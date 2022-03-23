Missouri’s morel mushroom hunting season begins

The Miami Dolphins topped one blockbuster deal on Tuesday night with an even bigger one on Wednesday, trading for Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill — possibly the fastest player in the NFL.

After landing prized free agent tackle Terron Armstead to solidify the offensive line, the Dolphins added the speedy Hill, according to a league source, giving quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Miami’s offense the top-of-the-line receiving threat they desperately needed.

The Dolphins were finalists with AFC East rival New York Jets as both had trade framework in place for Hill, according to ESPN. The decision then came down to where Hill wanted to sign his contract extension.

According to reports, the Dolphins are giving Hill a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $72.2 million guaranteed. The deal makes him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, based on average annual salary.

The reported compensation involves the Dolphins sending five draft picks: their 2022 first-round pick that previously belonged to the 49ers (No. 29), a second-rounder (No. 50) and fourth-rounder, plus fourth- and sixth-round picks in the 2023 draft.

Another marquee receiver in the NFL, Davante Adams, went from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first- and second-round pick last week. The Raiders also then signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract, which was then the highest average annual salary for a non-quarterback before Hill.

NFL Network first reported that extension talks between the Chiefs and Hill have stalled despite an offer that would make Hill one of the highest-paid receivers, and Kansas City then allowed Hill to seek a trade.

Dolphins assistant general manager Marvin Allen has a connection to Hill as the Chiefs’ director of college scouting for five years, from 2013-17, when Kansas City drafted Hill.

Hill has been a Pro Bowl selection in each of his six NFL seasons with three first-team All-Pro selections. He has 479 career receptions for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns. He also has returned four punts and one kickoff for touchdowns, with all coming during his first three seasons. The Chiefs have seldomly used the 5-foot-10, 185-pound speedster on returns the past few seasons, minimizing injury risk.

Hill was on the Chiefs’ 2019 Super Bowl-winning team that topped the San Francisco 49ers, who had new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on the staff, in Miami.

The addition of Hill is immense for Tagovailoa heading into his third season. Hill will be paired with Jaylen Waddle, who broke an NFL rookie receptions record in 2021. Among others, Miami also has oft-injured veteran DeVante Parker under contract and signed former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., who could most play in the slot. Tight end Mike Gesicki, who was given the franchise tag, also often lines up out wide.

Along with Armstead, the Dolphins have also looked to upgrade their offensive line with former Cowboys guard Connor Williams. The combination should help Miami protect Tagovailoa in the passing game and also enhance the team’s run-blocking in the outside-zone scheme McDaniel will implement.

McDaniel brought in a pair of free-agent running backs this offseason in Raheem Mostert, whom he had in San Francisco, and Chase Edmonds, whom he went up against in the NFC West with the Arizona Cardinals.

