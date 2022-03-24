News
Could Tyreek Hill trade open door for Raiders’ first AFC West title since 2002?
Wednesday’s blockbuster Tyreek Hill trade to Miami threw off the balance of the AFC West.
The Kansas City Chiefs have won six straight division titles in Hill’s six seasons with the team.
Patrick Mahomes is one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks, which is why the Chiefs have reached another level from 2018 on.
But Hill is unguardable, and his departure could shift the power in the AFC West to an unlikely location: Las Vegas.
That’s right: The Raiders could challenge for their first division title since 2002, which is also the last time that organization went to a Super Bowl.
Derek Carr’s team has finished in second place in the AFC West behind the Chiefs in each of the Raiders’ first two years in Sin City, following their move from Oakland.
That included a 10-7 second-place finish and a Wild Card playoff berth in 2021 despite Jon Gruden’s firing, Henry Ruggs III’s fatal car accident, owner Mark Davis’ public spat with the league office for the Gruden email leaks, and the strong competition they faced in division.
Since, they’ve hired GM Dave Ziegler, head coach Josh McDaniels and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi from the New England Patriots. They’ve added former Giants defensive coordinator Pat Graham, another former Patriots assistant.
They’ve extended star pass rusher Maxx Crosby, signed star pass rusher Chandler Jones, traded for Packers star receiver Davante Adams, added corners Rock Ya-Sin (trade) and Anthony Averett (signing), and inked special teamers Brandon Bolden and Jakob Johnson from New England, among other depth moves.
Russell Wilson’s trade to the Broncos no doubt thrusts Denver into the mix with first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett running the show. The Chargers’ signing of corner J.C. Jackson and trade for pass rusher Khalil Mack improves Brandon Staley’s defense to complement all-world quarterback talent Justin Herbert.
And the Chiefs still have plenty of talent on their roster, including tight end Travis Kelce and recently-signed receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Without Hill, however, Andy Reid’s offense is a bit closer to mortal. And that may be all the rest of the division needs to catch up, and for the retooled Raiders to finally find their way over that AFC West hump.
RAVENS REUNITED
The Giants have signed two former Baltimore Ravens in free agency the last few days to reunite them with defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale and add bulk to their front.
They inked defensive end/outside linebacker Jihad Ward, 27, on Monday, and landed nose tackle Justin Ellis, 31, on Wednesday. Ward last played for Martindale in 2020 before spending last season in Jacksonville. Ellis played the last three seasons for Martindale and the Ravens.
Ellis is a 6-2, 350 pound run-stuffer. The Giants lost DT Austin Johnson to the Chargers in free agency and aren’t expected to re-sign Danny Shelton. Ward is 6-5, 287 pounds and plays mostly outside but did rotate inside at times in sub packages with Baltimore.
GOODBYE TO GETTLEMAN’S GUYS
The Giants defense also watched edge Lorenzo Carter leave on Monday for a one-year free agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons. Carter, 26, got a one-year, $3.5 million contract that includes a $2 million signing bonus.
Carter’s departure leaves Saquon Barkley as the only player still under contract with the Giants from Dave Gettleman’s first 2018 draft class. And it means if Barkley is traded this offseason, the Giants could be rid of the former GM’s entire first draft class just four calendar years later.
Guard Will Hernandez is a free agent. DT B.J. Hill was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals because Gettleman was desperate last fall for offensive linemen, and Hill has flourished since. Quarterback Kyle Lauletta is out of the league, and DT R.J. McIntosh is a Colt.
***
Evan Engram and Carter both posted classy goodbye messages on social media to the fans of New York. Engram, who handled fans’ vitriol with class, posted: “Man I got so much love for New York. It will always be a huge part of my life! Thank you to the loyal ones that always had my back through all the ups and downs. I appreciate y’all more than you’ll ever know. #EazyOut”
Carter penned a long message in which he said “it’s hard for me to even put in words how blessed I am to have been a part of the New York Football Giants family these past four years … Thanks to everyone that’s invested in me as not just an athlete, but as a person as well.”
***
Although GM Joe Schoen said he’d prefer to avoid kicking the can down the road on more contracts, the Giants converted $2.63 million of kicker Graham Gano’s salary to a signing bonus and added a void year to his contract, according to ESPN. That created $1.753 million in cap space to address the organization’s cap crunch, created by the Giants’ own mistakes.
