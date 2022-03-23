News
Missouri House committee passes abortion bill
ST. LOUIS –-A Missouri House committee has passed legislation that would ban the trafficking of abortion-inducing drugs or devices used to perform or induce abortions in violation of state or federal law, amending a bill that as originally written, also would have banned the abortion of ectopic pregnancies.
The House Special Committee on Government Oversight voted to pass HB 2810, sponsored by Taney County Republican State Rep. Brian Seitz on Tuesday.
In committee testimony, Planned Parenthood said the bill could have a “chilling effect” on manufacturers of products and medications used in both abortion procedures and labor and delivery. “The use of these medications help make certain procedures safer and more comfortable for patients. This bill could make it impossible for Missourians to access these medications for any reason,” the organization said. “Criminalizing the import, export, distribution, delivery, and production of these medical tools and medicines could open manufacturers up to investigations and penalties, which could create a chilling effect on manufacturers and distributors.”
The language on ectopic pregnancies drew criticism from the Missouri State Medical Association among others, which called for it to be removed from the bill.
State Senator Caleb Rowden, the Republican Senate Majority Leader, said on Twitter after the original bill was first heard in committee before the spring recess that it was “DOA” in that chamber if it makes it out of the House.
Watch – and vote for – local band Yam Haus on NBC’s new ‘American Song Contest’
Local band Yam Haus kicked off the new “American Song Contest” with a bang Monday night.
The debut episode of the NBC competitive reality show, which is based on the Eurovision Song Contest, opened with co-host Snoop Dogg announcing the group as “from the Land of 10,000 Lakes and … the home to the biggest mall in the Western Hemisphere.” A short video followed showing the band headlining First Avenue, playing hockey and chomping on Jucy Lucys.
Then Yam Haus took the stage for a live performance of their high-energy original song “Ready to Go,” complete with a troupe of young dancers leaping around the stage. It wrapped with a shot of a live viewing party in St. Paul and co-host Kelly Clarkson cheering, “What a way to kick off the show!”
“American Song Contest” features solo singers, duos and groups from each of the 50 states and the territories American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Each episode pits 11 acts from 11 different states against each other, with a jury of industry professionals selecting one act to advance to the semi-finals. Fans can vote for their favorites via asc.vote.nbc.com, with three from each episode moving on in the competition. The deadline for voting is 6 a.m. Wednesday.
At the end of Monday night’s debut, the expert panel chose Rhode Island’s Hueston to advance.
The contestants on the show run the gamut from unknowns to regional favorites to established stars. Crooner Michael Bolton represented Connecticut on Monday. Future episodes will see singer/songwriter Jewel (Alaska), electronic act Crystal Method (Nevada), R&B star Macy Gray (Ohio) and “The Voice” vet Jordan Smith (Kentucky) entering the competition.
Bald eagle dies after Meramec River rescue; avian flu suspected
EUREKA, Mo. – A bald eagle rescued along the Meramec River over the weekend has been sent to a state lab for testing after the bird died.
John Loida of Eureka said he and Sherry Spencer spent Sunday morning fishing and were enjoying an afternoon of casually riding around on his boat when they spotted an eagle along the riverbank.
As Loida piloted the boat closer to get a picture of the eagle, he noticed the animal was in distress. He said the bird rolled into the water and was in danger of drowning, so he and Spencer used their fishing net to scoop the eagle up and call for help.
Loida and Spencer arrived at a friend’s dock and phoned the World Bird Sanctuary, who dispatched a pair of animal technicians to examine the eagle.
The eagle, a female, appeared sick and looked to be in a bad way. The technicians agreed to take her back to the sanctuary for observation. They credited Loida and Spencer for their actions, saying if the pair hadn’t found the eagle when they did, she surely would have died along the riverbank.
Unfortunately, the eagle did not make it through the night. Loida said sanctuary staffers told him the following morning that the eagle likely died of avian flu.
Roger Holloway, executive director and CFO of the World Bird Sanctuary, said members of the Missouri Department of Conservation picked up the eagle carcass and will run tests to confirm the cause of death.
Holloway said MDS has already confirmed cases of avian flu in the area, so it would not be unexpected to discover it was the culprit. He said we should expect a couple more months of the illness in our area as birds migrate with the changing seasons.
Avian flu can infect a bird’s intestines and respiratory tract, and can be passed through feces, nasal secretions, and saliva. The virus can also be spread when animals come into contact with surfaces contaminated from infected birds.
Bird-to-human transmission is rare. However, Holloway said humans can reduce their ability to spread the disease by watching their step around ponds, lakes, and other waterways. He warned people wash or disinfect their shoes after being out in nature to avoid tracking feces to other places.
The St. Louis County Health Department also recommends reporting any observed sick or dead birds to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
For his part, Loida said he cleaned his boat thoroughly after the rescue. He and Spencer, as well as his dog Hank, have shown no symptoms and remain in good health. He said the World Bird Sanctuary asked him to keep an eye out for any other sick or distressed birds and to report them.
How Ukraine’s outgunned air force is fighting back against Russian jets
LVIV, Ukraine — Each night, Ukrainian pilots such as Andriy loiter in an undisclosed aircraft hangar, waiting, waiting, until the tension is broken with a shouted, one-word command: “Air!”
Andriy hustles into his Su-27 supersonic jet and hastily taxis toward the runway, getting airborne as quickly as possible. He takes off so fast that he doesn’t yet know his mission for the night, although the big picture is always the same — to bring the fight to a Russian air force that is vastly superior in numbers but has failed to win control of the skies above Ukraine.
“I don’t do any checks,” said Andriy, a Ukrainian air force pilot who as a condition of granting an interview was not permitted to give his surname or rank. “I just take off.”
