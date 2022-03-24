Connect with us

Entertainment

Caught On Video: Customer kills would-be robber with his own gun

Published

1 min ago

on

google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

A customer turned the tables on a would-be robber and shot him dead with his own gun

The post Caught On Video: Customer kills would-be robber with his own gun first appeared on Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment | Sandra Rose.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Entertainment

Drake, LeBron James surprise high school basketball player and his mom with $100,000

Published

50 mins ago

on

March 24, 2022

By

google news

Rapper Drake and NBA star LeBron James surprised a high school basketball player and his mother with $100,000

The post Drake, LeBron James surprise high school basketball player and his mom with $100,000 first appeared on Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment | Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Entertainment

Frock Destroyers Baga Chipz and Blu Hydrangea talk Frockumentary

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 24, 2022

By

Frock Destroyers
google news

In the brand-new docu-series, Frockumentary, we get a behind the scenes look at the creation and recording of the Frock Destroyers, album, Frock4Life, which featured the smash hits “Her Majesty,” “Big Ben” and “Fame Whore”.

google news
Continue Reading

Entertainment

Democrats push for $300 a month stimulus checks to help Americans pay high gas prices

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 24, 2022

By

google news

Democrats in several states have proposed $300 a month stimulus checks to help Americans struggling to pay for gas

The post Democrats push for $300 a month stimulus checks to help Americans pay high gas prices first appeared on Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment | Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending