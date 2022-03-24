News
Magic’s Franz Wagner continues to thrive as cutter
For Franz Wagner, there couldn’t have been a more fitting way to seal the Orlando Magic’s 94-90 Tuesday win over the Golden State Warriors.
Not the 3 free throws that gave the Magic a 92-88 lead with 13 seconds left, but the dunk off a cut on a sideline out-of-bounds play 7 seconds later to seal it.
“The play was for me to catch the ball and shoot free throws and I saw [Klay Thompson] kind of overplay me,” Wagner said. “I saw Chuma [Okeke] seeing that, too.”
How the play developed — off a cut — captured where Wagner excels regardless of his role in the offense or usage as a ball-handler.
The Magic scored 1.58 points per possession on Wagner’s cuts heading into Wednesday’s road matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to NBA.com. That ranked in the 95th percentile compared to the rest of the league.
Wagner takes advantage of defenders who take their eyes off him with cuts, or overplay to deny the initial passing lane.
“The one thing that’s great about Franz is he does a great job on and off the ball,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “His ability to handle the pick-and-roll as well as cut on the backside of it has helped out so much as he continues to watch the game.”
Wagner’s offensive usage has altered significantly depending on player availability.
When the Magic were dealing with multiple injuries and COVID-19-related absences through December and January, Wagner was running more isolations and pick-and-rolls as the ball-handler. He excelled at getting to the rim as well as making plays for others.
Now, with more ball-handling guards playing, Wagner has been taken on more off-ball responsibilities — spotting up, being used as the roll man in pick-and-rolls and cutting.
“That’s part of the growth — for guys to understand it’s not about just being in the pick-and-roll,” Mosley said. “It’s about how do I play basketball outside of it, how do I get my teammates involved on a back screen, how do I move, how do I cut, how do I make something open up on the outside versus just having the basketball in my hands.”
As Mosley sees it, the diverse offensive usage is more beneficial for younger players to develop compared to being used a couple of different ways.
“The reality of it is we’re trying to develop these guys into basketball players,” Mosley said. “Not pick-and-roll players. Not post-up players. We’re trying to develop them into real basketball players and that comes into play with off-ball, on-ball, back screens, diving, cutting — all of that.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
COVID posivitity rate in Missouri drops to record low
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The average positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in Missouri is at its lowest level since the state health department began tracking test results in early March 2020.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 1,130,461 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 222 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 16,036 total deaths as of Wednesday, March 23, an increase of 5. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.42%.
It’s important to keep in mind that not all cases and deaths announced on a particular day occurred in the last 24 hours.
The 7-day rolling average for cases in Missouri sits at 252; yesterday, it was 264. Exactly one month ago, the state rolling average was 736.
Missouri has administered 9,804,467 PCR tests for COVID-19 over the entirety of the pandemic and as of March 22, 21.8% of those tests have come back positive. People who have received multiple PCR tests are not counted twice, according to the state health department.
According to the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, “A PCR test looks for the viral RNA in the nose, throat, or other areas in the respiratory tract to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive PCR test means that the person has an active COVID-19 infection.”
The Missouri COVID Dashboard no longer includes the deduplicated method of testing when compiling the 7-day moving average of positive tests. The state is now only using the non-deduplicated method, which is the CDC’s preferred method. That number is calculated using the number of tests taken over the period since many people take multiple tests. Under this way of tabulating things, Missouri has a 2.8% positivity rate as of March 20. Health officials exclude the most recent three days to ensure data accuracy when calculating the moving average.
The previous record low was 2.9%, set back on May 29, 2020.
|Month
|Cumulative case fatality rate
on the final day of the month
|March 2020
|1.06%
|April 2020
|4.35%
|May 2020
|4.71%
|June 2020
|4.71%
|July 2020
|2.52%
|August 2020
|1.81%
|September 2020
|1.68%
|October 2020
|1.65%
|November 2020
|1.28%
|December 2020
|1.41%
|January 2021
|1.47%
|February 2021
|1.66%
|March 2021
|1.74%
|April 2021
|1.74%
|May 2021
|1.77%
|June 2021
|1.77%
|July 2021
|1.70%
|August 2021
|1.68%
|September 2021
|1.70%
|October 2021
|1.71%
|November 2021
|1.70%
|December 2021
|1.61%
|January 2022
|1.30%
|February 2022
|1.36%
The state has administered 15,862 doses—including booster shots—of the vaccine in the last 7 days (this metric is subject to a delay, meaning the last three days are not factored in). The highest vaccination rates are among people over 65.
Vaccination remains the safest way to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity for COVID-19 requires 80% to 90% of the population to have immunity, either by vaccination or recovery from the virus.
