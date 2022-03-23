News
Tornado strikes New Orleans as storms move into Deep South
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans on Tuesday night, spawned by a storm that produced multiple tornadoes through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, killing one person and causing multiple injuries and widespread damage.
The National Weather Service retweeted a video of the tornado in the eastern part of New Orleans that was visible in the darkened sky.
The tornado appeared to start in a New Orleans suburb and then move east across the Mississippi River into the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans and parts of St. Bernard Parish before moving northeast.
Guy McGinnis, president of St. Bernard Parish, told WWL-TV that the parish had “widespread damage” in parts of the parish that borders New Orleans to the east. Search and rescue teams were going through homes looking for people and responding to at least two calls from people who said they were trapped in their homes in their bathrooms.
“As of right now no major injuries are reported,” McGinnis said. “It’s going to be a long night.”
It wasn’t immediately known whether anyone was injured. While the metropolitan region is often struck by severe weather and heavy rains, it’s rare that a tornado moves through the city.
High winds uprooted trees in Ridgeland, Mississippi, as a possible tornado passed the Jackson-area city Tuesday afternoon, but there were no immediate reports of any injuries or serious damage to buildings. Campus police at Mississippi State University, in Starkville, shared a photo of a large hardwood tree lying across a street.
Many schools were closing early or canceling after-school activities Tuesday in parts of Louisiana and Mississippi to allow students to get home before the weather deteriorated. Shelters opened for residents who needed a place to stay while the storms traveled through.
High water posed a threat to motorists early Tuesday in Louisiana on several roads, including a stretch of Interstate 20 and several state highways after rains overnight, authorities said. Deputies in Caddo Parish, which includes Shreveport, rescued three drivers from high waters during the night, the sheriff’s office tweeted before dawn.
The storms were expected to intensify throughout the day as temperatures rise, increasing the threat of tornadoes, hail, and strong winds. Forecasters predicted intense tornadoes and damaging winds, some hurricane-force with speeds of 75 mph (120 kph) or greater, in much of Mississippi, southern and eastern Louisiana, and western Alabama. Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Jackson, Mississippi, were among the cities at risk for bad weather.
The system dumped heavy rain, downed trees, and prompted multiple tornado warnings as it moved into Alabama Tuesday evening. The roofs of several homes were damaged in Toxey, Alabama after a storm preceded by tornado warnings passed through the area, the National Weather Service tweeted.
Louisiana’s federal and state authorities reminded thousands of hurricane survivors living in government-provided mobile homes and recreational vehicle trailers to have an evacuation plan because the structures might not withstand the expected weather. More than 8,000 households live in such temporary quarters, officials said.
In Texas, several tornadoes were reported Monday along the Interstate 35 corridor, particularly in the Austin suburbs of Round Rock and Elgin, as well as in northern and eastern Texas and southern Oklahoma.
In Elgin, broken trees lined the rural roads and pieces of metal — uprooted by strong winds hung from the branches. Residents stepped carefully to avoid downed power lines as they worked to clean the remnants of broken ceilings, torn down walls and damaged cars.
J.D. Harkins, 59, said he saw two tornadoes pass by his Elgin home.
“There used to be a barn there,” Harkins said, pointing to an empty plot on his uncle’s property covered with scattered debris. He said the building was empty when the first tornado hit Monday, and that his family is thankful nobody was hurt.
“It was crystal clear, well defined,” Harkins said. “And then one went up and another one came down.”
The tornadoes came on a wild weather day in Texas — wildfires burned in the west and a blizzard warning was issued for the Texas Panhandle, where up to 9 inches (23 centimeters) of snow fell.
“There’s absolutely nothing out of the ordinary in terms of what we saw yesterday and we see today,” said Victor Gensini, a meteorology professor at Northern Illinois University, who studies severe storms. It’s the time of year when tornadoes and storms are to be expected and there are usually more during years with a La Nina, a natural cooling of parts of the Pacific that alters weather across the globe, he said.
The biggest concern remains tornadoes that strike at night, Gensini said.
At news conferences in Jacksboro and Crockett, two communities severely damaged by tornadoes, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced a disaster declaration for 16 hard-hit counties.
Abbott said 10 people were injured by storms in the Crockett area, while more than a dozen were reportedly hurt elsewhere.
The Grayson County Emergency Management Office said a 73-year-old woman was killed in the community of Sherwood Shores, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) north of Dallas, but provided no details.
Homes and businesses in at least a dozen Texas counties were damaged, according to Storm Prediction Center reports.
Officials reported damage throughout Jacksboro, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Fort Worth. Photographs posted on social media showed a storm ripped the wall and roof from parts of Jacksboro High School, including its gym.
“It brought tears to my eyes,” school principal Starla Sanders told WFAA-TV in Dallas.
Magic beat Warriors as Jalen Suggs’ status for season unknown
As Jalen Suggs missed the Orlando Magic’s 94-90 Tuesday home win over the Golden State Warriors for his fourth consecutive absence because of a right ankle bone bruise, questions naturally arose about his status for the remainder of the season.
Suggs sat six of the last nine games because of an injury to the right ankle — the bone bruise or a sprain he had been dealing with for most of the month.
With nine games in 19 days remaining after Tuesday, including Wednesday’s road matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, some teams in the Magic’s position might consider shutting down Suggs to ensure he’s fully healthy ahead of offseason training.
But Magic coach Jamahl Mosley made it clear that if Suggs, the No. 5 pick in last year’s draft, is healthy enough to play, he’ll be on the court.
“Him and I actually just had a very good conversation a moment ago about his competitive nature and what he wants to do,” Mosley said ahead of Tuesday’s tipoff. “For that young man, playing is the thing he loves to do the most. Being around his teammates is what he loves to do the most in these situations. We’ll focus on his health, which is obviously the biggest thing. If he’s healthy, we’ll have him on the court ready to play.”
With Suggs out, the Magic closed out their six-game homestand Tuesday with a 3-3 record after coming back from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit.
Wendell Carter Jr. (19 points on 7-of-12 shooting and 8 rebounds) hit a free throw line jumper to give the Magic a 86-85 lead with 1:43 remaining after they trailed for most of the second half.
After Andrew Wiggins’ 3-pointer 40 seconds later, Mo Bamba (7 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks) hit a 3 to give Orlando an 89-88 advantage with 52 seconds.
The Magic got the defensive stop on the ensuing possession and Klay Thompson fouled Franz Wagner (18 points on 6-of-9 shooting) on a 3-point attempt with 13 seconds left, with Wagner making all 3 three free throws.
After allowing a Jordan Poole (game-high 26 points) layup, Wagner sealed the victory with a dunk off a sideline out-of-bounds play with 6 1/2 seconds remaining. Cole Anthony finished with 14 points (5 of 12), 5 assists and 5 rebounds.
Suggs didn’t take part in the last two practices (Saturday and Monday) and has yet to progress to contact in his individual on-court work.
Mosley didn’t rule Suggs out for Wednesday and added that he’ll travel.
“Moving forward, we’re going to see how he continues to respond as we ramp him up, but no timetable,” Mosley said. “We’re going to see how he responds from [Tuesday’s] workouts and kind of go from there.”
The Magic already will be without Markelle Fultz against the Thunder, which will be their last back-to-back.
Fultz has been on a 16-20-minute restriction and hasn’t played in both games of a back-to-back since returning in late February from an anterior cruciate ligament tear in his left knee.
Orlando signed Jeff Dowtin, who was with the Magic during the preseason before being waived, to a 10-day contract Tuesday morning to shore up their guard depth for the month.
Dowtin’s 10-day deal will expire on March 31. With the Magic having 10 days left in their season after that, Orlando can sign Dowtin to a second standard 10-day deal to have him on the roster until the season’s end.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Matt Breida signing a reminder that Giants’ Saquon Barkley RB situation not yet clear
Matt Breida has speed, catches passes well, and does his damage as a runner on the edges.
That’s interesting because those are some of Saquon Barkley’s key traits, too, and the Giants signed Breida on Monday anyway. Breida also knows Brian Daboll’s offense because he played for him with the Buffalo Bills last season.
Breida, 27, is a complementary piece, not an every-down player. It’s possible he’s here to complement Barkley. But it’s also possible Breida is a big-play piece in a larger backfield overhaul that could include a Barkley trade and a running back picked in April’s NFL Draft.
One assistant coach described Breida to the Daily News on Tuesday as a “blazing fast,” high character player who will help the Giants’ run game best on outside zones and toss plays.
Breida is not known for his pass protection, though, and neither is Barkley. The Giants took Barkley off the field at times last season because of it.
The only other running backs on the roster are youngsters Antonio Williams and Gary Brightwell, since the Giants ate $1 million in dead money to cut three-down veteran Devontae Booker.
So signing Breida doubles up on some speed and gadgetry in the Giants’ backfield, but it doesn’t fill out the entire picture.
The big question is where this goes next.
GM Joe Schoen publicly left the door open to a Barkley trade weeks ago at the NFL combine, and the Giants had discussions with other teams about him, per league sources.
But sources believed at that time that the Giants would struggle to get more than a fifth-round pick, assuming they also ate some of Barkley’s $7.2 million guaranteed salary.
It’s not apples to apples, but the Rams’ getting a sixth-round pick from the Titans in exchange for rehabbing receiver Robert Woods and a big contract is a recent example of why trade compensation can come in low for a good player.
Barkley, 25, is younger than Woods, 29. The acquiring team essentially would be renting him for 2022, however. It’s possible a more attractive offer will come, and Schoen seems game enough to accept one if it does. It just hasn’t happened yet.
There are some attractive running backs in this draft. The Giants have nine total picks, including two in the third round at 67 and 81 overall.
Schoen helped Bills GM Brandon Beane draft third-round running backs in back to back drafts with Devin Singletary in 2019 and Zack Moss in 2020. And there are rampant examples of middle round values at running back, from the Saints’ Alvin Kamara to the Colts’ Nyheim Hines. Indianapolis even got its stud Jonathan Taylor in round two.
BYU’s Tyler Allgeier is a downhill runner who excels in pass protection. Notre Dame’s Kyren Williams is a productive and versatile back who willingly pass protects, too.
Maybe John Mara or Schoen will step forward at this weekend’s NFL owners’ meetings in Palm Beach, Fla., and announce that Barkley is no longer available in a trade. Maybe they’ll show the same support for Barkley publicly that they did for Daniel Jones in January.
They haven’t yet, though, and until they do, every running back signing must be considered through the hypothetical lens that come this fall, Barkley might not be a Giant.
BIG CHARLES TO BIG APPLE?
Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross’ pro day workout on Tuesday was “very impressive,” a source told The News. And the Giants were front and center evaluating a player they might draft No. 5 overall in April – if he’s still on the board.
Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, O-line coach Bobby Johnson, and assistant O-line coach Tony Sparano Jr. were in attendance, according to Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News. And Cross said the Giants and Jets, who have the No. 4 overall pick, were showing the most interest in him.
“I talked to most of the teams. Some of the ones I feel like are showing a lot of interest are the Giants, the Jets. I’d probably say those are the two most,” Cross said, according to WCBI News in Mississippi. “I’d be very excited to play anywhere. They’re just getting to know me as a person, just asking me football questions… Personally I believe I’m the best offensive tackle in the draft.”
The News reported three weeks ago that the Giants were high on the Bulldogs’ tackle and that he was firmly in play for the No. 5 overall pick. Cross helped his cause further on Tuesday, including by doing a lot of work at right tackle, per NFL draft analyst Matt Miller. That’s where the Giants have a gaping hole on their offensive line.
()
