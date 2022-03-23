Knicks’ Julius Randle fined by NBA for ‘directing hostile language at a referee’ during Sunday’s loss to Jazz

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Both Democrat and Republican lawmakers at the Missouri Capitol say former Gov. Eric Greitens has no business running for U.S. Senate.

After a new court filing revealed abuse allegations, nearly all of the U.S. Senate candidates, on both sides of the aisle, say Greitens needs to drop out of the race. Members of the General Assembly, who used to work alongside the ex-governor, say his ex-wife’s claims don’t come as a surprise.

“You don’t get to run for office again and just ignore everything that happened previously,” House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) said. “History does not erase itself.”

Greitens held the title of Missouri’s governor for less than two years. He was elected in November 2016, took office in January 2017, and resigned in May 2018.

“It was all just a very strange and dark time,” Quade said.

Greitens is now the Republican frontrunner for the U.S. Senate race. Senate President Dave Schatz (R-Sullivan) is one of several Republicans running against him in the primary.

“Gov. Greitens, when he left office here, I didn’t feel like he was fit for office then and I don’t think he’s fit for office now,” Schatz said.

“The fact that he’s doing so well in the polls is daunting a little bit,” Quade said.

In the court filing, Sheena Greitens claims Eric admitted there was a photo but “threatened that I would be exposed to legal jeopardy if I ever disclosed that fact to anyone…”

She also claims she’s been a victim of his political reach and influence as well as physical abuse, saying, “Eric knocked me down and confiscated my cell phone, wallet and keys…” so that she couldn’t call for help.

She accuses him of “cuffing our then-3-year-old son across the face at the dinner table…and yanking him around by his hair.”

Sheena Greitens says that after a 2019 visit with Eric, one of the boys had “a swollen face, bleeding gums, and a loose tooth. He said Dad had hit him…however Eric said they had been roughhousing and that it had been an accident.”

She claims that in 2018 he repeatedly “threatened to kill himself unless I provided specific public political support to him.”

“His ex-wife and his children are yet again in the public spotlight with their personal information being aired simply because he’s refusing to drop out of the race,” Quade said.

Greitens campaign said the abuse allegations are “outright lies.” He resigned amid a sex scandal, but no charges were filed. Court filings were released Monday detailing Sheena’s claims of abuse.

“He’s just as much of a monster, is the word I used today, as several years ago,” Quade said.

Quade came into the Missouri General Assembly the same time Greitens was elected.

“Seeing the news yesterday just brought back the flood of emotions and thoughts that all of us went through when we were here when it originally happened,” Quade said. “Knowing that a person like that was living in the people’s mansion and getting to govern all of its citizens was a really dark time in the state of Missouri.”

In a statement Monday afternoon, Greitens called Sheen “deranged” and said:

“I will continue to love and care for my beautiful sons with all of my being, and that includes fighting for the truth and against completely fabricated, baseless allegations. I am seeking full custody of my sons, and for their sake, I will continue to pray for their mother and hope that she gets the help that she needs… Sadly, political operatives and the liberal media peddle in lies. However, I have faith, and I know that ultimately truth will always prevail.”

He also denies her claims in a newly filed court document asking a judge to seal court records.

On Tuesday, Sheena responded to her affidavit, saying:

“I stand by my sworn statements. I did not discuss the contents of my affidavit with anyone other than my counsel and, after the affidavit was filed, my immediate family. My only interest is what’s best for my two children, and for the last four fours, I have gone to great lengths to keep these family matters private to protect them. I am not interested in litigating this matter anywhere other than the courtroom. At the appropriate time in the legal process, I will provide whatever evidence and documentation the court requests, including testimony under oath.”

Schatz also was in office during the Greitens administration.

“He didn’t have any support or anyone that he could rely on to say, ‘Hey, come to the rescue,’ because he pretty much alienated anyone that could have or would have wanted to stand by him,” Schatz said.

When asked if he would support Greitens should he win the August primary, Schatz only responded that’s the reason why he’s running.

“You know, that is a very interesting question,” Schatz said. “Again, I’m taking the position that he’s not going to be the nominee. We can’t go through an election cycle and then all of a sudden find out that this is the character that we elected to the U.S. Senate.”

Quade and Schatz recalled times that Greitens would yell at other lawmakers or criticize them.

Schatz, along with U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and attorney Mark McCloskey, are calling on Greitens to stop his campaign.

“I think there’s enough evidence that we’ve seen in the past and maybe some in the current allegations that they need to dig a little deeper into this and make sure we aren’t sending someone there [Washington D.C.] that maybe has some real issues,” Schatz said.

Other state lawmakers took to Twitter calling out the former governor.

Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo (D-Independence) said, “Eric Greitens is the same person today as he was yesterday. And last year. And in 2018. An abuser then. An abuser now. The Republican Party is clutching their last pearl as they feign surprise by a man who duct taped a victim in the basement of his family home years ago.”

Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) said in a tweet, “Real men don’t abuse their wife. Real men don’t abuse their children. Eric Greitens is not a real man. He is fake, failed politician and a terrible human being. Full stop.”

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley said Monday in a tweet, “If you hit a woman or child you belong in handcuffs, not the Senate. It’s time for Greitens to leave the race.”

Hawley previously endorsed Hartzler.

Last month during filing day, when asked why Missourians should vote for him, he said he’s changed and referred to an ongoing campaign of lies.

“At the end of the day, you can have a big wave of lies and that wave of lies can be powerful,” Greitens said.

He claims he spent the last week with his sons while his ex-wife was meeting with political operatives in Washington.