State health officials report 63.5% of the total population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Approximately 74.5% of all adults 18 years of age and older have initiated the process.
But how many have tested positive and died from COVID after getting all their shots?
Just 8.09% of 3.47 million fully vaccinated Missourians (or 280,604 people) have tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2021. And 1,857 people (or 0.05%) of those vaccinated individuals have died from the virus.
The first doses were administered in Missouri on Dec. 13, 2020.
The city of Joplin, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County have vaccinated at least 60% of their populations. St. Louis City, Kansas City, and Independence, as well as the counties of Boone, Atchison, Jackson, Franklin, Cole, Greene, Jefferson, and Cass, have at least 50% of their populations fully vaccinated.
The Bureau of Vital Records at DHSS performs a weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates to improve quality and ensure all decedents that died of COVID-19 are reflected in the systems. As a result, the state’s death toll will see a sharp increase from time to time. Again, that does not mean a large number of deaths happened in one day; instead, it is a single-day reported increase.
At the state level, DHSS does track probable or pending COVID deaths. However, those numbers are not added to the state’s death count until confirmed in the disease surveillance system either by the county or through analysis of death certificates. FOX 2 does not include probable or pending numbers.
Approximately 51.8% of all reported cases are for individuals 39 years of age and younger. The state has further broken down the age groups into smaller units. The 18 to 24 age group has 133,275 recorded cases, while 25 to 29-year-olds have 97,887 cases.
People 80 years of age and older account for approximately 39.3% of all recorded deaths in the state.
|Month / Year
|Missouri COVID cases*
(reported that month)
|March 2020
|1,327
|April 2020
|6,235
|May 2020
|5,585
|June 2020
|8,404
|July 2020
|28,772
|August 2020
|34,374
|September 2020
|41,416
|October 2020
|57,073
|November 2020
|116,576
|December 2020
|92,808
|January 2021
|66,249
|February 2021
|19,405
|March 2021
|11,150
|April 2021
|12,165
|May 2021
|9,913
|June 2021
|12,680
|July 2021
|42,780
|August 2021
|60,275
|September 2021
|45,707
|October 2021
|33,855
|November 2021
|37,594
|December 2021
|74,376
|January 2022
|255,880
|February 2022
|51,380
|March 2022
|6,567
As of March 20, Missouri is reporting 599 COVID hospitalizations. The remaining inpatient hospital bed capacity sits at 22% statewide. The state’s public health care metrics lag behind by three days due to reporting delays, especially on weekends. Keep in mind that the state counts all beds available and not just beds that are staffed by medical personnel.
Across Missouri, 100 COVID patients are in ICU beds, leaving the state’s remaining intensive care capacity at 24%.
If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411.
As of March 22, the CDC identified 79,571,321 cases of COVID-19 and 969,114 deaths across all 50 states and 9 U.S.-affiliated districts, jurisdictions, and affiliated territories, for a national case-fatality rate of 1.22%.
How do COVID deaths compare to other illnesses, like the flu or even the H1N1 pandemics of 1918 and 2009? It’s a common question.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), preliminary data on the 2018-2019 influenza season in the United States shows an estimated 35,520,883 cases and 34,157 deaths; that would mean a case-fatality rate of 0.09%. Case-fatality rates on previous seasons are as follows: 0.136% (2017-2018), 0.131% (2016-2017), 0.096% (2015-2016), and 0.17% (2014-2015).
The 1918 H1N1 epidemic, commonly referred to as the “Spanish Flu,” is estimated to have infected 29.4 million Americans and claimed 675,000 lives as a result; a case-fatality rate of 2.3%. The Spanish Flu claimed greater numbers of young people than typically expected from other influenzas.
Beginning in January 2009, another H1N1 virus—known as the “swine flu”—spread around the globe and was first detected in the US in April of that year. The CDC identified an estimated 60.8 million cases and 12,469 deaths; a 0.021% case-fatality rate.
For more information and updates regarding COVID data and the vaccine, click here.
Could Tyreek Hill trade open door for Raiders’ first AFC West title since 2002?
Wednesday’s blockbuster Tyreek Hill trade to Miami threw off the balance of the AFC West.
The Kansas City Chiefs have won six straight division titles in Hill’s six seasons with the team.
Patrick Mahomes is one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks, which is why the Chiefs have reached another level from 2018 on.
But Hill is unguardable, and his departure could shift the power in the AFC West to an unlikely location: Las Vegas.
That’s right: The Raiders could challenge for their first division title since 2002, which is also the last time that organization went to a Super Bowl.
