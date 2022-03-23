News
Moderna says its low-dose COVID shots work for kids under 6
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine works in babies, toddlers and preschoolers, the company announced Wednesday — and if regulators agree it could mean a chance to finally start vaccinating the littlest kids by summer.
Moderna said in the coming weeks it would ask regulators in the U.S. and Europe to authorize two small-dose shots for youngsters under 6.. The company also is seeking to have larger-dose shots cleared for older children and teens in the U.S.
Early results from the study found that tots developed high levels of virus-fighting antibodies from shots containing a quarter of the dose given to adults — although it was less effective against the super-contagious omicron mutant than prior variants.
“The vaccine provides the same level of protection against COVID in young kids as it does in adults. We think that’s good news,” Dr. Stephen Hoge, Moderna’s president, told The Associated Press.
The nation’s 18 million children under 5 are the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination. Competitor Pfizer currently offers kid-sized doses for school-age children and full-strength shots for those 12 and older.
But parents have anxiously awaited protection for younger tots, disappointed by setbacks and confusion over which shots might work and when. Pfizer is testing even smaller doses for children under 5 but had to add a third shot to its study when two didn’t prove strong enough. Those results are expected by early April.
Vaccinating the littlest “has been somewhat of a moving target over the last couple of months,” Dr. Bill Muller of Northwestern University, an investigator in Moderna’s pediatric studies, said in an interview before the company released its findings. “There’s still, I think, a lingering urgency to try to get that done as soon as possible.”
The younger the child, the smaller the dose being tested. Moderna enrolled about 6,900 kids under 6 — including babies as young as 6 months — in a study of the 25-microgram doses. They developed levels of antibodies just as strong as young adults who get full-strength shots, the company said.
COVID-19 vaccines in general don’t prevent infection with the omicron mutant as well as they fended off earlier variants — although they do still offer strong protection against severe illness.
Moderna’s study in tots was conducted during the omicron surge and found the same trend: While there were no severe illnesses, the vaccine proved just under 44% effective at preventing milder infections in babies up to age 2, and nearly 38% effective in the preschoolers.
But Hoge said high antibody levels still should translate into protection against severe disease in young kids just like they do in adults, “which ultimately is probably the strongest reason for somebody to get vaccinated.”
Moderna said the small doses were safe, and the main side effects were mild fevers like those associated with other commonly used pediatric vaccines.
Booster doses have proved crucial for adults to fight omicron and Moderna currently is testing booster doses for children, either a third shot of the original vaccine or an extra dose that combines protection against the original virus and the omicron variant.
Once Moderna submits the data to the Food and Drug Administration, regulators will debate whether to authorize emergency use of the small doses for tots. If so, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention then will decide whether to recommend them.
While COVID-19 generally isn’t as dangerous to youngsters as to adults, some do become severely ill. The CDC says about 400 children younger than 5 have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic’s start. The omicron variant hit children especially hard, with those under 5 hospitalized at higher rates than at the peak of the previous delta surge.
Parents may find it confusing that Moderna is seeking to vaccinate the youngest children before it’s cleared to vaccinate teens. While other countries already have allowed Moderna’s shots to be used in children as young as 6, the U.S. has limited its vaccine to adults. A Moderna request to expand its shots to 12- to 17-year-olds has been stalled for months.
The company said Wednesday that, armed with additional evidence, it is updating its FDA application for teen shots and requesting a green light for 6- to 11-year-olds, too.
Hoge said he’s optimistic the company will be able to offer its vaccine “across all age groups in the United States by the summer.”
Moderna says its original adult dose — two 100-microgram shots — is safe and effective in 12- to 17-year-olds. For elementary-age kids, it’s using half the adult dose.
But the FDA never ruled on Moderna’s application for teen shots because of concern about a very rare side effect. Heart inflammation sometimes occurs in teens and young adults, mostly males, after receiving either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Moderna is getting extra scrutiny because its shots are a far higher dose than Pfizer’s.
About 1.5 million adolescents have used the Moderna vaccine in other countries, “and so far we’ve seen very reassuring safety from that experience,” Hoge said.
