Magic beat Warriors as Jalen Suggs’ status for season unknown
As Jalen Suggs missed the Orlando Magic’s 94-90 Tuesday home win over the Golden State Warriors for his fourth consecutive absence because of a right ankle bone bruise, questions naturally arose about his status for the remainder of the season.
Suggs sat six of the last nine games because of an injury to the right ankle — the bone bruise or a sprain he had been dealing with for most of the month.
With nine games in 19 days remaining after Tuesday, including Wednesday’s road matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, some teams in the Magic’s position might consider shutting down Suggs to ensure he’s fully healthy ahead of offseason training.
But Magic coach Jamahl Mosley made it clear that if Suggs, the No. 5 pick in last year’s draft, is healthy enough to play, he’ll be on the court.
“Him and I actually just had a very good conversation a moment ago about his competitive nature and what he wants to do,” Mosley said ahead of Tuesday’s tipoff. “For that young man, playing is the thing he loves to do the most. Being around his teammates is what he loves to do the most in these situations. We’ll focus on his health, which is obviously the biggest thing. If he’s healthy, we’ll have him on the court ready to play.”
With Suggs out, the Magic closed out their six-game homestand Tuesday with a 3-3 record after coming back from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit.
Wendell Carter Jr. (19 points on 7-of-12 shooting and 8 rebounds) hit a free throw line jumper to give the Magic a 86-85 lead with 1:43 remaining after they trailed for most of the second half.
After Andrew Wiggins’ 3-pointer 40 seconds later, Mo Bamba (7 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks) hit a 3 to give Orlando an 89-88 advantage with 52 seconds.
The Magic got the defensive stop on the ensuing possession and Klay Thompson fouled Franz Wagner (18 points on 6-of-9 shooting) on a 3-point attempt with 13 seconds left, with Wagner making all 3 three free throws.
After allowing a Jordan Poole (game-high 26 points) layup, Wagner sealed the victory with a dunk off a sideline out-of-bounds play with 6 1/2 seconds remaining. Cole Anthony finished with 14 points (5 of 12), 5 assists and 5 rebounds.
Suggs didn’t take part in the last two practices (Saturday and Monday) and has yet to progress to contact in his individual on-court work.
Mosley didn’t rule Suggs out for Wednesday and added that he’ll travel.
“Moving forward, we’re going to see how he continues to respond as we ramp him up, but no timetable,” Mosley said. “We’re going to see how he responds from [Tuesday’s] workouts and kind of go from there.”
The Magic already will be without Markelle Fultz against the Thunder, which will be their last back-to-back.
Fultz has been on a 16-20-minute restriction and hasn’t played in both games of a back-to-back since returning in late February from an anterior cruciate ligament tear in his left knee.
Orlando signed Jeff Dowtin, who was with the Magic during the preseason before being waived, to a 10-day contract Tuesday morning to shore up their guard depth for the month.
Dowtin’s 10-day deal will expire on March 31. With the Magic having 10 days left in their season after that, Orlando can sign Dowtin to a second standard 10-day deal to have him on the roster until the season’s end.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com.
Matt Breida signing a reminder that Giants’ Saquon Barkley RB situation not yet clear
Matt Breida has speed, catches passes well, and does his damage as a runner on the edges.
That’s interesting because those are some of Saquon Barkley’s key traits, too, and the Giants signed Breida on Monday anyway. Breida also knows Brian Daboll’s offense because he played for him with the Buffalo Bills last season.
Breida, 27, is a complementary piece, not an every-down player. It’s possible he’s here to complement Barkley. But it’s also possible Breida is a big-play piece in a larger backfield overhaul that could include a Barkley trade and a running back picked in April’s NFL Draft.
One assistant coach described Breida to the Daily News on Tuesday as a “blazing fast,” high character player who will help the Giants’ run game best on outside zones and toss plays.
Breida is not known for his pass protection, though, and neither is Barkley. The Giants took Barkley off the field at times last season because of it.
The only other running backs on the roster are youngsters Antonio Williams and Gary Brightwell, since the Giants ate $1 million in dead money to cut three-down veteran Devontae Booker.
