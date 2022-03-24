News
Heat ‘get frustrated and explode’ then insist all is right in wake of Butler-Haslem-Spoelstra confrontation | See video
Kyle Lowry did not attempt to sugarcoat, not that it would have been possible in the wake of social media seemingly chronicling every twist and turn of the truly bizarre scene on the Miami Heat bench in the third quarter of Wednesday night’s 118-104 loss to the Golden State Warriors at FTX Arena.
“It was crazy,” the veteran point guard said.
Even that might have been an understatement.
In the midst of a 19-0 tidal wave by the Warriors to open the second half, forward Jimmy Butler and captain Udonis Haslem got into an argument so heated that two of the team’s strongest players had to physically restrain each, with Bam Adebayo holding back Haslem and Dewayne Dedmon moving aside Butler.
And all of that came after coach Erik Spoelstra seemingly asked Butler if he wanted to fight during an expletive-laced moment in the huddle, Spoelstra himself held aside at one point by forward Markieff Morris.
No, it was not the Heat’s best look, as ugly as the losses this week first to a Philadelphia 76ers team lacking Joel Embiid and James Harden on Monday night, and then this loss to a Warriors team lacking Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, among others.
“We’re in the situation where we have a lot of competitive guys,” Lowry said, “one being our biggest competitor is our head coach, and Jimmy and U.D., tough, competitive guys.”
In the wake of the incident, the Heat rallied from that 19-point deficit after 50-50 halftime tie, briefly moved into the lead, and then wilted at the finish, now with four losses in their last seven games.
“We have a very competitive, gnarly group and we were getting our asses kicked,” Spoelstra said, with the postgame media session starting more than 30 minutes later than usual. “Two straight games, we were not playing to the level that we wanted to play. And I would say virtually every single person in that huddle was pretty animated in our disappointment in how we were playing.
“I know how it can probably look to the outside, but as I mentioned before, that is more our language than playing without passion or without toughness or without multiple efforts and a lifelessness.”
Adebayo said it was a rare peek into the feistiness of the roster.
“We’ve got passionate players on this team, and coaches included,” he said. “So we’re going to have those moments when things aren’t going right and we get frustrated and explode, ‘cause we’re so passionate and want to win that bad.
“At the end of the day, we’re brothers. We’re going to get through this. This is us in practice. It just so happened it boiled like that in a game. In our practice, we get like that, to that point, where it looks like we want to fight each other when we get that mad. But it’s just a competitive nature that we have on this team.”
The commotion apparently began when Butler took umbrage to being told the Heat were playing as if they were scared. It was the fuse that ignited what followed.
“It happens,” Lowry said. “It’s just, listen, we got guys that really want to win basketball games and guys that work extremely hard. And passion comes out, the fire and the emotion comes out at times. But like I said, to us this is nothing.”
Requests for postgame comment from Butler and Haslem were denied by the team, amid the NBA’s ongoing policy of no postgame locker room access that was established as part of pandemic protocols.
“Frustration builds sometimes,” Lowry said. “But I think it’s a situation where it’s good to get it out of the way and then move forward. We’re not going to dwell on it. We’re going to continue to look and see what happened and go from there.”
Just as Spoelstra initially tried to blow off the incident by quipping that it was a disagreement over postgame dinner plans, veteran power forward P.J. Tucker insisted it was much ado about nothing beyond another ugly loss for a team still atop the NBA’s Eastern Conference, with nine games remaining in the regular season.
“We’re grown men, man,” Tucker said. “This is part of the game. I haven’t been on any team that emotions didn’t run over sometimes. Get back together, everybody love each other, blah, blah, blah.
“I think it’s going to work itself out. We don’t have any guys where it’s just like hard to deal with, you got a lot of other b.s. that goes on. I think everybody’s just trying to figure it out all at the same time, just like other teams are trying to figure out. It’s a part of it, man, the ups and downs, the valleys and peaks of an NBA season.”
()
News
West pledges more Ukraine aid, but not all Zelenskyy seeks
By CHRIS MEGERIAN, LORNE COOK and AAMER MADHANI
BRUSSELS (AP) — President Joe Biden and Western allies pledged new sanctions and humanitarian aid on Thursday in response to Vladimir Putin’s assault on Ukraine, but their offers fell short of the more robust military assistance that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded for in a pair of live-video appearances.
The leaders spent Thursday crafting their next steps to counter Russia’s month-old invasion — and huddling over how they might respond should Putin deploy chemical, biological or even a nuclear weapon. They met in a trio of emergency summits that had them shuttling across Brussels for back-to-back-to-back meetings of NATO, the Group of Seven industrialized nations and the 27-member European Council.
Zelenskyy, while thankful for their help, made clear to the Western allies he needed far more than they’re currently willing to give.
“One percent of all your planes, one percent of all your tanks,” Zelenskyy asked members of the NATO alliance. “We can’t just buy those. When we will have all this, it will give us, just like you, 100% security.”
U.S President Biden, who was attending all three summits, said more aid was on its way. But Western leaders also suggested they were treading carefully so as not to further escalate the conflict beyond the borders of Ukraine.
“NATO has made a choice to support Ukraine in this war without going to war with Russia,” said French President Emmanuel Macron. “Therefore we have decided to intensify our ongoing work to prevent any escalation and to get organized in case there is an escalation.”
Billions of dollars of military hardware has already been provided. A U.S. official, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said Western nations were discussing the possibility of providing anti-ship weapons amid concerns that Russia will launch amphibious assaults along the Black Sea coast.
“We are committed to identifying additional equipment, including air defense systems, to help Ukraine,” Biden said in a written statement after the NATO meeting.
Separately, the White House announced the U.S. would welcome 100,000 Ukrainian refugees and provide an additional $1 billion in food, medicine, water and other supplies.
Finland announced Thursday it would send more military equipment to Ukraine, its second shipment in about three weeks. And Belgium announced it will add one billion euros to its defense budget in response to Russia’s invasion..
At the same time, Washington will expand its sanctions on Russia, targeting members of the country’s parliament along with defense contractors. The U.S. will also work with other Western nations to ensure gold reserves held by Russia’s central bank are subject to existing sanctions.
With Russia facing increasing international isolation, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also warned China against coming to Moscow’s rescue. He called on Beijing “to join the rest of the world and clearly condemn the brutal war against Ukraine and not support Russia.”
But Stoltenberg also made clear that the West had a “responsibility to prevent this conflict from becoming a full-fledged war in Europe.”
The possibility that Russia will use chemical or even nuclear weapons has been a grim topic of conversation in Brussels, but a possibility leaders were preparing for.
White House officials said that both the U.S. and NATO have been working on contingency planning should Russia deploy nonconventional weaponry. NATO has specially trained and equipped forces ready to be deployed if there should be such an attack against a member nation’s population, territory, or forces.
Stoltenberg said that NATO leaders agreed Thursday to send equipment to Ukraine to help protect it against a chemical weapons attack.
“This could include detection equipment, protection and medical support, as well as training for decontamination and crisis management,” he said.
Biden before departing for Europe on Wednesday said that the possibility of a chemical attack was a “real threat.” In addition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN this week that Russia could consider using its nuclear weapons if it felt there were “an existential threat for our country.”
Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Thursday warned, “Russia is capable of anything.”
“They don’t respect any rules,” Marin told reporters. “They don’t respect any international laws that they are actually committed to.”
The Russian invasion has spurred European nations to reconsider their military spending, and Stoltenberg opened the NATO summit by saying the alliance must “respond to a new security reality in Europe.”
are united in condemning the Kremlin’s unprovoked aggression and in our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
While the West has been largely unified in confronting Russia after it invaded Ukraine, there’s wide acknowledgement that unity will be tested as the costs of war chip at the global economy.
The bolstering of forces along NATO’s eastern flank, almost certainly for at least the next five to 10 years if Russia is to be effectively dissuaded, will put pressure on national budgets.
The energy crisis exacerbated by the war will be a particularly hot topic at the European Council summit, where leaders from Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece are hoping for an urgent, coordinated bloc-wide response. EU officials have said they will seek U.S. help on a plan to top up natural gas storage facilities for next winter, and they also want the bloc to jointly purchase gas.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has dismissed calls to boycott Russian energy supplies, saying it would cause significant damage to his country’s economy. Scholz is facing pressure from environmental activists to quickly wean Germany off Russian energy, but he said the process will have to be gradual.
“To do so from one day to the next would mean plunging our country and all of Europe into recession,” Scholz said Wednesday.
Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Union’s executive arm, said before Biden’s visit that she wanted to discuss the possibility of securing extra deliveries of liquefied natural gas from the United States for the 27-nation bloc “for the next two winters.”
The EU imports 90% of the natural gas used to generate electricity, heat homes and supply industry, with Russia supplying almost 40% of EU gas and a quarter of its oil. The bloc is looking at ways to reduce its dependence on Russian gas by diversifying suppliers.
The U.S. is looking for ways to “surge” LNG supplies to Europe to help, said Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser.
Poland and other eastern flank NATO countries will also be seeking clarity on how the U.S. and fellow European nations can assist in dealing with their growing concerns about Russian aggression as well as a spiraling refugee crisis. More than 3.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine in recent weeks, including more than 2 million to Poland.
Biden is scheduled to visit Poland on Friday, where the energy and refugee issues are expected to be at the center of talks with President Andrzej Duda.
Four new NATO battlegroups, which usually number between 1,000-1,500 troops, are being set up in Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria.
___
Madhani reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Matthew Lee, Hannah Fingerhut, Ellen Knickmeyer and Darlene Superville in Washington, Dasha Litvinova in Lviv, Ukraine, and Samuel Petrequin in Brussels contributed to this report.
News
Planned Parenthood St. Louis receives $9M donation from MacKenzie Scott
ST. LOUIS – Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri received its largest one-time donation this week—$9 million—from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The gift is part of a larger $275 million donation to Planned Parenthood Federation of America.
Scott, an author, is the former wife of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. When the couple divorced in early 2019, Scott received approximately $38 billion in Amazon stock, making her the third-richest woman on the planet. By May 2019, Scott pledged to give away at least half of her wealth for the remainder of her life and in her will.
Since then, Scott has donated to more than 1,200 organizations. In the last nine months alone, she has given away nearly $3.9 billion. Scott explained on blog that the donations are meant to fund “meaningful services” for the public.
“Our team’s focus over these last nine months has included some new areas, but as always our aim has been to support the needs of underrepresented people from groups of all kinds,” Scott wrote. “The cause of equity has no sides.”
This past February, Scott donated $50 million to the National 4-H Council to fund youth programs and is expected benefit nearly six million kids and their families. In March, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America announced Scott had donated $281 million to 62 local clubs in the country – which also includes the St. Louis chapter. Just this week, Habitat for Humanity International and its affiliates received $436 million from the philanthropist.
Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood St. Louis, said Scott’s gift is a boon to the organization’s mission of providing sexual and reproductive health care to women in the region.
“We commit to rebuilding a future where abortion, birth control, STI testing and treatments, and all reproductive health care is accessible and affordable, no matter what,” Rodriguez said.
According to Forbes, Scott’s current net worth has jumped to an estimated $48 billion.
News
MN Zoo: ‘Putin’ the tiger dies after heart fails during medical procedure
A tiger died Wednesday during a medical procedure, the Minnesota Zoo announced Thursday.
“It’s with heavy hearts that we share that on Wednesday, during a routine medical procedure, the Zoo’s 12-year-old male Amur tiger experienced cardiac failure,” a news release states. “Despite heroic emergency efforts of veterinarians, animal health technicians and zookeepers, he did not survive.
“This is a profound loss.”
The Tiger, named “Putin,” was born in 2009 in the Czech Republic and lived at a zoo in Denmark for six years before being transferred to the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley.
“His genetically important legacy lives on as he has sired multiple cubs, including one born in 2017 at the Minnesota Zoo,” the Minnesota Zoo said in its statement.
In the news release, the Minnesota Zoo states that the tiger was undergoing a “preventative health exam that included the collection of samples to assist with breeding efforts at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Amur Tiger Species Survival Plan.”
The Amur Tiger, the zoo says, is an endangered species, with less than 500 believed to remain in the wild. There are approximately 103 in accredited zoos, the statement says.
So what happened?
“This was a routine procedure that is a vital part of our care and conservation work for tigers,” said Dr. Taylor Yaw, the Minnesota Zoo’s Chief of Animal Care, Health and Conservation, in the statement. “We plan weeks ahead for these types of exams. All necessary precautions were taken, and the team did everything within their power to save this animal. We’ll continue to learn more in the days and months ahead, and we are grateful for the support of the University of Minnesota’s pathology team for their expertise and support as a necropsy is conducted.”
A necropsy is another term for an autopsy.
Meanwhile, those who knew Putin are grieving.
“Today is an incredibly hard day for all of us at the Minnesota Zoo and we will be mourning for quite some time,” said Minnesota Zoo Director John Frawley. “Our Zoo has played a key role in global tiger conservation throughout our history and we currently are co-leaders of the Tiger Conservation Campaign, which has raised millions of dollars for tiger conservation. While this loss is great, we can be proud of our efforts – past, present, and future – to advance tiger conservation worldwide.”
Raven-Symoné joins Disney walkout in protest of Florida’s ‘Don’t Groom Kids’ bill
Heat ‘get frustrated and explode’ then insist all is right in wake of Butler-Haslem-Spoelstra confrontation | See video
West pledges more Ukraine aid, but not all Zelenskyy seeks
Planned Parenthood St. Louis receives $9M donation from MacKenzie Scott
MN Zoo: ‘Putin’ the tiger dies after heart fails during medical procedure
Dolphins release two veterans to create cap space to finalize mega deals
Black Twitter uncovers more racist tweets by Kanye’s social media manager
Offensive lineman Ryan Bates signs an offer sheet with Chicago Bears — now Buffalo Bills have 5 days to match
Despite missing out on Tyreek Hill, Jets roster has greatly improved around Zach Wilson
Zelenskyy pleads with world leaders for arms to fight Russia
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Kyle Rittenhouse reveals plans to sue Whoopi Goldberg over ‘murderer’ label
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
News4 weeks ago
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
-
Business2 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News3 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton