News
Trae Young scores 45 points as Hawks hand Knicks devastating blow to playoff hopes
Trae Young again delivered the coup de grace.
Silencing the boos with a fantastic showing at his favorite arena, Young dropped 45 points, including the highlight dagger, and essentially cut the final thread to the Knicks’ playoff hopes.
Young’s final field goal arrived with one minute remaining, when he sent defender Taj Gibson sprawling to the court with his crossover before burying the jumper.
The 117-111 final result put the Knicks (30-42) six games behind the Hawks (36-36) for the final play-in spot with only 10 to play. In other words, it’s safe to purchase those nonrefundable tickets to Cancun.
Young, who killed the Knicks in the playoffs last season, played the role Tuesday of travel agent. He nailed seven 3-pointers and added eight assists.
“I know how he will be received here (at Madison Square Garden). Trae lives for these moments,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “This type of challenge in his career, he’s faced this a number of times. Probably not as big as playing in Madison Square Garden. But he’ll be fine. I think he looks forward to the challenge, to the opportunity for moments like this. And he’s a kid that has a lot of confidence. He believes in himself. He believes in this team and he’ll be fine.”
Nearing the end of this miserable season, the Garden crowd couldn’t muster up the energy to attack Young with gusto. The boos stopped by the second half the “F— Trae Young” chant never came close to the volume of last year’s playoff series.
The Knicks, who’ve now clinched a losing season, were playing without Julius Randle, who, fresh off getting fined $40,000 for verbally abusing a ref in the previous contest, was ruled out with a bruised quad. RJ Barrett carried the load in Randle’s absence, dropping 30 points on 9-of-25 shooting.
The Knicks held a 10-point edge after Miles McBride’s 3-pointer with 8:48 remaining, but, typical to Tom Thibodeau’s squad, the flow stalled in crunch time.
The Hawks finished on a 28-12 run.
Obi Toppin, starting for the Knicks in place of Randle, scored 10 points in 24 minutes. The Knicks missed 12 of their 26 free throws.
Thibodeau isn’t giving up.
“You’re not eliminated until you’re eliminated,” he said. “Crazy things happen in sports, Just win the next game. That’s all we’re thinking about.”
()
News
St. Paul man sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison for New Year’s Eve shooting at Mall of America
A St. Paul man was sentenced Tuesday to nearly four years in prison for a New Year’s Eve shooting at the Mall of America that wounded two people and prompted a 45-minute lockdown at the Bloomington shopping center.
Kahlil Markell Wiley, 18, pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of second-degree assault, admitting that he fired a single shot in the crowded mall, striking one man in the leg and grazing the shoulder of another, according to a guilty plea filed on March 11 in Hennepin County District Court.
Under Wiley’s plea agreement with the Hennepin County attorney’s office, he was sentenced to 45 months in prison and will have to pay restitution.
“In accordance with the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines, the presumptive sentence for his offense was 36-months,” the Hennepin County attorney’s office said in a news release. “The aggravating factor of shooting the male victim in front of children was the reason for the additional nine months Wiley agreed to.”
A second assault charge against Wiley was dropped.
On Dec. 31, Wiley was on the third floor of the Mall of America about 4:50 p.m., when one of the victims and his friend saw Wiley and began to chase him, according to the criminal complaint. Investigators later learned that the man was upset with Wiley over a previous dispute.
The victim told police that as he was chasing Wiley, Wiley turned, pulled out a handgun and shot him in the leg.
A second man — a bystander — was grazed in the shoulder when the bullet fired by Wiley ricocheted off a railing after passing through the first victim’s leg. The second victim was treated at the scene.
The shooting led to a 45-minute lockdown of the mall and prompted officials to cancel a planned New Year’s Eve celebration.
Wiley was arrested a few days later during a traffic stop in Roseville. Police found a firearm in his possession.
According to the charges, Wiley admitted to the shooting but said he fired in self-defense.
A 19-year-old St. Paul man arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting Wiley was freed after prosecutors determined Wiley had acted alone.
News
Tornado strikes New Orleans as storms move into Deep South
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans on Tuesday night, spawned by a storm that produced multiple tornadoes through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, killing one person and causing multiple injuries and widespread damage.
