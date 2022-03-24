News
NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine
By NEBI QENA and CARA ANNA
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine, where fierce fighting by the country’s fast-moving defenders has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought.
By way of comparison, Russia lost about 15,000 troops over 10 years in Afghanistan.
A senior NATO military official said the alliance’s estimate was based on information from Ukrainian authorities, what Russia has released — intentionally or not — and intelligence gathered from open sources. The official spoke on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by NATO.
When Russia unleashed its invasion Feb. 24 in Europe’s biggest offensive since World War II, a swift toppling of Ukraine’s government seemed likely. But with Wednesday marking four full weeks of fighting, Moscow is bogged down in a grinding military campaign.
With its ground forces slowed or stopped by hit-and-run Ukrainian units armed with Western-supplied weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops are bombarding targets from afar, falling back on the tactics they used in reducing cities to rubble in Syria and Chechnya.
As U.S. President Joe Biden left for Europe to meet with key allies about new sanctions against Moscow and more military aid to Ukraine, he warned there is a “real threat” Russia could use chemical weapons.
The U.S. has also determined that Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine, and it will work to prosecute the offenders, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. He cited evidence of indiscriminate or deliberate attacks against civilians and the destruction of apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, shopping centers and other sites.
Addressing Japan’s parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said thousands of his people have been killed, including at least 121 children.
“Our people cannot even adequately bury their murdered relatives, friends and neighbors. They have to be buried right in the yards of destroyed buildings, next to the roads,” he said.
Still, major Russian objectives remain unfulfilled. The capital, Kyiv, has been bombarded repeatedly but is not even encircled.
Near-constant shelling and gunfire shook the city Wednesday, with air raid sirens wailing and plumes of black smoke rising from the western outskirts, where the two sides battled for control of multiple suburbs. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least 264 civilians have been killed in the capital since the war broke out.
In the south, the encircled port city of Mariupol has seen the worst devastation of the war, enduring weeks of bombardment and, now, street-by-street fighting. But Ukrainian forces have prevented its fall, thwarting an apparent bid by Moscow to fully secure a land bridge from Russia to Crimea, seized from Ukraine in 2014.
Zelenskyy said 100,000 civilians remain in a city that had 430,000 people before the war. Efforts to get desperately needed food and other supplies to those trapped have often failed.
Zelenskyy accused Russian forces of seizing a humanitarian convoy. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said the Russians were holding captive 11 bus drivers and four rescue workers along with their vehicles.
In their last update, over a week ago, Mariupol officials said at least 2,300 people had died, but the true toll is probably much higher. Airstrikes in the past week destroyed a theater and an art school where civilians were sheltering.
In the besieged northern city of Chernihiv, Russian forces bombed and destroyed a bridge that was used for aid deliveries and civilian evacuations, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said.
Kateryna Mytkevich, who arrived in Poland after fleeing Chernihiv, wiped away tears as she spoke about what she had seen. The city is without gas, electricity or running water, said Mytkevich, 39, and entire neighborhoods have been destroyed.
“I don’t understand why we have such a curse,” she said.
Despite plenty of evidence to the contrary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted the military operation is going “strictly in accordance” with plans.
The most recent figure for Ukraine’s military losses came from Zelenskyy on March 12, when he said that about 1,300 Ukrainian servicemen had been killed in action.
The NATO official said 30,000 to 40,000 Russian soldiers are estimated to have been killed or wounded.
Russia has released very little information on its casualties, saying March 2 that nearly 500 soldiers had been killed and almost 1,600 wounded.
Ukraine also claims to have killed six Russian generals. Russia acknowledges just one dead general.
The figures from NATO represent the alliance’s first public estimate of Russian casualties since the war began. The U.S. government has largely declined to provide estimates of Russian or Ukrainian casualties, saying available information is of questionable reliability.
With casualties mounting and quick victory no longer in sight, Russia is having to work to suppress dissent and shore up morale.
It has arrested thousands of antiwar protesters and cracked down on the media. Also, under a law passed Wednesday, troops in Ukraine will get the same benefits as veterans of previous wars, including tax breaks, discounts on utilities and preferential access to medical treatment.
In an apparent reflection of growing divisions in Russia’s top echelons, Anatoly Chubais has resigned, Peskov told the Interfax news agency. Chubais, the architect of Russia’s post-Soviet privatization campaign, had served in a variety of top posts over three decades. His latest role was as Putin’s envoy to international organizations.
Peskov would not say if Chubais had left the country.
Western officials say Putin’s forces are facing serious shortages of food, fuel and cold weather gear, with soldiers suffering frostbite, while Ukraine’s defenders have been going more on the offensive.
