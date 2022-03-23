News
Lake St. Croix Beach: Council approves variance on new in-law apartment ordinance
The Lake St. Croix Beach City Council last fall passed an ordinance amendment allowing owner-occupied in-law apartments within a special St. Croix Riverway district.
The amendment to the city’s zoning regulations in the riverway district added owner-occupied accessory apartments as an allowable use by conditional-use permit in a single-family residential zone.
The ordinance amendment had to be approved by officials from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, which is charged with protecting the scenic riverway. DNR officials last year said such units weren’t allowed in the protected “riverway overlay zone,” an area about a quarter-mile out from the river’s edge that has certain building restrictions designed to protect the scenic riverway, under state law.
City officials, however, argued that accessory apartments already exist in the “riverway overlay zone,” and that they should be regulated to a standard set by ordinance.
DNR officials last month said that the city had addressed the agency’s conditions and that the adopted amendment was “substantially compliant with the state rules for the Lower St. Croix Riverway and (was) approved for use.”
On Monday night, just six months after passing the ordinance amendment, the council approved a variance from the owner-occupancy requirement.
Joe and Karen Riley, who own a duplex-like property at 1300 Riviera Ave. S, were granted permission to rent out both accessory units and not live on site. The couple, who have lived in the city for 43 years, recently sold their house and are temporarily living at 1300 Riviera while their new house in St. Mary’s Point is under construction, but they plan to rent out both units again once they move.
The Rileys purchased 1300 Riviera in November 2014 and received permission from city officials to remodel the lower level of the house to convert it to a separate apartment. Among the improvements they made: installing a new septic system and separate HVAC systems gas- and electric-utility meter connections for each unit.
“During or after construction, the city determined that a duplex-type property was not permitted in the … zoning overlay district and requested that the Rileys seek a variance for the property,” city officials wrote in the resolution that was passed Monday night.
City officials later granted a “temporary variance” to the Rileys for the property.
In February, the couple applied for a conditional-use permit for an accessory apartment, as well as a variance from the “owner occupancy” requirements within the accessory apartment code to allow them to rent both units. The city’s planning commission earlier this month recommended that the city council approve both.
“We have done everything the city has asked us to do in regards to this property,” Joe Riley said during the meeting. “We were led to believe that we could build two apartments here. We got a permit from the city of Lake St. Croix Beach to build two apartments here. Now, we’re back here requesting a permanent variance and a CUP for this property. We don’t want any more strings attached. We just want to be done with this. The city has wronged us on this whole thing, and we want you to make it right.”
Council member Dawn Bulera said former city administrator Mitch Berg mistakenly allowed the Rileys in 2015 to turn what was then a single-family house into a “duplex.” She and city council member Cindie Reiter voted against the measure.
“Just because they had a roughed-in something in the basement, it could have been for the rec room,” Bulera said. “If Mitch Berg said you could have a duplex, he was incorrect. … We should have fixed this in 2015.”
Bulera said the majority of residents in the city want accessory units to be owner-occupied because “we feel that owners will take more pride in their properties.” The Riley property, she added, could be rented out as a single-family home.
Council member Noah Bluesky said the city granted the Rileys permission to turn the property into a two-unit dwelling when the building permit was issued in 2015. “They have jumped through all the hoops,” he said. “They’ve done all the paperwork. They’ve paid the fees. They’ve done everything they possibly could to follow the rules when there are people all around them who aren’t following the rules. I don’t see any reason to punish them.”
During the public input part of the meeting, resident Nancy Schneider said the city council would be setting a precedent by granting the variance.
“We are ashamed of the way this is being handled by the city and its council with no regard for what residents wish and what the ordinances state as rule and law,” Schneider wrote in a letter that was read at Monday’s council meeting. “You do not represent this city and its best interests.”
But Bluesky said the Riley variance was a “very unique situation.”
“I think we’re looking at this as a very long-standing history of them dealing with the city on this issue,” he said. “This isn’t them coming out of nowhere, and saying, ‘Well, we really just want a favor here. Can’t you guys help us out?’ It’s not like that. I don’t see it that way.”
Knicks’ Julius Randle fined by NBA for ‘directing hostile language at a referee’ during Sunday’s loss to Jazz
Julius Randle has been very charitable with his anger.
The Knicks forward was fined yet again Tuesday for “directing hostile language at a referee,” according the NBA, which docked Randle $40,000.
It was the fourth time the hot-tempered Randle was punished this season by the league, with fines totaling $130,000. The Knicks were fined $25,000 separately in January because Randle didn’t want to talk to the media.
Fines levied by the NBA are donated to anonymous charities.
The latest incident was bizarre. Randle, clearly frustrated at the end of a miserable performance in Sunday’s loss to the Jazz, shoved opposing center Rudy Gobert and left the court in a rage.
Strutting on his way out, Randle, who missed 15 of his 22 shots, gestured angrily at a referee as a security guard tried to usher him away. Randle’s miserable season has been defined not only by his faltering jumper (30.7% on 3-pointers), but also by his open hostility towards the opponent, the fans and the referees.
“You don’t want to repeat the same mistakes over and over,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “And I don’t want frustration to get in the way of – you’re human, there’s emotions involved in it. But we have to make sure we’re controlling our emotions.”
Perhaps related, Randle sat Tuesday’s game against the Hawks. He was officially ruled out with a sore right quad, which coach Tom Thibodeau called a pain “that’s been there and hasn’t gone away. ..So we’re trying to clear that up.”
It set up Obi Toppin with a rare opportunity. Toppin, 24, the NBA’s Slam Dunk champion, started Tuesday at power forward after playing sparingly for two seasons as Randle’s backup.
Toppin entered the night averaging just 14.8 minutes in 61 games this season, demonstrating elite tendencies in transition but struggling on defense and shooting just 23.6% from beyond the arc.
“You don’t replace a guy like Julius individually, we have to do it collectively,” Thibodeau said. “So how do you do it collectively — it’s your team defense. Getting stops, rebounding the ball, push the ball up floor , rebound the ball. …When you have guys out, you’re margin of error is small.”
Randle has been extremely durable with the Knicks and entered Wednesday ranked 15th in the league in total minutes played. He led the NBA last season.
Toppin, meanwhile, hadn’t logged more than 20 minutes in a game since January. He started twice earlier in the season when Randle was out with COVID-19, but the Knicks were blown out by the Thunder and Raptors.
“Just play well when you’re on the floor. Have the team function well,” Thibodeau advised. “Play to your strengths, cover your weaknesses. This team (the Hawks) poses some different problems obviously with Trae (Young) and the things he does. So be locked into the appropriate help and you’re going to have to do more than one thing.”
Dolphins land top free agent offensive tackle Terron Armstead, addressing glaring team need
How do you address what is likely the NFL’s most glaring hole at offensive tackle if you’re the Miami Dolphins?
You go out and land the most prized free agent at the position in former New Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead.
After a week-long wait filled with smaller moves, the Dolphins finally made their big free-agency splash, agreeing to terms on a deal with Armstead on Tuesday evening, according to ESPN. The deal is reportedly for five seasons.
Armstead visited with the team Monday after arriving in South Florida on Sunday night. A New Orleans media report early Tuesday afternoon said he was still talking to the Dolphins, and a social media video later Tuesday showed him in Frisco, Texas.
The Armstead visit plan developed shortly after former Dallas Cowboys right tackle, La’el Collins, probably the second-best tackle in this free-agent cycle, agreed to terms with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Collins’ decision, coupled with Patriots tackle Trent Brown deciding to stay in New England on Monday morning, gave Miami’s pursuit of Armstead an all-or-nothing feel for improvement at tackle since the Dolphins hadn’t locked in a player at the position since free-agent negotiations opened on March 14.
Armstead, who turns 31 before the start of the 2022 season, is a three-time Pro Bowl selection from 2018 to 2020. He has spent his entire nine-year career with the Saints as a third-round pick out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, blocking for future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees for much of that time.
Armstead will be paired with former Dallas Cowboys guard Connor Williams, who was Miami’s first offensive line addition of this free agency period, reaching an agreement on Tuesday. The two could make up a revamped left side of the line if they stay at their primary positions with their previous teams.
The Dolphins struggled at both tackle spots all season in 2021 with Jesse Davis on the right side and rookie Liam Eichenberg on the left side, as well as second-year blocker Austin Jackson before he was moved inside to left guard. All three are under contract for 2022, but Davis is a candidate to be released.
Armstead, at 6-foot-5, 304 pounds, figures to be a mauler for Miami’s run-blocking as new coach Mike McDaniel’s run-based offense will feature the outside-zone scheme. He could make a similar impact to Pro Bowl and All-Pro tackle Trent Williams for the San Francisco 49ers offense McDaniel previously coordinated.
The Dolphins’ pass protection for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa heading into his third season should also be improved. Armstead brings a veteran voice to a line that is relatively young, with Eichenberg, Jackson, Robert Hunt, Michael Deiter, Solomon Kindley, Robert Jones, Greg Little and Larnel Coleman all 25 or younger, as well as Williams.
While a premium NFL tackle, Armstead has also struggled to stay on the field in his career, missing roughly a third of his games. Armstead missed nine games in 2021, including the final four with a knee injury. He was out for the Saints’ 20-3 Monday night loss to the Dolphins on Dec. 27.
Miami’s addition of Armstead comes after the Dolphins also reached agreements with Williams, backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, wide receivers Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Trent Sherfield, fullback Alec Ingold and cornerback/special teamer Keion Crossen as outside free-agent acquisitions.
They also locked in defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to a four-year deal Monday to keep him in Miami, and tight end Mike Gesicki signed his franchise tag tender after being placed on the tag last week. Linebackers Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley, Sam Eguavoen and Brennan Scarlett, tight end Durham Smythe, wide receiver Preston Williams and safety Sheldrick Redwine have also re-signed with the team. Cornerback Nik Needham last week had a second-round tender placed on him in his restricted free agency.
()
For first time, chronic wasting disease found in northeastern Minnesota wild deer
A wild deer found in Grand Rapids, Minn., has tested positive for chronic wasting disease, the always fatal neurological disease that’s spreading across the U.S. and killing deer and elk along the way.
It’s the first wild deer in northeastern Minnesota to test positive for the disease, spurring the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to activate its CWD response plan for the area.
Kelly Straka, wildlife section manager for the DNR, said the DNR will attempt to test additional deer in the area to see how widespread the disease might be. That likely will include some targeted deer killing in and around where the deer was found.
The DNR also will conduct mandatory testing of deer that hunters shoot this fall in that area.
“We will be planning surveillance during the fall hunting season, definitely, but that’s more than six months from now and we don’t want to wait that long,” Straka told Forum News Service. “The immediate response plan is to work with local officials to test some roadkill animals … and work with the public and people in and around Grand Rapids to conduct some localized deer removals — a very targeted, small area around that infected positive that we had.”
Itasca County already is in a deer feeding ban area and will be added to counties where deer attractants, including deer scents, are not allowed during hunting seasons.
Straka said it’s too soon to say whether the finding means CWD is moving north in Minnesota or if there are other factors causing the disease to pop-up in isolated areas where it hadn’t before been found.
“We don’t know the answer to that,” Straka said. “Am I surprised that we got a positive hit in a wild deer in Grand Rapids? Yes. But we don’t know yet if that means more wild deer in the area have CWD. We need to get more monitoring done to figure that out, and we’re already discussing how we get a better look at the statewide picture of where CWD is on the landscape and where we should look for the disease.”
Other steps the DNR could take to slow the spread include expanded fall deer hunting in the area, with longer seasons, additional seasons and additional permits for multiple deer per hunter, but only if additional wild deer in that area are confirmed to carry the disease, Straka said. Several of those steps have been used in southeastern Minnesota.
A Grand Rapids resident reported to the DNR in mid-February that an adult doe died in his backyard. DNR staff collected the carcass and submitted a lymph node sample for CWD testing. The DNR received confirmation of the Grand Rapids CWD infection March 15. Results of a full necropsy showed the deer died from a collision with a vehicle, but tested positive for CWD.
An animal must be dead or killed and a tissue sample collected to test for CWD, though the University of Minnesota and other researchers are said to be close to developing a test that is accurate on live animals.
Since 2002, DNR has tested samples from 106,000 wild deer statewide and 153, fewer than 1%, tested positive for CWD. Most of those cases occurred in southeastern Minnesota. But in recent years, wild deer near the Twin Cities and near Brainerd, along with infected deer at deer farms in several areas, indicate the disease is slowly spreading. It’s unclear if that spread is being caused by humans moving infected deer — live deer between farms, carcasses, trophy heads — or if the disease is spreading from deer to deer in the wild, or both.
The DNR said it’s updating its statewide CWD response plan to include new positive test reports, new research and new information. That new plan is likely to include multiple ways to make it easier for hunters to get the deer they shot samples for CWD, including self-service mail-in testing and more drop-off stations for testing.
“The DNR has taken an aggressive approach to managing CWD in Minnesota,” Sarah Strommen, DNR commissioner, said in a statement. “We will continue this strong approach as we address this latest finding and as we update our statewide CWD response plan. The health of Minnesota’s wild deer herd remains a top priority for the DNR.”
More than 1,800 samples from wild deer shot by hunters were tested in and near an infested Beltrami County deer farm last fall and CWD was not detected in any. The Grand Rapids deer was about 60 miles from that farm. To the west and south of Grand Rapids, near Brainerd, CWD surveillance has been ongoing in this area since 2017. Two wild deer have been tested positive for CWD among the 6,300 deer tested since surveillance began.
