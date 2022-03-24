News
Past success at Target Field a factor in Carlos Correa’s decision to sign with Twins
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Carlos Correa first thought he had a chance to be a Twin in 2012 when, during a pre-draft workout, he was “hitting tanks” at Target Field at age 17.
At the time, it wasn’t to be. The Houston Astros gobbled up the star shortstop with the No. 1 overall pick of that draft, one spot in front of the Twins. With the No. 2 pick, the Twins selected Byron Buxton, Correa’s new teammate.
That was the beginning of a career during which Correa has been an exceptional hitter at Target Field, a factor in the 27-year-old’s decision 10 years later to sign with the Twins.
“For Carlos, this is about performance and being optimal,” said Scott Boras, his agent. “He had told me, he goes, ‘These are some of the places I see the ball really well.’ And when he mentioned Minnesota and I went and looked it up and I said, ‘Wow, he has just a very small 1.200 OPS over there.’ ”
In 15 games at Target Field, Correa has hit .413 with a .443 OPS and .762 slugging percentage (1.205 OPS). Correa has 26 hits during those 15 games, including 12 for extra bases. His numbers against the Twins overall, while still quite good (he has hit .339 against his new team), don’t reach his levels at Target Field.
“I love the batter’s eye (at Target Field). It’s nice,” Correa said. “You can see the ball real well. The stats speak for themselves in that ballpark. But I feel really comfortable in the box. I love the infield, taking ground balls there. It’s one of my favorite places to take ground balls at. Everything just worked out perfectly for us to get this deal done.”
While prior success in Minnesota — along with his desire to bring a championship to the Twin Cities — were high atop his list, Correa also had another motivating factor to consider while making his decision.
Burgers.
“When I go to Minnesota, I diet for a week before going there so I can just crush Jucy Lucys every day,” Correa said.
LEWIS, CORREA BOND
Shortly before Correa’s press conference Wednesday morning, shortstop prospect Royce Lewis walked in, flanked by hall of famer Rod Carew and former Twins pitcher LaTroy Hawkins.
Lewis and Correa, who share Boras as an agent and were both No.1 overall draft picks, have bonded quickly since Correa has arrived. Lewis was the only player to attend the press conference, and Tuesday, the two of them were chatting on the field, Correa dishing out infield defense tips.
Correa told Lewis that there were things he wished he knew when he was in the minor leagues and that he would be an open book for the 22-year-old who is looking to learn and soak in as much as he can.
“He reminds me a lot of myself when I was in the minor leagues,” Correa said. “… The future is bright for him. He’s a hard worker. I love his attitude, and I talked to him (and) we’ve built a good relationship in the few days that I’ve been here.”
Correa also gifted Lewis a new watch for taking jersey No. 4 from him. Correa wore No. 1 while with the Astros but decided he wanted a fresh start with the Twins.
“New chapter, new number,” Correa said.
CORREA TIMELINE
Correa faced live pitching on Wednesday at Hammond Stadium for the first time since last fall’s World Series. Correa plans to hit live batting practice every day until he appears in a game, which he said should be by this weekend.
“I’m going to have to figure out myself on the fly,” Correa said of preparing for the season. “It’s a short time. … I usually get some live at-bats in the offseason but given that it was a free-agent year, didn’t want to get hit by a pitch or something like that. Played it smart on that end.”
The Twins are on the road for exhibition games in Bradenton on Friday and North Port on Saturday, likely making Sunday the most logical day for Correa’s first appearance in a game.
FIRST CUTS
The Twins made their first round of spring training cuts on Wednesday morning before their 10-4 exhibition victory over the Red Sox at jetBlue Park, optioning six pitchers to their Triple-A and Double-A teams.
Top pitching prospect Jordan Balazovic, Ronny Henriquez, Cole Sands and Drew Strotman were optioned to the St. Paul Saints, while Blayne Enlow, who is coming off Tommy John surgery, and Chris Vallimont were optioned to Double-A.
The Twins have 53 active players remaining in camp, including 19 non-roster invites.
News
Take a look at where the Dolphins’ five 2022 draft picks fall
The Miami Dolphins are down to five selections in the 2022 NFL draft to fill in the roster holes leftover after free agency.
Miami’s numerous trades throughout the past few offseasons have left the team with just the handful of picks, and many of them aren’t the Dolphins’ original selection.
Here’s where the Dolphins are drafting, and the reasons why:
Third round: No. 102
After dealing the 29th and 50th picks in the 2022 draft to Kansas City in the Tyreek Hill trade, the Dolphins are now set to have the latest first pick of a draft in team history, “beating out” the 90th pick in 2002 (OL Seth McKinney).
Last year, the Dolphins traded their own second-round pick (No. 50) and a third-round pick (No. 81) in 2022 to the New York Giants to move up to pick No. 42 to select offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg, who started 16 of the 17 games at tackle he played as a rookie.
Pick No. 102 is from the 49ers for the trade that led to San Francisco taking Lance.
Fourth round: No. 125
Miami acquired pick No. 125 from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a draft-day trade out of the fifth round (No. 156) last year.