The National Weather Service retweeted a video of the tornado in the eastern part of New Orleans that was visible in the darkened sky.
The tornado appeared to start in a New Orleans suburb and then move east across the Mississippi River into the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans and parts of St. Bernard Parish before moving northeast.
Guy McGinnis, president of St. Bernard Parish, told WWL-TV that the parish had “widespread damage” in parts of the parish that borders New Orleans to the east. Search and rescue teams were going through homes looking for people and responding to at least two calls from people who said they were trapped in their homes in their bathrooms.
“As of right now no major injuries are reported,” McGinnis said. “It’s going to be a long night.”
It wasn’t immediately known whether anyone was injured. While the metropolitan region is often struck by severe weather and heavy rains, it’s rare that a tornado moves through the city.
High winds uprooted trees in Ridgeland, Mississippi, as a possible tornado passed the Jackson-area city Tuesday afternoon, but there were no immediate reports of any injuries or serious damage to buildings. Campus police at Mississippi State University, in Starkville, shared a photo of a large hardwood tree lying across a street.
Many schools were closing early or canceling after-school activities Tuesday in parts of Louisiana and Mississippi to allow students to get home before the weather deteriorated. Shelters opened for residents who needed a place to stay while the storms traveled through.
High water posed a threat to motorists early Tuesday in Louisiana on several roads, including a stretch of Interstate 20 and several state highways after rains overnight, authorities said. Deputies in Caddo Parish, which includes Shreveport, rescued three drivers from high waters during the night, the sheriff’s office tweeted before dawn.
The storms were expected to intensify throughout the day as temperatures rise, increasing the threat of tornadoes, hail, and strong winds. Forecasters predicted intense tornadoes and damaging winds, some hurricane-force with speeds of 75 mph (120 kph) or greater, in much of Mississippi, southern and eastern Louisiana, and western Alabama. Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Jackson, Mississippi, were among the cities at risk for bad weather.
The system dumped heavy rain, downed trees, and prompted multiple tornado warnings as it moved into Alabama Tuesday evening. The roofs of several homes were damaged in Toxey, Alabama after a storm preceded by tornado warnings passed through the area, the National Weather Service tweeted.
Louisiana’s federal and state authorities reminded thousands of hurricane survivors living in government-provided mobile homes and recreational vehicle trailers to have an evacuation plan because the structures might not withstand the expected weather. More than 8,000 households live in such temporary quarters, officials said.
In Texas, several tornadoes were reported Monday along the Interstate 35 corridor, particularly in the Austin suburbs of Round Rock and Elgin, as well as in northern and eastern Texas and southern Oklahoma.
In Elgin, broken trees lined the rural roads and pieces of metal — uprooted by strong winds hung from the branches. Residents stepped carefully to avoid downed power lines as they worked to clean the remnants of broken ceilings, torn down walls and damaged cars.
J.D. Harkins, 59, said he saw two tornadoes pass by his Elgin home.
“There used to be a barn there,” Harkins said, pointing to an empty plot on his uncle’s property covered with scattered debris. He said the building was empty when the first tornado hit Monday, and that his family is thankful nobody was hurt.
“It was crystal clear, well defined,” Harkins said. “And then one went up and another one came down.”
The tornadoes came on a wild weather day in Texas — wildfires burned in the west and a blizzard warning was issued for the Texas Panhandle, where up to 9 inches (23 centimeters) of snow fell.
“There’s absolutely nothing out of the ordinary in terms of what we saw yesterday and we see today,” said Victor Gensini, a meteorology professor at Northern Illinois University, who studies severe storms. It’s the time of year when tornadoes and storms are to be expected and there are usually more during years with a La Nina, a natural cooling of parts of the Pacific that alters weather across the globe, he said.
The biggest concern remains tornadoes that strike at night, Gensini said.
At news conferences in Jacksboro and Crockett, two communities severely damaged by tornadoes, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced a disaster declaration for 16 hard-hit counties.
Abbott said 10 people were injured by storms in the Crockett area, while more than a dozen were reportedly hurt elsewhere.
The Grayson County Emergency Management Office said a 73-year-old woman was killed in the community of Sherwood Shores, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) north of Dallas, but provided no details.
