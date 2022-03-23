News
Police search for missing St. Louis man who vanished last summer
ST. LOUIS — Police need help finding a missing St. Louis man who vanished months ago.
Fabian Miller, 43, was last seen at about 1 p.m. on August 1, 2021, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
His sister reported him missing on January 5 after not hearing from him for several months. The family said they hoped to find Miller on their own, which is why they delayed contacting the police department.
Police said Miller is homeless and known to frequent the south St. Louis area. He has multiple tattoos, including a duck head on one side of his neck and “PeeWee” on the other side.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call police at 314-444-5338.
No time for Timberwolves to sulk in defeat
Karl-Anthony Towns spoke with pain in his voice Monday night.
It was about as quiet as you’ll hear the usually vibrant, energetic center. After the Timberwolves’ 110-108 loss to the Mavericks in Dallas, Towns’ voice was sullen. In the past, this tone was reserved for when the Timberwolves were in the midst of deep, continued struggles for which there didn’t appear to be answers.
But Monday was different. The disappointment seemed to stem from the belief that Minnesota would beat the Mavericks and score another win, perhaps the most critical one in the team’s pursuit to escape the play-in tournament.
“It felt like a playoff game, it felt like a game. It felt like a game that meant a lot,” Towns said. “We understood the magnitude of this game, and that’s why you hear it in my voice. It hurts a lot to have it played out like that.”
The latter was in reference to what Minnesota believed was a bad shake with the officiating. That was brought up by Timberwolves coach Chris Finch at the beginning of his postgame presser, and then echoed by Towns and teammate D’Angelo Russell.
The Timberwolves (42-31) have crowed about officiating at various points all season, with Finch often leading the charge. They did so again Monday with Finch, surprisingly, opened his postgame press conference by commenting on the officiating. Towns said he couldn’t share what was said in the Timberwolves locker room postgame “or I’ll get fined.”
The Timberwolves left the arena Monday believing end-of-game calls were the cause of their defeat.
The NBA clearly believes otherwise. There were zero calls cited in the league’s last-two-minute report Tuesday that were missed to Minnesota’s detriment.
The only two missed calls from that report, released Tuesday, were that Towns should have been called for an offensive foul with about a minute to play, and that guard Patrick Beverley should have been called for a violation for pump-faking his free-throw prior to his intentional miss with three seconds to play.
So when Russell said the officials “gave” Dallas a win Monday, it wasn’t exactly accurate. The Timberwolves lost it, fair and square. They didn’t play well enough for 48 minutes to beat a good team on the road. Frankly, given that, Minnesota showed a lot of grit to give itself a chance to win the game late.
And that’s fine. Teams are going to lose road games to good teams in tough fashion. What Minnesota can’t do is allow that loss, and its ill-perceived bad fortune, to snowball further into the week. The Timberwolves are staring at a game with West-leading Phoenix (58-14) on Wednesday, before playing Dallas (44-28) again on Friday and then traveling to face red-hot Boston (45-28) on Sunday.
There is no time for Minnesota to sit and lick its wounds because it lost an important game it thought it should win. Coming down the stretch, with the Timberwolves and Nuggets neck and neck to see which team will earn that all-important sixth seed in the West, every game is important.
“It is what it is,” Finch said. “Pick ourselves up. Got to get ready to play again on Wednesday.”
Highest-rated restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in St. Louis using rankings from Tripadvisor. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.
Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.
