News
March 29 dine out event to benefit family of fallen St. Louis County detective
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Mark Tuesday, March 29 on the calendar for a night to dine out and support the family of a fallen St. Louis County police detective.
Several restaurants in the St. Louis area are participating in a Dine Out for Officer Valentine.
Detective Antonio Valentine, 42, was killed in a head-on vehicle crash on Dec. 1, 2021.
A portion of the restaurant proceeds will go toward supporting the family of Officer Valentine. Valentine left behind four children.
Participating restaurants:
- Amigos Cantina in Kirkwood
- Café Telegraph
- Dairy Queen in Twin Oaks
- Espino’s Mexican Bar & Grill
- Syberg’s (all locations)
- Twisted Tavern
- Helen Fitzgerald’s
- The Sushi Station
- Blarney Stone Pub & Grill
- Cheeburger Cheeburger
- The Pasta House Co. (various locations)
- Twisted Tree
- Camila’s Mexican (Eureka)
News
Sea lions perform at St. Louis Zoo for ‘spring training’
ST. LOUIS — It’s spring training time in St. Louis, but we’re not talking about baseball. Sea lions at the Saint Louis Zoo are in “spring training,” gearing up for their upcoming performances.
The zoo staff is working with these animals on their high dives, powerful swimming, and other acrobatic and athletic activities at the Judy and Jerry Kent Family Sea Lion Sound exhibit.
“It’s kind of similar to the Cardinals’ spring training,” said sea lion trainer Haley Wilcutt.
Guests can purchase tickets to watch the “spring training” shows that run daily through March 27. The staff will talk about sea lion behaviors, positive-reinforcement training, animal fun facts, and the need for conserving the sea lions’ ocean habitat.
“It’s a really great opportunity for our guests to come out see some old show favorites and some behaviors that are established from the summer program and show off some new things we’ve been working on in the winter as well.”
Nine California sea lions and three harbor seals call the Judy and Jerry Kent Family Sea Lion Sound “home.”
Roby, one of the sea lion superstars, showed off some of his skills with a trainer during Tuesday’s warmup show.
“Roby is one of our male California sea lions,” said Wilcutt. “He’s 20 years old and been doing shows his whole life. He’s a crowd favorite for sure. He’s large and in charge for sure and definitely one of our veterans.”
While you’d have to head to British Columbia or Baja California to find these animals in the wild, you can simply make a reservation at the Saint Louis Zoo to see a sea lion recycle, pretend to be a shark, and make a big splash.
“It can be something as simple as asking the animals to show off parts of their body, like the underside to check flippers,” said Wilcutt. “We can ask them to open their mouths. Even something like laying down allows us to get a really good look at their body so that they’re in tip-top shape. But we can go a step further. We’ve trained voluntary x-rays and voluntary blood draws. So, all those husbandry behaviors allow us to take the best care of our animals.”
After the “spring training” shows wrap up, the sea lions will be ready for their regular spring weekend shows that kick off on April 2.
For more information about the shows or to purchase a ticket, visit:
News
3 lanes closed on I-55 near Bayless in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Three lanes of southbound Interstate 55 are closed in south St. Louis County due to some type of emergency, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
The lanes closed around 9:30 p.m. near Bayless Avenue. It’s unclear what happened on the interstate, but there is a large police presence.
MoDOT said travelers should expect delays until at least 10:00 p.m.
No further details are available. FOX 2 will continue to update this story as we learn more.
News
Trae Young scores 45 points as Hawks hand Knicks devastating blow to playoff hopes
Trae Young again delivered the coup de grace.
Silencing the boos with a fantastic showing at his favorite arena, Young dropped 45 points, including the highlight dagger, and essentially cut the final thread to the Knicks’ playoff hopes.
Young’s final field goal arrived with one minute remaining, when he sent defender Taj Gibson sprawling to the court with his crossover before burying the jumper.
The 117-111 final result put the Knicks (30-42) six games behind the Hawks (36-36) for the final play-in spot with only 10 to play. In other words, it’s safe to purchase those nonrefundable tickets to Cancun.
Young, who killed the Knicks in the playoffs last season, played the role Tuesday of travel agent. He nailed seven 3-pointers and added eight assists.
“I know how he will be received here (at Madison Square Garden). Trae lives for these moments,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “This type of challenge in his career, he’s faced this a number of times. Probably not as big as playing in Madison Square Garden. But he’ll be fine. I think he looks forward to the challenge, to the opportunity for moments like this. And he’s a kid that has a lot of confidence. He believes in himself. He believes in this team and he’ll be fine.”
Nearing the end of this miserable season, the Garden crowd couldn’t muster up the energy to attack Young with gusto. The boos stopped by the second half the “F— Trae Young” chant never came close to the volume of last year’s playoff series.
The Knicks, who’ve now clinched a losing season, were playing without Julius Randle, who, fresh off getting fined $40,000 for verbally abusing a ref in the previous contest, was ruled out with a bruised quad. RJ Barrett carried the load in Randle’s absence, dropping 30 points on 9-of-25 shooting.
The Knicks held a 10-point edge after Miles McBride’s 3-pointer with 8:48 remaining, but, typical to Tom Thibodeau’s squad, the flow stalled in crunch time.
The Hawks finished on a 28-12 run.
Obi Toppin, starting for the Knicks in place of Randle, scored 10 points in 24 minutes. The Knicks missed 12 of their 26 free throws.
Thibodeau isn’t giving up.
“You’re not eliminated until you’re eliminated,” he said. “Crazy things happen in sports, Just win the next game. That’s all we’re thinking about.”
()
March 29 dine out event to benefit family of fallen St. Louis County detective
Sea lions perform at St. Louis Zoo for ‘spring training’
3 lanes closed on I-55 near Bayless in St. Louis County
Trae Young scores 45 points as Hawks hand Knicks devastating blow to playoff hopes
St. Paul man sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison for New Year’s Eve shooting at Mall of America
Tornado strikes New Orleans as storms move into Deep South
Magic beat Warriors as Jalen Suggs’ status for season unknown
Jalen Suggs status for season unknown as Magic match up against Warriors
Matt Breida signing a reminder that Giants’ Saquon Barkley RB situation not yet clear
Oscar Preview: Five big questions ahead of Sunday’s awards
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
News4 weeks ago
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
-
News4 weeks ago
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death