News
With fungus poised to wipe out long-eared bats, feds seek endangered species protection
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday said the northern long-eared bat, a species once common in the forests of Minnesota and Wisconsin, now faces extinction and needs to be protected as an endangered species.
The federal action, if finalized, would reclassify the small bat from “threatened” to “endangered” status under the federal Endangered Species Act.
Long-eared bats, like many other bat species, have been devastated by a fungus called white-nose syndrome. The fungus, native to Europe, causes the bats to overheat and they eventually die. It spreads among bats when they group up in winter in caves or abandoned mines, such as in the Soudan Underground Mine on the Iron Range and Mystery Cave in southern Minnesota, where thousands of bats have died in recent winters.
The species “faces extinction due to the range-wide impacts of white-nose syndrome, a deadly disease affecting cave-dwelling bats across the continent.”
The population of northern long-eared bats is already down 97% over the past 15 years, the agency noted. Federal wildlife experts now say white-nose syndrome is expected to affect 100% of the northern long-eared bat’s U.S. range by 2025, spreading more quickly than anticipated across the continent.
First discovered in the U.S. in New York in 2007, the fungus has rapidly spread west and has wiped out entire colonies of bats in many states, causing mortality of 90% or more in many locations. The fungus grows in cold, dark and damp places. It attacks the bare skin of bats while they’re hibernating in a relatively inactive state. As it grows, white-nose syndrome causes changes in bats that make them become more active than usual and burn up fat they need to survive the winter. Bats with white-nose syndrome may do strange things like fly outside in the daytime in the winter, where they succumb to cold and starvation.
In winter 2017, thousands of dead bats riddled the snow outside the Soudan mine. And last winter, for the first time ever, researchers counted no long-eared bats inside the mine at all, said Gerda Nordquist, a bat ecologist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Northern long-eared bats can each eat hundreds of insects each night. Bats are considered critical to healthy, functioning ecosystems and contribute at least $3 billion annually to the U.S. agriculture economy through pest control and pollination, the service said Tuesday.
“The growing extinction crisis highlights the importance of the Endangered Species Act and efforts to conserve species before declines become irreversible,” the agency said in announcing the move.
“White-nose syndrome is devastating northern long-eared bats at unprecedented rates, as indicated by this science-based finding,” Charlie Wooley, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service regional director, said in a statement. “The Service is deeply committed to continuing our vital research with partners on reducing the impacts of white-nose syndrome, while working with diverse stakeholders to conserve the northern long-eared bat and reduce impacts to landowners.”
Endangered species are those that are currently in danger of extinction, while threatened species are defined as likely to become endangered in the foreseeable future. But it’s unclear if the federal protection can do enough fast enough to save the species. So far federal bat conservation efforts have focused on preserving habitat, such as leaving more older trees with more cavities in forests, and avoiding bat threats, such as wind generators, in areas bats frequent.
There is no cure for white-nose syndrome, but scientists from all over the world — including 150 organizations, universities and state and federal agencies in the U.S. — are working together to study the disease, how it spreads and infects bats and what might be done to control it. Several experimental treatments, including a vaccine and making changes to bat habitats, are showing some success.
It’s also hoped that a few surviving U.S. bats in some infested caves may develop an immunity to white-nose syndrome, as their European cousins did probably centuries ago, making them far less susceptible to the fungus.
The northern long-eared bat closely resembles the little brown myotis bat, another once-common Minnesota species also devastated by the fungus, but has longer ears, as the name indicates. Long-eared bats always hibernate in caves or mine shafts to avoid winter cold. In spring, they spread out over the forests with females nesting in tree cavities. They are not often seen by people in cities because they aren’t known to nest in buildings as some bat species do.
News
Ukrainian theater’s new drama? Making dumplings for soldiers
By CARA ANNA
DROHOBYCH, Ukraine (AP) — The theater was empty. The seats were covered against dust. But it was a moment of drama that Alla Shkondina had prepared for all her life.
“There is a saying that when the guns sound, the muses are silent,” the Ukrainian actress said, standing on the bare stage with a shawl wrapped around her to protect against the chill. “But we are not silent.”
She has retreated from the spotlight and now makes dumplings to send to soldiers, working alongside fellow artists in the Drohobych repertory theater’s cafe. It’s one small part of a massive war effort by defiant volunteers across the country who often find themselves playing unexpected roles.
In the theater’s warmly lit cafe, where snack bar popcorn has gone stale in the nearly month since Russia’s invasion, artists in this community near the foot of the Carpathian Mountains in southwestern Ukraine were rolling and filling dough to add to the thousands of dumplings they’ve sent to the front, or to displaced people in need.
“We did more than 3,000 pounds of meatballs,” said theater director Mykola Hnatenko. “One hundred fifty kilograms of stewed cabbage with meat. More than 10,000 verenyky (dumplings) with potato. Seventy kilograms of filling for borscht. Eighty kilograms of fried fish. Two thousand pancakes with meat, and 500 sweet pancakes. Now we’ve decided to do more food with proteins like meat.”
