard today and every day.”
A half-dozen Disney workers gathered Tuesday morning at an Orlando LGBTQ center to write letters in support of queer students. “You’re Amazing. You Matter and We Care” and “It Gets Better,” they read, next to a drawing of a rainbow.
“We are creators, and we felt that we could be creative and productive and write letters of encouragement to LGBTQ youth,” said Gabe, a Walt Disney World product development manager who didn’t want his last name used for fear of having his privacy invaded.
Disney, whose movies and properties shaped generations of children around the world, has spoken out several times in recent years about contentious social and political situations.
In January 2021, it said it would suspend political donations to lawmakers who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. It also threatened to pull business from Georgia — a favorite of movie and TV studios — following a 2016 anti-gay bill, which was ultimately vetoed by the then-governor.
Chapek, who became CEO in 2020, has now drawn fire for speaking out about the gender identity bill only after it passed the Florida Legislature.
Republican lawmakers pushing the Florida legislation argued that parents, not teachers, should be the ones talking to their children about gender issues during their early formative years. The legislation attracted scrutiny from Democrats including Biden, who called it “hateful.” It has been sent to DeSantis, who is expected to sign it into law.
Chapek has apologized for not coming out more forcefully and publicly against the bill, saying Disney officials worked behind the scenes to stop it. Chapek also announced a pause to political donations in Florida and support for advocacy groups fighting similar legislation in other states, reiterating those points during a company-wide discussion Monday.
Outside Walt Disney World’s property, Disney employee Nicholas Maldonado was a lone protester Tuesday, wearing a rainbow flag and holding a sign reading, “Trans rights are human rights” and “#DisneyDoBetter.”
“Where was Chapek when the bill was introduced?” said Maldonado, who had a day off from his merchandising job at an Orlando Disney store and, while disappointed with Chapek’s initial response, said he felt Disney’s leaders were beginning to hear the concerns of the company’s workers.
Disney has long been influential in Florida politics, tending to support Republicans who have been in control of Tallahassee, the state capital, for two decades, but also being more open on social issues, said Patricia Campos-Medina, co-director of the Worker Institute at Cornell University. “That’s why people felt surprised that they wanted to stay quiet on this issue,” she said.
Walkout organizers maintain that withholding political contributions isn’t enough.
A group calling for the walkout said on its website that, until the legislation is repealed, Disney leaders need to stop investments in Florida, including the relocation of 2,000 mostly professional jobs from its California headquarters to Orlando. They also say Disney needs to develop an LGBTQ brand similar to the Onyx Collective, an initiative aimed at developing content by and for people of color.
About 20 Disney workers gathered at New York City’s Stonewall Inn, birthplace of the gay rights movement, to write letters in support of families affected by the Florida legislation.
Jonathan Shutt, a senior product manager for Disney Streaming Services, said he was aware that not every worker who wanted to participate could do so and that the company “just needs to do better.”
“There are many of us who are privileged enough to be able to do this, to be able to walk out and stand up for people,” Shutt said.
Cynthia Cooley, an enterprise program senior manager at Disney Streaming Services, said there was an unspoken signal among workers who decided to walk out, with participating employees putting a rainbow flag next to their names in the Slack messaging app.
“We don’t talk about Bruno,” she cracked, referring to the catchy song from the Disney movie “Encanto.”
Farrington reported from Tallahassee; Meg Kinnard in Columbia, S.C.; Ted Shaffrey and Tali Arbel in New York; and John Antczak in Los Angeles contributed to this report.
Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at
