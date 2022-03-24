Past success at Target Field a factor in Carlos Correa’s decision to sign with Twins

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Carlos Correa first thought he had a chance to be a Twin in 2012 when, during a pre-draft workout, he was “hitting tanks” at Target Field at age 17.

At the time, it wasn’t to be. The Houston Astros gobbled up the star shortstop with the No. 1 overall pick of that draft, one spot in front of the Twins. With the No. 2 pick, the Twins selected Byron Buxton, Correa’s new teammate.

That was the beginning of a career during which Correa has been an exceptional hitter at Target Field, a factor in the 27-year-old’s decision 10 years later to sign with the Twins.

“For Carlos, this is about performance and being optimal,” said Scott Boras, his agent. “He had told me, he goes, ‘These are some of the places I see the ball really well.’ And when he mentioned Minnesota and I went and looked it up and I said, ‘Wow, he has just a very small 1.200 OPS over there.’ ”

In 15 games at Target Field, Correa has hit .413 with a .443 OPS and .762 slugging percentage (1.205 OPS). Correa has 26 hits during those 15 games, including 12 for extra bases. His numbers against the Twins overall, while still quite good (he has hit .339 against his new team), don’t reach his levels at Target Field.

“I love the batter’s eye (at Target Field). It’s nice,” Correa said. “You can see the ball real well. The stats speak for themselves in that ballpark. But I feel really comfortable in the box. I love the infield, taking ground balls there. It’s one of my favorite places to take ground balls at. Everything just worked out perfectly for us to get this deal done.”

While prior success in Minnesota — along with his desire to bring a championship to the Twin Cities — were high atop his list, Correa also had another motivating factor to consider while making his decision.

Burgers.

“When I go to Minnesota, I diet for a week before going there so I can just crush Jucy Lucys every day,” Correa said.

LEWIS, CORREA BOND

Shortly before Correa’s press conference Wednesday morning, shortstop prospect Royce Lewis walked in, flanked by hall of famer Rod Carew and former Twins pitcher LaTroy Hawkins.

Lewis and Correa, who share Boras as an agent and were both No.1 overall draft picks, have bonded quickly since Correa has arrived. Lewis was the only player to attend the press conference, and Tuesday, the two of them were chatting on the field, Correa dishing out infield defense tips.

Correa told Lewis that there were things he wished he knew when he was in the minor leagues and that he would be an open book for the 22-year-old who is looking to learn and soak in as much as he can.

“He reminds me a lot of myself when I was in the minor leagues,” Correa said. “… The future is bright for him. He’s a hard worker. I love his attitude, and I talked to him (and) we’ve built a good relationship in the few days that I’ve been here.”

Correa also gifted Lewis a new watch for taking jersey No. 4 from him. Correa wore No. 1 while with the Astros but decided he wanted a fresh start with the Twins.

“New chapter, new number,” Correa said.

CORREA TIMELINE

Correa faced live pitching on Wednesday at Hammond Stadium for the first time since last fall’s World Series. Correa plans to hit live batting practice every day until he appears in a game, which he said should be by this weekend.

“I’m going to have to figure out myself on the fly,” Correa said of preparing for the season. “It’s a short time. … I usually get some live at-bats in the offseason but given that it was a free-agent year, didn’t want to get hit by a pitch or something like that. Played it smart on that end.”

The Twins are on the road for exhibition games in Bradenton on Friday and North Port on Saturday, likely making Sunday the most logical day for Correa’s first appearance in a game.

FIRST CUTS

The Twins made their first round of spring training cuts on Wednesday morning before their 10-4 exhibition victory over the Red Sox at jetBlue Park, optioning six pitchers to their Triple-A and Double-A teams.

Top pitching prospect Jordan Balazovic, Ronny Henriquez, Cole Sands and Drew Strotman were optioned to the St. Paul Saints, while Blayne Enlow, who is coming off Tommy John surgery, and Chris Vallimont were optioned to Double-A.

The Twins have 53 active players remaining in camp, including 19 non-roster invites.