In the courtyard, men, their hands blackened with soot, chopped wood for the cooking fires, overseen by the theater’s deputy director, Sergei Havdjak, dressed in military-style drab.
Hnatenko seemed especially proud of the borscht the volunteers were sending to soldiers in places like the capital, Kyiv, where some areas have collapsed into brutal street-to-street fighting in near-freezing weather. He showed a cellphone video of a distribution of food in Kyiv, with a smiling soldier flashing a “V” for victory sign.
The food-making effort began on the second day of Russia’s invasion. It takes about 150 volunteers, including artists who have been displaced from other parts of Ukraine and now live at the theater, Hnatenko said.
“It inspires us that we also contribute somehow to the victory of the country,” he said.
The theater workers have been shaken by the war and the accounts of people joining them after fleeing from other parts of Ukraine. Shkondina, the actress, described the children arriving with “adult eyes” full of terror, needing time to feel normal again.
“This is like the war I read about in books, or heard about from my grandparents,” she said.
While Shkondina was not used to making dumplings — “Because we are actors, we do not have time to do such things,” she said — she and others gladly put on performances for the displaced children whose families have fled to Drohobych, to help distract them from the war.
The performances drew from the nostalgia for life before Russia invaded.
On a gold-colored sofa by a piano, in a pool of quiet near the bustle of food preparation, Vasil Nevolov sat alone and contemplated the past. After 50 years of living in Kyiv as an arts critic and professor, he abruptly had to flee.
“Everything around my house is destroyed,” he said. “There is no more supermarket. There is no more school.” So much of his life’s work now seemed to make little sense.
He worried about his grandchildren, who remained in Kyiv. They cannot leave. Their mother is a medical worker, their father a new member of the territorial defense. He is proud of their work, and proud of the work of the volunteers around him.
“Despite my age, which is already quite respectable, 74 years, I want to be useful to the theater,” Nevolov said of his new community.
Amid the chaos he is finding optimism. He repeated the saying that has become a rallying cry and reassurance for millions of people: “Everything will be Ukraine” — everything will be fine.
News
Lake St. Croix Beach: Council approves variance on new in-law apartment ordinance
The Lake St. Croix Beach City Council last fall passed an ordinance amendment allowing owner-occupied in-law apartments within a special St. Croix Riverway district.
The amendment to the city’s zoning regulations in the riverway district added owner-occupied accessory apartments as an allowable use by conditional-use permit in a single-family residential zone.
The ordinance amendment had to be approved by officials from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, which is charged with protecting the scenic riverway. DNR officials last year said such units weren’t allowed in the protected “riverway overlay zone,” an area about a quarter-mile out from the river’s edge that has certain building restrictions designed to protect the scenic riverway, under state law.
City officials, however, argued that accessory apartments already exist in the “riverway overlay zone,” and that they should be regulated to a standard set by ordinance.
DNR officials last month said that the city had addressed the agency’s conditions and that the adopted amendment was “substantially compliant with the state rules for the Lower St. Croix Riverway and (was) approved for use.”
On Monday night, just six months after passing the ordinance amendment, the council approved a variance from the owner-occupancy requirement.
Joe and Karen Riley, who own a duplex-like property at 1300 Riviera Ave. S, were granted permission to rent out both accessory units and not live on site. The couple, who have lived in the city for 43 years, recently sold their house and are temporarily living at 1300 Riviera while their new house in St. Mary’s Point is under construction, but they plan to rent out both units again once they move.
The Rileys purchased 1300 Riviera in November 2014 and received permission from city officials to remodel the lower level of the house to convert it to a separate apartment. Among the improvements they made: installing a new septic system and separate HVAC systems gas- and electric-utility meter connections for each unit.
“During or after construction, the city determined that a duplex-type property was not permitted in the … zoning overlay district and requested that the Rileys seek a variance for the property,” city officials wrote in the resolution that was passed Monday night.
City officials later granted a “temporary variance” to the Rileys for the property.
In February, the couple applied for a conditional-use permit for an accessory apartment, as well as a variance from the “owner occupancy” requirements within the accessory apartment code to allow them to rent both units. The city’s planning commission earlier this month recommended that the city council approve both.
“We have done everything the city has asked us to do in regards to this property,” Joe Riley said during the meeting. “We were led to believe that we could build two apartments here. We got a permit from the city of Lake St. Croix Beach to build two apartments here. Now, we’re back here requesting a permanent variance and a CUP for this property. We don’t want any more strings attached. We just want to be done with this. The city has wronged us on this whole thing, and we want you to make it right.”
Council member Dawn Bulera said former city administrator Mitch Berg mistakenly allowed the Rileys in 2015 to turn what was then a single-family house into a “duplex.” She and city council member Cindie Reiter voted against the measure.
