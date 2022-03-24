News
Nolan Finley: Hunter’s laptop finally gets some light
The saying “People have the right to their own opinion but not to their own facts” is a quick and smug way to shut down debate. The problem is that everyone also has their own opinion on what’s fact and what’s not.
Take the Hunter Biden laptop story as the perfect example.
The New York Post broke the news of the emails found on a laptop the presidential son had abandoned at a Delaware repair shop. Contents of the emails detail the younger Biden’s business dealings and strongly suggest he was profiting or attempting to profit off his father’s name, and perhaps with his dad’s knowledge.
It was a blockbuster revelation, coming just days before the 2020 election. But as a news story, it flopped.
The same organizations and individuals that had trumpeted accusations of serial sexual abuse against Donald Trump in the last days of the 2016 election were uninterested in any hint of scandal involving the Biden family.
Or worse, their fact-checkers discredited the Post’s reporting without bothering to actually check the facts. Some outright labeled it a hoax. A panel of 51 national intelligence experts, including former National Intelligence Director James Clapper, submitted a letter declaring the story to be Russian disinformation.
And Twitter took the extraordinary step of suspending the Post’s account, claiming it had violated the platform’s policy of distributing hacked information — a policy, by the way, it didn’t apply to Trump’s purloined tax returns.
The Post was an easy target. It’s a conservative newspaper given to sensationalism.
But there was no evidence the Post had hacked the emails. Nor is there evidence those who deemed the story to be a lie had done any reporting for themselves.
They declared it false because they wanted it to be false.
It wasn’t until The New York Times duplicated the Post’s reporting on the emails last week and repeated many of the same findings that the smaller newspaper was vindicated.
Even so, the eyebrow-raising content of the laptop and its potential to engulf the Biden administration in a broader scandal is getting only a limited airing and very little analysis.
And there’s been no sign of self-reflection from those who got it wrong.
This would be a good opportunity for Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms to abandon their attempts at fact-checking, a process that leads to selective censorship, and instead open wide the doors to their sites.
Users have proven effective in correcting false information and countering unpopular views. They don’t need a bunch of Silicon Valley progressives determining the truth for them.
The platforms should block only the most obscene posts or very clear threats of violence. Users shouldn’t be cut off from contrary ideas or dissent.
And the platforms shouldn’t use their enormous power to influence elections.
As for Hunter Biden, he gives every sign of being a huckster, influence peddler and morally bereft individual. Some of his dealings are the subject of an ongoing federal criminal tax fraud investigation and are before a grand jury in Delaware.
I have a hunch this will soon become a story that’s much harder to ignore.
Ukraine war forces more unwanted goodbyes
Tears fell, hands waved and voices uttered unwanted goodbyes yet again Tuesday as the ceaseless Russian war on Ukraine forced more refugees to flee their homes.
Images captured by photographers for The Associated Press on Day 27 of the conflict reflect the pain and heartbreak of both those leaving and those left behind.
In the southern city of Odesa, a woman and her young child, both struggling not to break down, look out the window of a departing train as the woman’s grandmother, a tissue pressed up against her face, bids them goodbye from the platform. In the western city of Lviv, a bearded man places his hand up to the outside of a train window, while a young child sobs from the other side moments before they are to part from one other.
A woman who has fled Ukraine sits amid throngs of other refugees after arriving at a train station in Poland, her head in her hand and her eyes staring resignedly into space.
For many of the displaced, their first stop inside Ukraine is Lviv, a western city with a rich cultural heritage that so far has remained far from the fighting. Residents of the city have extended a warm welcome to the migrants and encouraged them to become more acquainted with their new home. On Tuesday, the Lviv National Philharmonic presented a live perfomance by a chorus in the city’s downtown. In one of the city’s bars hangs a well-used punching bag bearing the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Most of the more than 3.5 million refugees fleeing Ukraine have been women and children, because men ages 18 to 60 — fighting age — are forbidden from leaving the country.
One AP photograph from Tuesday shows a camouflage-clad fighter sitting at his post in the hard-hit northeastern city of Kharkiv. A long weapon lies on his lap, and one of his hands rests near the trigger as the other brings a cigarette up to his mouth. Elsewhere in Kharkiv, several fighters can be seen lying in a row of beds with their shoes off and guns set aside, some occupied on their cellphones and others taking naps during a well-deserved break.
