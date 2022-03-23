News
Oscar Preview: Five big questions ahead of Sunday’s awards
By JAKE COYLE
NEW YORK (AP) — The Academy Awards have always loved a comeback story. This year, the Oscars are attempting to star in one, too.
On Sunday, the Academy Awards will try to bounce back from a 2021 ceremony that was plagued by pandemic restrictions, a botched ending and record-low ratings. The 94th Academy Awards will return to their usual home, Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, and be broadcast live on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. EDT. (It’s also possible to stream it live on services like Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV and on ABC.com with provider authentication.)
How much of the Oscars’ downturn should be chalked up to COVID-19? How much is it the new normal? These are just some of the questions that hang over an Academy Awards that feels like a crossroads for one of America’s most enduring pop-culture institutions, and still the most-watched annual show outside the Super Bowl.
Can the Will Packer-produced awards shrug off the pandemic, reverse years of declining ratings for network TV award shows and coalesce a big-tent event for a fast evolving movie landscape? In the interminable run-up to the springtime Oscars, many in the industry have been skeptical. Which leads us to the first of five questions heading into the show.
WILL THE OSCARS’ LATEST MAKEOVER WORK?
The biggest drama heading into Sunday revolves around a broadcast that has been substantially retooled to stem the ratings slide. As if making up for several host-less years, this time there are three: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Will their combined star power move the needle at all?
Facing pressure from ABC, the academy will also first present eight categories — production design, editing, sound, score, makeup and hairstyling, and the three short film awards — before the telecast begins. Clips of their wins and speeches will be edited into the show. Critics throughout the industry, though, have lined up to decry the change. The largest union representing behind-the-scenes workers, IATSE, on Monday called the decision detrimental to the “fundamental purpose” of the Oscars.
So what will Packer do with the extra time? Beyoncé and Billie Eilish will perform their nominated songs. An eclectic group of presenters has also been announced, including some unexpected names like DJ Khaled, Tony Hawk, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Shaun White — so this could finally be the year that Judi Dench learns how to perform a “McTwist.”
WILL A STREAMER TAKE HOME BEST PICTURE?
The two favorites both hail from streaming services, which have ever won best picture. The lead nominee, Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” up for 12 awards, had long been the presumed frontrunner, and possibly Netflix’s best chance yet to win Hollywood’s top award. But after back-to-back wins with the Screen Actors Guild and the Producers Guild, Sian Heder’s deaf family drama “CODA” may have the edge. The film’s deep-pocketed backer, Apple TV+, has spent big to push a feel-good underdog indie to the front of the pack. If “CODA” wins, it will be the first time since 1932’s “Grand Hotel” that a film with fewer than four nominations (“CODA” has three) took best picture. Some predictions this year have been wildly off, though, so other nominees like Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” could still pull off an upset.
HOW MUCH WILL COVID DRAG DOWN THE PARTY?
Last year’s Oscars decamped to Union Station for an intimate show with a small number of attendees and lots of social distancing. This year, a full stage show and red carpet is planned, albeit with uneven COVID-19 protocols. Attendees are required to submit two negative tests and proof of vaccination. Those presenting or performing don’t have to be vaccinated but need recent negative tests. Masks will be in the mix, too, for attendees sitting outside the orchestra at the Dolby and for media on the red carpet. After numerous attendees contracted the virus after attending the March 13 BAFTAs in London, several nominees have been quarantining, including Branagh and “Belfast” co-star Ciarán Hinds. With infection and hospitalization rates way down, Los Angeles County is set to lift many virus restrictions for indoor events on April 1, five days after the Oscars.
WILL WILL SMITH WIN HIS FIRST OSCAR?
Nominated twice before for best actor (for “Ali” and “The Pursuit of Happyness”), Will Smith appears a lock to win his first Academy Award. Smith’s performance as Richard Williams, father to Venus and Serena, in “King Richard” has remained the most likely choice throughout the season. And the speech by the exuberant 53-year-old star should be one of the most lively of the night. A win, though, will have to come over some formidable competition — including the actor who bested Smith’s “Ali” performance 20 years ago: Denzel Washington, a winner then for “Training Day” and a threat this time for “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”
WHO’S SET TO MAKE HISTORY?
Many of the top awards could feature some major milestones. Ari Wegner, cinematographer of “The Power of Dog,” may become the first woman to ever win that award. Her director, Jane Campion, is also poised to make history. Campion, the first women ever nominated twice for best director, is set to become only the third woman to win the category. It would mark the first time the directing award has ever gone to women in back-to-back years, after “Nomadland” filmmaker Chloé Zhao won last year.
