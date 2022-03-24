News
Dave Hyde: It’s all on Tua after Dolphins buys of Hill, Armstead
Not one position was missed, not one box went unchecked. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got the fastest receiver in league in Tyreek Hill and the best left tackle on the market in Terron Armstead.
He got two running backs, a fullback, another talented receiver and offensive lineman and two re-signed tight ends – all to fit into new coach Mike McDaniel’s scheme.
Help? Tagovailoa got it.
Anointing? He got that from McDaniel, too.
Competition? Teddy Bridgewater even brought that final, feisty piece with his first words as a Dolphin. That was perfect. Bridgewater’s presence should give another push to confirm the Dolphins’ decision on Tua, assuming it’s the right one.
Tagovailia should come in with the mindset to blow away Bridgewater from the first minicamp. Outwork him. Outplay him. Out-and-out show every on the team he’s a much better quarterback with all the additions to this offense.
This is the first time in five years it’s fun to think about the Dolphins. Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier and McDaniel said they wanted to upgrade the talent around him this off-season and they upgraded beyond what anyone expected with Hill’s addition.
Does any team have a more dangerous receiving duo than Hill and Jaylen Waddle? Anyone improve more on the offensive line than the Dolphins with signings of Armstead and former Dallas guard Connor Williams? Did anyone rebuild a broken-down offense like this?
The Dolphins have proven they can’t draft properly, so they went the Los Angeles Rams route. They bought players. They traded the value of a full draft for Hill. Did they overpay? Absolutely. It’s always risky in the NFL when a team considers it’s a player away – and that was the idea here.
Hill can be that good, though, that impactful. But here’s risk here and it’s not small risk considering the amount of money and draft picks the Dolphins threw at Kansas City. Hill averaged 14.7 yards a catch in 2019, in what was his lowest since his rookie season.
He averaged 11.2 yards last year.
Why? The Dolphins had to come to some understanding on that. They also had to consider why smart football minds like Kansas City’s coach Andy Reid and General Manager Brett Veach opted not to keep Hill. Was it just money? When they could have kept Hill for one more year and run for another Super Bowl?
Here’s the Dolphins thought: We have money. We have a two-year window before our young players will be needing bigger contracts. The biggest decision will be on Tua. We need to get great players around him to see who he is.
Now it’s on Tua. There are whispers he hasn’t worked hard enough, whispers about why he didn’t know the playbook his first year as he admits, whispers about why he and coach Brian Flores had a harsh words at halftime of the Tennessee finale last season.
None of that matters now. What he does matters. His strength the first two seasons is not losing games. That’s important for a quarterback. He’s 13-8 as a starter. But more will be asked of him starting with drubbing Bridgewater in off-season workouts considering he threw the gauntlet of competition before Tua.
“Honestly, that’s a conversation I’d rather keep in house,’ Bridgewater said this week when asked what his role would be . “It’s a unique opportunity, and I’m happy to be part of it this season. To be the best version of Teddy I can be. Help the best way I can help. Be genuine. And giving all to this game.”
Is he a backup or a competitor to Tua?
“That’s something the coaches and I, we talked about,’ he said. “I’m confident in that conversation, and it’s really something I’d rather not discuss.”
So there’s a potential public-relations firestorm and quarterback-room rift here. So what? They’re running a NFL team, not a charity.
Does Tagovailoa want to earn this team’s leadership in a manner he didn’t last season?
Go put Bridgewater in his place this spring and summer. Show him who’s boss — and, by extension, show your new teammates as well. That’s how you go about leading a team, not simply by being handed the job.
Tua has been cast as some poor martyr the first couple of years. Some of that’s warranted. The Dolphins publicly considered replacing him with Deshaun Watson last year. They surrounded him with suspect offensive talent last year.
But there are no excuses now.
Because if there’s a debate come September, Tagovailoa or Bridgewater, it’s a loser’s debate. Neither are in the Top 10 quarterbacks of the AFC right now.
No? Here’s that Top 10 list right now: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Russell Wilson, Justin Herbert, Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson, Ryan Tannehill, Derek Carr and Matt Ryan.
Tua needs to be in the middle of next season. He has the new help. He has the new offensive coach. He even has a push from Bridgewater. Every box was checked this off-season, every good move made.
