News
Jackson seems headed for confirmation, says no ‘agendas’
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and MARK SHERMAN
WASHINGTON (AP) — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson faced a barrage of Republican questioning Wednesday about her sentencing of criminal defendants, as her history-making bid to join the Supreme Court veered from lofty constitutional questions to attacks on her motivations as a judge.
She declared she would rule “without any agendas” as the high court’s first black female justice, rejecting Republican efforts to paint her as soft on crime in her decade on the federal bench. Democrats defended her and heralded the historic nature of her nomination.
“America is ready for the Supreme Court glass ceiling to shatter,” Sen. Dick Durbin, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in Jackson’s second and last day answering questions at her confirmation hearings.
Though her approval seems all but sure — Democrats are aiming for a vote before Easter — Republicans kept trying to chip away at her record.
In more than 12 hours of testimony on Tuesday, GOP senators aggressively questioned her on the sentences she has handed down to child pornography offenders, her legal advocacy on behalf of terror suspects at Guantanamo Bay, her thoughts on critical race theory and even her religious views.
In response to questioning about a case over affirmative action at Harvard University, her alma mater, Jackson said she would recuse herself. “That’s my plan,” she responded when Texas Sen. Ted Cruz asked her about it. Jackson serves on Harvard’s Board of Overseers.
In tense questioning, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham grilled Jackson on the punishment she believes appropriate for people convicted of child pornography — an issue several of his colleagues on the right also have brought up. They have portrayed some of her past sentencing decisions, along with her answers in the hearing, as too lenient.
Graham frequently interrupted her as she tried to speak and at one point said judges should simply “put their a— in jail!”
That exchange with Graham was part of a larger effort by the committee’s Republicans — several of whom are potential presidential candidates — to characterize Jackson’s record, and her judicial philosophy, as too empathetic and soft on criminals who commit the worst offenses.
There is an emerging emphasis on crime in GOP midterm election campaigns, and the questioning at the hearing suggested that, contrary to Democratic hopes, Jackson’s confirmation vote in the full Senate is unlikely to garner much, if any, Republican support.
North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, the first Republican to question Jackson on Wednesday, said she seems like “a very kind person” — but “there’s at least a level of empathy that enters into your treatment of a defendant that some could view as maybe beyond what some of us would be comfortable with, with respect to administering justice.”
Jackson, backed by committee Democrats, forcefully defended her record and said that the Republicans were mischaracterizing her decisions. Asked if her rulings were endangering children, she told the committee on Tuesday: “Nothing could be further from the truth.”
She said she bases sentences on many factors, not just federal guidelines, and that some of the cases had given her nightmares. She said that sentencing is not a “numbers game,” noting that there are no mandatory sentences for sex offenders and that there has been significant debate on the subject.
The cases are “among the worst that I have seen,” Jackson said.
She said that if she is confirmed, she will do what she has done as a federal judge, “which is to rule from a position of neutrality, to look carefully at the facts and the circumstances of every case without any agendas, without any attempt to push the law in one direction or the other.”
She reminded the committee that her brother and two uncles served as police officers, and that “crime and the effect on the community, and the need for law enforcement — those are not abstract concepts or political slogans to me.”
Though trying to undercut her record, several Republicans acknowledged that she is likely to be confirmed. Democrats can confirm her without any bipartisan support in the 50-50 Senate as Vice President Kamala Harris can cast the tiebreaking vote.
President Joe Biden chose Jackson in February, fulfilling a campaign pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court for the first time in American history. She would take the seat of Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced in January that he would retire this summer after 28 years on the court.
Jackson would be the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. Her confirmation would maintain the current 6-3 conservative majority on the court.
On Thursday, the last day of hearings, the committee will hear from legal experts before an eventual vote to move her nomination to the Senate floor.
Democrats have been full of praise for Jackson, noting that she would not only be the first Black woman but also the first public defender on the court, and the first with experience representing indigent criminal defendants since Marshall.
Jackson said that having a diverse judicial branch is important because it “bolsters public confidence in our system” and “lends confidence that the rulings that the court is handing down are fair and just.”
She spoke of her parents often over the two days of questioning, and contrasted her own journey to their experiences growing up during the country’s segregated past.
“One generation, we’ve gone from the reality of my parents’ upbringing to the reality of mine, and I do consider myself, having been born in 1970, to be the first generation to benefit from the civil rights movement,” Jackson said.
