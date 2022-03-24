Connect with us

Entertainment

Black Twitter uncovers more racist tweets by Kanye’s social media manager

Published

25 seconds ago

on

google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Kanye West’s social media manager is in hot water after Black Twitter uncovered more racist tweets

The post Black Twitter uncovers more racist tweets by Kanye’s social media manager first appeared on Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment | Sandra Rose.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Entertainment

Caught On Video: Customer kills would-be robber with his own gun

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 24, 2022

By

google news

A customer turned the tables on a would-be robber and shot him dead with his own gun

The post Caught On Video: Customer kills would-be robber with his own gun first appeared on Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment | Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Entertainment

Drake, LeBron James surprise high school basketball player and his mom with $100,000

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 24, 2022

By

google news

Rapper Drake and NBA star LeBron James surprised a high school basketball player and his mother with $100,000

The post Drake, LeBron James surprise high school basketball player and his mom with $100,000 first appeared on Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment | Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Entertainment

Frock Destroyers Baga Chipz and Blu Hydrangea talk Frockumentary

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 24, 2022

By

Frock Destroyers
google news

In the brand-new docu-series, Frockumentary, we get a behind the scenes look at the creation and recording of the Frock Destroyers, album, Frock4Life, which featured the smash hits “Her Majesty,” “Big Ben” and “Fame Whore”.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.