Troy Kotsur of “CODA” is in line to be the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar. His widely expected win would make him and his “CODA” co-star Marlee Matlin the only deaf actors to land Academy Awards. And supporting actress, which Ariana DeBose seemingly has sewn up for her breakthrough role in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” may see the first Afro-Latina and openly LGBTQ actor win in the category. A win for DeBose would come 60 years after Rita Moreno won for the same role, Anita, in the 1961 original. That would be the third time that two actors have won for playing the same role, following Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker, and Marlon Brando and Robert DeNiro as Vito Corleone. But we’ll have to wait and see if DeBose’s “West Side Story” co-star Rachel Zegler is there to cheer her on.
___
Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at:
___
For more on this year’s Oscars, visit:
News
St. Paul Public Schools to continue requiring masks as board breaks from administration
St. Paul Public Schools will continue to require face masks for the foreseeable future after a 3-2 school board vote Tuesday.
The board rejected a recommendation from Superintendent Joe Gothard to make masks optional as long as the risk of in-school coronavirus spread is low.
Of the nation’s 500 largest school districts, just 35 — including St. Paul and Minneapolis — still are requiring masks according to the website Burbio.
Board member Uriah Ward expressed concern that lifting the mandate could harm students of color, who are vaccinated at lower rates. He said the comments he’s heard from the public have been split.
“I don’t think there’s an easy answer on this,” he said. “My inclination has been to err on the side of keeping people safe.”
Joining him in keeping the masks on were Chauntyll Allen and Halla Henderson.
Jim Vue and Jessica Kopp voted to lift the mandate.
Zuki Ellis and Jeanelle Foster were absent.
The school board considered voting on the matter two weeks ago, but members said they wanted to hear more from the public.
On Tuesday, all nine speakers during the public comment portion of the meeting urged the board to lift the mandate.
One speaker, Vanessa Gamble, said she appreciates that the district has followed the advice of public health experts throughout the pandemic, including by imposing a mask mandate.
“I feel like we can trust them when they tell us to take them off,” she said.
Harding High School chemistry teacher Andrew Banker said health risks from COVID-19 are relatively low for school-age children, and cloth masks may give immunocompromised students a false sense of security.
He urged the board to give students a “normal” school experience.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month changed its guidance to recommend masks indoors only when a county’s coronavirus infection and hospitalization rates are high. In Minnesota, only Freeborn County is now in the high-risk category.
The district knows of 101 people who have been inside district schools this month while able to transmit the coronavirus. That number was 423 in all of February and 3,260 in January.
Student absences were about 60 times higher at the pandemic’s peak in January compared to today, according to Mary Langworthy, the district’s health and wellness director.
She noted coronavirus vaccines now are widely available, which was not the case when the district adopted the mask mandate last fall. And she said other governments have been lifting their own mandates since the CDC changed its guidance.
“There’s no requirements virtually anywhere anymore,” she said, suggesting that making people wear masks while in school won’t make a difference.
News
Boys basketball state tournament: Top seeds Totino-Grace, Park Center cruise into semis
CLASS 3A
No. 1 Totino-Grace 83, Hermantown 50: Taison Chatman scored 19 points in fewer than 13 minutes as Totino-Grace was efficient and effective in its quarterfinal victory Tuesday. Chatman was one of four Eagles to score in double figures, along with Patrick Bath (16 points), Iowa State commit Demarion Watson (12) and Jayden Livingston (10).
Totino-Grace shot 52 percent from the field and 44 percent on three-point attempts. The score was tied 12-12 early, before the Eagles went on a 17-0 run to bust things open.
Totino-Grace will meet Mankato East in Thursday’s quarterfinals at 12 p.m., after the No. 4 seed downed Mound-Westonka 68-55 on Tuesday.
No. 2 Princeton 73, Austin 63: Haydn Stay had 23 points and 16 rebounds, and Cooper Drews added 22 points and 12 boards as Princeton utilized 45-36 edge on the glass to avoid an upset Tuesday at Williams Arena.
Ater Manyuon had 17 points to lead Austin, who forced 23 turnovers.
The Packers, playing under legendary coach Kris Fadness for the final time before he retires after the tournament, trailed by 15 in the second half before going on a 14-2 run to trim the deficit to three, but that was all the closer they got.
Princeton will meet third-seeded DeLaSalle at 2 p.m. Thursday at Williams Arena in the semifinals. The Islanders beat St. Cloud Tech 69-55 on Tuesday.