Derek Carr’s team has finished in second place in the AFC West behind the Chiefs in each of the Raiders’ first two years in Sin City, following their move from Oakland.
That included a 10-7 second-place finish and a Wild Card playoff berth in 2021 despite Jon Gruden’s firing, Henry Ruggs III’s fatal car accident, owner Mark Davis’ public spat with the league office for the Gruden email leaks, and the strong competition they faced in division.
Since, they’ve hired GM Dave Ziegler, head coach Josh McDaniels and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi from the New England Patriots. They’ve added former Giants defensive coordinator Pat Graham, another former Patriots assistant.
They’ve extended star pass rusher Maxx Crosby, signed star pass rusher Chandler Jones, traded for Packers star receiver Davante Adams, added corners Rock Ya-Sin (trade) and Anthony Averett (signing), and inked special teamers Brandon Bolden and Jakob Johnson from New England, among other depth moves.
Russell Wilson’s trade to the Broncos no doubt thrusts Denver into the mix with first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett running the show. The Chargers’ signing of corner J.C. Jackson and trade for pass rusher Khalil Mack improves Brandon Staley’s defense to complement all-world quarterback talent Justin Herbert.
And the Chiefs still have plenty of talent on their roster, including tight end Travis Kelce and recently-signed receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Without Hill, however, Andy Reid’s offense is a bit closer to mortal. And that may be all the rest of the division needs to catch up, and for the retooled Raiders to finally find their way over that AFC West hump.
RAVENS REUNITED
The Giants have signed two former Baltimore Ravens in free agency the last few days to reunite them with defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale and add bulk to their front.
They inked defensive end/outside linebacker Jihad Ward, 27, on Monday, and landed nose tackle Justin Ellis, 31, on Wednesday. Ward last played for Martindale in 2020 before spending last season in Jacksonville. Ellis played the last three seasons for Martindale and the Ravens.
Ellis is a 6-2, 350 pound run-stuffer. The Giants lost DT Austin Johnson to the Chargers in free agency and aren’t expected to re-sign Danny Shelton. Ward is 6-5, 287 pounds and plays mostly outside but did rotate inside at times in sub packages with Baltimore.
GOODBYE TO GETTLEMAN’S GUYS
The Giants defense also watched edge Lorenzo Carter leave on Monday for a one-year free agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons. Carter, 26, got a one-year, $3.5 million contract that includes a $2 million signing bonus.
Carter’s departure leaves Saquon Barkley as the only player still under contract with the Giants from Dave Gettleman’s first 2018 draft class. And it means if Barkley is traded this offseason, the Giants could be rid of the former GM’s entire first draft class just four calendar years later.
Guard Will Hernandez is a free agent. DT B.J. Hill was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals because Gettleman was desperate last fall for offensive linemen, and Hill has flourished since. Quarterback Kyle Lauletta is out of the league, and DT R.J. McIntosh is a Colt.
Evan Engram and Carter both posted classy goodbye messages on social media to the fans of New York. Engram, who handled fans’ vitriol with class, posted: “Man I got so much love for New York. It will always be a huge part of my life! Thank you to the loyal ones that always had my back through all the ups and downs. I appreciate y’all more than you’ll ever know. #EazyOut”
Carter penned a long message in which he said “it’s hard for me to even put in words how blessed I am to have been a part of the New York Football Giants family these past four years … Thanks to everyone that’s invested in me as not just an athlete, but as a person as well.”
Although GM Joe Schoen said he’d prefer to avoid kicking the can down the road on more contracts, the Giants converted $2.63 million of kicker Graham Gano’s salary to a signing bonus and added a void year to his contract, according to ESPN. That created $1.753 million in cap space to address the organization’s cap crunch, created by the Giants’ own mistakes.
Where do tornadoes touch down most in U.S.? Missouri, Illinois in top 10
(NEXSTAR) – New Orleans residents on Wednesday began assessing the damage after a tornado ripped through the area overnight. While the region is better known for its risk of hurricanes and flooding, tornadoes are not necessarily uncommon.
The average number of tornadoes annually in the U.S. is 1,000 with Louisiana averaging 37 tornadoes a year between 1991 and 2010, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The states with the highest average numbers of tornadoes, according to the NOAA data, are:
- Texas, 155
- Kansas, 96
- Florida, 66
- Oklahoma, 62
- Nebraska, 57
- Illinois, 54
- Colorado, 53
- Iowa, 51
- Minnesota, 45
- Missouri, 45
According to data from NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center, 48 tornadoes were reported nationally in January. This is above the 1991-2010 average of 35 tornadoes for the month.
Sixteen tornadoes were reported last month, which is below the average of 29 tornadoes typically reported in February.
