Report: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill traded to Dolphins
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tyreek Hill’s time in Kansas City is over according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Chiefs traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks.
Schefter tweets the Dolphins are sending a 2022 first round pick (#29), a second round pick (#50), a fourth round pick, in addition to fourth and sixth round picks in the 2023 draft.
Schefter adds that Hill will get a new contract from Miami. The deal is for four years, and $120 million, with $72 million guaranteed.
News of the potential trade broke early on Wednesday when NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said contract talks with Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill stalled, and his agent was given permission to seek a trade.
The Chiefs and Hill had been working on a new deal that was predicted to make him one of the highest-paid receivers in the league.
In 2021, Hill earned $9.75 million for being on the roster and $2.14 million for reporting to team activities along with a $1.45 million signing bonus.
That $13.34 million made up most of the $15.85 million he is scheduled to make from the 2021 season.
This story continues to develop, watch this page for updates throughout Wednesday.
Last week, Chiefs signed former Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a deal.
Greater MSP, gener8tor launch $50 million venture fund for Black, brown, women-led start-ups
Venture capital spending broke global records in 2021, but a relatively paltry sliver in the U.S. went to start-ups led by women and people of color.
“Making faster progress on economic inclusion in this region … requires sharper focus,” said Peter Frosch, chief executive officer of Greater MSP.
That focus is coming to St. Paul. Boosted by anchor donations from Allianz Life, Xcel Energy and Allina, the St. Paul-based economic development partnership plans to contribute $50 million toward seeding Black, brown and women-led start-up firms through partnering venture capital firms, which are still being selected.
The goal isn’t just to grow existing companies in Minnesota, but also to convince new start-ups to see the state as a promising place to relocate. Frosch said the new Equity Fund — a project of Greater MSP’s Forge North coalition — is the nation’s first known venture capital “fund of funds” focused on race, place and gender.
‘FUND-TO-FUND’ APPROACH
The Greater MSP Equity Fund will largely revolve around a “fund-to-fund” approach, said Al Cornish II, a general partner at gener8tor, a startup accelerator and venture capital firm heavily involved in the effort. That means the $50 million will be distributed among 10-to-13 venture capital firms, with the expectation each firm will then identify a series of emerging companies led by diverse talent in various sectors, from technology to agriculture.
“We have had discussions with a number of local and national funds that could be candidates for investment,” said Cornish, in an online discussion with news media on Wednesday. “We’re looking for funds with a strong cultural fit, and strong leadership and strong track record of returns, with the goal of investing in Black, brown and female-led start-ups.”
Matthew Lewis, vice president of strategic initiatives for St. Paul-based Greater MSP, said the “fund-to-fund” approach ensures a high level of expertise goes into backing a wide variety of start-ups, “so we get a diverse portfolio as diverse as Minnesota’s economy.”
“There are more than 25 active venture capital firms in our own backyard that are investing in start-ups,” Lewis added, noting that venture capital from outside of the state is increasingly looking to Minnesota as a promising landscape to back new companies.
ATTRACTING OTHERS TO THE FUND
Details are still being finalized, but Allianz Life has committed $10 million, on top of large commitments from Xcel Energy and Allina, which have not released their donation totals in advance of a formal closing on the arrangement later this year, Cornish said.
“Part of what we see as our role here is to help attract others to the fund,” said Chris Clark, regional vice president of Xcel Energy for Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.
According to a written statement from the Forge North start-up coalition, U.S. venture capital investment reached “a watershed level” of $300 billion in 2021. Just 1.2 percent of U.S. funding went to Black entrepreneurs, 2.1 percent to Latino-led firms of funding in 2021 and 2 percent to women.
More information is online at MSPEquityFund.com.
Perjury trial nears for investigator in Greitens case
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jury selection begins Thursday in St. Louis in the perjury and evidence tampering trial of the man whose investigation played a key role in former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ 2018 resignation, just as Greitens is running for U.S. Senate amid allegations of abuse from his ex-wife.