The heart risk also seems linked to puberty, and regulators in Canada, Europe and elsewhere recently expanded Moderna vaccinations to kids as young as 6.
“That concern has not been seen in the younger children,” said Northwestern’s Muller.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
News
Lessons with Heat’s Duncan Robinson date from Erik Spoelstra’s ‘Make the next one!’ days
Even when he doesn’t play him late, when the shots aren’t falling, when the outside noise is calling for Max Strus or Victor Oladipo or Tyler Herro or seemingly anyone or everyone else to start, Erik Spoelstra has his reasons not to relent when it comes to Duncan Robinson.
He appreciates how Robinson makes the Miami Heat unique when he is on the floor. And how it is unique elements that can make teams unique.
So, no, not relenting.
As it is — as Spoelstra expected during the uneven early stages of the season — the 3-point percentage has come around.
But, Spoelstra said, it was never about the percentage.
“It’s about the actions and being assertive and creating movement for us,” Spoelstra said, with the Heat facing the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night at FTX Arena. “That part of our menu is different than the rest of our menu. And it is important because it gives us that diversity. It also gives us different coverages, where teams tend to scramble and overreact a little bit more. And that tends to open up things for other guys.
“We just had to stay the course with it and understand that misses are a part of it. But regardless of even when he was missing, our offensive trending when he was on the court was still great.”
As it is, Robinson stands ninth among NBA players in 3-pointers made. But of the 35 players who have made at least 150, his .370 percentage places him only 21st. His current percentage would be the lowest since he became a rotation player, behind his .446 of two seasons ago and his .408 of last season.
But as long as his shooters shoot, Spoelstra said, the rest falls into place.
“And that’s the most important thing,” he continued. “A lot of people get confused by that, whether the ball goes in or not. All the best shooters in this league, you go through spells during the season, where no matter how much you work on it or if you’re getting clean looks or you’re in a rhythm, sometimes the ball just doesn’t go in. But you have to stay with it.”
Through it all, Robinson kept shooting, almost always an initial look coming as the Heat cycle through their offense. Through it all, opponents kept the focus on Robinson.
“It would have really hurt us, and we would have had way more tough conversations if he started passing them up,” Spoelstra said. “Which he didn’t.”
Robinson, Spoelstra said, has been a quick study in that regard.
Spoelstra? Not quite as quick a study, at least at the start of his coaching tenure.
Yes, he admitted, there were times when the reaction to misses was uncomfortably similar to the groans from the stands during the toughest of Robinson times.
“For sure,” Spoelstra said of learning to move beyond the makes and misses of shots taken by the right players at the right times from the right spots. “How many mistakes did I make early on in my career? I remember telling Mike Miller once, after he missed a few shots, the next time I’m, ‘Make the next one!’ “
Spoelstra grimaced at the memory.
“It’s just the worst thing you can tell a shooter, he acknowledged. “I know that. And just like the young coach, all you do is make mistakes and you try to learn from ‘em.”
Spoelstra did not say if Miller made the next one.
But that wasn’t his point.
“I think by the time we got to the playoffs, it was like just let everybody be who they are, somehow get guys to their strengths and not say stupid stuff like that,” he said with a deprecating laugh. “But I think the more experience you have, you just see a lot more, you see how these trends, good or bad, do not last forever.
“And you’ve just got to stick with your principles and stay true to them regardless of the result.”
()
News
Chicago Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan voices frustration — ‘just unacceptable’ — after his 1st game without a free throw
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan criticized the referees for missing calls in Tuesday’s 126-98 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks — his first game of the season without a free-throw attempt.
Baiting opponents into fouls is one of DeRozan’s craftiest skills. He ranks fifth in the league with 20 attempts per game. After going three quarters without a call, DeRozan finally earned a technical foul in the fourth quarter for shouting at one of the referees.
“That was my whole frustration,” DeRozan said. “Without a doubt, I got hit a few times on a couple jump shots, and it’s the same old thing the whole game over: ‘I missed it. I missed it.’ From my opinion, we get paid to play at a high level, refs get paid to ref at a high level. … It’s just unacceptable.”
