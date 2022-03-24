News
Magic’s Franz Wagner continues to thrive as a cutter
For Franz Wagner, there couldn’t have been a more fitting way to seal the Orlando Magic’s 94-90 Tuesday win over the Golden State Warriors.
Not the 3 free throws that gave the Magic a 92-88 lead with 13 seconds left, but the dunk off a cut on a sideline out-of-bounds play 7 seconds later to seal it.
“The play was for me to catch the ball and shoot free throws and I saw [Klay Thompson] kind of overplay me,” Wagner said. “I saw Chuma [Okeke] seeing that, too.”
How the play developed — off a cut — captured where Wagner excels regardless of his role in the offense or usage as a ball-handler.
The Magic scored 1.58 points per possession on Wagner’s cuts heading into Wednesday’s road matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to NBA.com. That ranked in the 95th percentile compared to the rest of the league.
Wagner takes advantage of defenders who take their eyes off him with cuts, or overplay to deny the initial passing lane.
“The one thing that’s great about Franz is he does a great job on and off the ball,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “His ability to handle the pick-and-roll as well as cut on the backside of it has helped out so much as he continues to watch the game.”
Wagner’s offensive usage has altered significantly depending on player availability.
When the Magic were dealing with multiple injuries and COVID-19-related absences through December and January, Wagner was running more isolations and pick-and-rolls as the ball-handler. He excelled at getting to the rim as well as making plays for others.
Now, with more ball-handling guards playing, Wagner has been taken on more off-ball responsibilities — spotting up, being used as the roll man in pick-and-rolls and cutting.
“That’s part of the growth — for guys to understand it’s not about just being in the pick-and-roll,” Mosley said. “It’s about how do I play basketball outside of it, how do I get my teammates involved on a back screen, how do I move, how do I cut, how do I make something open up on the outside versus just having the basketball in my hands.”
As Mosley sees it, the diverse offensive usage is more beneficial for younger players to develop compared to being used a couple of different ways.
“The reality of it is we’re trying to develop these guys into basketball players,” Mosley said. “Not pick-and-roll players. Not post-up players. We’re trying to develop them into real basketball players and that comes into play with off-ball, on-ball, back screens, diving, cutting — all of that.”
Wendell Catrter Jr. (sprained left wrist and ankle), Markelle Fultz (left knee injury management) and Jalen Suggs (bone bruise in right ankle) were sidelined for Wednesday.
Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also sat in a matchup between teams that entered Wednesday with two of the league’s bottom-four records.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Illinois man breaks Missouri paddlefish record with a massive catch
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – An Illinois man now holds the record for catching Missouri’s largest paddlefish. Jim Dain of Pittsfield, Illinois caught the 140 pound, 10-ounce beast at the Lake of the Ozarks. He was on a fishing trip with his family.
This catch breaks the previous record set in 2015 by one ounce. Andy Belobraydic III caught that fish at Table Rock Lake.
Dain nearly stayed off the lake on March 18, 2022. The forecast called for storms but they only got rain. So, they went out fishing and the weather just kept getting colder.
“We weren’t having much luck, but decided to fish for another hour so we took another turn. And that’s when the drag on the reel started. It felt like a tree was on the line!” Dain tells the Missouri Department of Conservation.
It took at least 20 minutes to get the fish into the boat. Another fisher who holds the state record for catching a river carpsucker told Dain to contact the Missouri Department of Conservation about the massive fish.
“We got 16 one-gallon bags of meat out of this catch,” laughed Dain. “We’ve fried it, grilled it and made paddlefish tacos the other night. We’ll be having paddlefish for a while!”
Dain brought the fish to a certified scale at a slaughterhouse that could handle weight more than 100-pounds. His paddlefish is the second state-record fish caught in 2022.
Mother Nature cuts short Duluth adventurer’s wintertime trek across BWCA
GRAND MARAIS, Minn. — Emily Ford ended her roughly 200-mile ski-snowshoe-hiking trek across the top of Minnesota a day early and with a last-minute diversion due to open water on the Pigeon River.
Earlier this month, Ford pulled off her route and opted to hitch a ride with Diggins, her sled dog, into Grand Marais, officially ending her 28-day trek that started on Crane Lake on Feb. 11.
Ford had skied out of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, heading east toward Lake Superior, and had planned to ski along the Pigeon River and into Grand Portage. But she left the trail at South Fowl Lake on the border because the Pigeon River was already flowing fast.
“This was a fantastic trip. I did what I set out to do: traverse the Boundary Waters by ski and paw. I am so incredibly proud of myself and Diggins!” Ford later posted on Instagram. “We saw one of the most spectacular places in one of the most spectacular seasons. No. We lived in it!… I will forever say that I am not here to conquer the wilderness, just to experience it.”
Ford and Diggins weathered nights at nearly 40 below zero and days on end of trudging through snow that was 2 feet deep. Ford, the head gardener at the Glensheen Mansion in Duluth, also encountered boot-sucking slush on the surface of some frozen lakes, along with some open rivers, and even fell in at one point.
While the original plan was for Ford to skijor behind Diggins, the dog was having a hard time breaking trail in the deep snow. So Ford fashioned a different system where she was the lead breaking trail with Diggins in the middle and the sled behind the dog.
Along the trip she was resupplied twice and spent one night at the log home of Ashley Bredemus on the Seagull River. Ford mostly stuck to her planned route that traced the Ontario-Minnesota border across canoe country. But she did deviate at one point along a snowmobile trail just off the Gunflint Trail.
Where Ford was within range of cellphone service, she reported on Instagram that breaking trail through deep snow on the frozen lakes was extremely difficult and that she cherished the few places where tracks from dog sleds or snowmobiles had packed down her route.
Ford, 29, who last year became only the second person to hike all of Wisconsin’s Ice Age Trail in winter, said she wanted a more remote trip this year and dedicated her journey to protecting the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and encouraging more people of color to experience the wilderness first-hand.
“This place is so amazing, I feel that I can scarcely capture it in photos or videos. I hope you get to experience the BWCA in the winter sometime in your life. It feels vast and small all at once. Sometimes the wind is there to beat you up all day and other times it’s just there to dance on your neck. The sun plays hide and seek behind the trees as it races across the winter sky. There is so much here, and there is nothing,” Ford posted.
Since her Ice Age Trail trip, Ford has become a celebrity of sorts after widespread media and social media coverage of her expedition. She’s been invited to speak at outdoor events, and went to Canada for the Banff International Film Festival, which featured a short documentary film about her hike. (The same filmmaker was expected to document part of Ford’s ski trip, too.) There have been magazine stories and television interviews and Ford now has more than 17,000 followers as “Emily on Trail” on Instagram.
St. Charles shooting suspect was asked to leave bar beforehand
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – St. Charles Police say the man accused of opening fire into several businesses on N. Main Street late Tuesday evening was asked to leave a bar beforehand.
The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of N. Main. It’s lined with bars, restaurants, and shops. Some of those businesses have boarded up windows shattered by bullets.
Investigators say the 30-year-old gunman was asked to leave a bar and when he got outside, he pulled out a handgun and started shooting, striking at least five buildings, including the St. Charles County Administration Building.
“Upon arrival, the suspect was observed in the area. He allegedly pointed the weapon at our officers. There were not shots fired towards the officers nor did the officers return fire towards him,” St. Charles Police Captain Raymond Floyd said.
Police say the gunman fled in a car and a chase began. The suspect drove into St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Town and Country Police joined the pursuit.
Police deployed spike strips and stopped the car on Interstate 64 near Mason Road.
Investigators say when they took the suspect into custody following the chase, they found three firearms in his vehicle. Police are not releasing the man’s name until charges are filed.
“We were very fortunate no one was hurt; no bystanders, no patrons of any of those establishments, no officers, or the suspect,” Capt. Floyd said. “Had it been earlier in the day or perhaps on the weekend, it could have had very different consequences.”
St. Charles Police have interviewed several witnesses and the investigation is ongoing as to why the man opened fires.
