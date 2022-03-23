Sea lions perform at St. Louis Zoo for ‘spring training’

Share Pin 0 Shares

ST. LOUIS — It’s spring training time in St. Louis, but we’re not talking about baseball. Sea lions at the Saint Louis Zoo are in “spring training,” gearing up for their upcoming performances.

The zoo staff is working with these animals on their high dives, powerful swimming, and other acrobatic and athletic activities at the Judy and Jerry Kent Family Sea Lion Sound exhibit.

“It’s kind of similar to the Cardinals’ spring training,” said sea lion trainer Haley Wilcutt.

Top story: Missing St. Louis woman found in Dallas



Guests can purchase tickets to watch the “spring training” shows that run daily through March 27. The staff will talk about sea lion behaviors, positive-reinforcement training, animal fun facts, and the need for conserving the sea lions’ ocean habitat.

“It’s a really great opportunity for our guests to come out see some old show favorites and some behaviors that are established from the summer program and show off some new things we’ve been working on in the winter as well.”

Nine California sea lions and three harbor seals call the Judy and Jerry Kent Family Sea Lion Sound “home.”

Roby, one of the sea lion superstars, showed off some of his skills with a trainer during Tuesday’s warmup show.

“Roby is one of our male California sea lions,” said Wilcutt. “He’s 20 years old and been doing shows his whole life. He’s a crowd favorite for sure. He’s large and in charge for sure and definitely one of our veterans.”

While you’d have to head to British Columbia or Baja California to find these animals in the wild, you can simply make a reservation at the Saint Louis Zoo to see a sea lion recycle, pretend to be a shark, and make a big splash.

Trending: Beloved McDonald’s sauce returns this month



“It can be something as simple as asking the animals to show off parts of their body, like the underside to check flippers,” said Wilcutt. “We can ask them to open their mouths. Even something like laying down allows us to get a really good look at their body so that they’re in tip-top shape. But we can go a step further. We’ve trained voluntary x-rays and voluntary blood draws. So, all those husbandry behaviors allow us to take the best care of our animals.”

After the “spring training” shows wrap up, the sea lions will be ready for their regular spring weekend shows that kick off on April 2.

For more information about the shows or to purchase a ticket, visit: