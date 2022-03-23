Matt Breida signing a reminder that Giants’ Saquon Barkley RB situation not yet clear

Matt Breida has speed, catches passes well, and does his damage as a runner on the edges.

That’s interesting because those are some of Saquon Barkley’s key traits, too, and the Giants signed Breida on Monday anyway. Breida also knows Brian Daboll’s offense because he played for him with the Buffalo Bills last season.

Breida, 27, is a complementary piece, not an every-down player. It’s possible he’s here to complement Barkley. But it’s also possible Breida is a big-play piece in a larger backfield overhaul that could include a Barkley trade and a running back picked in April’s NFL Draft.

One assistant coach described Breida to the Daily News on Tuesday as a “blazing fast,” high character player who will help the Giants’ run game best on outside zones and toss plays.

Breida is not known for his pass protection, though, and neither is Barkley. The Giants took Barkley off the field at times last season because of it.

The only other running backs on the roster are youngsters Antonio Williams and Gary Brightwell, since the Giants ate $1 million in dead money to cut three-down veteran Devontae Booker.

So signing Breida doubles up on some speed and gadgetry in the Giants’ backfield, but it doesn’t fill out the entire picture.

The big question is where this goes next.

GM Joe Schoen publicly left the door open to a Barkley trade weeks ago at the NFL combine, and the Giants had discussions with other teams about him, per league sources.

But sources believed at that time that the Giants would struggle to get more than a fifth-round pick, assuming they also ate some of Barkley’s $7.2 million guaranteed salary.

It’s not apples to apples, but the Rams’ getting a sixth-round pick from the Titans in exchange for rehabbing receiver Robert Woods and a big contract is a recent example of why trade compensation can come in low for a good player.

Barkley, 25, is younger than Woods, 29. The acquiring team essentially would be renting him for 2022, however. It’s possible a more attractive offer will come, and Schoen seems game enough to accept one if it does. It just hasn’t happened yet.

There are some attractive running backs in this draft. The Giants have nine total picks, including two in the third round at 67 and 81 overall.

Schoen helped Bills GM Brandon Beane draft third-round running backs in back to back drafts with Devin Singletary in 2019 and Zack Moss in 2020. And there are rampant examples of middle round values at running back, from the Saints’ Alvin Kamara to the Colts’ Nyheim Hines. Indianapolis even got its stud Jonathan Taylor in round two.

BYU’s Tyler Allgeier is a downhill runner who excels in pass protection. Notre Dame’s Kyren Williams is a productive and versatile back who willingly pass protects, too.

Maybe John Mara or Schoen will step forward at this weekend’s NFL owners’ meetings in Palm Beach, Fla., and announce that Barkley is no longer available in a trade. Maybe they’ll show the same support for Barkley publicly that they did for Daniel Jones in January.

They haven’t yet, though, and until they do, every running back signing must be considered through the hypothetical lens that come this fall, Barkley might not be a Giant.

BIG CHARLES TO BIG APPLE?

Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross’ pro day workout on Tuesday was “very impressive,” a source told The News. And the Giants were front and center evaluating a player they might draft No. 5 overall in April – if he’s still on the board.

Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, O-line coach Bobby Johnson, and assistant O-line coach Tony Sparano Jr. were in attendance, according to Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News. And Cross said the Giants and Jets, who have the No. 4 overall pick, were showing the most interest in him.

“I talked to most of the teams. Some of the ones I feel like are showing a lot of interest are the Giants, the Jets. I’d probably say those are the two most,” Cross said, according to WCBI News in Mississippi. “I’d be very excited to play anywhere. They’re just getting to know me as a person, just asking me football questions… Personally I believe I’m the best offensive tackle in the draft.”

The News reported three weeks ago that the Giants were high on the Bulldogs’ tackle and that he was firmly in play for the No. 5 overall pick. Cross helped his cause further on Tuesday, including by doing a lot of work at right tackle, per NFL draft analyst Matt Miller. That’s where the Giants have a gaping hole on their offensive line.

