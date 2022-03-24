Connect with us

Entertainment

Pastor Dwayne Dawkins planning legal action against trolls spreading fake video

Published

1 min ago

on

google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Pastor Dwayne Dawkins, of the Praise International Church in Florida, is planning to take legal action for defamation

The post Pastor Dwayne Dawkins planning legal action against trolls spreading fake video first appeared on Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment | Sandra Rose.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Entertainment

Mom of New Orleans carjacker speaks out: ‘That’s my child and I’m standing beside her!’

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 23, 2022

By

google news

The mother of one of the teenage carjackers who dragged a 73-year-old woman to her death is speaking out

The post Mom of New Orleans carjacker speaks out: ‘That’s my child and I’m standing beside her!’ first appeared on Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment | Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Entertainment

Ketanji Brown Jackson refused to approve $22.8 million settlement for Black workers after mass shooting at Lockheed plant

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 23, 2022

By

google news

The shooter was Doug Williams, a longtime assembly line worker at Lockheed, who made no secret about his hatred for Black people

The post Ketanji Brown Jackson refused to approve $22.8 million settlement for Black workers after mass shooting at Lockheed plant first appeared on Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment | Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Entertainment

David Otunga Auctioning Jennifer Hudson’s Engagement Ring

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 23, 2022

By

google news

WWE wrestler David Otunga is auctioning off an engagement ring which was designed for his then-fiancee, actress/signer Jennifer Hudson

The post David Otunga Auctioning Jennifer Hudson’s Engagement Ring first appeared on Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment | Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending