Jackson seems headed for confirmation despite GOP darts
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and MARK SHERMAN
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson faced down a barrage of Republican questioning Wednesday about her sentencing of criminal defendants, as her history-making bid to join the Supreme Court veered from lofty constitutional questions to attacks on her motivations on the bench.
In her final day of Senate questioning, she declared she would rule “without any agendas” as the high court’s first Black female justice and rejected Republican efforts to paint her as soft on crime in her decade on the federal bench.
The GOP criticism at her confirmation hearing was punctuated with effusive praise from Democrats, and by reflections on the historic nature of her nomination — none more riveting in the room than from New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who used his time not to ask questions but to tearfully speak and draw tears from Jackson as well.
Booker, who is Black, said that he sees “my ancestors and yours” when he looks at her. “I know what it’s taken for you to sit here in this seat,” he said. “You have earned this spot.”
Jackson was silent as Booker talked, but tears rolled down her face, her family sitting behind her.
Jackson was in tears a second time after similar praise from Sen. Alex Padilla, and responded to the California Democrat that she hopes to be an inspiration because “I love this country, because I love the law.”
Though her approval seems all but sure — Democrats are aiming for a vote before Easter — Republicans kept trying to chip away at her record.
In more than 12 hours of testimony on Tuesday, and into the evening again on Wednesday, GOP senators aggressively questioned her on the sentences she has handed down to child pornography offenders in her nine years as a federal judge, her legal advocacy on behalf of terror suspects at Guantanamo Bay, her thoughts on critical race theory and even her religious views.
In response to questioning about a case over affirmative action at Harvard University, her alma mater where she now serves on the Board of Overseers, Jackson said she would recuse herself. “That’s my plan,” she responded when Texas Sen. Ted Cruz asked her about it.
In the fall, the court will take up challenges to the consideration of race in college admissions, in lawsuits filed by Asian American applicants to Harvard, a private institution, and the University of North Carolina, a state school. The court currently plans to hear the suits against the two schools together but could separate them and give Jackson a chance to take part in what will be one of next term’s biggest issues.
Republicans spent much of Wednesday focused on her sentencing, particularly on the child pornography cases, as they had on Tuesday. Tempers rose as the day wore on, with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin slamming down his gavel at one point when Cruz refused to yield after his time expired while he was grilling Jackson.
“You can bang it as long as you want,” Cruz snapped, shouting that he just wanted Jackson to answer his question.
“At some point you have to follow the rules,” Durbin shot back.
In another round of tense questioning, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham interrogated Jackson on the punishment she believes appropriate for people convicted of child pornography. Like Cruz and others on the committee, Graham said she had been too lenient on those criminals. Graham frequently interrupted her as she answered indirectly; at one point he said judges should simply “put their a— in jail!”
The focus on sentencing was part of a larger effort by the committee’s Republicans — several of whom are potential presidential candidates — to characterize Jackson’s record, and her judicial philosophy, as too empathetic and soft on criminals who commit the worst offenses. It was also reflective of an emerging emphasis on crime in GOP midterm election campaigns.
North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis told Jackson she seemed like “a very kind person” — but “there’s at least a level of empathy that enters into your treatment of a defendant that some could view as maybe beyond what some of us would be comfortable with, with respect to administering justice.”
The sustained focus on her record suggested that, contrary to Democratic hopes, Jackson’s confirmation vote in the full Senate is unlikely to garner much, if any, Republican support. Still, several Republicans acknowledged that she is likely to be on the court. Democrats can confirm her without any bipartisan support in the 50-50 Senate as Vice President Kamala Harris can cast the tiebreaking vote.
Jackson, backed by committee Democrats, said the Republicans were mischaracterizing her decisions. Asked if her rulings were endangering children, she told the committee on Tuesday: “Nothing could be further from the truth.”
She said she bases sentences on many factors, not just federal guidelines. Sentencing is not a “numbers game,” she said, noting that there are no mandatory sentences for sex offenders and that there has been significant debate on the subject.
Some of the cases have given her nightmares, she said, and were “among the worst that I have seen.”
Jackson said that if she is confirmed, she will do what she has done as a federal judge, “which is to rule from a position of neutrality, to look carefully at the facts and the circumstances of every case without any agendas, without any attempt to push the law in one direction or the other.”
She reminded the committee that her brother and two uncles served as police officers, and that “crime and the effect on the community, and the need for law enforcement — those are not abstract concepts or political slogans to me.”
President Joe Biden chose Jackson in February, fulfilling a campaign pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. She would take the seat of Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced in January that he would retire this summer after 28 years.
Jackson would be the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. Her confirmation would maintain the current 6-3 conservative majority on the court. She would also be the first former public defender on the court, and the first justice with experience representing indigent criminal defendants since Marshall.
Some of the most combative rounds of questioning during the hearings came from the potential GOP presidential candidates, including Cruz, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton. All hit on issues that are popular with the GOP base, including attacks on critical race theory, the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions. Jackson said the idea doesn’t come up in her work as a judge, and it “wouldn’t be something I would rely on” if confirmed.
Asked about abortion, Jackson readily agreed with comments that conservative Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh made about two landmark cases when they were up for confirmation. “Roe and Casey are the settled law of the Supreme Court concerning the right to terminate a woman’s pregnancy. They have established a framework that the court has reaffirmed,” Jackson said.
Even now, the court is weighing whether to overrule those cases that affirm a nationwide right to abortion.
Near the end of Tuesday’s long hearing, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., asked Jackson when life begins. She told him that she didn’t know, and added, without elaborating, “I have a religious view that I set aside when I am ruling on cases.”
___
Associated Press writers Jessica Gresko, Lisa Mascaro, Josh Boak, Colleen Long and Kevin Freking in Washington and Aaron Morrison in New York contributed to this report.
Minnesota lawmakers consider changes to ‘felony murder’ statute, saying it can snare the unwitting
Megan Cater and her friend Briana Martinson went to a friend’s house in 2017 to retrieve prescription medication they thought was stolen from Martinson. They brought along two of their friends, who brought another man, who ended up threatening the women and killing their friend.
All six were charged with murder under a legal doctrine known as “felony murder.” Cater, now 24, is more than four years into a 13.5-year sentence after taking a plea deal.
“The girls could never have imagined what was going to happen,” said Toni Cater, Megan’s mother, told lawmakers in the House Judiciary committee Tuesday. “What we know now is that this is not uncommon.”
Felony murder occurs when someone causes a death while committing a felony. When combined with aiding and abetting, anyone involved in the felony that led to the person’s death can be convicted of murder. And that can lead to a life sentence without parole in Minnesota.
Legislation authored by Democratic Rep. Dave Pinto, of St. Paul, a Ramsey County prosecutor, would limit felony murder charges to people who committed the killing and those who directly aided them, as well as those who act with reckless disregard for human life. Pinto said his bill would limit liability to those who committed the crime — not those who may have been in the wrong place at the wrong time.
“When there’s a distance or a gap between someone in a situation and someone else being killed, we want to make sure that we’re examining that, to be sure that we’re holding accountable people who were directly involved in that — and not holding accountable people who weren’t,” he said.
Minnesota is one of 15 states that mandates a life sentence for certain felony murder convictions.
A third of 2021 murder convictions in Minnesota were felony murder cases, according to a report released Wednesday by Fair and Just Prosecution and The Sentencing Project. In Hennepin and Ramsey, the state’s most populous counties, Minnesotans of color accounted for 80% of second-degree felony murder convictions between 2012 and 2018, according to the report.
Lawmakers last year commissioned a task force of prosecutors, defense attorneys, law enforcement officers and community members to study felony murder laws and recommend changes. It concluded in its own February report that current laws lack fairness and can lead to disproportionate punishment and disregard for whether a defendant intended to cause harm.
The bill would prevent charging people with felony murder unless they were “a major participant in the underlying felony and acted with extreme indifference to human life.” And it would allow those serving sentences for it to petition to have their convictions thrown out.
“The issue has been around for a long time, and it’s important to do this thing because the longer you delay it, the more injustice will occur because of the way the statute is written,” said Democratic Sen. Ron Latz, minority lead on the Senate Judiciary committee and a co-sponsor of the Senate bill.
The Senate version is authored by GOP Sen. Zach Duckworth, of Lakeville, and has two more Republican co-sponsors. Sen. Warren Limmer, of Maple Grove, the committee’s chair, said he has looked over the task force’s report, and called the bill interesting, but said he doesn’t plan yet to hear the bill in his committee, citing a lack of a consensus from the bill’s advocates on whether it should apply retroactively.
“County attorneys don’t want to go in a retroactive direction,” he said. “Most of our criminal laws that we write are forward-moving rather than retrograde, so that’s a big hang-up.”
Pinto’s bill was laid over in the House Judiciary committee Tuesday for possible inclusion in a broader bill later in the legislative session.
Illinois senator proposes requiring oil companies to keep prices down
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With Americans paying more at the pump, Democrats and Republicans can’t agree on the root of the problem and therefore aren’t on the same page about solutions.
Democrats say the problem is big oil companies.
“They’re jacking up their prices,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., said. “They’re using Putin’s unprovoked war as a reason to raise gas prices and increase shareholder and executive payouts. I think it’s morally reprehensible.”
She argued that the companies are refusing to pump more oil, keeping the prices up. She has introduced a bill to make it illegal for oil companies to increase gas prices during periods of international crisis.
“We need to prosecute them for violations of criminal and civil laws, including gasoline price gouging,” Duckworth said.
Hers is the latest in a series of Democratic proposals aimed at lowering gas prices. Other bills would create a gas tax holiday to help bring down average prices by 18 cents per gallon or capture excess profits from oil companies and use the money to send Americans direct stimulus checks.
Republicans say the bills are just gimmicks.
“This isn’t helping anyone,” Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., said at a Wednesday press conference with other Senate Republicans. “We need to come up with solutions.”
Republicans said if Democrats want to help customers, they need to reverse President Joe Biden’s energy policies and allow more oil drilling.
“We need to increase American energy production. … This means eliminating regulations, not adding to them,” Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., said.
“I just plead and beg of this administration: Step up,” Hyde-Smith said.
But Democrats say oil companies are sitting on thousands of unused drilling permits.
“Because they would rather have higher gas prices,” Duckworth said, “and that’s what I’m trying to go against.”
The White House is also placing the blame on big oil.
Magic’s Franz Wagner continues to thrive as a cutter
For Franz Wagner, there couldn’t have been a more fitting way to seal the Orlando Magic’s 94-90 Tuesday win over the Golden State Warriors.
Not the 3 free throws that gave the Magic a 92-88 lead with 13 seconds left, but the dunk off a cut on a sideline out-of-bounds play 7 seconds later to seal it.
“The play was for me to catch the ball and shoot free throws and I saw [Klay Thompson] kind of overplay me,” Wagner said. “I saw Chuma [Okeke] seeing that, too.”
How the play developed — off a cut — captured where Wagner excels regardless of his role in the offense or usage as a ball-handler.
The Magic scored 1.58 points per possession on Wagner’s cuts heading into Wednesday’s road matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to NBA.com. That ranked in the 95th percentile compared to the rest of the league.
Wagner takes advantage of defenders who take their eyes off him with cuts, or overplay to deny the initial passing lane.
“The one thing that’s great about Franz is he does a great job on and off the ball,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “His ability to handle the pick-and-roll as well as cut on the backside of it has helped out so much as he continues to watch the game.”
Wagner’s offensive usage has altered significantly depending on player availability.
When the Magic were dealing with multiple injuries and COVID-19-related absences through December and January, Wagner was running more isolations and pick-and-rolls as the ball-handler. He excelled at getting to the rim as well as making plays for others.
Now, with more ball-handling guards playing, Wagner has been taken on more off-ball responsibilities — spotting up, being used as the roll man in pick-and-rolls and cutting.
“That’s part of the growth — for guys to understand it’s not about just being in the pick-and-roll,” Mosley said. “It’s about how do I play basketball outside of it, how do I get my teammates involved on a back screen, how do I move, how do I cut, how do I make something open up on the outside versus just having the basketball in my hands.”
As Mosley sees it, the diverse offensive usage is more beneficial for younger players to develop compared to being used a couple of different ways.
“The reality of it is we’re trying to develop these guys into basketball players,” Mosley said. “Not pick-and-roll players. Not post-up players. We’re trying to develop them into real basketball players and that comes into play with off-ball, on-ball, back screens, diving, cutting — all of that.”
Wendell Catrter Jr. (sprained left wrist and ankle), Markelle Fultz (left knee injury management) and Jalen Suggs (bone bruise in right ankle) were sidelined for Wednesday.
Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also sat in a matchup between teams that entered Wednesday with two of the league’s bottom-four records.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
