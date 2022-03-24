News
Dolphins release two veterans to create cap space to finalize mega deals
The Miami Dolphins began the 2022 offseason with more cap space than any other team in the NFL, but two weeks into the roster’s renovation the team was forced to waive two veterans to make room for this week’s two massive signings.
Miami released veteran offensive lineman Jesse Davis and receiver Allen Hurns a day after finalizing a trade for Pro Bowl receiver Tyreek Hill, whom the team signed to a record-setting four-year, $120 million extension, and two days after landing Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead, who signed a five-year, $75 million deal to join the Dolphins on Tuesday.
Neither move is surprising considering both veterans were among a handful of players whose release could create an additional $20 million in cap space.
Releasing Hurns, a former University of Miami standout who missed all of last season because of a hand injury, clears a little under $2.6 million in cap space.
Releasing Davis, who has started 72 of the 80 games he’s played for Miami the past five seasons, clears $3.6 million.
The Dolphins needed the cap space to make Hill and Armstead’s deals fit under the NFL’s salary cap, which creates a salary ceiling for each team. The Dolphins also need cap space to sign the team’s five 2022 draftees, but that can be addressed by restructuring deals, or releasing another player or two.
Davis, a team captain for the past two seasons, had started games at every spot on Miami’s offensive line but center. He started most of the 2021 season at right tackle, but struggled there, partly because he played the entire season through a knee injury.
This spring’s signing of Armstead and Connor Williams, who started at left guard for the Dallas Cowboys the past four seasons, made Davis expendable because those two newcomers will likely lock down the left side of Miami’s line.
Robert Hunt, Liam Eichenberg, Solomon Kindley, Greg Little, Robert Jones and Larnel Coleman will likely complete to determine who will serve as the starting right guard and right tackle on Miami’s rebuilt offensive line.
It is possible that Davis could have completed for a starting spot on the right side of the rebuilt line, or battled Michael Deiter for the starting center spot, but it was probably more beneficial for the 30-year-old to get a fresh start with another team. His release creates that opportunity.
Hurns last played in an NFL game in 2019, when he started seven of the 14 games he played for the Dolphins, catching 32 passes for 416 yards and scoring two touchdowns. He opted out of playing the 2021 season because of fears related to COVID-19, and missed all of last season because of a hand injury he suffered in training camp. The Dolphins kept him on injured reserve all 2021, and he was waived with the designation of having a physical physical.
This spring’s addition of Hill, Cedrick Wilson Jr., who signed on to be a slot receiver in Miami’s offense, made Hurns expandable because Miami will have those two, and Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker as the team’s top four receivers. And Lynn Bowden Jr., who spent all of last season on injured reserve, and Preston Williams, who was re-signed, will complete with a handful of journeymen for the final spot on the active roster.
News
Offensive lineman Ryan Bates signs an offer sheet with Chicago Bears — now Buffalo Bills have 5 days to match
A lot of questions remain about how the offensive line will shake out for the Chicago Bears, but the new leadership at Halas Hall is hopeful Ryan Bates becomes the answer to one of those.
The Bears on Thursday signed Bates, a restricted free agent from the Buffalo Bills, to an offer sheet. That gives the Bills five days to match the contract or lose the lineman without compensation.
It’s a projection by the Bears as Bates has only four career regular-season starts and two more in the postseason. They were not the only team to see potential in the former undrafted free agent from Penn State, who also had visits with the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots. Ultimately, he signed with the Bears. The Bills tendered Bates at the low level of $2.433 million and that gives them only the right of first refusal.
General manager Ryan Poles has pledged to upgrade the offensive line and the team has signed Green Bay Packers interior offensive lineman Lucas Patrick to a two-year, $8 million deal. The club also signed veteran Dakota Dozier to a one-year contract. Patrick said he expects to play center.
The Bears need to replace right guard James Daniels, who left for the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency, and have to determine a plan at left tackle. Adding Bates would give them a potential starter at guard. Assistant general manager Ian Cunningham was with the Philadelphia Eagles when Bates signed as an undrafted free agent. The Eagles later traded Bates to the Bills.
The last time the Bears successfully landed a restricted free agent from another team was 2006 when they signed nickel cornerback Ricky Manning Jr. away from the Carolina Panthers, a move that cost a third-round draft pick.
News
Despite missing out on Tyreek Hill, Jets roster has greatly improved around Zach Wilson
There’s a much better roster around Zach Wilson even though they missed out on Tyreek Hill.
The best way to develop a young QB is build the roster on both sides of the ball in order to alleviate the pressure.
And that’s what the Jets are building toward. There is still work to be done, but they have the draft to continue the momentum they’ve built.
Hill is the most dynamic receiver in the NFL; he would have accelerated Wilson’s development to another level. But missing out on him isn’t the end of the world.
There are still positives. At the end of last season, the Jets’ roster was Swiss cheese, riddled with holes across the board. Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh deserve credit for addressing those issues to the point where they have a roster that can carry Wilson as he continues to develop.
The most important thing with Wilson’s development is building a roster that can win with or in spite of Wilson. He’s still only started 13 games; there will be turbulence in 2022. With a good enough roster, though, they can win when he struggles. That’s all that matters.
OFFENSE UPGRADED
New uard Laken Tomlinson made the Pro Bowl in 2021 for the 49ers. Tomlinson knows the scheme since he played in San Francisco for the past four seasons. He excelled in the run game last year and only allowed three sacks. Maybe most importantly, he fills a gaping hole. Greg Van Roten struggled in 2021 and was benched for Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who was solid, but the Jets needed a long-term solution.
Then Gang Green snagged a pair of tight ends to drag that room out of its decade-long abyss: Tyler Conklin, an ex-Viking, and C.J. Uzomah, a former Bengal.
They combined last season for 110 catches, 1,086 yards and eight touchdowns. Conklin and Uzomah will revive the 12 personnel usage for the Jets after ditching the grouping after Week 8.
Hopefully offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur can find those plays and blow off the dust from that section of the playbook.
But a reliable tight end is a quarterback’s safety blanket, especially when throwing over the middle of the field. Wilson only completed 64.8% of his passes when targeting tight ends, sixth worst among starters, according to Next Gen Stats.
Some of the issues were rookie woes and other times the tight ends didn’t help Wilson.
So now as things currently stand the Jets have a receiving corps of Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and Braxton Berrios, plus pair of starting tight ends with Conklin and Uzomah. If Davis and Moore are healthy, that’s better than 2021.
Tomlinson fills the one hole on the offensive line, which features George Fant, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Connor McGovern and Mekhi Becton. Fant played exceptionally well at left tackle, Vera-Tucker flashed promise as a rookie, McGovern is a solid center, and Becton has immense ability.
That’s a good unit on paper and should have the best offensive line in the AFC East, which will open more running lanes for the Jets running backs in Michael Carter and Tevin Coleman. Then Wilson can play action off of it and hopefully it leads to more success.
The receiver room needs more depth and another explosive weapon, but the offense looks solid.
D CLIMBING OUT OF THE BASEMENT
The Jets added quality starters here, too, including cornerback D.J. Reed, safety Jordan Whitehead and defensive end Jacob Martin. They also re-signed safety LaMarcus Joyner.
That should elevate a unit that ranked 32nd in yards and points allowed per game. Reed is a cornerback who can hold his own against top tier receivers, something the Jets need. Gang Green is set to face a murderers’ row of elite receivers, including Hill now that he’s in the division.
Whitehead improves the safety room that was devastated by injuries to Marcus Maye and Joyner in 2021. Whitehead should help the pass defense but most importantly he’ll improve the run defense with his ability to headhunt in the run game.
There’s still work to do but the defense won’t be the single worst in the NFL. Reed along with Bryce Hall or Brandin Echols on the outside is a solid pairing. Hopefully Echols and Hall can improve their game to improve the pass defense that ranked 29th in the NFL.
Whitehead and Joyner provide solid stability in the secondary. The defensive line gets more depth with the addition of Martin, and should get Carl Lawson back after his Achilles injury.
It all adds up to less pressure on Wilson to carry the Jets.
There’s still work to do, but they have the draft capital to do it. Let’s see if they can continue the momentum.
News
Zelenskyy pleads with world leaders for arms to fight Russia
By CHRIS MEGERIAN, LORNE COOK and AAMER MADHANI
BRUSSELS (AP) — World leaders heard impassioned pleas Thursday from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for more military aid to defend his country and the United States announced new sanctions and humanitarian aid as officials gathered for a trio of summits to discuss next steps in countering Russia’s month-old invasion of its much smaller neighbor.
The extraordinary series of summits — hosted by NATO, the Group of Seven industrialized nations and the European Union — reflected alarm that the conflict shows no sign of ending soon and could even spread beyond Ukraine’s borders. As Europe faces its greatest crisis in generations, Western leaders continue the search for ways to increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin while avoiding steps that could lead to a wider war on the continent.
Zelenskky, addressing the NATO gathering by video from Kyiv, called for “military assistance without limitations” as Russia is “without limits using its entire arsenal.” He specifically asked for anti-air and anti-ship weapons. And although Zelenskyy thanked Western nations for support they already have provided, his frustration was clear.
He urged NATO to provide Ukraine with “1% of all your planes, 1% of all your tanks.” “We can’t just buy those,” Zelenskyy said. “When we will have all this, it will give us, just like you, 100% security.”
U.S President Joe Biden, who is attending all three summits, said more aid was on its way.
“We are committed to identifying additional equipment, including air defense systems, to help Ukraine,” Biden said in a written statement after the NATO meeting.
Billions of dollars of military hardware has already been provided. A U.S. official, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said Western nations were discussing the possibility of providing anti-ship weapons amid concerns that Russia will launch amphibious assaults along the Black Sea coast.
The White House announced that the U.S. will welcome 100,000 Ukrainian refugees and provide an additional $1 billion in food, medicine, water and other supplies.
At the same time, Washington will expand its sanctions on Russia, targeting members of the country’s parliament, known as the Duma, and defense contractors. The U.S. will also work with other Western nations to ensure gold reserves held by Russia’s central bank are subjected to existing sanctions.
With Russia facing increasing international isolation, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned China against coming to its rescue.
“They should join the rest of the world and clearly condemn the brutal war against Ukraine and not support Russia,” either with economic or military support, he said after the closed-door meeting.
The possibility that Russia will use chemical or even nuclear weapons has been a grim topic of conversation in Brussels, but a possibility leaders were preparing for.
Biden has said that possibility is a “real threat.” In addition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN this week that Russia could consider using its nuclear weapons if it felt there was “an existential threat for our country.”
A senior European diplomat said Western leaders would continue having quiet discussions on how to respond if Russia resorts to what would be the world’s first use of a tactical nuclear weapon.
The Russian invasion has spurred European nations to reconsider their military spending, and Stoltenberg opened the NATO summit by saying the alliance must “respond to a new security reality in Europe.”
“We gather at a critical time for our security,” he said, addressing the leaders seated at a large round table. “We are united in condemning the Kremlin’s unprovoked aggression and in our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
While the West has been largely unified in confronting Russia after it invaded Ukraine, there’s wide acknowledgement that unity will be tested as the costs of war chip at the global economy.
The bolstering of forces along NATO’s eastern flank, almost certainly for at least the next five to 10 years if Russia is to be effectively dissuaded, will also put pressure on national budgets.
“We need to do more, and therefore we need to invest more. There is a new sense of urgency and I expect that the leaders will agree to accelerate the investments in defense,” Stoltenberg said before the summit.
The energy crisis exacerbated by the war will be a particularly hot topic at the European Council summit, where leaders from Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece are hoping for an urgent, coordinated bloc-wide response. EU officials have said they will seek U.S. help on a plan to top up natural gas storage facilities for next winter, and they also want the bloc to jointly purchase gas.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has dismissed calls to boycott Russian energy supplies, saying it would cause significant damage to his country’s economy. Scholz is facing pressure from environmental activists to quickly wean Germany off Russian energy, but he said the process will have to be gradual.
“To do so from one day to the next would mean plunging our country and all of Europe into recession,” Scholz said Wednesday.
Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Union’s executive arm, said before Biden’s visit that she wants to discuss the possibility of securing extra deliveries of liquefied natural gas from the United States for the 27-nation bloc “for the next two winters.”
The EU imports 90% of the natural gas used to generate electricity, heat homes and supply industry, with Russia supplying almost 40% of EU gas and a quarter of its oil. The bloc is looking at ways to reduce its dependence on Russian gas by diversifying suppliers.
The U.S. is looking for ways to “surge” LNG supplies to Europe to help, said Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser.
Poland and other eastern flank NATO countries will also be seeking clarity on how the U.S. and fellow European nations can assist in dealing with their growing concerns about Russian aggression as well as a spiraling refugee crisis. More than 3.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine in recent weeks, including more than 2 million to Poland.
Biden is scheduled to visit Poland on Friday, where the energy and refugee issues are expected to be at the center of talks with President Andrzej Duda.
Sullivan said Biden and fellow leaders would aim to “set out a longer-term game plan” for what forces and capabilities are going to be required for the alliance’s eastern flank countries.
Four new NATO battlegroups, which usually number between 1,000-1,500 troops, are being set up in Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria.
Biden arrived in Brussels with Americans increasingly accepting of the need for the U.S. to help stop Putin, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
But even as concern among Americans has swelled and support for a major U.S. role in the conflict strengthened in the last month, Biden’s negative approval rating has not budged, the AP-NORC poll found. Few are very confident that he can handle a crisis, and a majority thinks he lacks toughness in dealing with Russia.
Biden promised voters that he had the experience to navigate a complicated international emergency like the one unfolding in Europe and his trip will be the latest test of that proposition.
___
Madhani reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Matthew Lee, Hannah Fingerhut, Ellen Knickmeyer and Darlene Superville in Washington, Daria Litvinova in Lviv, Ukraine, and Samuel Petrequin in Brussels contributed to this report.
