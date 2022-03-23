News
Knicks’ Julius Randle fined by NBA for ‘directing hostile language at a referee’ during Sunday’s loss to Jazz
Julius Randle has been very charitable with his anger.
The Knicks forward was fined yet again Tuesday for “directing hostile language at a referee,” according the NBA, which docked Randle $40,000.
It was the fourth time the hot-tempered Randle was punished this season by the league, with fines totaling $130,000. The Knicks were fined $25,000 separately in January because Randle didn’t want to talk to the media.
Fines levied by the NBA are donated to anonymous charities.
The latest incident was bizarre. Randle, clearly frustrated at the end of a miserable performance in Sunday’s loss to the Jazz, shoved opposing center Rudy Gobert and left the court in a rage.
Strutting on his way out, Randle, who missed 15 of his 22 shots, gestured angrily at a referee as a security guard tried to usher him away. Randle’s miserable season has been defined not only by his faltering jumper (30.7% on 3-pointers), but also by his open hostility towards the opponent, the fans and the referees.
“You don’t want to repeat the same mistakes over and over,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “And I don’t want frustration to get in the way of – you’re human, there’s emotions involved in it. But we have to make sure we’re controlling our emotions.”
Perhaps related, Randle sat Tuesday’s game against the Hawks. He was officially ruled out with a sore right quad, which coach Tom Thibodeau called a pain “that’s been there and hasn’t gone away. ..So we’re trying to clear that up.”
It set up Obi Toppin with a rare opportunity. Toppin, 24, the NBA’s Slam Dunk champion, started Tuesday at power forward after playing sparingly for two seasons as Randle’s backup.
Toppin entered the night averaging just 14.8 minutes in 61 games this season, demonstrating elite tendencies in transition but struggling on defense and shooting just 23.6% from beyond the arc.
“You don’t replace a guy like Julius individually, we have to do it collectively,” Thibodeau said. “So how do you do it collectively — it’s your team defense. Getting stops, rebounding the ball, push the ball up floor , rebound the ball. …When you have guys out, you’re margin of error is small.”
Randle has been extremely durable with the Knicks and entered Wednesday ranked 15th in the league in total minutes played. He led the NBA last season.
Toppin, meanwhile, hadn’t logged more than 20 minutes in a game since January. He started twice earlier in the season when Randle was out with COVID-19, but the Knicks were blown out by the Thunder and Raptors.
“Just play well when you’re on the floor. Have the team function well,” Thibodeau advised. “Play to your strengths, cover your weaknesses. This team (the Hawks) poses some different problems obviously with Trae (Young) and the things he does. So be locked into the appropriate help and you’re going to have to do more than one thing.”
Dolphins land top free agent offensive tackle Terron Armstead, addressing glaring team need
How do you address what is likely the NFL’s most glaring hole at offensive tackle if you’re the Miami Dolphins?
You go out and land the most prized free agent at the position in former New Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead.
After a week-long wait filled with smaller moves, the Dolphins finally made their big free-agency splash, agreeing to terms on a deal with Armstead on Tuesday evening, according to ESPN. The deal is reportedly for five seasons.
Armstead visited with the team Monday after arriving in South Florida on Sunday night. A New Orleans media report early Tuesday afternoon said he was still talking to the Dolphins, and a social media video later Tuesday showed him in Frisco, Texas.
The Armstead visit plan developed shortly after former Dallas Cowboys right tackle, La’el Collins, probably the second-best tackle in this free-agent cycle, agreed to terms with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Collins’ decision, coupled with Patriots tackle Trent Brown deciding to stay in New England on Monday morning, gave Miami’s pursuit of Armstead an all-or-nothing feel for improvement at tackle since the Dolphins hadn’t locked in a player at the position since free-agent negotiations opened on March 14.
Armstead, who turns 31 before the start of the 2022 season, is a three-time Pro Bowl selection from 2018 to 2020. He has spent his entire nine-year career with the Saints as a third-round pick out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, blocking for future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees for much of that time.
Armstead will be paired with former Dallas Cowboys guard Connor Williams, who was Miami’s first offensive line addition of this free agency period, reaching an agreement on Tuesday. The two could make up a revamped left side of the line if they stay at their primary positions with their previous teams.
The Dolphins struggled at both tackle spots all season in 2021 with Jesse Davis on the right side and rookie Liam Eichenberg on the left side, as well as second-year blocker Austin Jackson before he was moved inside to left guard. All three are under contract for 2022, but Davis is a candidate to be released.
Armstead, at 6-foot-5, 304 pounds, figures to be a mauler for Miami’s run-blocking as new coach Mike McDaniel’s run-based offense will feature the outside-zone scheme. He could make a similar impact to Pro Bowl and All-Pro tackle Trent Williams for the San Francisco 49ers offense McDaniel previously coordinated.
The Dolphins’ pass protection for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa heading into his third season should also be improved. Armstead brings a veteran voice to a line that is relatively young, with Eichenberg, Jackson, Robert Hunt, Michael Deiter, Solomon Kindley, Robert Jones, Greg Little and Larnel Coleman all 25 or younger, as well as Williams.
