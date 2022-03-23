News
Recipe: Dan Dan Noodles, with ‘ma’ from Sichuan peppercorns
I’ve been a fan of chef and culinary scientist J. Kenji Lopez-Alt ever since his first bestselling cookbook, “The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science,” was published in 2015. So like so many others, I couldn’t wait to get my hands on his highly anticipated follow-up, “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques” (Norton, $50), which hit store shelves on March 8.
It was worth the wait.
The 658-page cookbook grew out of a chapter on the wok that had been edited out of his first cookbook. It makes a compelling case that, when it comes to producing fast, flavorful and versatile meals, nothing beats stir-frying in the traditional Chinese cooking vessel.
Along with an introductory chapter on how to buy, season, clean and maintain a wok, it includes instructions on knife skills and easy-to-follow wok techniques for a variety of meats and vegetables. It also boasts more than 200 recipes — many with mouthwatering photos — for stir-fries, rice, noodles and simple no-cook side dishes such as smashed cucumber salad.
I test-drove the cookbook with one of my favorite Chinese recipes, Dan Dan Noodles, which Lopez-Alt writes “are to Sichuan what the hamburger is to the United States: They’re ubiquitous, there are certain expectations, but there are no hard and fast rules other than the basic ingredients” — noodles, chile oil, pickled Sichuan vegetables, vinegar and lip- and tongue-numbing Sichuan peppercorns.
Like many traditional Chinese foods, this dish involves more than a few ingredients, but not so much as to be intimidating. Some might be unfamiliar; this was the first time I cooked with preserved mustard root, for instance.
The crushed Sichuan peppercorn will add a tingling, numbing sensation on the tongue and lips known as “ma” in Chinese.
DAN DAN NOODLES
4 servings
- 2 teaspoons red Sichuan peppercorns
For sauce:
- 2 tablespoons Chinese sesame paste or 4 teaspoons tahini or unsweetened peanut butter mixed with 2 teaspoons roasted sesame oil
- 2 tablespoons warm water
- 2 tablespoons light soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons Chinkiang or balsamic vinegar
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- 1/2 cup Sichuan chile oil with its sediment
- 2 teaspoons minced fresh garlic (about 2 medium cloves)
For pork:
- 1 tablespoon peanut or other neutral oil
- 6 ounces ground or finely chopped pork
- 2 ounces minced preserved mustard root or stem
- 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine
- 1 tablespoon light soy sauce or shoyu
To serve:
- 1 pound fresh wheat noodles
- 4 ounces fresh greens, such as spinach or baby bok choy, optional
- 2 ounces mung bean sprouts, optional
- 1/4 cup roasted or fried peanuts, gently crushed in a mortar and pestle
- 4 to 5 scallions, thinly sliced
Prepare peppercorns: Toast Sichuan peppercorns in a dry wok over high heat until fragrant, about 1 minute. Transfer to mortar and pestle or spice grinder and grind into a fine powder; set aside.
Make sauce: Combine sesame paste and water in medium bowl and stir until completely smooth.
Add soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, chile oil, garlic and half of the ground Sichuan peppercorns and stir until homogenous and sugar is dissolved. Divide sauce evenly among 4 individual bowls or pour into one large serving bowl to share.
Make pork: Heat wok over high heat until lightly smoking. Add 1 tablespoon oil and swirl to coat. Add pork and cook, stirring and tossing and using a spatula to break up pork until it is no longer pink, about 1 minute.
Add preserved mustard root and cook, stirring and tossing until all excess moisture has evaporated and the mixture starts to stick to the wok, about 1 minute longer. Add a big pinch of ground Sichuan peppercorns and toss to combine.
Swirl in the wine vinegar and soy sauce around the edges of wok and continue to cook, stirring and tossing, until wine and soy sauce have completely evaporated, about 3 minutes. Transfer pork mixture to a small bowl.
Prepare noodles: Bring 3 quarts of lightly salted water to a boil in the wok or in a large pot over high heat. When water is boiling, add the noodles, greens and bean sprouts, if using, and cook according to the package directions until barely cooked through, just a couple minutes.
Finish dish: Drain noodles, reserving some of the cooking liquid, and divide evenly among the individual bowls or transfer to the large serving bowl. Add a few tablespoons of cooking liquid to each bowl. Spoon the pork mixture on top.
Sprinkle with remaining ground Sichuan peppercorns and the sliced scallions. Serve immediately.
— “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques” by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt (Norton, March 8, 2022, $50)
Overturned semi causes complete shutdown on I-64
EAST ST. LOUIS, IL. – An overturned tractor-trailer on I-64 has shut down the interstate going westbound. The truck overturned in East St. Louis at mile marker 2 near the split.
The status and injuries of the driver are currently unknown.
No further information has been reported at this time. FOX2 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available to the newsroom.
Please consider alternative routes going into St. Louis.
ASK IRA: Does Heat depth need to give way to concentrated excellence?
Q: Boston is peaking. If New York stops the vaccination mandates (well, they have for fans, just not for Kyrie Irving) then the Nets seem to be up there, too. Miami is deep, just don’t think they can compete with shrunken rosters to Boston and Brooklyn. — Martin.