Private investigator William Tisaby was indicted in 2019 on six counts of perjury and one count of evidence tampering, crimes prosecutors say he committed while investigating allegations that Greitens took a compromising photo of a woman and threatened to use it as blackmail. Jury selection is expected to take two days, with testimony scheduled to start Monday.
The Tisaby case also arrives weeks ahead of a hearing over the fate of St. Louis prosecutor who hired him. Missouri’s chief disciplinary counsel has accused Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner of concealing evidence that might have helped Greitens. Her hearing is April 11.
If the charge is sustained, she could face a wide range of penalties, the worst possibility being revocation of her law license. Unlike Tisaby, Gardner has not been criminally charged and has maintained she did nothing wrong.
Tisaby’s trial comes as Greitens, amid a political comeback effort, faces allegations from his ex-wife that he was physically abusive and told her he did take the compromising photo. In a sworn affidavit from Sheena Greitens filed in a Missouri court Monday as part of the Greitens’ child custody case, Sheena Greitens casts her ex-husband as someone who threatened to use his political connections and influence in order to destroy her reputation to win custody of the children.
Eric Greitens called the allegations “completely fabricated” and “baseless.”
He’s among several candidates seeking the Republican nomination for retiring Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat. Early polling ahead of the August primary shows Greitens and Attorney General Eric Schmitt as the frontrunners, with U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler not far behind. Hartzler and Schmitt were among the GOP candidates who called for Greitens to back out of the race after the court filing.
Greitens was just a year into his first term as governor in January 2018 when he admitted to a 2015 extramarital affair with his St. Louis hairdresser. What turned that into a criminal investigation was an audio recording made secretly by the woman’s husband. In it, she said Greitens bound her hands to exercise rings, blindfolded her and removed her clothing before taking the photo and threatening to disclose it if she ever spoke of the affair.
In the affidavit Sheena Greitens said her ex-husband admitted to her that he had, in fact, taken the compromising photo of the hairstylist. But she says in the affidavit that he warned her that she could face legal trouble of her own if she ever disclosed that fact. She later learned that was not the case.
Greitens has pointed to the charges against Tisaby and moves to discipline Gardner as evidence that he was the victim of politics and unfair prosecution. From the outset, he accused Gardner, a Democrat, of a political vendetta.
In an unusual move, Gardner hired Tisaby, a former FBI agent, to investigate, rather than relying on police. His investigation led to a felony charge of invasion of privacy. Greitens said the affair was consensual and denied criminal wrongdoing.
Jury selection had just begun in May 2018 when Gardner dropped the charge after a judge ruled she would have to answer questions under oath from Greitens’ attorneys, who had attacked her handling of the case. She said that it put her in an “impossible” position of being a witness in a case she was prosecuting.
Meanwhile, Gardner had filed a second, unrelated, charge accusing Greitens of tampering with computer data for allegedly disclosing to his political fundraiser a list of top donors to a veterans charity he founded, The Mission Continues, without the charity’s permission. That charge was dropped when Greitens agreed to resign. He stepped down in June 2018.
The indictment against Tisaby, who lives in Trussville, Alabama, accused him of lying during a deposition in preparation for Greitens’ trial and concealing notes taken during an interview with the former governor’s accuser. The indictment says Tisaby lied under oath “about matters which could substantially affect, or did substantially affect, the course or outcome of the Greitens case.”
The indictment alleged that Tisaby denied taking notes during his interview of the hairdresser, although a recording of the interview that he initially said was unwatchable because of an equipment malfunction showed him doing so. The indictment also said that Tisaby claimed he didn’t receive notes from the prosecutor’s office before he interviewed the woman, although a document uncovered during the grand jury proceedings shows that Gardner had provided Tisaby her notes.
The indictment also was critical of Gardner, saying she failed to correct false statements. It noted that relying on an outside investigator rather than police was “contrary to normal protocol.”
Tisaby’s attorney, Jermaine Wooten, has called Tisaby “an honest and decent man” who is “very upset he’s being used as a scapegoat.”