The lack of free throws was a universal problem for the Bulls, who made 7 of 13. Coach Billy Donovan joined DeRozan in criticizing the officials after the game, noting the Bulls took only two free throws in the first half.
“I’ve never heard of that and I’ve never seen that before ever,” Donovan said.
The referees called 24 fouls on the night — 12 on each team. The fourth quarter featured two more technicals after DeRozan’s when Tristan Thompson and Serge Ibaka locked up under the basket.
But the game was otherwise temperate despite the friction in previous meetings caused by Grayson Allen’s flagrant foul that broke Alex Caruso’s wrist in January.
“I think it was called like a playoff game tonight,” Caruso said. “They let most of the stuff go that in the playoffs they let go.”
Free throws didn’t make a difference in the result. The seven extra free throws the Bucks attempted wouldn’t have made a dent in the 28-point margin.
But drawing more fouls is a focal point for the Bulls amid their late-season slide in the standings. The harder they drive to the rim, the more fouls they create. Donovan emphasized that producing these opportunities is important regardless of whether the plays result in fouls.
“There was some plays where we had an opportunity to get to the free-throw line that we didn’t, but that’s part of the game,” Donovan said. “Those things are going to happen. There was other things we needed to do. Some of that could have been physicality, some of that could have been better communication. … It could have been a variety of things.”
()
News
DeMar DeRozan voices frustration with referees after his 1st game without a free throw: ‘It’s just unacceptable’
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan criticized the referees for missing calls in Tuesday’s 126-98 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks — his first game of the season without a free-throw attempt.
Baiting opponents into fouls is one of DeRozan’s craftiest skills. He ranks fifth in the league with 20 attempts per game. After going three quarters without a call, DeRozan finally earned a technical foul in the fourth quarter for shouting at one of the referees.
“That was my whole frustration,” DeRozan said. “Without a doubt, I got hit a few times on a couple jump shots, and it’s the same old thing the whole game over: ‘I missed it. I missed it.’ From my opinion, we get paid to play at a high level, refs get paid to ref at a high level. … It’s just unacceptable.”
The lack of free throws was a universal problem for the Bulls, who made 7 of 13. Coach Billy Donovan joined DeRozan in criticizing the officials after the game, noting the Bulls took only two free throws in the first half.
“I’ve never heard of that and I’ve never seen that before ever,” Donovan said.
The referees called 24 fouls on the night — 12 on each team. The fourth quarter featured two more technicals after DeRozan’s when Tristan Thompson and Serge Ibaka locked up under the basket.
But the game was otherwise temperate despite the friction in previous meetings caused by Grayson Allen’s flagrant foul that broke Alex Caruso’s wrist in January.
“I think it was called like a playoff game tonight,” Caruso said. “They let most of the stuff go that in the playoffs they let go.”
Free throws didn’t make a difference in the result. The seven extra free throws the Bucks attempted wouldn’t have made a dent in the 28-point margin.
But drawing more fouls is a focal point for the Bulls amid their late-season slide in the standings. The harder they drive to the rim, the more fouls they create. Donovan emphasized that producing these opportunities is important regardless of whether the plays result in fouls.
“There was some plays where we had an opportunity to get to the free-throw line that we didn’t, but that’s part of the game,” Donovan said. “Those things are going to happen. There was other things we needed to do. Some of that could have been physicality, some of that could have been better communication. … It could have been a variety of things.”
()
Moderna says its low-dose COVID shots work for kids under 6
Lessons with Heat’s Duncan Robinson date from Erik Spoelstra’s ‘Make the next one!’ days
Chicago Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan voices frustration — ‘just unacceptable’ — after his 1st game without a free throw
DeMar DeRozan voices frustration with referees after his 1st game without a free throw: ‘It’s just unacceptable’
Chicago Bears Q&A: Why didn’t GM Ryan Poles get more for Khalil Mack? What’s the strategy in free agency?
Other voices: America has a free-speech problem
Police foot chase on I-55
Recipe: Dan Dan Noodles, with ‘ma’ from Sichuan peppercorns
Overturned semi causes complete shutdown on I-64
ASK IRA: Does Heat depth need to give way to concentrated excellence?
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
News4 weeks ago
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
-
News4 weeks ago
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death