So signing Breida doubles up on some speed and gadgetry in the Giants’ backfield, but it doesn’t fill out the entire picture.
The big question is where this goes next.
GM Joe Schoen publicly left the door open to a Barkley trade weeks ago at the NFL combine, and the Giants had discussions with other teams about him, per league sources.
But sources believed at that time that the Giants would struggle to get more than a fifth-round pick, assuming they also ate some of Barkley’s $7.2 million guaranteed salary.
It’s not apples to apples, but the Rams’ getting a sixth-round pick from the Titans in exchange for rehabbing receiver Robert Woods and a big contract is a recent example of why trade compensation can come in low for a good player.
Barkley, 25, is younger than Woods, 29. The acquiring team essentially would be renting him for 2022, however. It’s possible a more attractive offer will come, and Schoen seems game enough to accept one if it does. It just hasn’t happened yet.
There are some attractive running backs in this draft. The Giants have nine total picks, including two in the third round at 67 and 81 overall.
Schoen helped Bills GM Brandon Beane draft third-round running backs in back to back drafts with Devin Singletary in 2019 and Zack Moss in 2020. And there are rampant examples of middle round values at running back, from the Saints’ Alvin Kamara to the Colts’ Nyheim Hines. Indianapolis even got its stud Jonathan Taylor in round two.
BYU’s Tyler Allgeier is a downhill runner who excels in pass protection. Notre Dame’s Kyren Williams is a productive and versatile back who willingly pass protects, too.
Maybe John Mara or Schoen will step forward at this weekend’s NFL owners’ meetings in Palm Beach, Fla., and announce that Barkley is no longer available in a trade. Maybe they’ll show the same support for Barkley publicly that they did for Daniel Jones in January.
They haven’t yet, though, and until they do, every running back signing must be considered through the hypothetical lens that come this fall, Barkley might not be a Giant.
BIG CHARLES TO BIG APPLE?
Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross’ pro day workout on Tuesday was “very impressive,” a source told The News. And the Giants were front and center evaluating a player they might draft No. 5 overall in April – if he’s still on the board.
Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, O-line coach Bobby Johnson, and assistant O-line coach Tony Sparano Jr. were in attendance, according to Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News. And Cross said the Giants and Jets, who have the No. 4 overall pick, were showing the most interest in him.
“I talked to most of the teams. Some of the ones I feel like are showing a lot of interest are the Giants, the Jets. I’d probably say those are the two most,” Cross said, according to WCBI News in Mississippi. “I’d be very excited to play anywhere. They’re just getting to know me as a person, just asking me football questions… Personally I believe I’m the best offensive tackle in the draft.”
The News reported three weeks ago that the Giants were high on the Bulldogs’ tackle and that he was firmly in play for the No. 5 overall pick. Cross helped his cause further on Tuesday, including by doing a lot of work at right tackle, per NFL draft analyst Matt Miller. That’s where the Giants have a gaping hole on their offensive line.
Oscar Preview: Five big questions ahead of Sunday’s awards
By JAKE COYLE
NEW YORK (AP) — The Academy Awards have always loved a comeback story. This year, the Oscars are attempting to star in one, too.
On Sunday, the Academy Awards will try to bounce back from a 2021 ceremony that was plagued by pandemic restrictions, a botched ending and record-low ratings. The 94th Academy Awards will return to their usual home, Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, and be broadcast live on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. EDT. (It’s also possible to stream it live on services like Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV and on ABC.com with provider authentication.)
How much of the Oscars’ downturn should be chalked up to COVID-19? How much is it the new normal? These are just some of the questions that hang over an Academy Awards that feels like a crossroads for one of America’s most enduring pop-culture institutions, and still the most-watched annual show outside the Super Bowl.
Can the Will Packer-produced awards shrug off the pandemic, reverse years of declining ratings for network TV award shows and coalesce a big-tent event for a fast evolving movie landscape? In the interminable run-up to the springtime Oscars, many in the industry have been skeptical. Which leads us to the first of five questions heading into the show.
WILL THE OSCARS’ LATEST MAKEOVER WORK?