A: And that is an element that many are overlooking. While the Heat might be deeper than most of the contenders in the Eastern Conference, much of that depth gets mitigated without back-to-back sets in the playoffs. You play your best players longer in the playoffs (it is a time when the face of exhaustion is a good thing, as witnessed by Jimmy Butler in 2020). For much of the season, the Heat’s best players have been good but not great. Brooklyn has two players capable of being great on a nightly basis. Boston again appears to have such a duo, as well. We still don’t know about Philadelphia, but you can’t sleep on Joel Embiid and James Harden. And Milwaukee again is maximizing its elite talent. The bottom line is the Heat need Butler, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo (perhaps even Tyler Herro) at higher levels. Because when it comes to the playoffs, the supporting cast needs to support greatness. A true contender has concentrated talent. The Heat have not shown that as much lately.
Q: With team depth being a strength this year, especially on the defensive side, wouldn’t it make sense to play more pressure defense to wear down the opposing team and use our depth to our advantage? — Thomas, Pembroke Pines.
A: Except that’s not how it works. The goal is not to utilize your entire roster, players of varying degrees of ability. The goal is to maximize your elite players. And having them working the full 94 feet defensively and then subbing out when exhausted takes your best players off the floor. That’s not to say that defense shouldn’t be prioritized, but rather that it has to be weighed against having your best at their best in the moments that matter most. So, yes, you could have the likes of Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin pressuring 94 feet, but would you want that to be happening if it meant Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler were on the bench?
Q: Is Victor Oladipo the ultimate tease? — Seth.
A: Perhaps, but certainly not by choice. You don’t work for 10 months to return from quadriceps surgery unless you are committed to regain what previously was yours. Erik Spoelstra indicated that Victor Oladipo will be back Wednesday night against the Warriors. What the Heat need the balance of the regular season is for Victor to stay back.
Jay Ambrose: Evil wins when left alone
Evil, when it knocks on the door, when it walks in the room, when it surrounds us and smiles at its likely victory, is one of the worst things in life. Still, we are seeing it in Russian President Vladimir Putin just as in Joseph Stalin, Adolph Hitler and too many others. As the United States seems to know, the only answers are outrage, analysis, courage, strength and determination even as evil employs any means that suit its ends.
Evil reaches beyond immorality. It is anxious, brutal, endlessly inhumane, without conscience, delivering as much pain as it takes to satisfy the never satisfied. In Ukraine, Putin is threatening not just democracy, sovereignty, national pride and world order, but attacking maternity wards, schools, crowds in the street and shelters for the homeless.
Let’s get personal for a minute and contemplate a news report about a mass grave containing the bodies of a toddler with shrapnel in her head, a teenage girl missing legs blasted from her body as she played soccer and another slaughtered girl not yet 6 and wearing pajamas decorated with cartoonish drawings of unicorns.
Evil, of course, is forever turning history hellish for the sake of gain and misery. Consider information on how the ethnically bigoted, power-crazed Ugandan dictator Idi Amin fed some of his 500,000 victims to crocodiles. Contemplate devoutly worshipped Mao Zedong of China who executed and starved tens of millions to put the enslavement of communism in place. Consult facts to recall how Cambodian Prime Minister Pol Pot ordered babies ripped asunder as a fourth of the population was murdered.
The list of modern-day and long-past evil leaders all over much of the world goes on and on, and one to keep in mind in the context of Russia is Ivan the Terrible of the 16th century. He was named grand prince of Moscow as a 3-year-old, and, at 16, named himself the first tsar of all Russia, gradually making it an empire and centralizing the government, historical accounts say. He actually improved Russia in some ways, such as placing merit over birthright in the military.
Challenged by aristocratic oligarchs, however, he had secret guardians out and about, massacring them and others in a reign of terror. He destroyed a whole city as he also went unsuccessfully to war with such other countries as Poland and Sweden. He enjoyed watching prisoners tortured by ripping out their guts, blinding them and setting them on fire, it is observed, and apparently killed at least two of his eight wives.
Now we come to Putin who glorifies Russia, loves it, notes that it helped destroy Nazism in World War II, saw it come to enormous, imperial power after the war, but then witnessed the end of the Cold War and the Soviet Union in 1991. He doesn’t like communism any more than he likes democracy; a gangster economy has made him superrich and he is pretty much in charge of everything, with free speech punishable not just by prison, but by murders he is suspected of committing.
The country’s population has dwindled as much as its wealth and, like Ivan the Terrible, he wants a supremacist, menacing Russia. With puny Western response, Russia has taken control of Chechnya, occupies a major portion of Georgia and has annexed the Crimean section of Ukraine, all made independent with the end of the Cold War in 1991.
He is seeing his declining country impoverished as much of the world turns against him and supports the wonder of Ukraine, but has still maintained economic relations with self-serving nations and has united with two likewise propelled by evil, China and Iran. He is now playing games with hypersonic missiles and has more than whispered how his nuclear-armed military could destroy anybody, bringing us to Albert Einstein.
“The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything,” he said.