Still, Russia’s far stronger, bigger military has many Western experts warning against overconfidence in Ukraine’s long-term odds. The Kremlin’s practice in past wars has been to grind down resistance by flattening cities, killing countless civilians and sending millions fleeing.
Talks to end the fighting have continued by video. Zelenskyy said negotiations with Russia are going “step by step, but they are going forward.”
In the coastal city of Odesa, the scene of sporadic Russian shelling, merchant sea captain Sivak Vitaliy carried sandbags over each shoulder, loading them onto trucks for barricades being erected in case of a Russian assault.
Building after building have been destroyed in cities like Mariupol and Kharkiv, but Ukrainian soldiers defending their own soil will not be defeated, he said.
“No matter how bad the situation is in Mariupol, Kharkiv, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “We will win.”
___
Anna reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press writers Robert Burns in Washington, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, and other AP journalists around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
Madeleine Albright’s advice for St. Louis college grads
ST. LOUIS–Madeleine Albright, the first woman to hold the office of Secretary of State, died Wednesday of cancer at the age of 84, her family announced. Albright served in the Clinton administration and after she left office, she made several trips to the state of Missouri, including a 2003 stop at Washington University in St. Louis to deliver a commencement address.
Below is the text of her speech, courtesy of the university:
Thank you very much Chancellor Wrighton for your wonderful words of introduction and for the Honorary Degree, which I think I will get.
Chancellor Wrighton and the Board of Trustees, representatives of the 50th reunion class, distinguished faculty; fellow honorees, family, friends and members of the Class of 2003, good morning.
What a fabulous place. What a fabulous crowd. There are so many people here I feel like I should have brought a guitar or a baseball glove.
It reminds me of the time shortly after I became Secretary of State, when I was asked by the Baltimore Orioles to throw out the first baseball of the season. After my daughter told me I threw like a girl, I practiced for weeks and became so good that I am SURE my throw would have reached the catcher without bouncing if it hadn’t been for gravity. I never thought then that I would one day share a stage with a man who could defy gravity — Ozzie Smith. That is, Dr. Smith.
But commencements are designed to bring people together and I feel particularly privileged to participate in a commencement at this university, on the eve of your 150th anniversary year. Few academic institutions are as much a part of their community as Washington University is to St. Louis. This is reflected in the history you share, the community outreach you do, the facilities you make available and the values you teach. As a result, this University is a central part of the local scene.
But it is also part of the global scene because of its reputation for high standards, its Nobel Prize-winning faculty, and the ethnic and cultural diversity of its student body.
This outward orientation is appropriate because those of you who graduate today will live global lives. You will compete in a global workplace, shop in a global marketplace, and travel further and more often than any prior generation.
This is quite a contrast from when I was in college. The pace back then was not so fast. Our phones had cords, our mail had stamps, and we found the web not by clicking on a mouse but by dusting in the corners.
At the time, I myself had one basic ambition, and that was to be accepted. Having heard about my background as an immigrant, all I wanted to do was to fit in; not to stand out. Fortunately, in the 1950’s, conformity was encouraged.
I attended a women’s college, Wellesley, where we were all expected to become young ladies. When we enrolled, we each had to pose for what they called a posture picture to see whether we had, and I quote “an understanding of good body alignment and the ability to stand well.” The thing is, we were not allowed to wear any clothing above the waist. They actually graded the pictures, and if we flunked, they made us do exercises. We always wondered what happened to the pictures, until a few years ago. They were discovered in a vault — at Yale.
While attending Wellesley, I learned much that I have since forgotten about European philosophers, classical authors, and dissected frogs. But I also learned much about myself and got a first-class education. But I wanted to use the knowledge I had acquired for something more meaningful than table conversation. I wanted to test — not simply accept — the limits and boundaries of the life I was preparing to lead. And I wanted to give something back to this country that had given so much to me and my family.
I suspect the same is true for you and your experiences here at Washington University. You have learned a lot about the world outside you. But you have learned a lot about what is inside you, as well. This is vital, because from this day forward you will have to rely not on grades or guidance from professors to tell you how you are doing and where you stand. You will have to rely, instead, on an inner compass. And whether that compass is true will determine whether you become a drifter who is blown about by every breeze, or a doer, determined to chart your own course and unafraid, when necessary, to set sail against the strongest wind.
As we go through life, each of us must choose whether to live timidly and complacently, or to act with boldness and faith. Nations must make a similar choice as they move through history. And in our era, America is faced with an historic choice about the role it is to play in the world.