In opposition, Republicans also have focused on her work roughly 15 years ago representing detainees at the U.S. facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Jackson said public defenders don’t pick their clients and are “standing up for the constitutional value of representation.” She said she continued to represent one client in private practice because her firm happened to be assigned his case.
Some of the most combative rounds of questioning on Tuesday came from the potential GOP presidential candidates, including Cruz, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton. All hit on issues that are popular with the GOP base, including attacks on critical race theory, the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions. Jackson said the idea doesn’t come up in her work as a judge, and it “wouldn’t be something I would rely on” if confirmed.
Asked about abortion, Jackson readily agreed with comments that conservative Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh made about two landmark cases when they were up for confirmation. “Roe and Casey are the settled law of the Supreme Court concerning the right to terminate a woman’s pregnancy. They have established a framework that the court has reaffirmed,” Jackson said.
Even now, the court is weighing whether to overrule those cases that affirm a nationwide right to abortion.
Near the end of Tuesday’s long hearing, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., asked Jackson when life begins. She told him that she didn’t know, and added, without elaborating, “I have a religious view that I set aside when I am ruling on cases.”
___
Associated Press writers Jessica Gresko, Lisa Mascaro, Josh Boak, Colleen Long and Kevin Freking in Washington and Aaron Morrison in New York contributed to this report.
News
Andre Drummond’s free agency comments a reminder of Nets’ financial reality
Death, taxes and championship contenders struggling to retain their own free agents.
Those are the three certainties of life for the Brooklyn Nets, who own the NBA’s second largest payroll ($166 million, trailing only the Golden State Warriors), especially when you consider how top-heavy the Nets’ payroll is.
Kevin Durant earns $40.9 million this season. Kyrie Irving is on the hook for $34.9 million, Ben Simmons has a $31.5 million cap hit, and Joe Harris’ contract extension pays him $17.3 million this season.
That’s $124.6 million split between just four players, $12 million more than $112.4 million NBA salary cap.
Which is why it’s going to be difficult, as it was last season, for the Nets to retain their own free agents, and why it’s going to be an uphill battle for Brooklyn to retain starting center Andre Drummond this offseason.
Drummond signed a veteran’s minimum deal with the Philadelphia 76ers prior to his midseason trade to Brooklyn, but he is only two seasons removed from a one-year, $16.4 million deal with the Detroit Pistons.
Prior to that deal, he signed a five-year, $127 million deal.
In fact, Drummond suggested the Nets would have been foolish to move Nic Claxton at the trade deadline because he sees Claxton as potentially Brooklyn’s center of the future. Drummond also suggested flat-out that his own future is more than likely not with the Nets beyond this season.
“And if we’re all being honest, I’m only here til the rest of the season,” he said when discussing Claxton. “So who knows what’s gonna happen in the offseason? So they need a guy like (Nic).”
Drummond knows that because he’s about his money: The NBA’s collective bargaining agreement restricts the Nets from further exceeding the salary cap to retain him. The most they can offer is 120% of his current minimum salary, or the full taxpayer mid-level exception of just under $6 million. Those figures, in Drummond’s likely estimation, are not enough for a player averaging a double-double, 11 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, since his trade to Brooklyn.
The Nets have a number of players in a similar position: Goran Dragic earned $116 million since 2015 before signing with the Nets at veteran’s minimum after the All-Star break. Bruce Brown already re-signed in Brooklyn for the $4.7 million qualifying offer, but he will undoubtedly have more compelling offers elsewhere after a second consecutive breakout season. LaMarcus Aldridge is on his second consecutive minimum deal after earning more than $20 million annually since 2015.
And of course, the Nets are going to have to pay Claxton, who will become a restricted free agent this summer at the conclusion of the third year of his rookie deal.
“I think that we need him,” Drummond said of Claxton. “We need him. I think he’s very, very beneficial for this team. He’s young still, a guy that can come in and help, can start, come off the bench. He can do a little bit of everything. With a guy like that that’s so versatile, why would you trade somebody like that?”
Not all players take a pay cut to sign with a championship contender, either, especially not young players who haven’t yet seen a significant offer in free agency. In an example that hit close to home last summer, the Nets couldn’t afford to retain veteran forward Jeff Green, who left Brooklyn to sign a two-year, $10 million deal with the Denver Nuggets. In an effort to replace Green, the Nets signed past-his-prime All-Star and ex-Nuggets forward Paul Millsap. Millsap was ineffective in his limited play time before the Nets heaped him into the James Harden deal.
“Brooklyn’s loss was definitely our gain,” said Nuggets head coach Michael Malone.
Blake Griffin and James Johnson are two other players who will become unrestricted free agents at the end of this season. Patty Mills could also become a free agent if he declines the player option on his contract to field other offers.
At first glance, Mills seems like a lock to stay in Brooklyn next season given his ties to Nets GM Sean Marks and Australian teammates Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons. But then again, when the money calls, everyone listens.
And if the money calls, the Nets will be incapable of answering.
()
News
Evan Fournier is on the verge of Knicks history
Evan Fournier is on the brink of franchise history.
The Knicks shooting guard entered Wednesday night’s game in Charlotte just three 3-pointers shy of John Starks’ single-season franchise record of 217. Barring injury, it’s a fait accompli for Fournier with two weeks remaining in the season. He had buried multiple treys in 21 of the previous 24 contests.
“It’s cool, especially for a franchise like the Knicks with such a big history and so many great players,” Fournier said. “It’s great. I didn’t really start the year thinking about any of that. The first time I saw something about the record was post-All-Star break. It’s so hard not to notice now with social media, so many stats out there.”
Starks has held the record since 1994, and it deserves an asterisk. That was the first season the NBA moved the 3-point line almost two feet closer at the top of the key. Starks pummeled Dan Majerle’s league record that season, and the line was moved back to its current dimensions by 1997.
A couple weeks ago, Fournier surpassed No. 3 on the Knicks’ list, JR Smith, who hit 189 triples in 2014. Danilo Gallinari and Jamal Crawford round out the top-5.
Fournier was signed for his offense in the summer with a hefty price tag — four years, $78 million — and morphed into a 3-point specialist largely playing off the ball. Entering Wednesday, he attempted nearly 100 more 3-pointers than his previous career high.
It’s not the playmaking role Fournier was expected to adopt with such a big contract, but it’s also the best opportunity available when sharing a court with ball dominant teammates Julius Randle and RJ Barrett.
“Says more about the away I was able to adapt,” Fournier said. “When you look at the number of 3s I’ve taken this year, I’ve never played so much behind the 3-point line in my career. That’s probably why it took me a couple of months to figure it out, what was my role and how I was going to be able to impact winning and impact the team.
“I think it shows I’m able to adapt to any situation. Earlier in my career, I was much more of a driver. It’s actually good to be able to adapt, to add weapons to your arsenal, to try different things and experience different things. Depending on the system, on the players you’re playing with, you’re not going to be able to dictate how you play. There’s only a few guys that can do that, superstars.”
Fournier found a defined role and it’s leading to breaking a 27-year record.
“When you look at shot profile, it’s very good,” Tom Thibodeau said. “For any off guard, it’s finding rhythm. Timing, spacing, rhythm for a shooter is critical. So, I think his teammates are looking for him more. He knows when it’s coming more. And I think it’s been good. There’s still work to be done where we can, I think, to take advantage of him even more.”
()
News
US finds Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine
By MATTHEW LEE
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday made a formal determination that Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine and said it would work with others to prosecute offenders, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
“Today, I can announce that, based on information currently available, the U.S. government assesses that members of Russia’s forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine,” Blinken said in a statement released as he was traveling to Brussels with President Joe Biden for an emergency summit of NATO leaders.
The assessment was based on a “careful review” of public and intelligence sources since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last month, he said.
America’s top diplomat said the United States would share that information with allies, partners and international institutions tasked with investigating allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
“We’ve seen numerous credible reports of indiscriminate attacks and attacks deliberately targeting civilians, as well as other atrocities. Russia’s forces have destroyed apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, critical infrastructure, civilian vehicles, shopping centers, and ambulances, leaving thousands of innocent civilians killed or wounded,” Blinken said said.
He cited attacks on the civilian population in the besieged city of Mariupol and elsewhere.
Neither Russia nor the U.S. recognizes the authority of the International Criminal Court at The Hague, presenting obvious difficulties for seeking accountability for war crimes committed in Ukraine.
The U.S. could still assist a prosecution before the court, which earlier opened an investigation into atrocities committed in Ukraine, by helping to gather evidence against Russian forces in Ukraine, using some of the vast abilities it has deployed to track and monitor what has been happening in the conflict.
The U.S. could also provide support and backing to a commission of inquiry established by the U.N. Human Rights Council.