()
Where do tornadoes touch down most in U.S.? Missouri, Illinois in top 10
(NEXSTAR) – New Orleans residents on Wednesday began assessing the damage after a tornado ripped through the area overnight. While the region is better known for its risk of hurricanes and flooding, tornadoes are not necessarily uncommon.
The average number of tornadoes annually in the U.S. is 1,000 with Louisiana averaging 37 tornadoes a year between 1991 and 2010, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The states with the highest average numbers of tornadoes, according to the NOAA data, are:
- Texas, 155
- Kansas, 96
- Florida, 66
- Oklahoma, 62
- Nebraska, 57
- Illinois, 54
- Colorado, 53
- Iowa, 51
- Minnesota, 45
- Missouri, 45
According to data from NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center, 48 tornadoes were reported nationally in January. This is above the 1991-2010 average of 35 tornadoes for the month.
Sixteen tornadoes were reported last month, which is below the average of 29 tornadoes typically reported in February.
‘Let’s make it happen’: Twins’ deal for Carlos Correa came together at ‘warp speed’
FORT MYERS, Fla. — It was midday Friday when agent Scott Boras reached out to Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine with something he wanted to talk about.
He had a star free agent looking for a new team, a player with an established history of hitting well at Target Field. The Twins had a need at shortstop with newfound payroll flexibility.
Hours later, Boras had arrived in Houston to meet with his client, Carlos Correa, at his house. And just a few hours after that, Carlos and his wife, Daniella, Boras, Falvey, Levine and Twins manager Rocco Baldelli had all congregated on a Zoom call.
“When we got on that Zoom, I can tell you within the first five minutes, it felt like it was a really natural and good fit,” Falvey said.
The Twins introduced their new shortstop to the media Wednesday morning, holding a press conference at Champions Hall at the Lee County Sports Complex. Correa’s deal — a three-year, $105.3 million pact with opt-outs after each of the two first seasons — will make him the highest-paid infielder in Major League Baseball history by average annual value. News of the deal first broke in the early hours of Saturday morning, not too long after the Zoom call ended.
That Correa came to the Twins was a surprise on the outside, as he was believed to be seeking a long-term deal, like the 10-year, $325 million deal Corey Seager got from the Texas Rangers. But after the former Houston Astros star switched agencies to Boras Corporation during the lockout, Boras advised Correa that he doubted the timeframe would work out to get a long-term deal completed.
That’s when they pivoted.
“I said … ‘I’ve got some ideas about what we could to do create opportunity, flexibility and also put you in a performance environment that allows you to be optimal,’ ” Boras said. “Those were our criteria.”
Enter the Twins.
The Twins had recently traded Josh Donaldson and the remainder of his contract — he was set to earn $50 million over the course of the next two seasons — and were in desperate need of a shortstop.
“It certainly opened up avenues that were different for us, for sure,” Falvey said of the money freed up in the Donaldson trade that created payroll flexibility and sent their newly-acquired shortstop, Isiah-Kiner Falefa, to the Yankees.
Though the Twins were engaged in talks with Trevor Story, they, too, pivoted quickly and instead ended up with the top free agent on the market. Story signed shortly after Correa, agreeing to a six-year, $140 deal with the Boston Red Sox.
“These are literally Star Wars contacts — they’re at warp speed, there’s no doubt,” Boras said of the speed in which the deal came together.
By the time the Friday night Zoom call rolled around, getting comfortable with the Twins was “pretty easy,” Correa said. Shortly before jumping on the call, Correa told his wife, Daniella, who was feeding their newborn son, Kylo, before putting him to sleep, that there “might be a good chance” they wound up in Minnesota.
“She was like, ‘Just like that? Really, like that quick?’ ” And I was like, ‘Yeah,’ ” Correa said.
On the call, Correa said Falvey, Levine and Baldelli made him feel like Minnesota was going to be his next home. Two-and-a-half hours later, after a conversation centered around winning, Correa made his desire to join the Twins crystal clear to Boras.