The biggest drama heading into Sunday revolves around a broadcast that has been substantially retooled to stem the ratings slide. As if making up for several host-less years, this time there are three: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Will their combined star power move the needle at all?
Facing pressure from ABC, the academy will also first present eight categories — production design, editing, sound, score, makeup and hairstyling, and the three short film awards — before the telecast begins. Clips of their wins and speeches will be edited into the show. Critics throughout the industry, though, have lined up to decry the change. The largest union representing behind-the-scenes workers, IATSE, on Monday called the decision detrimental to the “fundamental purpose” of the Oscars.
So what will Packer do with the extra time? Beyoncé and Billie Eilish will perform their nominated songs. An eclectic group of presenters has also been announced, including some unexpected names like DJ Khaled, Tony Hawk, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Shaun White — so this could finally be the year that Judi Dench learns how to perform a “McTwist.”
WILL A STREAMER TAKE HOME BEST PICTURE?
The two favorites both hail from streaming services, which have ever won best picture. The lead nominee, Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” up for 12 awards, had long been the presumed frontrunner, and possibly Netflix’s best chance yet to win Hollywood’s top award. But after back-to-back wins with the Screen Actors Guild and the Producers Guild, Sian Heder’s deaf family drama “CODA” may have the edge. The film’s deep-pocketed backer, Apple TV+, has spent big to push a feel-good underdog indie to the front of the pack. If “CODA” wins, it will be the first time since 1932’s “Grand Hotel” that a film with fewer than four nominations (“CODA” has three) took best picture. Some predictions this year have been wildly off, though, so other nominees like Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” could still pull off an upset.
HOW MUCH WILL COVID DRAG DOWN THE PARTY?
Last year’s Oscars decamped to Union Station for an intimate show with a small number of attendees and lots of social distancing. This year, a full stage show and red carpet is planned, albeit with uneven COVID-19 protocols. Attendees are required to submit two negative tests and proof of vaccination. Those presenting or performing don’t have to be vaccinated but need recent negative tests. Masks will be in the mix, too, for attendees sitting outside the orchestra at the Dolby and for media on the red carpet. After numerous attendees contracted the virus after attending the March 13 BAFTAs in London, several nominees have been quarantining, including Branagh and “Belfast” co-star Ciarán Hinds. With infection and hospitalization rates way down, Los Angeles County is set to lift many virus restrictions for indoor events on April 1, five days after the Oscars.
WILL WILL SMITH WIN HIS FIRST OSCAR?
Nominated twice before for best actor (for “Ali” and “The Pursuit of Happyness”), Will Smith appears a lock to win his first Academy Award. Smith’s performance as Richard Williams, father to Venus and Serena, in “King Richard” has remained the most likely choice throughout the season. And the speech by the exuberant 53-year-old star should be one of the most lively of the night. A win, though, will have to come over some formidable competition — including the actor who bested Smith’s “Ali” performance 20 years ago: Denzel Washington, a winner then for “Training Day” and a threat this time for “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”
WHO’S SET TO MAKE HISTORY?
Many of the top awards could feature some major milestones. Ari Wegner, cinematographer of “The Power of Dog,” may become the first woman to ever win that award. Her director, Jane Campion, is also poised to make history. Campion, the first women ever nominated twice for best director, is set to become only the third woman to win the category. It would mark the first time the directing award has ever gone to women in back-to-back years, after “Nomadland” filmmaker Chloé Zhao won last year.
Troy Kotsur of “CODA” is in line to be the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar. His widely expected win would make him and his “CODA” co-star Marlee Matlin the only deaf actors to land Academy Awards. And supporting actress, which Ariana DeBose seemingly has sewn up for her breakthrough role in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” may see the first Afro-Latina and openly LGBTQ actor win in the category. A win for DeBose would come 60 years after Rita Moreno won for the same role, Anita, in the 1961 original. That would be the third time that two actors have won for playing the same role, following Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker, and Marlon Brando and Robert DeNiro as Vito Corleone. But we’ll have to wait and see if DeBose’s “West Side Story” co-star Rachel Zegler is there to cheer her on.
Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at:
For more on this year's Oscars, visit:
