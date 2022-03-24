News
Mother Nature cuts short Duluth adventurer’s wintertime trek across BWCA
GRAND MARAIS, Minn. — Emily Ford ended her roughly 200-mile ski-snowshoe-hiking trek across the top of Minnesota a day early and with a last-minute diversion due to open water on the Pigeon River.
Earlier this month, Ford pulled off her route and opted to hitch a ride with Diggins, her sled dog, into Grand Marais, officially ending her 28-day trek that started on Crane Lake on Feb. 11.
Ford had skied out of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, heading east toward Lake Superior, and had planned to ski along the Pigeon River and into Grand Portage. But she left the trail at South Fowl Lake on the border because the Pigeon River was already flowing fast.
“This was a fantastic trip. I did what I set out to do: traverse the Boundary Waters by ski and paw. I am so incredibly proud of myself and Diggins!” Ford later posted on Instagram. “We saw one of the most spectacular places in one of the most spectacular seasons. No. We lived in it!… I will forever say that I am not here to conquer the wilderness, just to experience it.”
Ford and Diggins weathered nights at nearly 40 below zero and days on end of trudging through snow that was 2 feet deep. Ford, the head gardener at the Glensheen Mansion in Duluth, also encountered boot-sucking slush on the surface of some frozen lakes, along with some open rivers, and even fell in at one point.
While the original plan was for Ford to skijor behind Diggins, the dog was having a hard time breaking trail in the deep snow. So Ford fashioned a different system where she was the lead breaking trail with Diggins in the middle and the sled behind the dog.
Along the trip she was resupplied twice and spent one night at the log home of Ashley Bredemus on the Seagull River. Ford mostly stuck to her planned route that traced the Ontario-Minnesota border across canoe country. But she did deviate at one point along a snowmobile trail just off the Gunflint Trail.
Where Ford was within range of cellphone service, she reported on Instagram that breaking trail through deep snow on the frozen lakes was extremely difficult and that she cherished the few places where tracks from dog sleds or snowmobiles had packed down her route.
Ford, 29, who last year became only the second person to hike all of Wisconsin’s Ice Age Trail in winter, said she wanted a more remote trip this year and dedicated her journey to protecting the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and encouraging more people of color to experience the wilderness first-hand.
“This place is so amazing, I feel that I can scarcely capture it in photos or videos. I hope you get to experience the BWCA in the winter sometime in your life. It feels vast and small all at once. Sometimes the wind is there to beat you up all day and other times it’s just there to dance on your neck. The sun plays hide and seek behind the trees as it races across the winter sky. There is so much here, and there is nothing,” Ford posted.
Since her Ice Age Trail trip, Ford has become a celebrity of sorts after widespread media and social media coverage of her expedition. She’s been invited to speak at outdoor events, and went to Canada for the Banff International Film Festival, which featured a short documentary film about her hike. (The same filmmaker was expected to document part of Ford’s ski trip, too.) There have been magazine stories and television interviews and Ford now has more than 17,000 followers as “Emily on Trail” on Instagram.
St. Charles shooting suspect was asked to leave bar beforehand
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – St. Charles Police say the man accused of opening fire into several businesses on N. Main Street late Tuesday evening was asked to leave a bar beforehand.
The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of N. Main. It’s lined with bars, restaurants, and shops. Some of those businesses have boarded up windows shattered by bullets.
Investigators say the 30-year-old gunman was asked to leave a bar and when he got outside, he pulled out a handgun and started shooting, striking at least five buildings, including the St. Charles County Administration Building.
“Upon arrival, the suspect was observed in the area. He allegedly pointed the weapon at our officers. There were not shots fired towards the officers nor did the officers return fire towards him,” St. Charles Police Captain Raymond Floyd said.
Police say the gunman fled in a car and a chase began. The suspect drove into St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Town and Country Police joined the pursuit.
Police deployed spike strips and stopped the car on Interstate 64 near Mason Road.
Investigators say when they took the suspect into custody following the chase, they found three firearms in his vehicle. Police are not releasing the man’s name until charges are filed.
“We were very fortunate no one was hurt; no bystanders, no patrons of any of those establishments, no officers, or the suspect,” Capt. Floyd said. “Had it been earlier in the day or perhaps on the weekend, it could have had very different consequences.”
St. Charles Police have interviewed several witnesses and the investigation is ongoing as to why the man opened fires.