“I told Scott, ‘Let’s make it happen,’ and I told my wife to start packing,” Correa said. “We’re going to Minnesota and we’re going to go out there and have fun and help the organization win.”
Correa also touched base with former Astros teammate Marwin González, who played for the Twins in 2019-20. González, he said, raved about his time in the organization and in the Twin Cities — everything except the weather early in the season.
The Twins, meanwhile, didn’t need to be sold on Correa. They were well aware of his talent. Correa finished fifth in American League Most Valuable Player voting last year, winning a Gold Glove Award while helping lead the Astros to the World Series.
When an agreement started getting closer, Falvey called team owner Jim Pohlad, and Falvey said he received “immediate support.”
“There’s no other way to describe it. He said, ‘Yeah, let’s find a way to make this happen,’ ” Falvey said of Pohlad.
And they did, bringing in a player with extensive October experience who they hope can help bring them back there after a last-place finish in the AL Central division in 2021.
“I know what it takes to build a championship culture within the clubhouse,” Correa said. “It starts within the clubhouse and all the way up to the front office. I see that here with the talent we have, and I see that we can get so much better in order for us to accomplish that goal to ultimately win a championship.”
Telfar’s Latest Handbags are a Mystery, but Shoppers are Lining Up Anyway
Telfar, the unisex apparel label founded in 2005 by designer Telfar Clemens, announced an upcoming product drop on their website with the sort of marketing genius that’s come to be expected from the company.
“YOU ASKED FOR IT — so we FINALLY made a ████, in collaboration with ████®, with ████, ████ and ████,” the brand’s heavily redacted announcement on Twitter reads, directing shoppers to a link so they can lock in a “blind pre-order.” Blind pre-orders usually refer to consumers placing orders for a product without knowing the price. Telfar inverted this strategy by listing the item prices, but blurring images of the yet-to-be-released items. The idea is straightforward: Customers won’t be sure about the design of the bags they’re buying, and they won’t know which designers or artists the brand collaborated with to make the new bags. They’ll just have to trust Telfar’s taste. The company didn’t respond to the Observer’s request for comment.
YOU ASKED FOR IT — so we FINALLY made a ████, in collaboration with ████®, with ████, ████ and ████, ALL STYLES dropping MARCH 25— BLIND PRE-ORDER just in time for ████. ONLY at pic.twitter.com/l4ooMAyU2S
— TELFAR (@TELFARGLOBAL) March 23, 2022
Already, internet sleuths are claiming to have deduced that Telfar collaborated with Eastpak, but if the project’s been rumbled, it hardly matters. It’s rare for a fledgling brand to establish such a high level of confidence in its customers’ loyalty so quickly. Clemens, a Liberian-American who hails from Queens, New York, has won their trust by prioritizing inclusivity and the democratization of high fashion as he offers them affordably-priced luxury items.
Telfar’s wildly popular “Shopping Bags” handbags start at $150, and the largest ones cost $257; these prices have barely wavered in the last few years, even as Telfar’s success skyrocketed. The label’s “It’s not for you — it’s for everyone” philosophy, coupled with an elegant logo and earned cult status that saw the bags dubbed the “Bushwick Birkin,” has earned diehard fans and raked in dividends for the brand. Telfar is a notable success story at an unstable time for the fashion industry.
Telfar is a fashion success story
In 2020, the year management consulting firm McKinsey projected the fashion industry would lose 90 percent of its profits, Telfar introduced its Bag Security Program: the feature ensured shoppers could access the brand’s products without robot resellers or bulk buyers hogging the merchandise. Telfar’s first drop after introducing the program generated $20 million.
telfar out here doing literal blind pre orders where ppl don’t even know what they’re paying for and some of u still cant comprehend why building a brand beyond product is a valuable expense and effort
— GG (@dialGG) March 23, 2022
In September of last year Telfar launched Telfar.TV, a TV network hosted on an app born out of a collaboration with The Umma Chroma artist collective. Described by the company as “a TV Channel without any content — because we are tired of being content for other channels,” Telfar.TV gives users access to app-exclusive drops. The brand also doles out awards to users who upload interesting videos to the app.
With these and other intuitive, forward-thinking marketing strategies—Telfar uses social media images of shoppers with their bags for promotional material—the company appears to be charting a path towards fashion world ubiquity.