While a premium NFL tackle, Armstead has also struggled to stay on the field in his career, missing roughly a third of his games. Armstead missed nine games in 2021, including the final four with a knee injury. He was out for the Saints’ 20-3 Monday night loss to the Dolphins on Dec. 27.
Miami’s addition of Armstead comes after the Dolphins also reached agreements with Williams, backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, wide receivers Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Trent Sherfield, fullback Alec Ingold and cornerback/special teamer Keion Crossen as outside free-agent acquisitions.
They also locked in defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to a four-year deal Monday to keep him in Miami, and tight end Mike Gesicki signed his franchise tag tender after being placed on the tag last week. Linebackers Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley, Sam Eguavoen and Brennan Scarlett, tight end Durham Smythe, wide receiver Preston Williams and safety Sheldrick Redwine have also re-signed with the team. Cornerback Nik Needham last week had a second-round tender placed on him in his restricted free agency.
For first time, chronic wasting disease found in northeastern Minnesota wild deer
A wild deer found in Grand Rapids, Minn., has tested positive for chronic wasting disease, the always fatal neurological disease that’s spreading across the U.S. and killing deer and elk along the way.
It’s the first wild deer in northeastern Minnesota to test positive for the disease, spurring the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to activate its CWD response plan for the area.
Kelly Straka, wildlife section manager for the DNR, said the DNR will attempt to test additional deer in the area to see how widespread the disease might be. That likely will include some targeted deer killing in and around where the deer was found.
The DNR also will conduct mandatory testing of deer that hunters shoot this fall in that area.
“We will be planning surveillance during the fall hunting season, definitely, but that’s more than six months from now and we don’t want to wait that long,” Straka told Forum News Service. “The immediate response plan is to work with local officials to test some roadkill animals … and work with the public and people in and around Grand Rapids to conduct some localized deer removals — a very targeted, small area around that infected positive that we had.”
Itasca County already is in a deer feeding ban area and will be added to counties where deer attractants, including deer scents, are not allowed during hunting seasons.
Straka said it’s too soon to say whether the finding means CWD is moving north in Minnesota or if there are other factors causing the disease to pop-up in isolated areas where it hadn’t before been found.
“We don’t know the answer to that,” Straka said. “Am I surprised that we got a positive hit in a wild deer in Grand Rapids? Yes. But we don’t know yet if that means more wild deer in the area have CWD. We need to get more monitoring done to figure that out, and we’re already discussing how we get a better look at the statewide picture of where CWD is on the landscape and where we should look for the disease.”
Other steps the DNR could take to slow the spread include expanded fall deer hunting in the area, with longer seasons, additional seasons and additional permits for multiple deer per hunter, but only if additional wild deer in that area are confirmed to carry the disease, Straka said. Several of those steps have been used in southeastern Minnesota.
A Grand Rapids resident reported to the DNR in mid-February that an adult doe died in his backyard. DNR staff collected the carcass and submitted a lymph node sample for CWD testing. The DNR received confirmation of the Grand Rapids CWD infection March 15. Results of a full necropsy showed the deer died from a collision with a vehicle, but tested positive for CWD.
An animal must be dead or killed and a tissue sample collected to test for CWD, though the University of Minnesota and other researchers are said to be close to developing a test that is accurate on live animals.
Since 2002, DNR has tested samples from 106,000 wild deer statewide and 153, fewer than 1%, tested positive for CWD. Most of those cases occurred in southeastern Minnesota. But in recent years, wild deer near the Twin Cities and near Brainerd, along with infected deer at deer farms in several areas, indicate the disease is slowly spreading. It’s unclear if that spread is being caused by humans moving infected deer — live deer between farms, carcasses, trophy heads — or if the disease is spreading from deer to deer in the wild, or both.
The DNR said it’s updating its statewide CWD response plan to include new positive test reports, new research and new information. That new plan is likely to include multiple ways to make it easier for hunters to get the deer they shot samples for CWD, including self-service mail-in testing and more drop-off stations for testing.
“The DNR has taken an aggressive approach to managing CWD in Minnesota,” Sarah Strommen, DNR commissioner, said in a statement. “We will continue this strong approach as we address this latest finding and as we update our statewide CWD response plan. The health of Minnesota’s wild deer herd remains a top priority for the DNR.”
More than 1,800 samples from wild deer shot by hunters were tested in and near an infested Beltrami County deer farm last fall and CWD was not detected in any. The Grand Rapids deer was about 60 miles from that farm. To the west and south of Grand Rapids, near Brainerd, CWD surveillance has been ongoing in this area since 2017. Two wild deer have been tested positive for CWD among the 6,300 deer tested since surveillance began.
Lawmakers who worked with Greitens say he’s unfit for Senate
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Both Democrat and Republican lawmakers at the Missouri Capitol say former Gov. Eric Greitens has no business running for U.S. Senate.
After a new court filing revealed abuse allegations, nearly all of the U.S. Senate candidates, on both sides of the aisle, say Greitens needs to drop out of the race. Members of the General Assembly, who used to work alongside the ex-governor, say his ex-wife’s claims don’t come as a surprise.
“You don’t get to run for office again and just ignore everything that happened previously,” House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) said. “History does not erase itself.”
Greitens held the title of Missouri’s governor for less than two years. He was elected in November 2016, took office in January 2017, and resigned in May 2018.
“It was all just a very strange and dark time,” Quade said.
Greitens is now the Republican frontrunner for the U.S. Senate race. Senate President Dave Schatz (R-Sullivan) is one of several Republicans running against him in the primary.
“Gov. Greitens, when he left office here, I didn’t feel like he was fit for office then and I don’t think he’s fit for office now,” Schatz said.
“The fact that he’s doing so well in the polls is daunting a little bit,” Quade said.
In the court filing, Sheena Greitens claims Eric admitted there was a photo but “threatened that I would be exposed to legal jeopardy if I ever disclosed that fact to anyone…”
She also claims she’s been a victim of his political reach and influence as well as physical abuse, saying, “Eric knocked me down and confiscated my cell phone, wallet and keys…” so that she couldn’t call for help.
She accuses him of “cuffing our then-3-year-old son across the face at the dinner table…and yanking him around by his hair.”
Sheena Greitens says that after a 2019 visit with Eric, one of the boys had “a swollen face, bleeding gums, and a loose tooth. He said Dad had hit him…however Eric said they had been roughhousing and that it had been an accident.”
She claims that in 2018 he repeatedly “threatened to kill himself unless I provided specific public political support to him.”
“His ex-wife and his children are yet again in the public spotlight with their personal information being aired simply because he’s refusing to drop out of the race,” Quade said.
Greitens campaign said the abuse allegations are “outright lies.” He resigned amid a sex scandal, but no charges were filed. Court filings were released Monday detailing Sheena’s claims of abuse.
“He’s just as much of a monster, is the word I used today, as several years ago,” Quade said.
Quade came into the Missouri General Assembly the same time Greitens was elected.
“Seeing the news yesterday just brought back the flood of emotions and thoughts that all of us went through when we were here when it originally happened,” Quade said. “Knowing that a person like that was living in the people’s mansion and getting to govern all of its citizens was a really dark time in the state of Missouri.”
In a statement Monday afternoon, Greitens called Sheen “deranged” and said:
“I will continue to love and care for my beautiful sons with all of my being, and that includes fighting for the truth and against completely fabricated, baseless allegations. I am seeking full custody of my sons, and for their sake, I will continue to pray for their mother and hope that she gets the help that she needs… Sadly, political operatives and the liberal media peddle in lies. However, I have faith, and I know that ultimately truth will always prevail.”
He also denies her claims in a newly filed court document asking a judge to seal court records.
On Tuesday, Sheena responded to her affidavit, saying:
“I stand by my sworn statements. I did not discuss the contents of my affidavit with anyone other than my counsel and, after the affidavit was filed, my immediate family. My only interest is what’s best for my two children, and for the last four fours, I have gone to great lengths to keep these family matters private to protect them. I am not interested in litigating this matter anywhere other than the courtroom. At the appropriate time in the legal process, I will provide whatever evidence and documentation the court requests, including testimony under oath.”
Schatz also was in office during the Greitens administration.
“He didn’t have any support or anyone that he could rely on to say, ‘Hey, come to the rescue,’ because he pretty much alienated anyone that could have or would have wanted to stand by him,” Schatz said.
When asked if he would support Greitens should he win the August primary, Schatz only responded that’s the reason why he’s running.
“You know, that is a very interesting question,” Schatz said. “Again, I’m taking the position that he’s not going to be the nominee. We can’t go through an election cycle and then all of a sudden find out that this is the character that we elected to the U.S. Senate.”
Quade and Schatz recalled times that Greitens would yell at other lawmakers or criticize them.
Schatz, along with U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and attorney Mark McCloskey, are calling on Greitens to stop his campaign.
“I think there’s enough evidence that we’ve seen in the past and maybe some in the current allegations that they need to dig a little deeper into this and make sure we aren’t sending someone there [Washington D.C.] that maybe has some real issues,” Schatz said.
Other state lawmakers took to Twitter calling out the former governor.
Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo (D-Independence) said, “Eric Greitens is the same person today as he was yesterday. And last year. And in 2018. An abuser then. An abuser now. The Republican Party is clutching their last pearl as they feign surprise by a man who duct taped a victim in the basement of his family home years ago.”
Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) said in a tweet, “Real men don’t abuse their wife. Real men don’t abuse their children. Eric Greitens is not a real man. He is fake, failed politician and a terrible human being. Full stop.”
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley said Monday in a tweet, “If you hit a woman or child you belong in handcuffs, not the Senate. It’s time for Greitens to leave the race.”
Hawley previously endorsed Hartzler.
Last month during filing day, when asked why Missourians should vote for him, he said he’s changed and referred to an ongoing campaign of lies.
“At the end of the day, you can have a big wave of lies and that wave of lies can be powerful,” Greitens said.
He claims he spent the last week with his sons while his ex-wife was meeting with political operatives in Washington.