#30. Pi Pizzeria
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (505 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6144 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63112-1204
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#29. Lombardo’s Trattoria
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (376 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 201 S 20th St, Saint Louis, MO 63103-2222
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#28. Sugarfire Smoke House
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,165 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 605 Washington Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63101-1207
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#27. Fox and Hounds
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (186 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6300 Clayton Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63117-2500
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#26. Maggiano’s Little Italy
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (472 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2 The Boulevard Saint Louis, Richmond Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63117-1122
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#25. Bristol Seafood Grill
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (552 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 11801 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, Saint Louis, MO 63141-6717
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#24. Oceano Bistro
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (358 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 44 North Brentwood Drive, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3710
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#23. Cafe Napoli
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (355 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 7754 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-1810
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#22. Fitz’s
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,198 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6605 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63130-4504
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#21. Russell’s On Macklind
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5400 Murdoch Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63109-2843
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#20. Zia’s Restaurant
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,002 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5256 Wilson Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3138
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#19. The Shaved Duck
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (703 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2900 Virginia Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1227
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#18. Salt + Smoke
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (729 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6525 Delmar Blvd, University City, Saint Louis, MO 63130-4502
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#17. Kreis Restaurant
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (309 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 535 S Lindbergh Blvd, Frontenac, Saint Louis, MO 63131-2748
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#16. Kobe Steak House of Japan
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (328 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 645 West Port Plaza, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63146-3105
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#15. Bridge Tap House and Wine Bar
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (338 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1004 Locust St, Saint Louis, MO 63101-1306
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#14. John D. McGurk’s Irish Pub
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (402 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Irish, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1200 Russell Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104-3944
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#13. Broadway Oyster Bar
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,539 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 736 S Broadway, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1602
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#12. Twisted Tree
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (220 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 10701 Watson Rd Attached to Holiday Inn, Sunset Hills, Saint Louis, MO 63127-1005
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#11. Tony’s
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (471 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 105 Carondelet Plaza, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3429
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#10. Charlie Gitto’s On the Hill
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,008 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5226 Shaw Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63110
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#9. Anthonino’s Taverna LLC
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (736 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2225 Macklind Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-2951
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#8. Dewey’s Pizza
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 559 N and South Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63130-3920
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#7. Eleven Eleven Mississippi
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (502 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1111 Mississippi Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63104-2437
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#6. Fountain on Locust
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (625 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3037 Locust St, Saint Louis, MO 63103-1328
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#5. Grbic Restaurant
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (255 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: European, Eastern European
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4071 Keokuk St, Saint Louis, MO 63116-3513
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#4. Stacked STL
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (273 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 7637 Ivory Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63111-3347
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#3. The Crossing
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (272 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 7823 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3307
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#2. Roberto’s Trattoria & Chophouse
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (399 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 145 Concord Plaza, Saint Louis, MO 63128
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#1. Hendel’s
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (511 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 599 Saint Denis St, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63031-4735
– Read more on Tripadvisor
Jimmy Butler’s ankle a Heat concern? ‘It’s as good as I’m going to feel right now’; Herro added to injury report
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler showed he could play through pain with his 27-point performance in Monday night’s road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, but he also recognizes that these final three weeks of the regular season could be a delicate balancing act.
“I know that guys here can hoop,” he said, “they are not going to forgot how to put the ball in the basket or get a stop or dribble overnight, so you don’t want anybody to get injured.
“But some guys like to rest, some guys like to go out there and hoop. I don’t think that either way is a bad way, and that will be between the players and coaches to figure that out.”
And perhaps between Butler and coach Erik Spoelstra as well, with Butler walking with a somewhat gimpy gait after his first game back from a sprained right ankle.
“I’m OK,” he said. “A little bit more rest and recovery coming. But it’s as good as I’m going to feel right now out there. And then I’ve got another day until we play on Wednesday.”
Butler is listed as questionable for Wednesday, due to the ankle sprain.
The Heat were without Gabe Vincent (toe) and Victor Oladipo (back) for Monday night’s game. Wednesday night’s game against the visiting Golden State Warriors opens a run of three games in four nights, with a home back-to-back set against the New York Knicks on Friday night and the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.
“As long as guys are healthy at the end of the regular season, going into the playoffs, is the most important thing,” point guard Kyle Lowry said.
While Vincent remains out, Oladipo was upgraded to questionable. But Tyler Herro is now listed as questionable due to a left knee sprain. Also questionable is Caleb Martin, with his hyperextended left knee. Away on G League assignments are Kyle Guy and Javonte Smart.
Attack mode
Lowry vowed to move more into attack mode as the playoffs approach and lately that has proven the case, with Lowry 7 of 13 from the field and 6 of 11 on 3-pointers in Monday night’s loss.
“I can always get my guys involved offensively with my passing,” he said, also with six assists against the 76ers. “But for me and us to be successful long term, I understand that it starts at the point of attack. For me, personally, it’s just about getting rhythm and getting to a place where I’m comfortable doing what I need to do and helping my team win games.
“We’ll figure it out as we go. But for me, personally, just try to do whatever it takes to help my team long term.”
Coverage concerns
The 76ers put Monday’s game away by consistently attacking the defense of Herro.
“Tyler, it is what it is,” Lowry said. “We know what the situation is going to be. We know who we’re going to guard and what teams are going at. And Tyler’s going to take the challenge.
“At the end of the day, he’s going to take the challenge as a man to try to man up and we’ll help him as best we can and be in the right spots and help him.”
Center Bam Adebayo said it was a team meltdown.
“They ran the same play for the last four minutes. That’s on us as players to make an adjustment,” he said.
“I feel like we were so locked in on our offense, we weren’t really trying to fix our defense at the time.”
Spoelstra wasn’t playing the blame game.
“Tyler has been one of our better individual defenders during the course of the year, he said.
Dedmon sits
Center Dewayne Dedmon was held out for a second consecutive game Monday, as Spoelstra continued to explore the possibilities with Markieff Morris at center in smallball approach.
“This was more matchup based, and that could change game to game,” Spoelstra said. “We’re so close to the playoffs right now, it’ll eventually become just match-up based. He’ll be ready.”