Fifth round: No. 158
Seventh round: Nos. 224 and 247
Miami sent its 2022 sixth-round pick (No. 196) to the Ravens for pick No. 224 in the trade that produced center Greg Mancz, who started four games because of Michael Deiter’s foot injury, and is now a free agent.
Miami doesn’t have its own seventh-round pick (No. 238) because of the trade that acquired Aqib Talib’s rights in 2019 for 2020 fifth-round pick.
And pick No. 247 came from Tennessee in a pick swap for Isaiah Wilson, who never made it to training camp because of his off-field conduct.
()
News
Jake Middleton brings physicality (and an impressive mustache) to Wild blue line
Jake Middleton was 12 years old when he realized he could grow a mustache.
It has become part of his identity as an adult, but Middleton admits to being embarrassed by it as a kid. He remembers shaving it after a teammate’s dad mentioned how it made him look like Pedro from the cult-classic movie “Napoleon Dynamite”.
“For the longest time it was the only thing I could grow,” Middleton said with a laugh. “Like (at age) 16, 17, I had it because even though I couldn’t grow a beard, I could grow a really nice mustache.”
These days, the 26-year-old Middleton keeps the lip lettuce around because “a fuzzy upper lip” distracts people from the fact that he’s missing most of his teeth on the top row. His rough-and-tumble style of play on the ice has made for a couple of trips to the dentist over the course of his pro career.
‘That’s all in the past,” Middleton said of his dental work. “I got nothing left.”
That willingness to sacrifice his body — and his face — has helped Middleton established himself in the NHL. The last pick in the 2014 draft, he was able to carve out niche for himself as a physical player with the San Jose Sharks.
With the Wild in need of some sandpaper on the blue line, general manager Bill Guerin targeted the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Middleton at the trade deadline. He got the deal done by sending the Sharks backup goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen and a fifth-round draft pick.
As for Middleton, even though he had seen his name floated as trade bait on social media, he wasn’t expecting to be traded a day after playing for the Sharks in a game against the Arizona Coyotes.
“I got a phone call at 8:30 a.m.,” he said. “I went to the mall when it opened, bought some suitcases, packed up and hit the road.”
After arriving in the Twin Cities on Tuesday night, Middleton practiced with the Wild for the first time on Wednesday morning at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul. He skated alongside Jared Spurgeon on the blue line, which is where he’ll play on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center when the Wild play host to the Vancouver Canucks.
“It’s a nice pat on the back,” Middleton said of playing next to Spurgeon on the top pairing. “I’ve still got to make a good first impression.”
Asked what he brings to the lineup, Middleton joked that he probably won’t be scoring a lot of goals. Instead, he prides himself on blocking shots, being physical and doing the little things it takes to win.
“I’m a pretty simple guy,” Middleton said. “That’s what kind of helped me get my pro career started and what’s kept me around. I plan to do those things night in and night out and take a load off some of the more skilled guys.”
That’s music to Dean Evason’s ears.
“He’s a physical presence,” the Wild coach said. “Just someone that makes it really difficult to get to the net.”
That was arguably the biggest shortcoming for the Wild during their midseason swoon. Too many times, opposing teams effortlessly carved out space in the middle of the ice, and the Wild started to hemorrhage goals because of it.
“It’s a race to get to the front of the net and screen and tip and create disruption there,” Evason said. “It’s going to be difficult when we’ve got a big, strong man that’s going to be physically engaged. Hopefully it deters some people (from) wanting to get to the front of our net.”
In addition to that, Middleton also has shown a willingness to drop the gloves, which should take some pressure of new teammate Marcus Foligno. Middleton had 10 fights for the Sharks this season, including a preseason bout with his new teammate Nic Deslauriers, who was a member of the Anaheim Ducks at the time.
Who won?
“He absolutely won,” Middleton said with a laugh. “I don’t want to say he beat the wheels off of me. It was a good fight. He ended up on top, so he absolutely gets the win. But I did better than I thought. It was my first heavyweight fight.”
Asked for a scouting report on Middleton earlier this week, Deslauriers brought up the fight, then made sure to mention the most important thing about his new teammate.
“He has great mustache, that’s for sure,” Deslauriers said.
News
Dolphins acquire Chiefs superstar Tyreek Hill in blockbuster trade, then reportedly make him highest-paid receiver in NFL
The Miami Dolphins topped one blockbuster deal on Tuesday night with an even bigger one on Wednesday, trading for Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill — possibly the fastest player in the NFL.
After landing prized free agent tackle Terron Armstead to solidify the offensive line the day before, the Dolphins added the speedy Hill, giving quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Miami’s offense the top-of-the-line deep receiving threat they desperately needed.
According to ESPN reports, the Dolphins are giving Hill a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $72.2 million guaranteed. The deal makes him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, based on average annual salary.
The trade with Kansas City involves the Dolphins sending five draft picks: their 2022 first-round pick that previously belonged to the 49ers (No. 29), a second-rounder (No. 50) and fourth-rounder, plus fourth- and sixth-round picks in the 2023 draft.