Nolan Finley: Hunter’s laptop finally gets some light
The saying “People have the right to their own opinion but not to their own facts” is a quick and smug way to shut down debate. The problem is that everyone also has their own opinion on what’s fact and what’s not.
Take the Hunter Biden laptop story as the perfect example.
The New York Post broke the news of the emails found on a laptop the presidential son had abandoned at a Delaware repair shop. Contents of the emails detail the younger Biden’s business dealings and strongly suggest he was profiting or attempting to profit off his father’s name, and perhaps with his dad’s knowledge.
It was a blockbuster revelation, coming just days before the 2020 election. But as a news story, it flopped.
The same organizations and individuals that had trumpeted accusations of serial sexual abuse against Donald Trump in the last days of the 2016 election were uninterested in any hint of scandal involving the Biden family.
Or worse, their fact-checkers discredited the Post’s reporting without bothering to actually check the facts. Some outright labeled it a hoax. A panel of 51 national intelligence experts, including former National Intelligence Director James Clapper, submitted a letter declaring the story to be Russian disinformation.
And Twitter took the extraordinary step of suspending the Post’s account, claiming it had violated the platform’s policy of distributing hacked information — a policy, by the way, it didn’t apply to Trump’s purloined tax returns.
The Post was an easy target. It’s a conservative newspaper given to sensationalism.
But there was no evidence the Post had hacked the emails. Nor is there evidence those who deemed the story to be a lie had done any reporting for themselves.
They declared it false because they wanted it to be false.
It wasn’t until The New York Times duplicated the Post’s reporting on the emails last week and repeated many of the same findings that the smaller newspaper was vindicated.
Even so, the eyebrow-raising content of the laptop and its potential to engulf the Biden administration in a broader scandal is getting only a limited airing and very little analysis.
And there’s been no sign of self-reflection from those who got it wrong.
This would be a good opportunity for Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms to abandon their attempts at fact-checking, a process that leads to selective censorship, and instead open wide the doors to their sites.
Users have proven effective in correcting false information and countering unpopular views. They don’t need a bunch of Silicon Valley progressives determining the truth for them.
The platforms should block only the most obscene posts or very clear threats of violence. Users shouldn’t be cut off from contrary ideas or dissent.
And the platforms shouldn’t use their enormous power to influence elections.
As for Hunter Biden, he gives every sign of being a huckster, influence peddler and morally bereft individual. Some of his dealings are the subject of an ongoing federal criminal tax fraud investigation and are before a grand jury in Delaware.
I have a hunch this will soon become a story that’s much harder to ignore.
Ukraine war forces more unwanted goodbyes
Tears fell, hands waved and voices uttered unwanted goodbyes yet again Tuesday as the ceaseless Russian war on Ukraine forced more refugees to flee their homes.
Images captured by photographers for The Associated Press on Day 27 of the conflict reflect the pain and heartbreak of both those leaving and those left behind.
In the southern city of Odesa, a woman and her young child, both struggling not to break down, look out the window of a departing train as the woman’s grandmother, a tissue pressed up against her face, bids them goodbye from the platform. In the western city of Lviv, a bearded man places his hand up to the outside of a train window, while a young child sobs from the other side moments before they are to part from one other.
A woman who has fled Ukraine sits amid throngs of other refugees after arriving at a train station in Poland, her head in her hand and her eyes staring resignedly into space.
For many of the displaced, their first stop inside Ukraine is Lviv, a western city with a rich cultural heritage that so far has remained far from the fighting. Residents of the city have extended a warm welcome to the migrants and encouraged them to become more acquainted with their new home. On Tuesday, the Lviv National Philharmonic presented a live perfomance by a chorus in the city’s downtown. In one of the city’s bars hangs a well-used punching bag bearing the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Most of the more than 3.5 million refugees fleeing Ukraine have been women and children, because men ages 18 to 60 — fighting age — are forbidden from leaving the country.
One AP photograph from Tuesday shows a camouflage-clad fighter sitting at his post in the hard-hit northeastern city of Kharkiv. A long weapon lies on his lap, and one of his hands rests near the trigger as the other brings a cigarette up to his mouth. Elsewhere in Kharkiv, several fighters can be seen lying in a row of beds with their shoes off and guns set aside, some occupied on their cellphones and others taking naps during a well-deserved break.
