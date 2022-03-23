News
No Curry, Green, Thompson for Warriors against Heat, as rest again rules
For the second time this week, seeing a playoff contender on the night of an opposition back-to-back set has meant not seeing stars for the Miami Heat.
On Monday, it was getting the Philadelphia 76ers a night after they lost at home to the Toronto Raptors, with coach Doc Rivers holding out Joel Embiid and James Harden.
The Heat failed that test, falling 113-106 at Wells Fargo Center.
Wednesday night, in what could have been a showcase moment at FTX Arena, the Heat learned mid-afternoon that the Golden State Warriors, already without sidelined guard Stephen Curry, were opting to hold out Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Otto Porter and others, after falling Tuesday night on the road to the Orlando Magic.
Golden State coach Steve Kerr, who has adopted the approach in previous tight scheduling windows, hinted at the move in the wake of the 94-90 loss to the Magic.
For the Heat, it created another night of finding their own motivation as the schedule winds down to the April 10 close of the regular season and April 16 start of the NBA playoffs.
The Heat could wind up taking a similar tact in their remaining two back-to-back sets, with home games on Friday night against the New York Knicks and then Saturday night against the Brooklyn Nets. The Heat also play road games on April 2 against the Chicago Bulls and April 3 against the Toronto Raptors.
()
News
At least 5 St. Charles businesses damaged by gunfire
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after he allegedly fired shots into at least five St. Charles buildings on north Main Street at about 11 p.m. Tuesday.
At least three businesses had bullet holes in their windows, including a government building.
St Charles City Police Captain Raymond Floyd said the 30-year-old man was asked to leave a business on Main Street Tuesday night. He then began firing shots with a handgun. Police were called to the scene. When they arrived the man pointed his gun at the officers. No shots were fired between the suspect and police. Then the suspect left in a vehicle. The gunman sped away, and police chased him. The man drove over spike strips, and he was taken into custody on I-64 at Mason Road.
Police found three guns, including the one used on Main Street, inside the vehicle.
News
EXPLAINER: What to know about COVID vaccines for little kids
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
COVID-19 vaccinations for the youngest children just might be a step closer.
Moderna intends to seek U.S. authorization for kid-sized shots, releasing early study results Wednesday that suggest the two small doses work in tots younger than 6. Within weeks, competitor Pfizer hopes to learn if three of its even lower-dose shots do, too.
Here’s what is known so far, and what’s next before the nation’s 18 million children under 5 can become eligible for vaccination.
MODERNA’S RESULTS
Moderna says tots as young as 6 months developed high levels of virus-fighting antibodies from shots containing a quarter of the dose given to adults. Full study results are yet to come but the early findings suggest the vaccine may protect against severe illness in kids just like it does in adults.
One complication: Moderna’s study was conducted during the omicron surge, and none of the COVID-19 vaccines protect as well against infection with that super-contagious mutant — at any age — as they do against earlier variants.
There were no severe illnesses in the kid study. But sure enough, the vaccine proved just under 44% effective at preventing milder infections in tots up to age 2, and nearly 38% effective in the preschoolers.
PFIZER’S STUDY
The vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech is the only one currently available for children in the U.S. Those 12 and older get adult-strength shots and 5- to 11-year-olds receive a third of that dose.
Pfizer is testing even smaller shots, a tenth of the adult dose, for kids under 5. Early results showed two shots produced enough antibodies to protect babies and toddlers but fell short for preschoolers.
Children’s immature immune systems often require multiple doses of vaccines to properly protect against other diseases. So rather than testing a higher dose, Pfizer gave kids a third shot. Results are expected in early April.
WHAT’S NEXT?
Once the Food and Drug Administration has an application from one or both companies, it’s expected to publicly debate the evidence with its scientific advisers. If FDA authorizes shots for the littlest kids, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention then will convene its own experts before recommending if all youngsters need them — or only those at higher risk from COVID-19.
While cases are dropping for now in the U.S., other countries are seeing increases. A lull could be “the best time to get immunized because then you’ll be protected by the time the next surge starts,” said Dr. Bill Muller of Northwestern University, a researcher for Moderna’s pediatric studies.
WHY DO KIDS NEED A VACCINE?
While COVID-19 generally isn’t as dangerous in youngsters as adults, some do become severely ill or even die. About 400 children younger than 5 have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic’s start, according to the CDC. The omicron variant hit children especially hard, with those under 5 hospitalized at higher rates than at the peak of the previous delta surge, the CDC found.
About 57% of those ages 12 to 17 have gotten two Pfizer doses so far, and 27% of those 5 to 11.
WHAT ABOUT MODERNA SHOTS FOR OLDER KIDS?
The FDA limits Moderna’s vaccine to adults although it’s used in kids as young as 6 in certain other countries. The FDA is looking into a very rare side effect — heart inflammation — that sometimes occurs in teens and young adults, mostly males.
Moderna is giving the FDA updated safety information that it says backs adult-size doses for 12- to 17-year-olds, and also is seeking authorization to use half that dose in 6- to 11-year-olds. Regulators are expected to consider all three age groups at once.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
News
Missouri’s morel mushroom hunting season begins
ST. LOUIS – Morel mushroom hunting season has started. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May.
Before setting off into the forest, make sure you know how to correctly identify morels. Misidentifying and consuming toxic mushrooms can cause anything from mild stomach issues to organ failure or even death! There are several mushroom species in Missouri, including the big red false morel, which are considered toxic and not recommended for consumption. Consult with field guides or a professional mycologist to be completely confident in species identification before consuming any mushrooms.
Browse MDC’s mushroom field guide for photos of the more common and noticeable fungal species in Missouri. Click here for tasty recipes using Missouri’s wild mushrooms!
Missouri Department of Conservation
Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook page says morels begin fruiting when soil reaches consistent temperatures above 50 degrees.
Their map posted on Wednesday at about 8:30 a.m. shows morels have been found already this season in Missouri’s southwest corner. Others have been found in Douglas, Pulaski, and Ralls counties.
