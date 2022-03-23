News
St. Paul Public Schools to continue requiring masks as board breaks from administration
St. Paul Public Schools will continue to require face masks for the foreseeable future after a 3-2 school board vote Tuesday.
The board rejected a recommendation from Superintendent Joe Gothard to make masks optional as long as the risk of in-school coronavirus spread is low.
Of the nation’s 500 largest school districts, just 35 — including St. Paul and Minneapolis — still are requiring masks according to the website Burbio.
Board member Uriah Ward expressed concern that lifting the mandate could harm students of color, who are vaccinated at lower rates. He said the comments he’s heard from the public have been split.
“I don’t think there’s an easy answer on this,” he said. “My inclination has been to err on the side of keeping people safe.”
Joining him in keeping the masks on were Chauntyll Allen and Halla Henderson.
Jim Vue and Jessica Kopp voted to lift the mandate.
Zuki Ellis and Jeanelle Foster were absent.
The school board considered voting on the matter two weeks ago, but members said they wanted to hear more from the public.
On Tuesday, all nine speakers during the public comment portion of the meeting urged the board to lift the mandate.
One speaker, Vanessa Gamble, said she appreciates that the district has followed the advice of public health experts throughout the pandemic, including by imposing a mask mandate.
“I feel like we can trust them when they tell us to take them off,” she said.
Harding High School chemistry teacher Andrew Banker said health risks from COVID-19 are relatively low for school-age children, and cloth masks may give immunocompromised students a false sense of security.
He urged the board to give students a “normal” school experience.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month changed its guidance to recommend masks indoors only when a county’s coronavirus infection and hospitalization rates are high. In Minnesota, only Freeborn County is now in the high-risk category.
The district knows of 101 people who have been inside district schools this month while able to transmit the coronavirus. That number was 423 in all of February and 3,260 in January.
Student absences were about 60 times higher at the pandemic’s peak in January compared to today, according to Mary Langworthy, the district’s health and wellness director.
She noted coronavirus vaccines now are widely available, which was not the case when the district adopted the mask mandate last fall. And she said other governments have been lifting their own mandates since the CDC changed its guidance.
“There’s no requirements virtually anywhere anymore,” she said, suggesting that making people wear masks while in school won’t make a difference.
News
Boys basketball state tournament: Top seeds Totino-Grace, Park Center cruise into semis
CLASS 3A
No. 1 Totino-Grace 83, Hermantown 50: Taison Chatman scored 19 points in fewer than 13 minutes as Totino-Grace was efficient and effective in its quarterfinal victory Tuesday. Chatman was one of four Eagles to score in double figures, along with Patrick Bath (16 points), Iowa State commit Demarion Watson (12) and Jayden Livingston (10).
Totino-Grace shot 52 percent from the field and 44 percent on three-point attempts. The score was tied 12-12 early, before the Eagles went on a 17-0 run to bust things open.
Totino-Grace will meet Mankato East in Thursday’s quarterfinals at 12 p.m., after the No. 4 seed downed Mound-Westonka 68-55 on Tuesday.
No. 2 Princeton 73, Austin 63: Haydn Stay had 23 points and 16 rebounds, and Cooper Drews added 22 points and 12 boards as Princeton utilized 45-36 edge on the glass to avoid an upset Tuesday at Williams Arena.
Ater Manyuon had 17 points to lead Austin, who forced 23 turnovers.
The Packers, playing under legendary coach Kris Fadness for the final time before he retires after the tournament, trailed by 15 in the second half before going on a 14-2 run to trim the deficit to three, but that was all the closer they got.
Princeton will meet third-seeded DeLaSalle at 2 p.m. Thursday at Williams Arena in the semifinals. The Islanders beat St. Cloud Tech 69-55 on Tuesday.
CLASS 4A
No. 1 Park Center 74, Andover 60: Park Center got 20 points from Leo Torbor and 16 more from Gophers commit Braeden Carrington as it eventually overwhelmed a spunky Andover team on Tuesday.
The Huskies went blow for blow with the tournament favorite for the first 24 minutes, with Ben Kopetzki tying the score 42-42 with a free throw with 12 minutes, 30 seconds to play. He led Andover with 16 points.
But the Pirates never flinched, and dunks on consecutive possessions from Cody Pennebaker and Tobor put Park Center up by 16 with fewer than three minutes to play.
No. 3 Wayzata 71, Moorhead 28: Carter Bjerke had nine points and 11 rebounds for Wayzata in a game that was never in doubt. The Trojans led 20-4 less than 10 minutes into the game.
Wayzata shot 46 percent from the field, while holding the Spurs to less than 28 percent shooting. Moorhead committed 18 turnovers to Wayzata’s four.
News
With fungus poised to wipe out long-eared bats, feds seek endangered species protection
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday said the northern long-eared bat, a species once common in the forests of Minnesota and Wisconsin, now faces extinction and needs to be protected as an endangered species.
The federal action, if finalized, would reclassify the small bat from “threatened” to “endangered” status under the federal Endangered Species Act.
Long-eared bats, like many other bat species, have been devastated by a fungus called white-nose syndrome. The fungus, native to Europe, causes the bats to overheat and they eventually die. It spreads among bats when they group up in winter in caves or abandoned mines, such as in the Soudan Underground Mine on the Iron Range and Mystery Cave in southern Minnesota, where thousands of bats have died in recent winters.
The species “faces extinction due to the range-wide impacts of white-nose syndrome, a deadly disease affecting cave-dwelling bats across the continent.”
The population of northern long-eared bats is already down 97% over the past 15 years, the agency noted. Federal wildlife experts now say white-nose syndrome is expected to affect 100% of the northern long-eared bat’s U.S. range by 2025, spreading more quickly than anticipated across the continent.
First discovered in the U.S. in New York in 2007, the fungus has rapidly spread west and has wiped out entire colonies of bats in many states, causing mortality of 90% or more in many locations. The fungus grows in cold, dark and damp places. It attacks the bare skin of bats while they’re hibernating in a relatively inactive state. As it grows, white-nose syndrome causes changes in bats that make them become more active than usual and burn up fat they need to survive the winter. Bats with white-nose syndrome may do strange things like fly outside in the daytime in the winter, where they succumb to cold and starvation.
In winter 2017, thousands of dead bats riddled the snow outside the Soudan mine. And last winter, for the first time ever, researchers counted no long-eared bats inside the mine at all, said Gerda Nordquist, a bat ecologist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Northern long-eared bats can each eat hundreds of insects each night. Bats are considered critical to healthy, functioning ecosystems and contribute at least $3 billion annually to the U.S. agriculture economy through pest control and pollination, the service said Tuesday.
“The growing extinction crisis highlights the importance of the Endangered Species Act and efforts to conserve species before declines become irreversible,” the agency said in announcing the move.
“White-nose syndrome is devastating northern long-eared bats at unprecedented rates, as indicated by this science-based finding,” Charlie Wooley, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service regional director, said in a statement. “The Service is deeply committed to continuing our vital research with partners on reducing the impacts of white-nose syndrome, while working with diverse stakeholders to conserve the northern long-eared bat and reduce impacts to landowners.”
Endangered species are those that are currently in danger of extinction, while threatened species are defined as likely to become endangered in the foreseeable future. But it’s unclear if the federal protection can do enough fast enough to save the species. So far federal bat conservation efforts have focused on preserving habitat, such as leaving more older trees with more cavities in forests, and avoiding bat threats, such as wind generators, in areas bats frequent.
There is no cure for white-nose syndrome, but scientists from all over the world — including 150 organizations, universities and state and federal agencies in the U.S. — are working together to study the disease, how it spreads and infects bats and what might be done to control it. Several experimental treatments, including a vaccine and making changes to bat habitats, are showing some success.
It’s also hoped that a few surviving U.S. bats in some infested caves may develop an immunity to white-nose syndrome, as their European cousins did probably centuries ago, making them far less susceptible to the fungus.
The northern long-eared bat closely resembles the little brown myotis bat, another once-common Minnesota species also devastated by the fungus, but has longer ears, as the name indicates. Long-eared bats always hibernate in caves or mine shafts to avoid winter cold. In spring, they spread out over the forests with females nesting in tree cavities. They are not often seen by people in cities because they aren’t known to nest in buildings as some bat species do.
