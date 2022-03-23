News
Missouri’s morel mushroom hunting season begins
ST. LOUIS – Morel mushroom hunting season has started. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May.
Before setting off into the forest, make sure you know how to correctly identify morels. Misidentifying and consuming toxic mushrooms can cause anything from mild stomach issues to organ failure or even death! There are several mushroom species in Missouri, including the big red false morel, which are considered toxic and not recommended for consumption. Consult with field guides or a professional mycologist to be completely confident in species identification before consuming any mushrooms.
Browse MDC’s mushroom field guide for photos of the more common and noticeable fungal species in Missouri. Click here for tasty recipes using Missouri’s wild mushrooms!
Missouri Department of Conservation
Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook page says morels begin fruiting when soil reaches consistent temperatures above 50 degrees.
Their map posted on Wednesday at about 8:30 a.m. shows morels have been found already this season in Missouri’s southwest corner. Others have been found in Douglas, Pulaski, and Ralls counties.
Dolphins acquire Chiefs superstar Tyreek Hill in blockbuster trade, making him highest-paid receiver
The Miami Dolphins topped one blockbuster deal on Tuesday night with an even bigger one on Wednesday, trading for Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill — possibly the fastest player in the NFL.
After landing prized free agent tackle Terron Armstead to solidify the offensive line, the Dolphins added the speedy Hill, according to a league source, giving quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Miami’s offense the top-of-the-line receiving threat they desperately needed.
The Dolphins were finalists with AFC East rival New York Jets as both had trade framework in place for Hill, according to ESPN. The decision then came down to where Hill wanted to sign his contract extension.
According to reports, the Dolphins are giving Hill a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $72.2 million guaranteed. The deal makes him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, based on average annual salary.
The reported compensation involves the Dolphins sending five draft picks: their 2022 first-round pick that previously belonged to the 49ers (No. 29), a second-rounder (No. 50) and fourth-rounder, plus fourth- and sixth-round picks in the 2023 draft.
Another marquee receiver in the NFL, Davante Adams, went from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first- and second-round pick last week. The Raiders also then signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract, which was then the highest average annual salary for a non-quarterback before Hill.
NFL Network first reported that extension talks between the Chiefs and Hill have stalled despite an offer that would make Hill one of the highest-paid receivers, and Kansas City then allowed Hill to seek a trade.
Dolphins assistant general manager Marvin Allen has a connection to Hill as the Chiefs’ director of college scouting for five years, from 2013-17, when Kansas City drafted Hill.
Hill has been a Pro Bowl selection in each of his six NFL seasons with three first-team All-Pro selections. He has 479 career receptions for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns. He also has returned four punts and one kickoff for touchdowns, with all coming during his first three seasons. The Chiefs have seldomly used the 5-foot-10, 185-pound speedster on returns the past few seasons, minimizing injury risk.
Hill was on the Chiefs’ 2019 Super Bowl-winning team that topped the San Francisco 49ers, who had new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on the staff, in Miami.
The addition of Hill is immense for Tagovailoa heading into his third season. Hill will be paired with Jaylen Waddle, who broke an NFL rookie receptions record in 2021. Among others, Miami also has oft-injured veteran DeVante Parker under contract and signed former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., who could most play in the slot. Tight end Mike Gesicki, who was given the franchise tag, also often lines up out wide.
Along with Armstead, the Dolphins have also looked to upgrade their offensive line with former Cowboys guard Connor Williams. The combination should help Miami protect Tagovailoa in the passing game and also enhance the team’s run-blocking in the outside-zone scheme McDaniel will implement.
McDaniel brought in a pair of free-agent running backs this offseason in Raheem Mostert, whom he had in San Francisco, and Chase Edmonds, whom he went up against in the NFC West with the Arizona Cardinals.
Dog theft charge for Chesterfield assistant principal
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – An assistant principal at Crestview Middle School in Chesterfield faces a felony charge for allegedly stealing a couple’s dog earlier this year.
According to a probable cause statement from the Chesterfield Police Department, the victims live on Fox Chapel Lane in Clarkson Valley, which is located directly behind the school campus. Their 8-year-old German shepherd frequently escapes their yard and runs to the middle school.
On one occasion in December 2021, an assistant principal at the school, identified as Alexandra Krinski, found the dog on campus and brought her to a veterinarian. Although the dog didn’t have tags on at the time, the vet located a microchip in the dog and they were able to contact the owners. When one of the owners came by to pick up the dog, Krinski allegedly made a remark that she liked the dog.
On the morning the Jan. 3, 2022, the dog again escaped the couple’s yard and went to the middle school. A school official contacted the couple to report the dog was there. However, the couple received a text message a short time later telling them the dog had been released.
The couple went to the school that afternoon and watched as Krisnki left campus with the dog in her vehicle. They tracked Krinski to her home in Eureka and observed her bring the dog inside the residence.
The couple contacted Eureka Police, who came and got the dog back.
On February 9, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Krinski with one count of stealing an animal. The charge was not made public until March 23 due to delays in getting documents signed by police. A preliminary hearing was held the same day.
If convicted, Krinski faces between one and four years in state prison, or a special term of imprisonment up to one year in county jail, or a $10,000 fine.
Fast facts: Who is new Dolphin Tyreek Hill?
A quick look at wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was reportedly traded to the Miami Dolphins from the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday.
♦ Hill has been a Pro Bowl selection in each of his six NFL seasons, with three first-team All-Pro selections.
♦ Hill has 479 career receptions for 6,630 yards, and a total of 62 career touchdowns, according to NFL.com.
♦ He’s 28 years old, 5 foot 10 and 185 pounds.
♦ Last season, Hill caught a career-high 111 receptions for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns.
♦ Hill was drafted by the Chiefs in the fifth round in 2016.
