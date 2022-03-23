Connect with us

Entertainment

Ketanji Brown Jackson, Who Was Nominated Because She’s a Woman, Says She Can’t Define ‘Woman’

Published

21 seconds ago

on

google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson refused to define what a “woman” is because she’s not a “biologist”

The post Ketanji Brown Jackson, Who Was Nominated Because She’s a Woman, Says She Can’t Define ‘Woman’ first appeared on Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment | Sandra Rose.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Entertainment

Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID

Published

13 hours ago

on

March 23, 2022

By

google news

2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has tested positive for Covid-19 with “mild” symptoms

The post Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID first appeared on Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment | Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Entertainment

Alexander Skarsgård was ‘truly a wreck’ when he ‘ripped a guy’s throat’ out in The Northman

Published

14 hours ago

on

March 23, 2022

By

Alexander Skarsgård was 'truly a wreck' when he 'ripped a guy's throat' out in The Northman 2
google news

Alexander Skarsgård stars as Viking warrior prince Amleth in the upcoming epic revenge thriller and spoke out about how one of the climactic scenes was so “complex” and “difficult” because it featured 50 people fighting at the same time.

google news
Continue Reading

Entertainment

Four teens arrested in grisly carjacking death of 73-year-old woman after two of the teens’ parents turned them in

Published

15 hours ago

on

March 23, 2022

By

google news

Four juveniles have been arrested in the horrific carjacking death of a 73-year-old woman, according to New Orleans police

The post Four teens arrested in grisly carjacking death of 73-year-old woman after two of the teens’ parents turned them in first appeared on Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment | Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending