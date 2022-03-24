News
Dolphins acquire Chiefs superstar Tyreek Hill in blockbuster trade, then make him highest-paid receiver in NFL
The Miami Dolphins topped one blockbuster deal on Tuesday night with an even bigger one on Wednesday, trading for Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill — possibly the fastest player in the NFL.
After landing prized free agent tackle Terron Armstead to solidify the offensive line the day before, the Dolphins added the speedy Hill, giving quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Miami’s offense the top-of-the-line deep receiving threat they desperately needed.
According to agent Drew Rosenhaus, the Dolphins are giving Hill a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $72.2 million guaranteed. The deal makes him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, based on average annual salary.
The trade with Kansas City involves the Dolphins sending five draft picks: their 2022 first-round pick that previously belonged to the 49ers (No. 29), a second-rounder (No. 50) and fourth-rounder, plus fourth- and sixth-round picks in the 2023 draft.
Hill has been a Pro Bowl selection in each of his six NFL seasons, with three first-team All-Pro selections. He has 479 career receptions for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns, plus five more postseason receiving scores. He has six rushing touchdowns and has returned four punts and one kickoff for touchdowns, with all coming during his first three seasons. The Chiefs have seldom used the 5-foot-10, 185-pound speedster on returns the past few seasons, minimizing injury risk.
Hill was on the Chiefs’ 2019 Super Bowl-winning team that topped the San Francisco 49ers, who had new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on the staff, in Miami Gardens.
The addition of Hill is immense for Tagovailoa heading into his third season. Hill will be paired with Jaylen Waddle, who broke an NFL rookie receptions record in 2021. Among others, Miami also has oft-injured veteran DeVante Parker under contract and signed former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., who could most play in the slot. Tight end Mike Gesicki, who was given the franchise tag, also often lines up in the slot or out wide.
But Hill and his high contract will be the centerpiece.
Hill’s on-field success has not come without off-field troubles. He was arrested on domestic violence charges in 2014 that let to his dismissal after one season with the Oklahoma State football program, after spending two seasons at Garden City Community College. His then-girlfriend, who was pregnant, said she was choked by Hill, who also punched her in the stomach and face. Hill eventually pled guilty and reached a plea agreement of three years of probation. Hill’s 2016 draft status suffered from the arrest, as he fell to the fifth round and was not invited to the scouting combine, but ran a 4.25-second 40-yard dash at his pro day.
In 2019, police in suburban Kansas City investigated Hill and his then-fiancée for possible child abuse, but ultimately no charges were ever filed. The Chiefs suspended Hill during part of the inquiry, and the NFL also investigated. The NFL said it could not conclude that Hill broke the league’s personal conduct policy and took no further action.
NFL Network first reported that extension talks between the Chiefs and Hill had stalled despite an offer that would make Hill one of the highest-paid receivers, and Kansas City then allowed Hill to seek a trade.
The Dolphins’ AFC East rival New York Jets were also deep in trade talks for Hill, according to ESPN. The decision then came down to where Hill wanted to sign his contract extension.
Dolphins assistant general manager Marvin Allen has a connection to Hill as the Chiefs’ director of college scouting for five years, from 2013-17, when Kansas City drafted Hill.
Since Hill entered the league out of West Alabama in 2016, he has led the NFL with 28 deep receiving touchdowns, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, which also said the Dolphins were the only team to fail to connect on multiple deep touchdowns in 2021.
Next Gen also says, since 2018, Hill leads all NFL players with 45 touches where he topped 20 mph as a ball carrier. The metrics tracker also has Hill and new Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert logging the four fastest speeds since 2016 as Miami’s revamping at the skill positions has made the roster flush with speed.
“Welcome to the squad @cheetah!” Mostert tweeted on Wednesday, tagging Hill’s fitting Twitter handle of his nickname, Cheetah. “The speed is going to be crazy!”
Waddle tweeted three cheetah emojis shortly after news broke. Early in his first training camp with the Dolphins last preseason, Waddle answered to comparisons over him and Hill, saying he has studied him in the past.
“I watch Tyreek a lot,” Waddle said. “He’s a great player. Everyone knows that, so definitely.”
With the Dolphins trading the first two selections they were slated for in the 2022 draft, they won’t make a pick until the third round, No. 102. Instead of eight picks they now have five in the late April draft, with 102 followed by No. 125 in the fourth round, 158 in the fifth and seventh-rounders 224 and 247. If that remains constant, picking at 102 would be the Dolphins’ latest first selection of a draft in their history, besting the previous mark of No. 90 in 2002, center Seth McKinney.
Along with Armstead, the Dolphins have also looked to upgrade their offensive line with former Cowboys guard Connor Williams. The combination should help Miami protect Tagovailoa in the passing game and also enhance the team’s run-blocking in the outside-zone scheme McDaniel will implement.
McDaniel brought in a pair of free-agent running backs this offseason in Mostert, whom he had in San Francisco, and Chase Edmonds, whom he went up against in the NFC West with the Arizona Cardinals.
The trade fell in place amid an offseason that has shaken up the NFL with movement. Losing Hill, the Chiefs, who still have top quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, trend down with talent on the roster while their AFC West rivals have all added key players.
The Raiders added star receiver Davante Adams and edge defender Chandler Jones. The Los Angeles Chargers brought in top pass rusher Khalil Mack and cornerback J.C. Jackson to boost a defense that will complement an already-potent offense. The Denver Broncos traded for quarterback Russell Wilson, pushing themselves into contention.
Elsewhere in the conference, the Cleveland Browns traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver Amari Cooper, and the Indianapolis Colts acquired quarterback Matt Ryan. They’re among others to catapult themselves in the AFC while the Cincinnati Bengals, who are coming off a Super Bowl appearance, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers all also made the playoffs in 2021. The Baltimore Ravens, behind quarterback Lamar Jackson, also figure to compete.
()
News
Chicago Bears free-agent tracker: OL Dakota Dozier signs a 1-year deal with the Bears
The NFL’s new league year began March 16, opening the door for free agents to sign with new teams or reach agreements to stay with their current organizations.
As Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles prepares to rework the roster in his second month on the job, the Tribune will track all of the Bears arrivals and departures and provide insight into what they mean.
Wednesday
The Bears announced they signed offensive lineman Dakota Dozier to a one-year deal.
What it means: Dozier has played in 76 games over seven seasons with the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings, with 27 starts. The 6-foot-4, 312-pound guard was a fourth-round pick in 2014. He started a career-high 16 games at left guard for the Vikings in 2020 but didn’t play any offensive snaps for them in 2021. He spent most of last season on the practice squad and played in six games on special teams. He was hospitalized with COVID-19 in November.
Dozier is GM Ryan Poles’ second free-agent offensive line signing this offseason, along with Lucas Patrick, who said he expects to play center this season.
Safety Deon Bush signed a one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN reported.
What it means: Bush, a Bears’ 2016 fourth-round draft pick, played in 79 regular-season games over six seasons with the Bears, with 12 starts. He had the best numbers of his career in 2021 when given a bigger opportunity to play on defense, logging 377 snaps. Bush had two interceptions, five passes defended and 40 tackles last season. He was also a big contributor on special teams throughout his career.
The Bears have two returning safeties on their roster, starter Eddie Jackson and recently re-signed DeAndre Houston-Carson.
Tuesday
The Bears signed fullback Khari Blasingame to a one-year contract.
What it means: Blasingame, 25, played in 32 games over three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. The 6-foot, 233-pound fullback was primarily a run blocker for Titans running back Derrick Henry, but he also had 10 catches for 97 yards. He signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent out of Vanderbilt in 2019 before the Titans took him off the Vikings practice squad. After injuries limited Blasingame to 11 games in 2021, the Titans didn’t tender the restricted free agent this offseason.
Saturday
The Bears are re-signing safety and special teams ace DeAndre Houston-Carson on a one-year, $1.77 million deal.
What it means: Houston-Carson has been the most important player on special teams the last several seasons and his value only increased when given a chance to play more on defense in 2021.
Houston-Carson, playing a variety of roles in the secondary, finished tied for sixth on the defense in tackles (47) and the Bears rewarded him Saturday, agreeing to terms on a one-year, $1.77 million contract that is fully guaranteed, a source said.
The 28-year-old was tied for sixth in tackles despite missing the final four games after suffering a broken arm. He had an interception and scored on a fumble recovery on special teams. He played 419 snaps on defense after having 91 in 2020 and a total of 164 in his first five seasons combined. An expanded role on defense limited his time somewhat on special teams but he still served as the pseudo-captain of the punt team.
It remains to be seen how coach Matt Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams envision Houston-Carson fitting into their scheme. Houston-Carson, a sixth-round pick in 2016, has a relationship with Williams as both played at William & Mary.
Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower knows Houston-Carson from his previous stint with the Bears, so the new coaching staff has a pretty good idea of what he can accomplish.
Houston-Carson is the second free agent from last season’s team the club has committed to re-sign following long snapper Patrick Scales.
Friday
After the Bears announced they would not be signing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, the team finalized a pair of two-year contract agreements with Al-Quadin Muhammad and Justin Jones.
What it means: Shortly after the Bears announced they would not be signing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi because he failed his physical, the news of a deal with Jones came out. A few hours later, the Bears also finalized a two-year contract with Al-Quadin Muhammad.
Muhammad, a defensive tackle with the ability to disrupt the passer, has plenty of familiarity with new Bears coach Matt Eberflus, having spent the last four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He will turn 27 later this month and is coming off a breakout 2021 season in which he had six sacks under Eberflus’ watch. ESPN reported Muhammad’s contract is for two years and $10 million.
Jones, a third-round pick in 2018, started 35 games and played in 51 over four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. He had 118 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, 4½ sacks and 13 quarterback hits in that span. His best season came in 2021 when he had three sacks, five quarterback hits and two fumble recoveries in 11 games. The 6-foot-3, 309-pound defensive tackle missed five games early in the season with a calf injury.
Ogunjobi had foot surgery in January and wasn’t medically cleared by the Bears to sign his $40.5 million contract.
March 17
The Bears have reached agreements on a pair of one-year deals with receivers Byron Pringle and former Green Bay Packer Equanimeous St. Brown.
What it means: This is hardly Thursday’s night’s biggest headline involving a former Packers receiver with Davante Adams being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. That news sent a jolt across the league and undoubtedly leaves four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers scratching his head. Still, the new deals with Pringle and St. Brown represent Ryan Poles’ first significant moves at receiver in what figures to be a series of them through free agency and the draft. The Bears entered the week with significant work to do to add talent and depth to the receiving corps behind Darnell Mooney. Pringle and St. Brown will arrive on one-year contracts, which will will put them in the kind of “prove it” situation Poles likes with free-agent acquisitions.
Pringle, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent four years ago, had a breakout season in 2021 with 42 catches, 568 yards and five touchdowns in the Kansas City Chiefs’ high-powered passing attack. Poles spent the last 13 seasons with the Chiefs, so he certainly has enough familiarity with Pringle to make an educated assessment of where his career is at. Pringle should add an element of speed to the Bears offense and is in line to have a significant role in the passing game.
St. Brown, who entered the league as a sixth-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2018, has 37 career catches for 543 yards and one touchdown in the three seasons. He missed all of 2019 with an ankle injury. St. Brown had his best season last year with 21 receptions for 328 yards.
Poles will continue working to fortify the receiver room through the latter waves of free agency. He is also quite likely to dip into a deep and talented draft class next month. The Bears have a pair of second-round picks at Nos. 39 and 48 overall and another in the third round at No. 71.
As things stand, it would be a surprise if Poles didn’t use one of those selections on another pass catcher for young quarterback Justin Fields. Still, St. Brown will be given an opportunity to carve out a role and has familiarity with Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy from their three years together in Green Bay. St. Brown is the second former Packer to reunite with Getsy and sign with the Bears this week, joining offensive lineman Lucas Patrick.
Wide receiver Allen Robinson signed a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.
What it means: Robinson’s deal is worth $46.5 million, with $30.7 million fully guaranteed, NFL Network reported. He moves on from Chicago after four seasons with the Bears, in which he had 293 catches for 3,561 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Robinson cashed in on a big deal despite a down 2021 season in which he had a career-low 38 catches for 410 yards and a touchdown while playing on the franchise tag. He was limited to 12 games because of injury and COVID-19.
After years of playing on mediocre teams with quarterbacks Blake Bortles, Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton and Justin Fields in his rookie season, Robinson now joins the defending Super Bowl champions and veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. Robinson, 28, played his first four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars before joining the Bears and then-new coach Matt Nagy on a three-year, $42 million contract in 2018.
The Green Bay Packers are signing punter Pat O’Donnell, ESPN reported.
What it means: The Bears are in the market for a new punter after O’Donnell joined the Packers on a two-year, $4 million contract with $1.6 million guaranteed, according to ESPN. He was the Bears punter since 2014, averaging 45.1 yards per punt over his eight seasons. He also was the holder for kicker Cairo Santos, who set a franchise record for consecutive field goals made from 2020-21.
March 16
The Bears released linebacker Danny Trevathan.
What it means: The Bears parted with Trevathan, who turns 32 this month, after six seasons. Trevathan signed with the Bears in 2016 after four seasons with the Denver Broncos and totaled 459 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, 21 passes defended, three interceptions, four forced fumbles, 16 quarterback hits and seven sacks. But he was limited in two of his final three seasons, missing seven games in 2019 with an elbow injury and playing in only five games in 2021 because of knee issues. Former Bears GM Ryan Pace signed Trevathan to a three-year, $21.75 million contract extension in 2020.
At the start of the new league year, the Bears also made official the Khalil Mack trade to the Los Angeles Chargers and the previously reported release of running back Tarik Cohen.
And the Bears announced the previously reported signings of defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a three-year deal, linebacker Nicholas Morrow to a one-year deal and interior offensive lineman Lucas Patrick to a two-year deal.
Cornerback Artie Burns signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN reported.
What it means: Burns rejoins former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai in Seattle. After four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Burns spent two years with the Bears, but a knee injury kept him out in 2020. He played in 11 games, starting six, in 2021, with 23 tackles and six passes defended.
Defensive lineman Bilal Nichols is headed to Las Vegas, agreeing to a new contract with the Raiders.
What it means: As the Bears defense continues a major overhaul, another former starter is headed elsewhere. NFL Network reports Nichols’ new two-year contract with the Raiders includes $9 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $11 million, a hefty reward for a player who invested himself in becoming a reliable starter.
Nichols qualifies as one of former general manager Ryan Pace’s success stories. He was a fifth-round pick (No. 145 overall) out of Delaware in 2018 and turned heads quickly during a solid rookie season in which he emerged as a starter with 28 total tackles, three sacks and seven quarterback hurries. Driven and hard working, Nichols blossomed during his first three seasons under the guidance of defensive line coach Jay Rodgers and mentor Akiem Hicks. This past season, with Chris Rumph replacing Rodgers, Nichols continued his ascent. He recorded 51 total tackles, including five for loss and three sacks while adding two fumble recoveries.
Still, of Pace’s first 27 draft selections from 2015-2018, Nichols becomes the 19th to not make it to a fifth season with the Bears, a dispiriting reality for a franchise that in recent years has had far too many swings and misses in the draft and also has been able to turn even their successful acquisitions into significant on-field team success.
Wide receiver/returner Jakeem Grant is signing a three-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network reported.
What it means: Grant’s deal is worth up to $13.8 million. He made an impact as a returner for the Bears in just 11 games after arriving via trade with the Miami Dolphins midseason. He averaged 13.9 yards per punt return, including one 97-yard touchdown, and 23.5 yards per kickoff return. Grant was one of two Bears Pro Bowlers in 2021, along with Robert Quinn.
He spent the first six-plus years of his career with the Dolphins, totaling three punt return touchdowns and two kickoff return touchdowns. His career high as a receiver came in 2020 when he had 36 catches for 373 yards and a touchdown.
March 15
The Bears are signing interior offensive lineman Lucas Patrick to a two-year, $8 million contract, ESPN reported.
What it means: Patrick’s deal comes with $4 million fully guaranteed in the first year. Patrick, who will be 29 in July, has played in 73 games over five seasons with the Green Bay Packers. The 6-foot-3, 313-pound lineman started 28 games over the last two seasons, getting time at both guard positions and center in 2021. He signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in 2016 and spent that season on the practice squad.
Patrick joins the Bears the same day former Bears guard/center James Daniels agreed to a three-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Patrick gives the Bears versatility on the interior of the line, which also has guard Cody Whitehair and center Sam Mustipher returning. Patrick rejoins new Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who coached with the Packers for seven seasons before joining new coach Matt Eberflus this offseason.
The Bears are signing former Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow, a source told the Tribune.
What it means: Morrow, who will be 27 in July, joins the Bears after five years with the Raiders. He missed the entire 2021 season after suffering an ankle injury in the preseason.
Morrow joined the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Division III Greenville University in 2017. He started 29 games and played in 62 over four seasons, totaling 254 tackles, 20 tackles for a loss, 20 passes defended, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, four sacks and 15 quarterback hits. His best season was 2020, when he had 78 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, nine passes defended, an interception, three sacks and six quarterback hits.
The Bears entered free agency with a need for linebackers with Roquan Smith the only certain returning starter, and Morrow helps address that hole.
The Bears are bringing back long snapper Patrick Scales on a one-year contract, according to a source.
What it means: Scales, 34, has been with the Bears since 2015 and has played in every game for them since the 2018 season. His contract is worth $1.27 million with $895,000 guaranteed.
Offensive lineman James Daniels is signing a three-year, $26.5 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Network reported.
What it means: The Bears are in the market for a new starting guard with the departure of Daniels, a second-round pick out of Iowa in 2018.
Daniels, who will turn 25 in September, started 48 games over four seasons at guard and center. He played in only five games in 2020 before suffering a torn pectoral but returned in 2021 to start all 17 games at right guard. His departure leaves another major hole for GM Ryan Poles to fill on the offensive line, with the Bears’ plans at center and offensive tackle also in question.
March 14
The Chicago Bears are signing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a three-year, $40.5 million contract, a source told the Tribune.
What it means: The deal will include $26.35 million guaranteed. Ogunjobi, who turns 28 in June, enters his sixth season in the league. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman was a third-round pick in 2017 by the Cleveland Browns and played in 60 games for them over four seasons. He had 14½ sacks, 37 quarterback hits, 180 tackles and 29 tackles for a loss in that span.
He played on a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021 and had a career-high seven sacks, 16 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for a loss in 16 regular-season games. NFL NextGen Stats tweeted Monday that Ogunjobi had 39 quarterback pressures aligned as an interior lineman in 2021, tied for sixth in the NFL with Cameron Heyward.
Ogunjobi suffered a season-ending foot injury that required surgery in the Bengals’ playoff win against the Las Vegas Raiders.
“All season my narrative has been about ‘Taking Control’ of your life, of your circumstances, and most importantly of your story,” Ogunjobi tweeted after his injury. “So what better opportunity than now to put it into practice? A path deferred is not a path denied! God doesn’t make mistakes.”
Ogunjobi is the first major addition for new Bears coach Matt Eberflus’ defense. At the NFL scouting combine earlier this month, Eberflus detailed what he looks for in a three-technique defensive tackle.
“You’ve got to be disruptive,” he said. “No. 1, you’ve got to win your one-on-one matchup, OK? And when they run zone away from you, you’ve got to be able to stay in the B gap. It’s that simple. Those are the two things we look for, and they come in all shapes and sizes. … But explosive athletic ability is the No. 1 trait.”
Along with the Ogunjobi signing, the Bears made official the release of nose tackle Eddie Goldman on Monday. Goldman, a 2015 second-round pick, played in 81 games over six seasons with the Bears, totaling 175 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss and 13 sacks. As new Bears GM Ryan Poles reworks the roster, defensive linemen Akiem Hicks and Bilal Nichols also are set to be unrestricted free agents if they don’t re-sign with the team.
Former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is signing a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL Network.
What it means: After a reboot season in a backup role with the Buffalo Bills, Trubisky appears to have an opening to start again, heading to Pittsburgh as the Steelers begin the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. With a two-year agreement, Trubisky should have an opening to claim the QB1 role. The other quarterbacks currently under contract are Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins and Josh Dobbs.
Trubisky, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft, spent four seasons in Chicago and made 52 starts between the regular season and playoffs. The Bears declined his fifth-year option in the spring of 2020 and he left the team in free agency last spring. He had an impressive preseason showing with the Bills against the Bears at Soldier Field in August, completing 20 of 28 passes for 221 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jake Kumerow. But during the regular season, Trubisky barely saw the field, throwing only eight passes in mop-up duty behind Josh Allen. (He completed six of those throws for 75 yards but also threw an interception.)
With an ordinary quarterback draft class this spring and the free-agent market thin at the position as well, Trubisky’s second trip into the open market was well-timed. It will be interesting to learn the guaranteed money included in his new deal. In league circles, there was a sense coming into free agency that Trubisky could top $10 million in guaranteed money on a short-term contract that could turn 2022 into another prove-it season.
March 11
The Chicago Bears are releasing nose tackle Eddie Goldman, a league source confirmed.
What it means: Ryan Poles continued to make drastic overhauls to the roster he inherited, following Thursday’s agreement to trade Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers with moves Friday to release Goldman and running back Tarik Cohen.
Poles is operating with an emotion-free mindset and working quickly to reshape his depth chart according to his vision while also making efforts to free up additional salary-cap space and acquire draft picks. And with the Bears shifting to a 4-3 base defense under new coach Matt Eberflus and Goldman carrying a weighty salary heading into his seventh season, Poles made the practical decision to send the veteran nose tackle on his way. NFL Network first reported Goldman was being released.
The Bears had been shopping Goldman, 28, but reportedly couldn’t find a willing trade partner. By releasing Goldman, they should save more than $6.5 million in salary-cap space but will incur a dead cap hit north of $5 million for 2022. Goldman was set to earn more than $8 million next season.
A second-round pick by former general manager Ryan Pace in 2015, Goldman was a Pro Bowl alternate in 2019 and was a key cog in the defense, particularly in 2018, when the Bears led the NFL in takeaways and points allowed. Goldman opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns. He qualified as a “Higher Risk Player Opt Out” because of a medical condition.
Heading into last season, Goldman decided against getting vaccinated and wound up on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list multiple times. He played in 14 games last season but failed to make a major impact.
The Chicago Bears are releasing running back Tarik Cohen with an injury designation, ESPN reported.
What it means: Cohen hadn’t played in a game since Sept. 27, 2020, when he tore his ACL against the Atlanta Falcons.
His departure from the Bears is not a surprise, especially after general manager Ryan Poles declined to discuss Cohen’s health at the NFL scouting combine last week. Former Bears GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy also often declined to detail the setbacks that kept Cohen off the field for most of the last two seasons.
ESPN reported Cohen wasn’t able to pass a physical yet but still hopes to be ready for the 2022 season.
Pace drafted Cohen in the fourth round out of North Carolina A&T in 2017, and he was an electric addition to the Bears in his first two seasons.
Early in the 2020 season, the Bears signed Cohen to a three-year contract extension worth up to $18.25 million. More than $9.5 million was fully guaranteed. In 51 games until his injury, Cohen totaled 1,101 rushing yards and five touchdowns plus 1,575 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He also was an All-Pro punt returner in 2018.
His best season came in 2018, when he had 444 rushing yards and three touchdowns and 725 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He also had 33 punt returns for 411 yards that season. His production dropped off during the Bears’ offensive struggles of 2019, and he didn’t get much of a chance to rebound in 2020 before the injury.
The Bears have running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert set to return. Pro Bowl returner Jakeem Grant will be a free agent if the Bears don’t try to re-sign him.
March 10
The Bears tendered exclusive-rights free agents Sam Mustipher, Lachavious Simmons and Jesper Horsted on Tuesday but have many more decisions to make in the days to come. Here are the Bears’ pending free agents.
Unrestricted free agents
Offense
Allen Robinson, WR
He might be on his way to a fresh start after four seasons in Chicago, the last one a disappointment with just 38 catches for 410 yards. The Bears opted not to use their franchise tag on him a second time.
Jimmy Graham, TE
He had a career-low 14 catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns. The 35-year-old contributed more in a mentorship role than he did on the field.
Andy Dalton, QB
Dalton’s hopes to revive his career as a starter didn’t materialize as the Bears turned to rookie Justin Fields when Dalton was injured. He threw for 1,515 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions in six starts and likely will move on after a year in Chicago.
Jakeem Grant, WR/KR/PR
One of two Bears Pro Bowlers in 2021, along with edge rusher Robert Quinn, Graham was a nice midseason acquisition to help the Bears return game. It will be worth watching where he ends up.
James Daniels, OL
One of the major decisions for the Bears is whether to re-sign the guard after he started all 17 games in his fourth NFL season. He will be only 25 during the 2022 season.
Marquise Goodwin, WR
He joined the Bears on a one-year deal after opting out in 2020 and finished with 20 catches for 313 yards and a touchdown.
Damiere Byrd, WR
In his sixth NFL season and first with the Bears, he had 26 catches for 329 yards and a touchdown.
Jason Peters, OL
The nine-time Pro Bowler, who turned 40 in January, saved the Bears when rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins needed back surgery in training camp. Peters started 15 games in his 17th season.
Germain Ifedi, OL
In his second season in Chicago and sixth in the NFL, he started seven games but spent nearly half the season on injured reserve with a left knee injury.
Elijah Wilkinson, OL
He started one game in his only season for the Bears after four with the Denver Broncos.
Jesse James, TE
He played in 14 games with seven catches for 62 yards and a touchdown in his first season in Chicago and seventh overall.
Damien Williams, RB
After opting out in 2020, the seven-year NFL veteran had 40 carries for 164 yards and two touchdowns and 16 catches for 103 yards and a touchdown in 12 games.
Defense
Akiem Hicks, DL
He missed eight games with injury in 2021, his sixth season in Chicago, and had 3 ½ sacks and nine quarterback hits. Hicks, who turns 33 in November, seemed to be emotional about the possibility of moving on from the Bears.
Tashaun Gipson, S
He signed one-year deals in back-to-back seasons to start alongside Eddie Jackson. In those two years, he had four interceptions, 10 passes defended and 113 tackles.
Bilal Nichols, DL
The Bears’ 2018 fifth-round pick didn’t get a contract extension last year and now becomes an interesting free agent after totaling 146 tackles, 18 for a loss, 11 sacks, 31 quarterback hits and five passes defended in four seaons.
Alec Ogletree, LB
The nine-year veteran started 16 games after joining the Bears in training camp to replace an injured Danny Trevathan. Ogletree had 87 tackles, five tackles for a loss, four passes defended and a forced fumble.
Christian Jones, LB
He was a major contributor on special teams in his second stint in Chicago, which came on a one-year deal. He also made one start on defense.
DeAndre Houston-Carson, S
For six seasons in Chicago, he has been a valuable special teamer, but he stepped up to play more defensive snaps this year. He had 51 tackles, one interception, four passes defended and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in 13 games.
Deon Bush, S
The six-year backup and special teamer made four starts and had a career-high two interceptions and five passes defended.
Artie Burns, CB
He started six of the final seven games after the Bears benched Kindle Vildor, totaling 23 tackles and six passes defended. He previously played four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and sat out 2020 with the Bears with a knee injury.
Marqui Christian, DB
In his sixth NFL season, Christian played a big role on special teams and also played 126 snaps on defense.
Joel Iyiegbuniwe, LB
He has been a special teams mainstay for the last four seasons but saw very little time on defense.
Margus Hunt, DL
In his ninth NFL season, he played in 10 games, recording 14 tackles, including 3 for a loss.
Cassius Marsh, EDGE
The veteran had an unfortunate stay in Chicago when he first incurred a controversial taunting penalty against the Pittsburgh Steelers and later suffered a knee injury after playing in just four games.
Bruce Irvin, EDGE
The veteran late-season addition played in the final six games, with seven tackles and two quarterback hits.
Special teams
Pat O’Donnell, P
He wrapped up his eighth season in the NFL, in which he averaged 46.2 yards per punt and helped kicker Cairo Santos on a team-record made-field-goals streak.
Patrick Scales, LS
He has been with the Bears since 2015 and was in his second year of working with Santos and O’Donnell.
Restricted free agents
The Bears also have five restricted free agents: tight end J.P. Holtz, offensive lineman Alex Bars, running back Ryan Nall and defensive backs Xavier Crawford and Teez Tabor.
March 8
The Bears tendered one-year contracts to exclusive-rights free agents Sam Mustipher, Jesper Horsted and Lachavious Simmons.
What it means: Mustipher started all 17 games for the Bears at center in 2021 after starting seven in 2020. He was an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2019, when he spent the year on the practice squad. Poles will reveal in the weeks ahead whether the Bears see Mustipher as a continued starter or whether they will bring in his replacement and keep him as depth.
Horsted, a tight end, has seen limited playing time with the Bears over three years. He caught two touchdown passes — his only two catches — in seven games in 2021. He had eight catches for 87 yards and a touchdown in 2019 and spent 2020 on the practice squad.
Simmons, an offensive lineman the Bears drafted in the seventh round in 2020, played in two games in 2021, stepping in for a start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.
Exclusive-rights free agents are players with two or fewer accrued seasons and an expired contract. When their teams tender them contracts, they can’t negotiate with other teams.
()
News
Minnesota school district removes Ukrainian flag from classroom, citing equitability concerns
BYRON, Minn. — A teacher in southeastern Minnesota has been asked by high school administrators to remove a Ukrainian flag from her classroom, a flag her students asked her to display as a show of solidarity for the war-torn country.
Byron Public Schools Superintendent Mike Neubeck says district lawyers are reviewing the school system’s policy covering what can be displayed in classrooms. He said he’s concerned that allowing teachers to hang the Ukrainian flag now could be a problem in the future.
“If we have Ukrainian flags hanging up, and someone wants to come and hang a different type of flag, we can’t say yes to this group, and no to this group,” he said.
The co-president of the local teacher’s union, Justin Blom, said in the context of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, displaying the flag isn’t political.
“Is this a political and a partisan issue? It’s not,” he said. “The U.S. Senate unanimously declared Vladimir Putin a war criminal. You know, how unified can you get when the U.S. Senate actually agrees on something?”
Blom says displaying the flag is one way for kids to identify and talk about bullying, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.
“We teach our kids to be upstanders and not bystanders, to stand up to bullies in support of those students who are themselves bullied. And the biggest bully right now in the world is Vladimir Putin,” he said.
Neubeck said that teachers are being encouraged to talk about the war in Ukraine in the classrooms, and answer student questions.
News
Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin state legislative maps, casting election into uncertainty
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out Wisconsin state legislative maps that were preferred by the state’s Democratic governor and selected by Wisconsin’s top court, making it unclear what the boundaries will be for the fall election.
But while the justices in an unsigned opinion threw out voting maps the Wisconsin Supreme Court had selected for the State Assembly and Senate, they left in place state congressional maps. The state’s highest court selected the maps from a range of options after lawmakers and the governor couldn’t agree.
Republicans had complained that Gov. Tony Evers’ maps moved too many people to increase the number of Assembly districts with a majority of Black and Hispanic voters from six to seven in violation of the federal Voting Rights Act.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled 4-3 in favor of adopting Evers’ maps earlier this month, with a conservative justice joining three liberals in the majority. Republicans immediately appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing that the maps drawn by Evers were racially gerrymandered.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court failed to consider whether a “race-neutral alternative that did not add a seventh majority-black district would deny black voters equal political opportunity,” the Supreme Court said. The analysis done by the Wisconsin Supreme Court did not adhere to U.S. Supreme Court precedents “and its judgment cannot stand,” the nation’s high court said.
The justices sent the case back to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, saying it is “free to take additional evidence if it prefers to reconsider the Governor’s maps rather than choose from among the other submissions.” They said their action would give Wisconsin’s high court “sufficient time to adopt maps” in time for the state’s Aug. 9 primary.
The decision throws into question whether candidates will be able to begin circulating nomination papers as scheduled on April 15 given that new district boundaries aren’t set. The Wisconsin Elections Commission, which administers elections, did not immediately return a message.
Sachin Chheda, director of the Fair Elections Project, said the ruling throws Wisconsin’s legislative elections into “chaos” just three weeks before nomination papers can be circulated.
“Never has it been clearer that the US Supreme Court majority will do anything it can to advance Republican interests, rather than the law, the Constitution, and the will of the people,” Chheda said.
Two justices, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, said they disagreed with their colleagues’ decision.
“I would allow that process to unfold, rather than further complicating these proceedings with legal confusion,” Sotomayor wrote.
The Legislature redraws Wisconsin’s congressional and legislative district maps every 10 years to reflect population changes. The process, known as redistricting, can solidify the partisan majority in the Legislature for a decade. With the stakes so high, Evers and Republican lawmakers couldn’t agree on a plan, leading to both sides asking the state Supreme Court to choose between each side’s maps.
Democrats would have made some marginal gains under Evers’ plan but Republicans would maintain their majorities in the Assembly and Senate, according to an analysis from the governor’s office. Currently, Republicans hold a 61-38 majority in the Assembly and a 21-12 advantage in the Senate.
Republicans currently hold five of the state’s eight congressional districts. The new map upheld by the court would make the southeastern Wisconsin district held by Republican Rep. Bryan Steil more competitive.
In 2018, Democrats won every statewide race but Republicans held more than 60% of legislative seats. Republicans blamed bad Democratic candidates, in part, while Democrats argued that gerrymandering enshrined the GOP advantage.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled 4-3 in favor of adopting Evers’ maps earlier this month. Republicans immediately appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing that the maps drawn by Evers were racially gerrymandered.
Wisconsin’s Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who defended Evers, called the Supreme Court’s ruling “shocking” and consistent with “increasing activism” from the conservative majority on the court.
“It’s now created massive uncertainty going forward,” Kaul said. “We’re going back to the drawing board on this and I think there’s going to be a lot of litigation ahead.”
Dolphins acquire Chiefs superstar Tyreek Hill in blockbuster trade, then make him highest-paid receiver in NFL
Chicago Bears free-agent tracker: OL Dakota Dozier signs a 1-year deal with the Bears
Minnesota school district removes Ukrainian flag from classroom, citing equitability concerns
Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin state legislative maps, casting election into uncertainty
Past success at Target Field a factor in Carlos Correa’s decision to sign with Twins
Take a look at where the Dolphins’ five 2022 draft picks fall
Jake Middleton brings physicality (and an impressive mustache) to Wild blue line
Dolphins acquire Chiefs superstar Tyreek Hill in blockbuster trade, then reportedly make him highest-paid receiver in NFL
U.S. official meets with WNBA star Brittney Griner for first time since her arrest in Russia
Body found in a vehicle blocking a road in Robertsville
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
News4 weeks ago
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
-
News4 weeks ago
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death