News
Ukrainian theater’s new drama? Making dumplings for soldiers
By CARA ANNA
DROHOBYCH, Ukraine (AP) — The theater was empty. The seats were covered against dust. But it was a moment of drama that Alla Shkondina had prepared for all her life.
“There is a saying that when the guns sound, the muses are silent,” the Ukrainian actress said, standing on the bare stage with a shawl wrapped around her to protect against the chill. “But we are not silent.”
She has retreated from the spotlight and now makes dumplings to send to soldiers, working alongside fellow artists in the Drohobych repertory theater’s cafe. It’s one small part of a massive war effort by defiant volunteers across the country who often find themselves playing unexpected roles.
In the theater’s warmly lit cafe, where snack bar popcorn has gone stale in the nearly month since Russia’s invasion, artists in this community near the foot of the Carpathian Mountains in southwestern Ukraine were rolling and filling dough to add to the thousands of dumplings they’ve sent to the front, or to displaced people in need.
“We did more than 3,000 pounds of meatballs,” said theater director Mykola Hnatenko. “One hundred fifty kilograms of stewed cabbage with meat. More than 10,000 verenyky (dumplings) with potato. Seventy kilograms of filling for borscht. Eighty kilograms of fried fish. Two thousand pancakes with meat, and 500 sweet pancakes. Now we’ve decided to do more food with proteins like meat.”
In the courtyard, men, their hands blackened with soot, chopped wood for the cooking fires, overseen by the theater’s deputy director, Sergei Havdjak, dressed in military-style drab.
Hnatenko seemed especially proud of the borscht the volunteers were sending to soldiers in places like the capital, Kyiv, where some areas have collapsed into brutal street-to-street fighting in near-freezing weather. He showed a cellphone video of a distribution of food in Kyiv, with a smiling soldier flashing a “V” for victory sign.
The food-making effort began on the second day of Russia’s invasion. It takes about 150 volunteers, including artists who have been displaced from other parts of Ukraine and now live at the theater, Hnatenko said.
“It inspires us that we also contribute somehow to the victory of the country,” he said.
The theater workers have been shaken by the war and the accounts of people joining them after fleeing from other parts of Ukraine. Shkondina, the actress, described the children arriving with “adult eyes” full of terror, needing time to feel normal again.
“This is like the war I read about in books, or heard about from my grandparents,” she said.
While Shkondina was not used to making dumplings — “Because we are actors, we do not have time to do such things,” she said — she and others gladly put on performances for the displaced children whose families have fled to Drohobych, to help distract them from the war.
The performances drew from the nostalgia for life before Russia invaded.
On a gold-colored sofa by a piano, in a pool of quiet near the bustle of food preparation, Vasil Nevolov sat alone and contemplated the past. After 50 years of living in Kyiv as an arts critic and professor, he abruptly had to flee.
“Everything around my house is destroyed,” he said. “There is no more supermarket. There is no more school.” So much of his life’s work now seemed to make little sense.
He worried about his grandchildren, who remained in Kyiv. They cannot leave. Their mother is a medical worker, their father a new member of the territorial defense. He is proud of their work, and proud of the work of the volunteers around him.
“Despite my age, which is already quite respectable, 74 years, I want to be useful to the theater,” Nevolov said of his new community.
Amid the chaos he is finding optimism. He repeated the saying that has become a rallying cry and reassurance for millions of people: “Everything will be Ukraine” — everything will be fine.
St. Paul Public Schools to continue requiring masks as board breaks from administration
Boys basketball state tournament: Top seeds Totino-Grace, Park Center cruise into semis
With fungus poised to wipe out long-eared bats, feds seek endangered species protection
Ukrainian theater’s new drama? Making dumplings for soldiers
Alexander Skarsgård was ‘truly a wreck’ when he ‘ripped a guy’s throat’ out in The Northman
Lake St. Croix Beach: Council approves variance on new in-law apartment ordinance
Knicks’ Julius Randle fined by NBA for ‘directing hostile language at a referee’ during Sunday’s loss to Jazz
Dolphins land top free agent offensive tackle Terron Armstead, addressing glaring team need
For first time, chronic wasting disease found in northeastern Minnesota wild deer
Lawmakers who worked with Greitens say he’s unfit for Senate
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
News4 weeks ago
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
-
News4 weeks ago
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death