The strength of the United States is not in doubt. Our economy is the largest; our military the mightiest; our influence the most pervasive — not by a little, but by a lot. What is in doubt is how we intend to use our power.
A little more than half a century ago, an earlier generation of Americans faced this same question. They had emerged triumphant after battling perhaps the greatest evil our world has ever known only to be confronted by new dangers. America then stood alone in a damaged world, facing a rising Soviet empire and a devastated Europe. In the White House was a plainspoken man named Harry Truman — one of Missouri’s many great gifts to our country.
“Events have brought our American democracy to new influence and new responsibilities,” said Truman. “This will test our courage, our devotion to duty and our concept of liberty. Tyranny,” he continued in words that could have been uttered today, “is not new in the world. As long as democracy has existed, so has tyranny. But never has it been harder for tyranny and democracy to coexist.”
“The reason is the elimination of distance,” said Truman. “Where once we could ignore a far off tyranny, there are no longer any far-off places. Today, everybody on the globe is our neighbor.”
Truman and the leaders of his time responded to this new reality by inventing institutions that would increase cooperation among nations. These included NATO, the UN, the Organization of American States and Bretton Woods. Over the years, the combined strength of those organizations made the world more prosperous, brought down the Berlin Wall and helped make the democratic tide a rising tide on every continent.
Today, our leaders face a similar choice. The extent of American power has created an opportunity for us to make our nation more secure within a world that is healthier, richer and more peaceful than it has ever been. But if we are not prudent in exercising that power, we will create resentments that will make it much harder in the long run to achieve our goals.
After September 11, 2001, former President George Bush said he hoped the shock of the terror attacks would [and I quote] “erase the concept in some quarters that America can go it alone in the fight against terrorism or in anything else for that matter.[unquote]” During his trip to Europe next month for a meeting with the other great industrialized countries, the members of the G-8, the current President Bush will have the opportunity to clarify the character and purpose of American leadership. I hope the President’s message will be a unifying and an uplifting one, reaching minds and hearts across every border of geography and culture.
I hope the President will emphasize not only what our country is against in the world, but also what America is for: taking a hard line against terror, but also outlining plans to strengthen democracy, forge peace in the Middle East, help people around the world to live better lives, and transform the plague of HIV/AIDS from a menace into a memory. I hope he will put to rest suspicions about our intentions in Iraq, and fears that we see ourselves as somehow above the international standards we apply to other countries. I hope he will be frank in stating American positions but also clear in recognizing that others have their own views and that nothing is more natural than disagreement and debate among the leaders of free societies. And I hope he will reaffirm America’s conviction that the alliances and institutions created by Harry Truman’s generation are platforms for progress, not relics to be bypassed for fear they will hold us back or tie us down.
We have to stop bashing the United Nations. Granted it’s full of foreigners, which frankly can’t be helped. There are times when the United States, like any country, must act alone to defend its most vital interests. But today, in most places, in most cases, America will stand taller and do better if we are part of a larger team.
This matters to us all, because we have learned over and over again through history that the ideals transmitted and cherished at Washington University and other great centers of liberal education are not self-perpetuating. Our ideals have enemies, and those enemies can amass great power and inflict enormous harm, especially when democratic forces are divided and bickering.
Even the closest of friends will not agree on every specific issue or policy. No nation sees the world precisely the same as any other. What is vital is that free nations continue to agree on the big things, so that past mistakes become future lessons, and the demons of terror and totalitarianism, genocide and ethnic cleansing, are recognized early and stoutly opposed.
To the Class of 2003, let me say that I do not intend this afternoon to put the weight of the world upon your shoulders, for that is your parents’ job. However, I do hope that each of you will use the knowledge gained here at this University to be more than a consumer of liberty, but also a defender and an enricher of it, employing your talents to heal, help and teach. I hope you will be doers not drifters, and that you will choose to live life boldly, with largeness of spirit and generosity of heart.
It is said that all work that is worth doing is done in faith. Today, at this ceremony of celebration and anticipation, I urge us all to embrace the faith that every dispute remedied by our patience, every prejudice rebutted by our courage, every danger surmounted by our vigilance, and every barrier to justice brought down by our determination will ennoble our own lives, inspire others, and explode outward the boundaries of what is achievable on this earth.
To those who graduate today, I again say, “Congratulations, the world is waiting for you.” And thank you again for inviting me to share with you this glorious day.
The Best Gambling Sites to Play with Real Money Online
More and more of us are discovering the joys of online gambling. And with so many new online casinos and sportsbooks to choose from, how do you know what are the best gambling sites? Worry not, fellow casino enthusiast. We’ve got you covered.
Using our first-hand experience and comprehensive methodology, we’ve ranked the top gambling sites online. Let’s see who made the cut.
The Best Online Gambling Sites: In-Depth Reviews
1. Red Dog Casino – Best Gambling Site Overall
Pros:
- Good game variety
- Generous welcome bonus
- Clean and intuitive design
- Great mobile site
- Crypto-friendly
Cons:
- New kid on the block
- Limited promotions
- Only one game provider
Reigning supreme at number one is Red Dog Casino, combining a great variety of casino games with a juicy welcome bonus to ensure a high-quality online gambling experience.
Game Variety: 5/5
There are a total of 156 games to choose from at Red Dog, with a little bit of something for everyone. As well as the usual slots offerings, players can also enjoy 14 poker variants, 5 blackjack games, and even specialty offerings like keno.
User Experience: 5/5
One of the most instantly noticeable and pleasing things about Red Dog Casino is its sleek design. Far from the crowded efforts of other rival casinos, Red Dog enjoys a clean red and white color scheme with an easy-to-navigate interface.
The same design philosophy extends to its mobile website, too, making gambling on the go with Red Dog a pleasure.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5
Red Dog Casino currently features a headline welcome bonus of 260% as well as 60 free spins to get your initial bankroll locked and loaded. Any potential winnings are subject to a 30x wagering requirement, which is around 5 times below the industry standard. There’s also the regular 225% first deposit match.
The lower the wagering requirements, the better, as it means you’ll be able to get hold of your money quickly if you’re lucky enough to win.
Outside of the current holiday-themed welcome bonus, there aren’t many other promotions to speak of – but we expect that to change as the website grows.
Banking Options: 4/5
You can fund your account at Red Dog in 7 different ways, including three different cryptocurrency options. You can only withdraw via credit card, bank wire, and BTC though.
The latter enjoys the quickest time of withdrawal, which is 1-3 days. That’s on the slow side in this day and age, however, and we’d expect there to be quicker methods in the future.
2. Ignition – Best Online Gambling Bonuses
Pros:
- $3,000 dual deposit bonus
- Refer-a-friend promotion
- Great for new poker players
- Low wagering requirements
- Crypto-friendly
- 30+ live dealer games
Cons:
- No live chat function
- Lackluster design
- Not for experienced poker players
At number two, it’s Ignition Casino. Featuring an excellent deposit bonus designed for both casino game and online poker players, this is one online betting site you won’t want to miss.
Game Variety: 4.5/5
While poker is Ignition’s bread and butter, it certainly doesn’t lack in other departments. There are about 172 games in total on the website, including slots, blackjack, and even bingo.
All of them come from 13 different game providers, such as RTG, Rival Gaming, Betsoft, Genesis Gaming, Revolver Gaming, Woohoo, and more.
User Experience: 3.5/5
Ignition’s design is strange, to say the least, and the desktop home page is a little crowded. But other than that, the website functions fine. Its two main selling points, poker and casino, are both clearly signposted as soon as you log in.
We’d have preferred a search function to make the experience a little less confusing, but it’s no real dealbreaker.
Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5
The $3,000 dual game welcome bonus is one of the most unique and fair promotions we’ve come across while reviewing online gambling sites. It’s split between the poker portion of the website and the casino portion, so you receive a 150% bonus for each.
The bonus is reduced to 100% each if you deposit using a credit card instead of cryptocurrency. This is a great little incentive to switch your bankroll to crypto if you haven’t already.
The wagering requirement is 25x, which is 10 times below the usual industry standard. This makes it easier to cash out any winnings you may get, should you be so lucky.
Banking Options: 4/5
Ignition features eight ways to fund your account, with a mix of fiat and cryptocurrency options available. The fastest withdrawal time is less than 24hours – something that only crypto users will be able to enjoy, with fiat currency withdrawals still lagging behind in that regard.
3. BetOnline – Best Gambling Site for Sports Betting
Pros:
- Competitive odds
- $1,000 casino bonus
- Sports bonus features very low wagering
- 400+ popular casino games
- Has horse racing
Cons:
- Higher wagering for casino bonus
- 7.5% fee for credit card deposit
- No live event streaming
At number 3, it’s one for the sports fans. BetOnline offers a dual sportsbook and casino online gambling experience, with great promotional features in place for both.
Game Variety: 5/5
Despite BetOnline’s focus on sports, they still have a very well-stocked casino full of all the popular classics you’d come to expect when gambling online. They feature 280 slots games alone, as well as 30 different types of poker and blackjack variants. Not bad at all.
User Experience: 4/5
Browsing Bet Online is an enjoyable and stress-free experience. The website has recently undergone a re-design and you can switch between the old site and the new one if you wish – although we’re not entirely sure why you’d want to, as the new design is far superior.
The mobile website is similarly excellent to use, with casino games loading quickly and live sports odds updating for any in-game action you may want to pursue.
Bonuses and Promotions: 3.5/5
As far as bonuses go for BetOnline, it really is a tale of two cities. The $1,000 casino bonus, while generous, comes with a wagering requirement of 30x. A little lower than average, but still pretty high.
On the other hand, BetOnline’s 50% sport welcome promotion has a much lower wagering requirement of only 10x. Sports bettors will be able to access any potential winnings much quicker than casino players.
Despite the slightly uneven blessings, they do make an effort with a total of 7 other promotions to choose from, including top crypto casinos incentives and special poker offers.
Banking Options: 4.5/5
BetOnline boasts 19 different total ways to fund your account, both through crypto and fiat currency options. We love this type of commitment to inclusivity, meaning more and more people can get into online gambling fun.
The withdrawal options are excellent, too, with some methods allowing you to cash out within an hour. There’s not much more you can ask for when it comes to banking at the best online casinos.
Our only gripe would be the fees associated with some deposits on this sports betting site, with credit card users being hit with a 7.5% levy, which isn’t too kind.
4. Bitstarz – Top Gambling Site for Crypto Users
Pros:
- Crypto-exclusive
- Awesome slot tournaments
- Exceptional design
- Huge game library
Cons:
- Requires VPN in some countries
- Excludes fiat users
Bitstarz is one of the most unique offerings on our list of online betting sites, as it’s exclusively dedicated to cryptocurrency. Fiat currency users can see what they’re missing out on below.
Game Variety: 5/5
At the time of writing, there are over 3,100 games available to gamble on at Bitstarz. That’s not a typo. Such an extraordinary library of games should always be applauded, as choice is the natural enemy of boredom for online gamblers.
You can play crypto/BTC-exclusive games here, too, that you won’t find anywhere else online, with jackpots running into the hundreds and thousands.
User Experience: 5/5
Bitstarz features one of the best-designed gambling sites on this list, with a quick and easy-to-use search function, an understated but pretty overall design, and a mobile website that is consistent and reliable. Top marks yet again.
Bonuses and Promotions: 3.5/5
Historically, Bitstarz is known to offer unique and eye-catching promotions, but as of the current time of writing, there are no real major bonuses to talk about. They do host excellent tournaments for both slots and table games that come with some pretty nifty jackpots, though, so that’s always worth checking out.
Banking Options: 3.5/5
Being a crypto-only casino, Bitstarz does a few things well that you’d expect. Firstly, the withdrawals are lightning quick. In fact, in some cases, they are instant. We literally can’t have any complaints there.
However, we’d have liked to have seen a lot more options for other cryptocurrencies in general. As of now, you can only use Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Tether. That’s not close to some of the other gambling sites on this list, some of which aren’t even crypto-focused.
5. Bovada – Best Gambling Site for Blackjack Fans
Pros:
- 32 blackjack casino games (including live dealer games)
- $3,000 casino welcome bonus
- Unique Bitcoin bonuses
- Has a sportsbook
Cons:
- Sports odds not the best
- Quick to limit winners
Bovada wins the number 5 spot on our list of the best gambling sites for its excellent blackjack offerings and juicy bonus package.
Game Variety: 4/5
Over 300 games are playable in Bovada’s very healthy library, with the main draw being the amount of blackjack games on offer. There are 32 variants to gamble on, including 24 live casino games. That’s the most you’ll find on this list.
Those wanting to wager on sports can find a perfectly serviceable sportsbook here, too, although you’ll find softer odds compared to other options on this list like BetOnline.
User Experience: 3.5/5
Bovada passes the eye-test well enough with a sleek, if unimpressive, red and white-colored design scheme. Where it lacks is in functionality, with the home page featuring a crowded mess of games and sports options, with no search bar to speak of.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5
The headline $3,000 casino bonus is enough to pad anyone’s bankroll and help explore the excellent range of games on offer. The x25 wagering requirements aren’t too bad, either, meaning you’ll be able to cash winnings out quickly if you’re lucky enough.
Crypto users will love the exclusive Bitcoin casino bonuses, including special boosts to the casino welcome package ($3,750) and sports betting ($750). It certainly pays to do your online gambling with crypto, these days.
Banking Options: 4/5
There are 9 ways to keep your Bovada account funded, featuring a mixture of traditional fiat currency options such as credit card and bank transfer, along with crypto options like BTC and ETH. The fastest withdrawal time is up to an hour, which, while it isn’t instant, ain’t too shabby at all.