Guthrie Theater goes for ‘big and ambitious’ 60th season in 2022-23
After two years of pandemic dark and diminished stages, the Guthrie Theater wanted to come back with a “big and ambitious season” for 2022-23, says artistic director Joseph Haj.
It seems the venerable Minneapolis theater has done just that. “Hamlet,” a Sondheim musical, two world premieres and – of course – “A Christmas Carol” are part of 10 productions that will be featured in the Guthrie Theater’s 60th season, announced March 23.
The Guthrie had to make “a lot of difficult decisions” during the COVID shutdown, Haj said in a phone interview, cutting positions and canceling shows.
“We wanted to come back looking like ourselves and get folks to work – not come creeping back,” Haj said.
The season includes “Hamlet,” which was the first play produced when the theater opened in 1963, one of four times the Guthrie has staged Shakespeare’s tale of grief and revenge.
“Into the Woods” by the late Stephen Sondheim will be the Guthrie’s big summer musical in 2023. (There is no summer musical for 2022, but the Guthrie is staging an adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Emma,” which was in rehearsal and two-thirds built when COVID closed theaters in 2020.)
A Guthrie commission of the classic Western “Shane” is also scheduled for summer 2023. Haj says playwright Karen Zacarias’ adaptation is closer to the 1949 Western novel than the popular movie and “explodes some myths” about the American West in the 1800s.
The season opens with Qui Nguyen’s love-and-war comedy “Vietgone” and also includes the world premiere of Pulitzer Prize-winner Suzan-Lori Parks’ “Sally & Tom,” “The Little Prince,” “Blues for an Alabama Sky” and Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express.” A 10th title will be added in the coming months.
Haj acknowledged the situation can change and plans are “filled with risk.”
“But I think a greater risk is not being there for the community.”
Here’s what’s ahead.
“Vietgone,” Sept. 10-Oct. 16, Wurtele Thrust Stage – Two Vietnamese refugees meet in Arkansas in 1975 in this comedy called “part history play and part memoir.”
“Sally & Tom,” Oct. 1-Nov. 6, McGuire Proscenium Stage – Produced in collaboration with The Public Theater, the story follows a playwright who tries to get attention for her latest script, which examines the relationship between Sally Hemings and Thomas Jefferson.
“A Christmas Carol,” Nov. 12-Dec. 30, Wurtele Thrust Stage – The return of the new adaptation of the classic holiday tale of Scrooge and Tiny Tim.
“The Little Prince,” Dec. 10-Feb. 5, McGuire Proscenium Stage – Based on the 1944 book by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.
“Blues for an Alabama Sky,” Jan. 28-March 12, Wurtele Thrust Stage – Pearl Cleage’s drama centers on a Depression-era Harlem apartment building where a close-knit group of friends has become a chosen family.
“Hamlet,” April 8-May 21, 2023, Wurtele Thrust Stage – Previously staged at the Guthrie: 1963, directed by the theater’s founder Sir Tyrone Guthrie; 1978, directed by Stephen Kanee; 1988, directed by Garland Wright; and 2006, directed by Joe Dowling, which closed the theater’s original location on Vineland Place.
“Murder on the Orient Express,” May 13-July 2, 2023, McGuire Proscenium Stage – Agatha Christie’s mystery featuring detective Hercule Poirot is adapted the stage by Ken Ludwig.
“Into the Woods,” June 17-Aug. 30, 2023, Wurtele Thrust Stage – Familiar fairy-tale characters in a musical that looks at what happens after “happily ever after.” The Guthrie has previously produced four musicals featuring Sondheim’s work: “Sweeney Todd” in 1999, “Merrily We Roll Along” in 2001, “Sunday in the Park With George” in 2017 and “West Side Story” in 2018.
“Shane,” July 15-Aug. 27, 2023, McGuire Proscenium Stage – Co-commission with Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, where it will premiere in June 2023.
New season subscriptions go on sale June 1 at 612-225-6238 or guthrietheater.org. Single ticket sales start July 15, with some shows on sale in the fall, including tickets for “A Christmas Carol,” which go on sale Sept. 6.
