News
Strong wind gusts take down power lines in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Ameren Missouri crews were busy restoring power Tuesday. Sporadic power outages took place as strong bursts of wind pushed through the St. Louis area.
“There’s been wires down throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area,” said Eureka Assistant Fire Chief Scott Barthelmass.
He cautions anyone coming across downed power lines to avoid them and contact their utility company. He said if someone inadvertently drives into downed power lines, they should call 911 for help.
“Stop and stay in your vehicle,” said Barthelmass. “Call 911 and wait for fire, EMS and wait for Ameren or your local utility company to respond.”
Ameren Missouri officials say the company is better equipped to respond to power outages thanks to ongoing upgrades to its power grid.
News
Lincoln County named a maternity health care desert
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Lincoln County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the state of Missouri. It has a population of more than 5,900, but the March of Dimes has labeled the county as a maternity care desert.
“Desert sounds a little bit harsh, pretty severe. But at the same time, it draws attention in a way to what we would readily acknowledge. I think, overall, it’s an acknowledgment of conditions that we have in rural areas,” said Brett Siefert, administrator of the Lincoln County Health Department.
The health department administrator said the county has a strong referral network and a relationship with Mercy Hospital-Lincoln, which provides health assessment needs for the area.
“We may have to employ workarounds, and that’s where as a county, I think we’re strong in that we have good collaboration among our partners,” Siefert said.
Lincoln County said it is working hard to attract more doctors and other medical experts. The county wants to use federal dollars offered to areas with a health care professional shortage.
“Primary care, women’s health care is still an area in need. Dental care, we were able to attract a dentist to serve our underserved populations,” Siefert said.
He hopes that Jefferson City and Washington, D.C., are listening and will help the county get rid of the desert label and become an oasis for health care.
“I think that we all understand that Missouri ranks at, or near the bottom, on per-capita expenses for public and community health. So I think that would be a good step in the right direction, is that dollars spent on the front end of health issues can save us dollars on the back end,” said Siefert.
News
‘Bud Man’ stand sold cannabis in bulk at Soulard Farmers Market
ST. LOUIS — A produce stand that sold cannabis in bulk raised eyebrows and dropped jaws at St. Louis’ historic Soulard Farmers Market. People called it the “Bud Man” stand.
Fox 2 News has learned the stand will not be allowed back at the market until further notice.
Visitors couldn’t believe their eyes on Saturday. There were large bins of unwrapped buds for sale. One sign advertised “10lbs. for $5,000.” More and more people started gathering around the stand, taking photos, and posting them on social media.
Operators of Missouri’s licensed medical marijuana dispensaries, like “Missouri Wild Alchemy” in O’Fallon, worry the Soulard stand will add to the confusion in an already confusing industry.
The marijuana at Missouri Wild Alchemy contains potent enough levels of the drug THC to cause a “high” when smoked or ingested. It’s also tightly regulated by the State of Missouri with strict labeling and tracking of sales.
That is not what’s being sold along with produce, flowers, seafood, and firewood at Soulard Market. The “Bud Man’s” products fall into the legal CBD category, according to officials with the City of St. Louis.
CBD is widely sold with no strict state licensing requirements because it does not contain intoxicating levels of THC, though it can provide pain and anxiety relief for users.
However, city officials are concerned about another sign at the “Bud Man” stand: It advertised Delta-8 THC products. Delta-8 is not intoxicating in small amounts but can be in larger ones.
Greg Hayes, the Director of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry which oversees Soulard Market issued a statement saying:
“Our department reviewed this particular vendor’s prior request & we worked directly with legal counsel to ensure the necessary compliance with state law guidelines. We also created an addendum provision regarding the sale of CBD products. The vendor had provided the city with a notarized document that all products at this particular stand were tested and within the legal parameters. The vendor’s request did not include any Delta 8 products.”
So, the “Bud Man” stand will not be allowed back at Soulard Market, he said, until city officials could clear up any confusion over exactly what was being sold.
For licensed medical marijuana dispensaries like Missouri Wild Alchemy, it’s important that Soulard Market, even a roadside stand, have rules to follow.
“Certainly seeing it in tubs like that on the side of the highway could seem a little concerning to us who are trying to serve the community with lab-tested, quality THC,” said Alexandria Hitchcock of Missouri Wild.
Along with marijuana, Missouri Wild Alchemy sells non-intoxicating, labeled, CBD and hemp products.
News
High-tech law gets in way of business opening in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Kaneesha Miner was anxious to start her new events business, but now a high-tech St. Louis County law is getting in the way.
The new county law is forcing her to set up an electric vehicle charging station even though she’s just renting the space for her business. Kaneesha said that could cost her $25,000 money she doesn’t have.
The law was passed a year ago by sponsor Kelli Dunaway. People like Miner called it unfair and said it needs to change.
Councilman Mark Harder agrees. He’s introducing new legislation to try to repeal the EV Law. He voted against it. He calls it an unreasonable burden on small businesses.
Miner’s opening has been on hold since February, but tonight there may be a change coming.
FOX 2’s Elliott Davis caught up will Kellie Dunaway. She said she’s ready to change her law and create exceptions for people like Miner and others in the same boat that she is.
Dunaway is making a lot of changes to the law. When asked if she thinks it’s a bad law, Dunaway said: “Gosh, no I think it’s a great law. It just has some flaws that I’m trying to fix tonight.”
“I mean I tried to get people involved in government affairs,” she added. “People were reaching out to me way after the bill passed, and I was like where were you a year ago, six months ago. I don’t think it was a mistake, but I think the original bill might have been a mistake. But I’m trying to fix that.”
Dunaway said the new version of the law should be passed and put into effect by mid-April. People like Miner have a bit longer to put their livelihood on hold, but at least there appears to be a light at the end of the tunnel.