6. Slots.LV – Top Gambling Site for Slots Players
Pros:
- 5 slots game providers
- $5,000 welcome bonus
- Sharp design
- Great range of progressive jackpots
Cons:
- Lack of customer support options
- Low amount of games
If you’re looking for a place to hang your hat and spin to your heart’s content, then Slots.LV may be the gambling website for you. It features at number 6 on our list for its great slot games and variety of jackpots to chase.
Game Variety: 3.5/5
The strength in Slots.LV’s library offering is, unsurprisingly, its range of slots, as well as the jackpots available to win, which go right up to the hundreds of thousands. It does lack overall quantity, though, featuring only about 137 titles to date.
User Experience: 4/5
Slots.LV’s design is sharp and intuitive, providing an easy-to-navigate platform with a search bar in the top left for any specific requests. All games are easily accessible via the homepage, with a menu at the top right for further help.
Bonuses and Promotions: 3.5/5
The $5,000 welcome bonus is a great way for new users to beef up their bankroll and go hunting for slots jackpots. It stretches out over eight initial deposits and is subject to a 35x wagering requirement.
Furthermore, crypto users can enjoy an extra $2,500 on top if they deposit using Bitcoin, as well as looking forward to other Bitcoin-related bonuses year-round.
Banking Options: 3.5/5
There are 7 different ways to deposit into your Slots.LV account, featuring a mix of the usual suspects in fiat and cryptocurrency. The fastest withdrawal time is up to an hour, which is another big plus for this department.
7. Las Atlantis – Best Design of any Gambling Site
Pros:
- Great user interface
- Ocean-themed online casino
- Optimized for mobile use
- Healthy game library
- 280% slots bonus
Cons:
- New to the industry
- Slow withdrawal times
A relative newcomer, Las Atlantis, occupies the last spot on our list, featuring looks to die for and a 280% slots bonus that’ll make any gambler blush.
Game Variety: 4/5
There are about 200 games to choose from at Las Atlantis. While the vast majority are slots, there’s still a selection of other casino classics to get stuck into, like roulette, blackjack, and poker.
Live dealer games are hidden behind registration, and there’s also a very modest selection of specialty games like keno available too if that’s your type of thing.
User Experience: 5/5
Despite being new to the world of online gambling, Las Atlantis might just be the prettiest online casino around. The blue and purple underwater theme is extremely relaxing, which makes marathon sessions all the more pleasing to the senses.
The website itself operates as smoothly as it looks good, with a helpful menu on one side, and a search bar on the other, in case you’re looking for anything specific.
Bonuses and Promotions: 3.5/5
The 280% slots welcome bonus can yield up to $14,000 in funds for first-time users to get to grips with. That’s a monster number, and definitely nothing to sniff at. Just remember, any potential winnings are locked behind 35x wagering, so it may be a while until you can cash any money out.
Outside of the 280% welcome bonus, there isn’t much to speak of. But as Las Atlantis is new, we’re willing to cut it a little slack and hopefully see some more bonuses and better promotions in the near future.
Banking Options: 3.5/5
Las Atlantis has 7 ways to deposit funds, and 4 methods to withdraw. Despite the inclusion of cryptocurrency, the fastest withdrawal time is still only 1-3 business days with Bitcoin.
That’s less than ideal in this day and age and looks positively prehistoric compared to Bitstarz’ Barry Allen levels of instant withdrawals.
Hitting the Benchmarks: How We Ranked the Best Online Gambling Sites
Each online gambling website on this list has been judged against the benchmarks we have laid out below. This is so you know exactly how we’re coming to our conclusions.
The Game Library and Variety:
Generally speaking, gambling websites and online casinos with more games to play and more variety are going to be a lot more fun to play, especially for extended periods of time. No libraries that are truly lacking will be featured on this list.
Website Design and Navigation:
You’d be amazed at how easy it is to stick around on a website that’s designed well. We’re not just talking about the color of the wallpaper, either, although that’s important. It should be easy and quick to find what you’re looking for while online gambling. We’ll deduct points for games that load slowly or have poor mobile compatibility.
Bonuses, Promotions, and Competitions:
The best gambling websites will often have a range of bonuses and promotions to choose from, including lucrative welcome packages designed to beef up your bankroll.
We like to look a little deeper at the terms and conditions at things like wagering requirements, which can determine how quickly you can get your hands on your winnings.
Banking and Payment Methods:
We like to see a wide variety of options when it comes to how you are able to fund your account, as well as withdraw from it.
Speaking of withdrawals, the quicker, the better. Gambling sites that take longer for you to get your hands on your winnings will be marked down without mercy.
Knowledge is Power: Learning about Online Gambling Sites & Betting Sites
Is It Safe to Use Online Gambling Websites?
Yes, as long as you know beforehand about where you are playing. Guides like this one are designed to help you make the right choices and give you peace of mind while gambling online.
Can I Win Real Money Gambling Online?
Absolutely. Just make sure you read our guide beforehand so you know exactly where to go to play with your hard-earned money. We’ll tell you where to get the best bonuses and find your favorite casino games.
Is it Easy to Win Money and Gamble Online?
You don’t have to be a rocket scientist, if that’s what you’re asking. Whether you win or not isn’t based on intelligence and skill, but instead good fortune and regular ol’ dumb luck.
Are there Gambling Sites that Allow Me to Bet on Sports?
Definitely. In fact, you can find two of the best in this very article – BetOnline and Bovada. Both of them provide a variety of sporting events to wager on, including the ever-growing industry of eSports.
Is Online Gambling Rigged?
Unfortunately, there are shady betting sites online that are home to unscrupulous practices. The good news is, if you do your research and read articles like ours, you’ll never have to deal with them. You can be sure every gambling site on this list is reputable and will never try and rip you off.
Which Gambling Sites Have Welcome Bonuses?
Pretty much all of them these days, with few exceptions. We named Ignition as having the best welcome bonus on our list for their low wagering requirements and generous package. Why not give them a try?
How Can I Be Sure What is the Best Online Gambling Site for Me?
Everything comes down to personal preference at the end of the day. We can only steer you in the right direction. If you’re more of a poker player, you might want to check out Ignition. If you’re looking for the best blackjack sites, well, maybe Bovada is the place for you.
We ranked Red Dog Casino as our number one choice for the top online gambling sites because it hit a number of benchmarks to a high standard across the board. There really is something for everyone at Red Dog, and it doesn’t let itself down majorly in any department.
Whether you agree with us is a different story, and we won’t take it personally, either. But what we know for sure is every single online gambling site on this list is worth checking out at least once.
How to Get Started Gambling Online
The steps described below are for Red Dog Casino, our top pick, but they’ll be similar for all real money gambling sites and online sportsbooks.
-
Register a New Account
Hit the ‘Sign Up’ button on the top right and fill in your information as requested.
-
Check Your E-Mail
Click the link in your inbox to validate your new Red Dog Casino account. If you can’t find it, make sure to check your spam inbox.
-
Deposit and Start Playing Casino Games
We recommend you take advantage of Red Dog Casino’s excellent welcome bonus to get off to a fun start!
Final Thoughts: Finding the Best Gambling Site for You
With so many online casinos and gambling sites out there these days, it can be difficult to know who to trust and where to gamble online.
That’s why we put together this handy guide to ensure you don’t get burnt making the wrong choices. Armed with the knowledge we’ve given you, you can be sure that you’ll find many reputable betting sites to gamble online with, no matter what games you enjoy playing.
Red Dog Casino is number one in our rankings, but could it be your favorite place to start betting online? Wherever you end up playing, the important thing is to remember to have fun. After all, if they take that from you, you’ll have lost everything.
DISCLAIMER: We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying “the house always wins” is worth keeping in mind.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the National Gaming Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.
Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area. We share unbiased and reader-supported reviews; although we can get commissions for casinos featured in our site guides, that does not impact our ranking approach. We often endorse sites that we feel give the best pleasurable gaming experience.
Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources:
The news and editorial staffs of the St. Paul Pioneer Press and Twincities.com had no role in this post’s preparation.
Jackson seems headed for confirmation, says no ‘agendas’
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and MARK SHERMAN
WASHINGTON (AP) — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson faced a barrage of Republican questioning Wednesday about her sentencing of criminal defendants, as her history-making bid to join the Supreme Court veered from lofty constitutional questions to attacks on her motivations as a judge.
She declared she would rule “without any agendas” as the high court’s first black female justice, rejecting Republican efforts to paint her as soft on crime in her decade on the federal bench. Democrats defended her and heralded the historic nature of her nomination.
“America is ready for the Supreme Court glass ceiling to shatter,” Sen. Dick Durbin, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in Jackson’s second and last day answering questions at her confirmation hearings.
Though her approval seems all but sure — Democrats are aiming for a vote before Easter — Republicans kept trying to chip away at her record.
In more than 12 hours of testimony on Tuesday, GOP senators aggressively questioned her on the sentences she has handed down to child pornography offenders, her legal advocacy on behalf of terror suspects at Guantanamo Bay, her thoughts on critical race theory and even her religious views.
In response to questioning about a case over affirmative action at Harvard University, her alma mater, Jackson said she would recuse herself. “That’s my plan,” she responded when Texas Sen. Ted Cruz asked her about it. Jackson serves on Harvard’s Board of Overseers.
In tense questioning, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham grilled Jackson on the punishment she believes appropriate for people convicted of child pornography — an issue several of his colleagues on the right also have brought up. They have portrayed some of her past sentencing decisions, along with her answers in the hearing, as too lenient.
Graham frequently interrupted her as she tried to speak and at one point said judges should simply “put their a— in jail!”
That exchange with Graham was part of a larger effort by the committee’s Republicans — several of whom are potential presidential candidates — to characterize Jackson’s record, and her judicial philosophy, as too empathetic and soft on criminals who commit the worst offenses.
There is an emerging emphasis on crime in GOP midterm election campaigns, and the questioning at the hearing suggested that, contrary to Democratic hopes, Jackson’s confirmation vote in the full Senate is unlikely to garner much, if any, Republican support.
North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, the first Republican to question Jackson on Wednesday, said she seems like “a very kind person” — but “there’s at least a level of empathy that enters into your treatment of a defendant that some could view as maybe beyond what some of us would be comfortable with, with respect to administering justice.”
Jackson, backed by committee Democrats, forcefully defended her record and said that the Republicans were mischaracterizing her decisions. Asked if her rulings were endangering children, she told the committee on Tuesday: “Nothing could be further from the truth.”
She said she bases sentences on many factors, not just federal guidelines, and that some of the cases had given her nightmares. She said that sentencing is not a “numbers game,” noting that there are no mandatory sentences for sex offenders and that there has been significant debate on the subject.
The cases are “among the worst that I have seen,” Jackson said.
She said that if she is confirmed, she will do what she has done as a federal judge, “which is to rule from a position of neutrality, to look carefully at the facts and the circumstances of every case without any agendas, without any attempt to push the law in one direction or the other.”
She reminded the committee that her brother and two uncles served as police officers, and that “crime and the effect on the community, and the need for law enforcement — those are not abstract concepts or political slogans to me.”
Though trying to undercut her record, several Republicans acknowledged that she is likely to be confirmed. Democrats can confirm her without any bipartisan support in the 50-50 Senate as Vice President Kamala Harris can cast the tiebreaking vote.
President Joe Biden chose Jackson in February, fulfilling a campaign pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court for the first time in American history. She would take the seat of Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced in January that he would retire this summer after 28 years on the court.
Jackson would be the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. Her confirmation would maintain the current 6-3 conservative majority on the court.
On Thursday, the last day of hearings, the committee will hear from legal experts before an eventual vote to move her nomination to the Senate floor.
Democrats have been full of praise for Jackson, noting that she would not only be the first Black woman but also the first public defender on the court, and the first with experience representing indigent criminal defendants since Marshall.
Jackson said that having a diverse judicial branch is important because it “bolsters public confidence in our system” and “lends confidence that the rulings that the court is handing down are fair and just.”
She spoke of her parents often over the two days of questioning, and contrasted her own journey to their experiences growing up during the country’s segregated past.
“One generation, we’ve gone from the reality of my parents’ upbringing to the reality of mine, and I do consider myself, having been born in 1970, to be the first generation to benefit from the civil rights movement,” Jackson said.
In opposition, Republicans also have focused on her work roughly 15 years ago representing detainees at the U.S. facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Jackson said public defenders don’t pick their clients and are “standing up for the constitutional value of representation.” She said she continued to represent one client in private practice because her firm happened to be assigned his case.
Some of the most combative rounds of questioning on Tuesday came from the potential GOP presidential candidates, including Cruz, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton. All hit on issues that are popular with the GOP base, including attacks on critical race theory, the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions. Jackson said the idea doesn’t come up in her work as a judge, and it “wouldn’t be something I would rely on” if confirmed.
Asked about abortion, Jackson readily agreed with comments that conservative Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh made about two landmark cases when they were up for confirmation. “Roe and Casey are the settled law of the Supreme Court concerning the right to terminate a woman’s pregnancy. They have established a framework that the court has reaffirmed,” Jackson said.
Even now, the court is weighing whether to overrule those cases that affirm a nationwide right to abortion.
Near the end of Tuesday’s long hearing, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., asked Jackson when life begins. She told him that she didn’t know, and added, without elaborating, “I have a religious view that I set aside when I am ruling on cases.”
___
Associated Press writers Jessica Gresko, Lisa Mascaro, Josh Boak, Colleen Long and Kevin Freking in Washington and Aaron Morrison in New York contributed to this report.