CLASS 4A
No. 1 Park Center 74, Andover 60: Park Center got 20 points from Leo Torbor and 16 more from Gophers commit Braeden Carrington as it eventually overwhelmed a spunky Andover team on Tuesday.
The Huskies went blow for blow with the tournament favorite for the first 24 minutes, with Ben Kopetzki tying the score 42-42 with a free throw with 12 minutes, 30 seconds to play. He led Andover with 16 points.
But the Pirates never flinched, and dunks on consecutive possessions from Cody Pennebaker and Tobor put Park Center up by 16 with fewer than three minutes to play.
No. 3 Wayzata 71, Moorhead 28: Carter Bjerke had nine points and 11 rebounds for Wayzata in a game that was never in doubt. The Trojans led 20-4 less than 10 minutes into the game.
Wayzata shot 46 percent from the field, while holding the Spurs to less than 28 percent shooting. Moorhead committed 18 turnovers to Wayzata’s four.
News
With fungus poised to wipe out long-eared bats, feds seek endangered species protection
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday said the northern long-eared bat, a species once common in the forests of Minnesota and Wisconsin, now faces extinction and needs to be protected as an endangered species.
The federal action, if finalized, would reclassify the small bat from “threatened” to “endangered” status under the federal Endangered Species Act.
Long-eared bats, like many other bat species, have been devastated by a fungus called white-nose syndrome. The fungus, native to Europe, causes the bats to overheat and they eventually die. It spreads among bats when they group up in winter in caves or abandoned mines, such as in the Soudan Underground Mine on the Iron Range and Mystery Cave in southern Minnesota, where thousands of bats have died in recent winters.
The species “faces extinction due to the range-wide impacts of white-nose syndrome, a deadly disease affecting cave-dwelling bats across the continent.”
The population of northern long-eared bats is already down 97% over the past 15 years, the agency noted. Federal wildlife experts now say white-nose syndrome is expected to affect 100% of the northern long-eared bat’s U.S. range by 2025, spreading more quickly than anticipated across the continent.
First discovered in the U.S. in New York in 2007, the fungus has rapidly spread west and has wiped out entire colonies of bats in many states, causing mortality of 90% or more in many locations. The fungus grows in cold, dark and damp places. It attacks the bare skin of bats while they’re hibernating in a relatively inactive state. As it grows, white-nose syndrome causes changes in bats that make them become more active than usual and burn up fat they need to survive the winter. Bats with white-nose syndrome may do strange things like fly outside in the daytime in the winter, where they succumb to cold and starvation.
In winter 2017, thousands of dead bats riddled the snow outside the Soudan mine. And last winter, for the first time ever, researchers counted no long-eared bats inside the mine at all, said Gerda Nordquist, a bat ecologist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Northern long-eared bats can each eat hundreds of insects each night. Bats are considered critical to healthy, functioning ecosystems and contribute at least $3 billion annually to the U.S. agriculture economy through pest control and pollination, the service said Tuesday.
“The growing extinction crisis highlights the importance of the Endangered Species Act and efforts to conserve species before declines become irreversible,” the agency said in announcing the move.
“White-nose syndrome is devastating northern long-eared bats at unprecedented rates, as indicated by this science-based finding,” Charlie Wooley, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service regional director, said in a statement. “The Service is deeply committed to continuing our vital research with partners on reducing the impacts of white-nose syndrome, while working with diverse stakeholders to conserve the northern long-eared bat and reduce impacts to landowners.”
Endangered species are those that are currently in danger of extinction, while threatened species are defined as likely to become endangered in the foreseeable future. But it’s unclear if the federal protection can do enough fast enough to save the species. So far federal bat conservation efforts have focused on preserving habitat, such as leaving more older trees with more cavities in forests, and avoiding bat threats, such as wind generators, in areas bats frequent.
There is no cure for white-nose syndrome, but scientists from all over the world — including 150 organizations, universities and state and federal agencies in the U.S. — are working together to study the disease, how it spreads and infects bats and what might be done to control it. Several experimental treatments, including a vaccine and making changes to bat habitats, are showing some success.
It’s also hoped that a few surviving U.S. bats in some infested caves may develop an immunity to white-nose syndrome, as their European cousins did probably centuries ago, making them far less susceptible to the fungus.
The northern long-eared bat closely resembles the little brown myotis bat, another once-common Minnesota species also devastated by the fungus, but has longer ears, as the name indicates. Long-eared bats always hibernate in caves or mine shafts to avoid winter cold. In spring, they spread out over the forests with females nesting in tree cavities. They are not often seen by people in cities because they aren’t known to nest in buildings as some bat species do.