()
News
Dave Hyde: From Hill to Bridgewater, Tua has been gifted a Dolphins’ off-season for success
Not one position was missed, not one box went unchecked. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got the fastest receiver in league in Tyreek Hill and the best left tackle on the market in Terron Armstead.
He got two running backs, a fullback, another talented receiver and offensive lineman and two re-signed tight ends – all to fit into new coach Mike McDaniel’s scheme.
Help? Tagovailoa got it.
Anointing? He got that from McDaniel, too.
Competition? Teddy Bridgewater even brought that final, feisty piece with his first words as a Dolphin. That was perfect. Bridgewater’s presence should give another push to confirm the Dolphins’ decision on Tua, assuming it’s the right one.
Tagovailia should come in with the mindset to blow away Bridgewater from the first minicamp. Outwork him. Outplay him. Out-and-out show every on the team he’s a much better quarterback with all the additions to this offense.
This is the first time in five years it’s fun to think about the Dolphins. Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier and McDaniel said they wanted to upgrade the talent around him this off-season and they upgraded beyond what anyone expected with Hill’s addition.
Does any team have a more dangerous receiving duo than Hill and Jaylen Waddle? Anyone improve more on the offensive line than the Dolphins with signings of Armstead and former Dallas guard Connor Williams? Did anyone rebuild a broken-down offense like this?
The Dolphins have proven they can’t draft properly, so they went the Los Angeles Rams route. They bought players. They traded the value of a full draft for Hill. Did they overpay? Absolutely. It’s always risky in the NFL when a team considers it’s a player away – and that was the idea here.
Hill can be that good, though, that impactful. But here’s risk here and it’s not small risk considering the amount of money and draft picks the Dolphins threw at Kansas City. Hill averaged 14.7 yards a catch in 2019, in what was his lowest since his rookie season.
He averaged 11.2 yards last year.
Why? The Dolphins had to come to some understanding on that. They also had to consider why smart football minds like Kansas City’s coach Andy Reid and General Manager Brett Veach opted not to keep Hill. Was it just money? When they could have kept Hill for one more year and run for another Super Bowl?
Here’s the Dolphins thought: We have money. We have a two-year window before our young players will be needing bigger contracts. The biggest decision will be on Tua. We need to get great players around him to see who he is.
Now it’s on Tua. There are whispers he hasn’t worked hard enough, whispers about why he didn’t know the playbook his first year as he admits, whispers about why he and coach Brian Flores had a harsh words at halftime of the Tennessee finale last season.
None of that matters now. What he does matters. His strength the first two seasons is not losing games. That’s important for a quarterback. He’s 13-8 as a starter. But more will be asked of him starting with drubbing Bridgewater in off-season workouts considering he threw the gauntlet of competition before Tua.
“Honestly, that’s a conversation I’d rather keep in house,’ Bridgewater said this week when asked what his role would be . “It’s a unique opportunity, and I’m happy to be part of it this season. To be the best version of Teddy I can be. Help the best way I can help. Be genuine. And giving all to this game.”
Is he a backup or a competitor to Tua?
“That’s something the coaches and I, we talked about,’ he said. “I’m confident in that conversation, and it’s really something I’d rather not discuss.”
So there’s a potential public-relations firestorm and quarterback-room rift here. So what? They’re running a NFL team, not a charity.
Does Tagovailoa want to earn this team’s leadership in a manner he didn’t last season?
Go put Bridgewater in his place this spring and summer. Show him who’s boss — and, by extension, show your new teammates as well. That’s how you go about leading a team, not simply by being handed the job.
Tua has been cast as some poor martyr the first couple of years. Some of that’s warranted. The Dolphins publicly considered replacing him with Deshaun Watson last year. They surrounded him with suspect offensive talent last year.
But there are no excuses now.
Because if there’s a debate come September, Tagovailoa or Bridgewater, it’s a loser’s debate. Neither are in the Top 10 quarterbacks of the AFC right now.
No? Here’s that Top 10 list right now: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Russell Wilson, Justin Herbert, Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson, Ryan Tannehill, Derek Carr and Matt Ryan.
Tua needs to be in the middle of next season. He has the new help. He has the new offensive coach. He even has a push from Bridgewater. Every box was checked this off-season, every good move made.
()
News
Trudy Rubin: An elegy for Mariupol, where I walked six weeks ago. Now razed by Russian bombs.
I still don’t know if Alina has made it out of Mariupol, or whether she is alive.
When Russian bombs pummeled the Ukrainian city three weeks ago, I lost contact with my smart, resourceful, young translator. After the bombs fell, the city lost electricity and was cut off from water, gas and food. Since then, I have been messaging Alina daily on WhatsApp, hoping she has escaped to somewhere safer, but no replies arrived. (I am not using the last names of Mariupol residents for their safety, as Russian soldiers are kidnapping thousands of them and sending them forcibly to Russian cities.)
It seems impossible to believe that just six weeks ago, Alina and I drove all over Mariupol as if the world were normal. We traveled from the industrial half of the town with its huge steelworks to the beaches lined with modest hotels to the town center with its many restaurants, modern shops and central town square. In the square, the elegant Mariupol Drama Theater was the cultural symbol of the city for 62 years.
Locals were nervous. They remembered the failed Russian effort to take Mariupol in 2014. But no one expected the hell that would befall Mariupol in a couple of weeks’ time — the premeditated Russian destruction of almost every building and residence in the city. The drama theater is now a tomb for unknown numbers of women and children who were hiding in its basement when a Russian plane deliberately bombed it. An art school sheltering 400 women and children was also bombed.
“What I saw, I hope no one will ever see,” a Greek diplomat who escaped from the city last week told journalists. “Mariupol will become part of a list of cities that were completely destroyed by war; I don’t need to name them — they are Guernica, Coventry, Aleppo, Grozny, Leningrad.”
Yes, Mariupol is the Guernica of our times, reminiscent of Adolf Hitler’s famous bombing of a Spanish village into rubble in 1937. Guernica was a testing ground for a key Nazi military tactic — carpet-bombing civilians to demoralize the enemy (in this case, the Basque resistance to Spanish fascists). The world hardly noticed as Hitler practiced for World War II.
The fate of Mariupol represents something equally evil: Vladimir Putin’s willingness to deliberately wipe out a city in order to terrorize Ukrainians. Putin practiced similar terror on Grozny and much of Aleppo. As President Joe Biden and NATO leaders meet this week in Brussels, the murder of Mariupol should impel them to transfer better air defenses into Ukraine — now.
Before Alina went silent, she had moved to the basement of family friends. She wrote to me: “Air raids everywhere. We heard two large explosions a couple of hours ago. One more now, they are bombing us. Will keep in touch as long as I have internet.”
Alina thought of trying to get to Poland with her mother but didn’t have her own car. A well-educated IT specialist, with an MBA from Lehigh University, she had considered emigrating to the United States, if possible, or maybe to Canada. Did she try to escape and not make it? There’s no way for me to find out.
Meantime, Alex, her courageous host, who is her best friend’s retired father and had driven us on back roads near the front lines, was ferrying would-be escapees out of Mariupol to the next big city. But he was determined to stay in his hometown and not let the Russians drive him out.
You can get a sense of the horrors in Mariupol from the reports of two Associated Press journalists, Mstyslav Chernov and Evgeniy Maloletka, who were probably the last international press in the besieged city until they left earlier this week. Chernov and Maloletka photographed wounded pregnant women after Russians bombed a maternity hospital and confirmed that one of the women and her newborn had died.
On Feb. 27, Chernov wrote: “we watched as a doctor tried to save a little girl hit by shrapnel. She died. A second child died, then a third. Ambulances stopped picking up the wounded because people couldn’t call them without a signal, and they couldn’t navigate the bombed-out streets. The doctors pleaded with us to film families bringing in their own dead and wounded, and let us use their dwindling generator power for our cameras. No one knows what’s going on in our city, they said.”
Chernov continued: “By this time, I had witnessed deaths at the hospital, corpses in the streets, dozens of bodies shoved into a mass grave. I had seen so much death that I was filming almost without taking it in.”
There are still hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians trapped in the rubble and unable to leave the city because the Russians target humanitarian convoys.
If the United Nations, the West and the world stand by while the residents of Mariupol die under the rubble, then Putin has a green light for more war crimes. If Putin is permitted to turn Kyiv — along with other Ukrainian cities — into another Guernica or Mariupol and get away with it, what will he do next?
News
When a chef friend visits, we check out women-led restaurants. Here’s our itinerary.
When people ask me how I got interested in food, I always have to mention my friend Lynn.
We lived together in our early 20s, and we discovered cooking and eating great food together.
She went to culinary school and became a chef. I was always a little jealous of that move.
But now, later in life, we are both in the food world — me as a writer, she as the chef and owner of a really great restaurant in eastern Wisconsin.
That also means we are both really, really busy. And since we don’t live in the same city, when we get together, we cram in lots of laughs and lots and lots of dining out.
We recently took a trip to see another treasured pal in San Diego, but managed to cram in a few extra days together here in the cities.
I thought it would be fun to give our outings a theme this time, and since Lynn came up in kitchens, where being a woman isn’t always easy, that theme was restaurants and bakeries owned or helmed by women.
We hit just a few spots, but it was great for her to see and be inspired by the great food that women in the Twin Cities are creating.
Here’s a rundown of our itinerary:
Hai Hai
We flew in from San Diego in the late afternoon, so there was just enough time to shower and dress for dinner. I wanted to take Lynn to Hai Hai because on a previous visit, we had eaten at chef Christina Nguyen’s other Minneapolis restaurant, Hola Arepa, and Lynn loved it.
Hai Hai is a much more personal project for Nguyen, who is the daughter of Vietnamese immigrants. She used her intimate knowledge of the cuisine, along with some more recent travels to southeast Asia, to create fresh, fantastic dishes. Our favorite restaurants are the ones where you can feel the love on your plate, and Hai Hai definitely fits that bill.
We started with some tropical cocktails, which were, as always, stellar. (Nguyen’s husband, Birk Grudem, is one of the best bartenders in the cities.) I loved Postcards from Palawan, a slightly smoky, spicy mezcal-based drink that draws tartness from tamarind and pineapple and kick from Thai chiles. We also enjoyed the infinitely photographable, balanced and tropical Private Island slushie.
As for the food, we were blown away by the flavor explosion of every dish, from the fishy (in a good way) water fern cakes, to the beguiling crispy rice salad, a plate full of spicy, crisp, herbaceous and deep umami flavors.
The beef rendang was Asian comfort food at its finest. Spicy, creamy, slightly tart and served with a coconut rice that I could eat a vat of. And I had to order the Vietnamese crepe, because Lynn hadn’t had one. The crispy rice-flour crepe is wrapped around pork belly and shrimp, but to properly eat it, you put a slice into a lettuce leaf and drizzle it with nuoc cham and garlic chili sauce. It’s essentially a party in your mouth.
Tired and full, we decided to call it an early night.
Stella Belle
I thought it would be nice to have a more casual brunch, and Stella Belle on St. Paul’s West Seventh Street, with its bright, airy atmosphere, came to mind.
Chef Leah Raymundo is not afraid of flavor, and though a few of the dishes we ordered were not as good as my first few visits to the cafe, there was still plenty to love.
Lynn ordered the cacio e pepe scrambled eggs, which were just too peppery. I love cacio e pepe pasta, and have had plenty of it in Italy and here, so I know that it’s a fine line between enough and too much pepper. Still, it was a fun twist on a dish we knew well, and when combined with the thick toast beneath the eggs, it was more than edible. I was craving vegetables, so went with a za’atar flavored potato and cauliflower dish, which was filling and tasty, though also possibly pushed the spice limit.
Our favorite bite was definitely a crepe filled with peppery arugula, nutty prosciutto and creamy brie. It was the lightness we were craving and the flavor balance that was missing in the other dishes.
A new from-the-table online ordering system was pretty slick, though, and gave us more time to chat versus standing in line.
Bellecour Bakery at Cooks of Crocus Hill
Lynn is a huge pastry person — and she also bakes my favorite bread on Earth — so I knew we had to make a stop at Bellecour.
Chef Diane Moua is the queen of laminated dough in particular, so we ordered the cardamom twist and a St. Patrick’s Day special — a green-striped croissant filled with Bailey’s Irish Cream mousse. The croissant was airy and perfect, and the boozy mousse a nice surprise. But the cardamom roll, with its Nordic sugar and spice, was definitely the favorite, especially the crispy, caramelized bits at the bottom of the pastry.