Smash and grab robbers hit Beverly Hills jewelry store
By STEFANIE DAZIO
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are warning people that wearing expensive jewelry in public could make them a target for thieves — a note of caution as robberies are up citywide.
The police department’s suggestion Tuesday came as robbers smashed the front window of a Beverly Hills jewelry store in broad daylight and fled with millions of dollars’ worth of merchandise.
Passersby recorded video of Tuesday’s robbery, the latest in a long string of brazen smash-and-grab thefts and robberies of people wearing expensive watches or jewelry in the Los Angeles region.
In the city of LA, robberies are up 18% year-to-date compared to 2021. Robberies with a firearm are up 44% in the same time period across the city.
“Over the last year there has been a marked increase of armed robberies involving victims wearing expensive jewelry while in public. If it is visible, it can be a target,” an LAPD statement said.
In November, detectives from the police department’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division formed a Follow-Home Task Force to investigate crimes where people are targeted by criminals and tailed home or to an isolated area. People were often followed from areas such as Melrose Avenue and the city’s jewelry district, as well as high-end restaurants and nightclubs in Hollywood and Wilshire.
“The victims were being targeted based on the high-end jewelry they were wearing or the high-end car they were driving,” police said in a statement in November announcing the task force’s creation.
In Culver City, police last week announced the arrests in connection with separate robberies — including one where the victims were targeted and followed home — earlier this month.
In one case, the armed thieves allegedly stole more than $3,600 worth of jewelry from a man at a mall parking garage. In the other incident, one victim was pistol-whipped and the other had their Rolex and phone stolen at gunpoint during a follow-home robbery.
On Tuesday, masked robbers used sledgehammers to break the window of Luxury Jewels of Beverly Hills, making off with $3 million to $5 million in merchandise before fleeing.
Owner Peter Sedghi said he was in his back office when he heard what sounded like gunshots.
“I yelled at my staff, ‘Everyone get on the floor, get on the floor,’” he told The Associated Press.
Sedghi said he hit the panic alarm, grabbed his gun and ran toward the front of the store but the thieves were already fleeing. The robbers arrived in a stolen car and abandoned it, leaving in another vehicle, police said.
“We’re in the heart of Beverly Hills. Who thought this would happen in broad daylight?” he said Wednesday as his staff continued to inventory what had been stolen.
In the wake of high-profile robberies in the region — where people have been targeted for pieces such as Rolex watches and gold chains — Sedghi said some of his customers are afraid to wear their jewelry in public and are only donning it for events such as weddings and galas.
“Beverly Hills is supposed to be a safe area, you should be able to walk around wearing whatever jewelry you want,” he said.
A Beverly Hills police statement said extra security patrols and other measures were immediately taken. Residents were urged to be alert and aware of their surroundings.
“The choice to wear expensive jewelry is ultimately theirs,” Lt. Giovanni Trejo said in an email.
Associated Press Writer John Antczak in Los Angeles contributed.
City council finalizes St. Paul police chief qualifications, says candidates should have supervised in cities of 200k+
The St. Paul city council on Wednesday removed the minimum size police department the next chief should have supervisory experience with.
In finalizing minimum qualifications, the council said candidates need at least four years of administrative-level experience as a chief, assistant chief, deputy chief or the equivalent rank of St. Paul police commander in a metro area with at least 200,000 residents. The original ordinance language required supervision in a department with at least 500 officers. The St. Paul police department’s authorized strength is 619 officers.
Tyrone Terrill, African American Leadership Council president, said the qualification as it was initially written would have limited African-American law enforcement candidates in Minnesota who had supervised a large enough department.
“For … our community, the most important job in St. Paul for us is the chief of police,” Terrill told the council Wednesday. “Our community is the most impacted by crime. Our community has been most impacted by police shootings. … It’s extremely important for us that every candidate be allowed the opportunity (to apply).”
Council member Rebecca Noecker said she believed “we need to cast as broad a net as possible.”
The city council has invited people who want to help select the next police chief to apply to serve on the examining committee. The deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday, March 24 and the city council will select the members. People can find more information and apply online at bit.ly/StPChiefCommittee.
Police Chief Todd Axtell announced in late October that he would not seek a second six-year term. He started the job in June 2016.