Hill has been a Pro Bowl selection in each of his six NFL seasons, with three first-team All-Pro selections. He has 479 career receptions for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns, plus five more postseason receiving scores. He has six rushing touchdowns and has returned four punts and one kickoff for touchdowns, with all coming during his first three seasons. The Chiefs have seldom used the 5-foot-10, 185-pound speedster on returns the past few seasons, minimizing injury risk.
Hill was on the Chiefs’ 2019 Super Bowl-winning team that topped the San Francisco 49ers, who had new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on the staff, in Miami.
The addition of Hill is immense for Tagovailoa heading into his third season. Hill will be paired with Jaylen Waddle, who broke an NFL rookie receptions record in 2021. Among others, Miami also has oft-injured veteran DeVante Parker under contract and signed former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., who could most play in the slot. Tight end Mike Gesicki, who was given the franchise tag, also often lines up in the slot or out wide.
But Hill and his high contract will be the centerpiece.
Hill’s on-field success has not come without off-field troubles. He was arrested on domestic violence charges in 2014 that let to his dismissal after one season with the Oklahoma State football program, after spending two seasons at Garden City Community College. His then-girlfriend, who was pregnant, said she was choked by Hill, who also punched her in the stomach and face. Hill eventually pled guilty and reached a plea agreement of three years of probation. Hill’s 2016 draft status suffered from the arrest, as he fell to the fifth round and was not invited to the scouting combine, but ran a 4.25-second 40-yard dash at his pro day.
In 2019, police in suburban Kansas City investigated Hill and his then-fiancée for possible child abuse, but ultimately no charges were ever filed. The Chiefs suspended Hill during part of the inquiry, and the NFL also investigated. The NFL said it could not conclude that Hill broke the league’s personal conduct policy and took no further action.
NFL Network first reported that extension talks between the Chiefs and Hill had stalled despite an offer that would make Hill one of the highest-paid receivers, and Kansas City then allowed Hill to seek a trade.
The Dolphins’ AFC East rival New York Jets were also deep in trade talks for Hill, according to ESPN. The decision then came down to where Hill wanted to sign his contract extension.
Dolphins assistant general manager Marvin Allen has a connection to Hill as the Chiefs’ director of college scouting for five years, from 2013-17, when Kansas City drafted Hill.
Since Hill entered the league out of West Alabama in 2016, he has led the NFL with 28 deep receiving touchdowns, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, which also said the Dolphins were the only team to fail to connect on multiple deep touchdowns in 2021.
Next Gen also says, since 2018, Hill leads all NFL players with 45 touches where he topped 20 mph as a ball carrier. The metrics tracker also has Hill and new Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert logging the four fastest speeds since 2016 as Miami’s revamping at the skill positions has made the roster flush with speed.
“Welcome to the squad @cheetah!” Mostert tweeted on Wednesday, tagging Hill’s fitting Twitter handle of his nickname, Cheetah. “The speed is going to be crazy!”
Waddle tweeted three cheetah emojis shortly after news broke. Early in his first training camp with the Dolphins last preseason, Waddle answered to comparisons over him and Hill, saying he has studied him in the past.
“I watch Tyreek a lot,” Waddle said. “He’s a great player. Everyone knows that, so definitely.”
With the Dolphins trading the first two selections they were slated for in the 2022 draft, they won’t make a pick until the third round, No. 102. Instead of eight picks they now have four in the late April draft, with 102 followed by No. 125 in the fourth round, 158 in the fifth and seventh-rounders 224 and 247. If that remains constant, picking at 102 would be the Dolphins’ latest first selection of a draft in their history, besting the previous mark of No. 90 in 2002, center Seth McKinney.
Along with Armstead, the Dolphins have also looked to upgrade their offensive line with former Cowboys guard Connor Williams. The combination should help Miami protect Tagovailoa in the passing game and also enhance the team’s run-blocking in the outside-zone scheme McDaniel will implement.
McDaniel brought in a pair of free-agent running backs this offseason in Mostert, whom he had in San Francisco, and Chase Edmonds, whom he went up against in the NFC West with the Arizona Cardinals.
The trade fell in place amid an offseason that has shaken up the NFL with movement. Losing Hill, the Chiefs, who still have top quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, trend down with talent on the roster while their AFC West rivals have all added key players.
The Raiders added Adams and edge defender Chandler Jones. The Los Angeles Chargers brought in top pass rusher Khalil Mack and cornerback J.C. Jackson to boost a defense that will complement an already-potent offense. The Denver Broncos traded for quarterback Russell Wilson, pushing themselves into contention.
Elsewhere in the conference, the Cleveland Browns traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver Amari Cooper, and the Indianapolis Colts acquired quarterback Matt Ryan. They’re among others to catapult themselves in the AFC while the Cincinnati Bengals, who are coming off a Super Bowl appearance, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers all also made the playoffs in 2021. The Baltimore Ravens, behind quarterback Lamar Jackson, also figure to compete.
()