“Just because they had a roughed-in something in the basement, it could have been for the rec room,” Bulera said. “If Mitch Berg said you could have a duplex, he was incorrect. … We should have fixed this in 2015.”
Bulera said the majority of residents in the city want accessory units to be owner-occupied because “we feel that owners will take more pride in their properties.” The Riley property, she added, could be rented out as a single-family home.
Council member Noah Bluesky said the city granted the Rileys permission to turn the property into a two-unit dwelling when the building permit was issued in 2015. “They have jumped through all the hoops,” he said. “They’ve done all the paperwork. They’ve paid the fees. They’ve done everything they possibly could to follow the rules when there are people all around them who aren’t following the rules. I don’t see any reason to punish them.”
During the public input part of the meeting, resident Nancy Schneider said the city council would be setting a precedent by granting the variance.
“We are ashamed of the way this is being handled by the city and its council with no regard for what residents wish and what the ordinances state as rule and law,” Schneider wrote in a letter that was read at Monday’s council meeting. “You do not represent this city and its best interests.”
But Bluesky said the Riley variance was a “very unique situation.”
“I think we’re looking at this as a very long-standing history of them dealing with the city on this issue,” he said. “This isn’t them coming out of nowhere, and saying, ‘Well, we really just want a favor here. Can’t you guys help us out?’ It’s not like that. I don’t see it that way.”
News
Knicks’ Julius Randle fined by NBA for ‘directing hostile language at a referee’ during Sunday’s loss to Jazz
Julius Randle has been very charitable with his anger.
The Knicks forward was fined yet again Tuesday for “directing hostile language at a referee,” according the NBA, which docked Randle $40,000.
It was the fourth time the hot-tempered Randle was punished this season by the league, with fines totaling $130,000. The Knicks were fined $25,000 separately in January because Randle didn’t want to talk to the media.
Fines levied by the NBA are donated to anonymous charities.
The latest incident was bizarre. Randle, clearly frustrated at the end of a miserable performance in Sunday’s loss to the Jazz, shoved opposing center Rudy Gobert and left the court in a rage.
Strutting on his way out, Randle, who missed 15 of his 22 shots, gestured angrily at a referee as a security guard tried to usher him away. Randle’s miserable season has been defined not only by his faltering jumper (30.7% on 3-pointers), but also by his open hostility towards the opponent, the fans and the referees.
“You don’t want to repeat the same mistakes over and over,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “And I don’t want frustration to get in the way of – you’re human, there’s emotions involved in it. But we have to make sure we’re controlling our emotions.”
Perhaps related, Randle sat Tuesday’s game against the Hawks. He was officially ruled out with a sore right quad, which coach Tom Thibodeau called a pain “that’s been there and hasn’t gone away. ..So we’re trying to clear that up.”
It set up Obi Toppin with a rare opportunity. Toppin, 24, the NBA’s Slam Dunk champion, started Tuesday at power forward after playing sparingly for two seasons as Randle’s backup.
Toppin entered the night averaging just 14.8 minutes in 61 games this season, demonstrating elite tendencies in transition but struggling on defense and shooting just 23.6% from beyond the arc.
“You don’t replace a guy like Julius individually, we have to do it collectively,” Thibodeau said. “So how do you do it collectively — it’s your team defense. Getting stops, rebounding the ball, push the ball up floor , rebound the ball. …When you have guys out, you’re margin of error is small.”
Randle has been extremely durable with the Knicks and entered Wednesday ranked 15th in the league in total minutes played. He led the NBA last season.
Toppin, meanwhile, hadn’t logged more than 20 minutes in a game since January. He started twice earlier in the season when Randle was out with COVID-19, but the Knicks were blown out by the Thunder and Raptors.
“Just play well when you’re on the floor. Have the team function well,” Thibodeau advised. “Play to your strengths, cover your weaknesses. This team (the Hawks) poses some different problems obviously with Trae (Young) and the things he does. So be locked into the appropriate help and you’re going to have to do more than one thing.”
()
With fungus poised to wipe out long-eared bats, feds seek endangered species protection
Ukrainian theater’s new drama? Making dumplings for soldiers
Alexander Skarsgård was ‘truly a wreck’ when he ‘ripped a guy’s throat’ out in The Northman
Lake St. Croix Beach: Council approves variance on new in-law apartment ordinance
Knicks’ Julius Randle fined by NBA for ‘directing hostile language at a referee’ during Sunday’s loss to Jazz
Dolphins land top free agent offensive tackle Terron Armstead, addressing glaring team need
For first time, chronic wasting disease found in northeastern Minnesota wild deer
Lawmakers who worked with Greitens say he’s unfit for Senate
Boy, 10, tells police man was ‘beating up’ his mom, charges say
Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID; Bill quarantining
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
News4 weeks ago
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
-
News4 weeks ago
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death