I sent Lynn home with some of the bakery’s fantastic, buttery Kouign-amann sticks, which are best when dipped in black coffee.
Chip’s Clubhouse
The plan had been to make a quick stop for some cocktails and a few snacks here, because chefs Gina Mangiameli and Tara Coleman have not only created one of my favorite hangouts, but also because their goofy friendship reminds me of the one Lynn and I share.
That pit stop turned into a light meal, though, as we sampled our way through some fun new menu items and ended up splitting one of the restaurant’s fabulous burgers between four of us.
Mangiameli insisted that we try the uber-crisp new honey-butter wings, which were deep-fried, a little sweet and a little savory. Served with the restaurant’s house-made, herb-packed ranch, they’re a wing-lover’s dream.
We also tested out the new beef empanadas, pillowy little pastries that are stuffed with spiced beef and served with a killer crema sauce, and some ground pork kebabs with a tart yogurt sauce, ground cherries and an herb-packed chermoula. I’ll be back for both.
And Lynn totally fell for barman Tim Leary’s lighter take on a negroni, which is honestly one of my favorite drinks in St. Paul right now.
Myriel
We were definitely bordering on full when we rolled into Myriel, but I knew Lynn would love chef Karyn Tomlinson’s sparse, Nordic sensibilities.
Since Tomlinson focuses on whole-animal butchery — and that means using every part of the animal — we had to start with the charcuterie plate. A rich, creamy duck-liver pate and some duck rillettes were paired with some local, cave-aged blue cheese and little yellow bean pickles for some perfect first bites.
Tomlinson’s pureed soups are always showstoppers, and the celery root version we had was no exception.
“You’re tasting restraint,” Lynn said, swooning. “It’s allowing the celery root to be what it is — sweet and delicious.”
That restraint continued with the luscious black lentils, which are perfectly cooked, earthy and topped simply with a frisee salad.
Lynn’s pillowy, crisped gnocchi, which she has perfected with many years of practice, have really ruined me for all other gnocchi, with the possible exception of Tomlinson’s little rye dumplings, so of course we ordered them. And they were light, slightly crisped, and tasted of that sharp, peppery grain.
My favorite Myriel dish, uber-tender duck breast in a sweet/umami caramel sauce, was as wonderful as always, and a lamb sausage perfectly spiced if a bit dry.
We were the last to leave the restaurant as we lingered over some fudgy Swedish brownies and an after-dinner drink.
It was sad to see Lynn go, but I felt like we crammed in as much as we could in the day and a half we had.
5 WOMEN-LED RESTAURANTS
- Hai Hai: 2121 University Ave. N.E., Minneapolis; 612-223-8640; haihaimpls.com
- Stella Belle: 325 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-508-1654; stellabelle-stpaul.com
- Bellecour Bakery at Cooks of Crocus Hill: 877 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-228-1333; cooksofcrocushill.com/bellecour-bakery
- Chip’s Clubhouse: 272 S. Snelling Ave., No. 200, St. Paul; 651-330-1617; visitchips.com
- Myriel: 470 S. Cleveland Ave., St. Paul; 651-340-3568; myrielmn.com
Dave Hyde: It’s all on Tua after Dolphins buys of Hill, Armstead
Dave Hyde: From Hill to Bridgewater, Tua has been gifted a Dolphins’ off-season for success
Trudy Rubin: An elegy for Mariupol, where I walked six weeks ago. Now razed by Russian bombs.
When a chef friend visits, we check out women-led restaurants. Here’s our itinerary.
ASK IRA: Was Wednesday night’s commotion a case of Heat culture or Heat crisis?
Mike Preston: A farewell to longtime Ravens president Dick Cass, who modernized the franchise in Baltimore | COMMENTARY
13-year-old girl reported missing in St. Louis County
SLPOA says suspect who tried to carjack officers released from jail
Illinois bill would provide $500 income tax credit to volunteer firefighters
Butler-Haslem-Spoelstra dustup on Heat bench part of ugly night in 118-104 loss to shorthanded Warriors | With video of ruckus
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Kyle Rittenhouse reveals plans to sue Whoopi Goldberg over ‘murderer’ label
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
News4 weeks ago
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
-
Business2 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death