Nearly a month into the fighting, one of the biggest surprises of the war in Ukraine is Russia’s failure to defeat the Ukrainian air force. Military analysts had expected Russian forces to quickly destroy or paralyze Ukraine’s air defenses and military aircraft, yet neither has happened. Instead, “Top Gun”-style aerial dogfights, rare in modern warfare, are now raging above the country.
“Every time when I fly, it’s for a real fight,” said Andriy, who is 25 and has flown 10 missions in the war. “In every fight with Russian jets, there is no equality. They always have five times more” planes in the air.
The success of Ukrainian pilots has helped protect Ukrainian soldiers on the ground and prevented wider bombing in cities, since pilots have intercepted some Russian cruise missiles. Ukrainian officials also say the country’s military has shot down 97 fixed-wing Russian aircraft. That number could not be verified, but the crumpled remnants of Russian fighter jets have crashed into rivers, fields and houses.
The Ukrainian air force is operating in near total secrecy. Its fighter jets can fly from air strips in western Ukraine, airports that have been bombed yet retain enough runway for takeoffs or landings — or even from highways, analysts say. They are vastly outnumbered: Russia is believed to fly about 200 sorties per day while Ukraine flies five to 10.
Ukrainian pilots do have one advantage. In most of the country, Russian planes fly over territory controlled by the Ukrainian military, which can move anti-aircraft missiles to harass — and shoot down — planes.
“Ukraine has been effective in the sky because we operate on our own land,” said Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian air force. “The enemy flying into our airspace is flying into the zone of our air defense systems.” He described the strategy as luring Russian planes into air defense traps.
Dave Deptula, dean of the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies and principal attack planner for the Desert Storm air campaign in Iraq, said the impressive performance of the Ukrainian pilots had helped counter their disadvantages in numbers. He said Ukraine now has roughly 55 operational fighter jets, a number that is dwindling from shoot-downs and mechanical failures, as Ukrainian pilots are “stressing them to max performance.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed repeatedly to Western governments to replenish the Ukrainian air force and has asked NATO to enforce a no-fly zone over the country, a step Western leaders have refused to take. Slovakia and Poland have considered sending MiG-29 fighter jets, which Ukrainian pilots could fly with minimal additional training, but as yet no transfers have been made.
“Russian troops have already fired nearly 1,000 missiles at Ukraine, countless bombs,” Zelenskyy said in a video address to Congress on March 16, appealing for more planes. “And you know that they exist, and you have them, but they are on earth, not in Ukraine — in the Ukrainian sky.”
Deptula said transferring these jets into Ukraine is critical. “Without resupply,” he said, “they will run out of airplanes before they run out of pilots.”
Pilotless drones are also a tool in the Ukrainian military’s arsenal but not in the battle for control of the airspace. Ukraine flies a Turkish-made armed drone, the Bayraktar TB-2, a plodding, propeller aircraft that is lethally effective in destroying tanks or artillery pieces on the ground but cannot hit targets in the air. If Ukraine’s air defenses fail, Russian jets could easily pick them off.
As in other aspects of Ukraine’s war effort, volunteers play a role in the air battles. A volunteer network watches and listens for Russian jets, calling in coordinates and estimated speed and altitude. Other private Ukrainian pilots have removed up-to-date civilian navigation equipment from their planes and handed it over to the air force, in case it can be helpful.
Air-to-air combat has been rare in modern war, with only isolated examples in recent decades. U.S. pilots, for example, have not flown extensive aerial dogfights since the first Iraq War in 1991. Since then, U.S. fighter jets have engaged in air-to-air combat on just a few occasions, shooting down 10 planes in the Balkan War and one plane in Syria, according to Deptula.
In the night sky, Andriy said he relies on instruments to discern the positions of enemy planes, which he says are always present. He has shot down Russian jets but was not permitted to say how many or which type. He said his targeting system can fire at planes a few dozen miles away.
“I mostly have tasks of hitting airborne targets, of intercepting enemy jets,” he said. “I wait for the missile to lock on my target. After that, I press fire.”
When he shoots down a Russian jet, he said, “I am happy that this plane will no longer bomb my peaceful towns. And as we see in practice, that is exactly what Russian jets do.”
Most of the aerial combat in Ukraine has been nocturnal, as Russian aircraft attack in the dark when they are less vulnerable to air defenses. In the dogfights over Ukraine, Andriy said, the Russians have been flying an array of modern Sukhoi jets, such as the Su-30, Su-34 and Su-35.
“I had situations when I was approaching a Russian plane to a close enough distance to target and fire,” he said. “I could already detect it but was waiting for my missile to lock on while at the same time from the ground they tell me that a missile was fired at me already.”
He said he maneuvered his jet through a series of extreme banks, dives and climbs in order to exhaust the fuel supplies of the missiles coming after him. “The time I have to save myself depends on how far away the missile was fired at me and what kind of missile,” he said.
Still, he said in an interview on a clear, sunny day, “I can still feel a huge rush of adrenaline in my body because every flight is a fight.”
Andriy graduated from the Kharkiv Air Force School after deciding to become a pilot as a teenager. “Neither me nor my friends ever thought we would have to face a real war,” he said. “But that’s not how it turned out.”
Andriy has moved his wife to a safer part of Ukraine, but she has not left the country, he said. She spends her days weaving homemade camouflage nets for the Ukrainian army. He never tells family members when he is going on duty, he said, calling only after returning from a night flight.
“I only have to use my skills to win,” Andriy said. “My skills are better than the Russians. But on the other hand, many of my friends, and even those more experienced than me, are already dead.”
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