Homes and businesses in at least a dozen Texas counties were damaged, according to Storm Prediction Center reports.
Officials reported damage throughout Jacksboro, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Fort Worth. Photographs posted on social media showed a storm ripped the wall and roof from parts of Jacksboro High School, including its gym.
“It brought tears to my eyes,” school principal Starla Sanders told WFAA-TV in Dallas.
News
Magic beat Warriors as Jalen Suggs’ status for season unknown
As Jalen Suggs missed the Orlando Magic’s 94-90 Tuesday home win over the Golden State Warriors for his fourth consecutive absence because of a right ankle bone bruise, questions naturally arose about his status for the remainder of the season.
Suggs sat six of the last nine games because of an injury to the right ankle — the bone bruise or a sprain he had been dealing with for most of the month.
With nine games in 19 days remaining after Tuesday, including Wednesday’s road matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, some teams in the Magic’s position might consider shutting down Suggs to ensure he’s fully healthy ahead of offseason training.
But Magic coach Jamahl Mosley made it clear that if Suggs, the No. 5 pick in last year’s draft, is healthy enough to play, he’ll be on the court.
“Him and I actually just had a very good conversation a moment ago about his competitive nature and what he wants to do,” Mosley said ahead of Tuesday’s tipoff. “For that young man, playing is the thing he loves to do the most. Being around his teammates is what he loves to do the most in these situations. We’ll focus on his health, which is obviously the biggest thing. If he’s healthy, we’ll have him on the court ready to play.”
With Suggs out, the Magic closed out their six-game homestand Tuesday with a 3-3 record after coming back from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit.
Wendell Carter Jr. (19 points on 7-of-12 shooting and 8 rebounds) hit a free throw line jumper to give the Magic a 86-85 lead with 1:43 remaining after they trailed for most of the second half.
After Andrew Wiggins’ 3-pointer 40 seconds later, Mo Bamba (7 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks) hit a 3 to give Orlando an 89-88 advantage with 52 seconds.
The Magic got the defensive stop on the ensuing possession and Klay Thompson fouled Franz Wagner (18 points on 6-of-9 shooting) on a 3-point attempt with 13 seconds left, with Wagner making all 3 three free throws.
After allowing a Jordan Poole (game-high 26 points) layup, Wagner sealed the victory with a dunk off a sideline out-of-bounds play with 6 1/2 seconds remaining. Cole Anthony finished with 14 points (5 of 12), 5 assists and 5 rebounds.
Suggs didn’t take part in the last two practices (Saturday and Monday) and has yet to progress to contact in his individual on-court work.
Mosley didn’t rule Suggs out for Wednesday and added that he’ll travel.
“Moving forward, we’re going to see how he continues to respond as we ramp him up, but no timetable,” Mosley said. “We’re going to see how he responds from [Tuesday’s] workouts and kind of go from there.”
The Magic already will be without Markelle Fultz against the Thunder, which will be their last back-to-back.
Fultz has been on a 16-20-minute restriction and hasn’t played in both games of a back-to-back since returning in late February from an anterior cruciate ligament tear in his left knee.
Orlando signed Jeff Dowtin, who was with the Magic during the preseason before being waived, to a 10-day contract Tuesday morning to shore up their guard depth for the month.
Dowtin’s 10-day deal will expire on March 31. With the Magic having 10 days left in their season after that, Orlando can sign Dowtin to a second standard 10-day deal to have him on the roster until the season’s end.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
Trae Young scores 45 points as Hawks hand Knicks devastating blow to playoff hopes
St. Paul man sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison for New Year’s Eve shooting at Mall of America
Tornado strikes New Orleans as storms move into Deep South
Magic beat Warriors as Jalen Suggs’ status for season unknown
Jalen Suggs status for season unknown as Magic match up against Warriors
Matt Breida signing a reminder that Giants’ Saquon Barkley RB situation not yet clear
Oscar Preview: Five big questions ahead of Sunday’s awards
Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID
St. Paul Public Schools to continue requiring masks as board breaks from administration
Boys basketball state tournament: Top seeds Totino-Grace, Park Center cruise into semis
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
News4 weeks ago
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
-
News4 weeks ago
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death